AI Books in 2025: How Readers & Writers Really Feel

Artificial Intelligence (AI) books are already part of the publishing world, and they are stirring strong opinions on both sides.
Many readers welcome the idea of using AI to help write a book in practical ways, like editing or research, but others feel it might take away the creative spark that makes stories meaningful.
Writers are just as divided; surveys show sharp splits around ethics, copyright, and how open authors should be about their use of AI.
This article explores 2025 data surrounding how readers and writers respond to AI in publishing, where it fits into the writing process, and why questions of ethics, payment, and transparency will define the future of AI books.
Key Takeaways
- 61% of US readers say they feel less fulfilled when they find out a book was AI-written.
- The genre matters, with 52% of general non-fiction readers and about half of memoir readers pushing back against AI, while only 43% of business and self-help readers reject AI-assisted writing.
- Writers are split: 45% use AI in some part of their work, while 48% reject using AI to write a book, showing how divided the community is.
- Ethics dominate the debate, with 90% of authors wanting payment if their work is used to train AI and 91% saying readers should be told when AI is involved.
- Technical roles are more accepted, with 40% of Americans feeling fine with AI for book writing when it comes to copy editing. However, only 7% of Gen Z and 9% of Boomers support its use in developmental editing.
How Readers Respond to AI-Generated Books
Most readers feel less satisfied when they find out a book was written by AI. According to YouGov, 61% of US readers said they would feel somewhat or much less fulfilled after learning this.
The reaction is strongest in literary fiction, where more than half (54%) said they would feel much less fulfilled if the book came from AI.
Reactions for other genres varied:
- Memoirs and autobiographies: Around half of the readers said the experience would lose value. Personal stories are closely tied to human voice and perspective, which explains the resistance.
- General non-fiction (history, politics, science): 52% reported they would feel much less fulfilled, showing that trust and authority matter a lot in these subjects.
- Business, instructional, or self-help books: Readers are more open here. Only 43% said they would feel much less fulfilled, suggesting some acceptance of AI-assisted writing when the goal is clear advice or practical steps.
However, disclosure plays an important role in trust:
- 56% of US adults want to know if a book includes AI involvement before they begin reading.
- 19% of readers would like disclosure even if AI shaped as little as 10% of the content.
- People care about transparency across the board, not only when a book is entirely AI-written.
Taken together, the picture is mixed: Readers push back against AI in creative and deeply personal genres, but they seem more flexible when it comes to books built around guidance or information. That means that some space exists for AI to help write a book, as long as the role is limited and readers know what to expect.
When It’s Acceptable to Use AI in the Writing Process
The strongest acceptance for AI within the writing process comes in editing. According to YouGov, around 40% of Americans are fine with it being used for line editing or copy editing. These tasks are often seen as technical and practical, so readers are less protective of them.
However, when it comes to creative roles like shaping ideas, storylines, or developmental editing, the support drops. Most people are far less willing to accept book-writing AI in these areas.
Generational views show clear divides:
- Millennials are the most open overall. They show steady support for AI for book writing across many stages, including line editing (41%), outlining (28%), developmental editing (22%), and beta reading (25%).
- Gen Z lean open but also push back. They show strong support for line editing (42%), but much lower numbers for developmental editing (7%) and beta reading (15%). At the same time, 33% say AI should not be used in any stage, making them the most likely group to reject it completely.
- Boomers are the least comfortable in creative areas. Only 6% support ideation and 9% support developmental editing. Even so, 43% accept AI for line editing, showing a split between technical and creative tasks.
- Gen X sit in the middle. They show moderate openness in editing (36%) and outlining (22%), but 30% believe AI should not be used at all.
The numbers underline a clear divide: younger generations see space for AI for book writing in practical roles like editing, while older groups resist it more strongly in areas tied to creativity.
All of this suggests that readers are willing to accept AI-assisted writing when it helps with polishing and refining. The use of AI in areas like storytelling or character creation, however, is seen as crossing a boundary. To use AI to write a book in a way that takes over the creative heart of the process is not something most readers want.
Writers are far from united on this topic. According to Bookbub, about 45% of authors are currently using AI in some part of their work, while 48% reject it, and another 7% remain undecided.
Why some authors avoid AI:
- Ethics matter most: 84% of non-users believe AI tools are built on stolen work, since many models were trained on copyrighted books without permission or payment.
- Personal values: Some individuals worry about the environmental impact or lack trust in the companies behind the tools.
- Love for the craft: Many feel the act of writing should stay fully human, and for them, using AI to write a book takes away the meaning of their work.
How some authors are using AI:
- Research and new ideas: 81% of AI-using authors said it helps them gather information, test plots, or spark inspiration.
- Marketing support: Authors often use it to draft blurbs, taglines, or ad copy.
- Practical help in writing: Some prefer to write a book with AI in smaller ways, such as brainstorming names or improving sentences, while keeping control of the story itself.
- Seen as an assistant: Many describe it as a tool that saves time and energy, but never replaces their creativity.
Disclosure around using AI to write a book has become a sensitive topic for writers. The data shows that 74% of authors who use AI choose not to tell their readers.
- Some compare it to tools like grammar software, critique partners, or editors, which are almost never mentioned in a finished book.
- Others believe readers mainly care about the story itself and the final result, not the tools that supported the process.
Even so, the issue of openness has not been settled. For many, the debate comes down to trust: can you use AI to write a book and leave it unsaid, or should readers always be informed?
This divide continues to shape how authors approach transparency, feeding into the broader conversation on how to ethically write a book using AI.
Why Compensation & Ethics Dominate the Conversation
Money and fairness are at the heart of the debate on AI in publishing. In the Authors Guild survey, 90% said they should be paid if their books are used to train AI systems. Many feel their work has been copied without permission, so payment is seen as the only fair outcome when those texts help create new tools.
This concern quickly