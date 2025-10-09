close
How AI Agents Are Reprogramming SaaS in 2025

Why Trust Techopedia
Digital humanoid figure made of glowing data streams symbolizing AI agents transforming traditional SaaS systems

One of the most heated debates in tech is whether AI agents spell the end of traditional software as a service (SaaS). Microsoft’s Satya Nadella says agentic AI – bots capable of automating and orchestrating tasks across systems – could obliterate the SaaS sector entirely. 

As incumbents and investors shift emphasis from “as a service” to agentic, the sector is at a junction. Yet tech revolutions rarely deliver binary outcomes. We consider what’s really happening to SaaS, and what might come next.

Key Takeaways

  • Agentic AI is rewriting the logic of software. Instead of humans logging into SaaS dashboards, autonomous agents could relegate traditional software to background plumbing.
  • Salesforce is the canary in the SaaS coal mine. Its Agentforce platform reimagines CRM as a system serving digital labour rather than human users.
  • Is the worry overblown? Gartner says that up to 40% of early projects will fail amid hype, cost, and governance concerns.
  • Analysts think SaaS firms that pivot toward outcome-based pricing, secure data moats, and agent-ready APIs may live on.

When the User Is No Longer Human

The cloud software era rested on a straightforward bargain: users logged in, navigated a graphical interface, and paid for access to functionality. Agentic AI turns that premise on its head. Agents can reason through multi-step plans, coordinate between applications, monitor context, and step in when conditions change.

According to Bain & Company, AI agents are already disrupting the SaaS model by automating workflows and eliminating much of the user interaction that defined it. The firm describes the coming transition as “mandatory disruption” and obsolescence for those who fail to adapt.

The shift from user-driven to AI-driven interactions changes more than workflow. It challenges the very notion of who, or what, the customer is. If agents are the new users, then SaaS providers are no longer serving humans but software intermediaries. The screen becomes redundant; the API becomes king.

Agentic AI vs. SaaS Comparison Table

AspectTraditional SaaSAgentic AI Model
Primary userHuman employeeAutonomous AI agent
InterfaceGraphical dashboardsAPIs and orchestration layers
Value basisSubscription per user (You pay for access)Outcomes or consumption (You pay for the results of usage)
WorkflowManual navigationAutomated reasoning and execution
FocusUsability and UI designData, context, and integration depth
ExampleSalesforce CRM dashboardSalesforce Agentforce orchestrating tasks
Business model riskMarket saturationHigh early failure rate, governance risk

Salesforce, the Converted Apostle

No company embodies this turning point better than Salesforce. Once the poster child of the SaaS revolution, it is now reinventing itself as a kind of agentic infrastructure platform. 

Its agentic AI automation suite puts autonomous agents at the core, orchestrating tasks and simplifying processes across the firm’s vast ecosystem of cloud-based apps.

Marc Benioff, Salesforce’s boss, calls it nothing less than a new economic order. “Agentic AI is a new labor model, new productivity model, and a new economic model,” he declared. 

“It’s what AI is meant to be.” The result is a shift from “user plus UI” to “agent plus API.” In that world, SaaS platforms become the invisible pipes and wires behind machine-to-machine workflows.

McKinsey sees a similar SaaS vs. AI dynamic. AI agents – endowed with reasoning, memory, and the power of tool orchestration – can automate business processes that once required armies of humans and a constellation of software tools. 

The logical endpoint is that SaaS becomes the infrastructure for agentic AI automation, not people.

Hype Curves & Hard Limits

It sounds seductive, but the reality is patchy. Gartner estimates that more than 40% of agentic-AI initiatives will be abandoned by 2027. Blame ballooning costs, exaggerated expectations, and underwhelming returns. Many firms are also guilty of “agent-washing,” i.e., rebranding basic chatbots or scripted assistants as autonomous systems.

For businesses, the transition will be a costly process of rip & replace. Systems will need re-architecting, with new governance frameworks, staff upskilling, and measures to monitor unpredictable behaviour from machines that can act independently.

Given the billions invested in existing ERP, CRM, and analytics platforms, it is hard to imagine firms abandoning them overnight. Most will graft agents onto legacy systems rather than replacing them

For all the talk of extinction, SaaS is more likely to evolve into an underlying substrate – a control layer for digital laborers that never tire, misclick, or take lunch breaks.

Mapping the Risk Frontier

Still, forward motion is unmistakable. Bain now divides the software world into two zones

  • Those with high potential and high AI penetration risk 
  • Applications with low automation potential

The first will likely remain relatively safe. The second could be wound into agentic architectures. Categories at risk of Borg-like assimilation include sales operations, marketing automation, and customer service – ironically, the categories that made SaaS famous.

But new opportunities bring new perils. Forrester warns that letting agents operate deep inside workflows expands the cyber-attack surface. Each API call, microservice, and open-source dependency becomes a potential point of compromise. A single malicious update could silently hijack critical processes from billing to logistics.

Autonomous systems also raise the spectre of misalignment: what happens when an agent’s objectives drift from a firm’s? 

Academic work on “agentic business process management” highlights the risk of bias, opacity, and over-reliance. Others point to organizational frictions – uneasy staff, unclear accountability, and fragile trust in machine decisions. Agents move fast, and when they err, they tend to do so at scale.

Analyst Forecasts Snapshot

Analyst / FirmKey Forecast / QuoteImplication
Bain & Co.“Disruption is mandatory. Obsolescence is optional.”Adaptation is inevitable.
Gartner40% of agentic-AI projects might fail by 2027.Short-term turbulence expected.
McKinseySaaS will serve as the infrastructure for AI automation.Evolution, not extinction.
ForresterAgentic AI expands the cyberattack surface.Security models must evolve.

Extinction, or Metamorphosis

For SaaS vendors, survival depends on adaptation. The first imperative is to shift value from the interface to the outcome. If agents, not humans, are the new customers, pricing must evolve from per-seat licences to consumption or results-based models.

Salesforce isn’t the only one sensing that a quick metamorphosis could keep it in the game. Several of the biggest names in cloud software are busy reinventing themselves as AI infrastructure players. 

  • Snowflake, the cloud data-warehouse company, now markets itself as the “data liquidity layer” for intelligent agents
  • UiPath, long synonymous with robotic process automation (RPA), pitches its new tools as autonomous co-workers capable of reasoning across systems. 

Lists of agentic AI stocks increasingly feature these names alongside infrastructure providers like Cloudflare – a sign that investors are rewarding firms that sound more agentic than as-a-service. The shift is subtle, but visible. Cloud-based software is moving from selling seats to selling the digital substrate that tomorrow’s AI agents will run on.

The Bottom Line

AI agents vs. Saas? In the old model, software mediated between humans and data; in the new one, agents mediate between data and decisions. SaaS firms that cling to UI-centric models may find themselves relegated to the plumbing layer.

To use Bain’s framing, “disruption is mandatory, but obsolescence is optional.” The coming contest won’t be between agents and apps, but between those who can weave the two together and those who cannot.

If the agency model succeeds, it will change more than software. It will redefine work, alter how information is organized, and challenge the way productivity – and perhaps even value itself – is measured. SaaS may survive, but only by leaving behind the value proposition that made it famous.

FAQs

Could AI agents really replace the SaaS business model?

AI agents threaten to upend SaaS by automating workflows directly, cutting out the subscription layer, and shifting value to data and orchestration.

How are companies like Salesforce adapting to agentic AI?

There is now an agentic Salesforce Copilot, and other SaaS firms are retooling their platforms in similar ways for autonomous AI.

Why are investors moving from SaaS to AI agent opportunities?

Investors are rotating from SaaS to AI agents, betting that intelligent platforms will capture the next decade’s enterprise growth.

References

  1. Will Agentic AI Disrupt SaaS? (Bain & Company)
  2. Will Agentic AI Mean the End of SaaS? (CMSWire)
  3. How Digital Labor Will Reshape the Enterprise (Salesforce)
  4. Empowering advanced industries with agentic AI (McKinsey)
  5. Gartner Predicts Over 40% of Agentic AI Projects Will Be Canceled by End of 2027 (Gartner)
  6. The Evolution of SaaS: How Agentic AI is Transforming, Not Replacing, the Future of Software (Medium)
  7. Unveiling AI Risks In The Software Supply Chain (Forrester)
  8. Agentic Business Process Management: Practitioner Perspectives on Agent Governance in Business Processes (arXiv)
  9. Expanding on McKinsey’s Agentic AI Vision: The Critical Role of the AI Control Plane (NeuralTrust)

Related Terms

Software as a Service (SaaS)
Enterprise Resource Planning
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Cloud Computing
Mark de Wolf
Technology Journalist
Mark de Wolf
Technology Journalist

Mark is a tech journalist specializing in AI, FinTech, CleanTech, and Cybersecurity. He graduated with honors from the Ryerson School of Journalism and studied under senior editors from The New York Times, BBC, and The Globe and Mail. His work has appeared in Esports Insider, Energy Central, Autodesk Redshift, and Benzinga.

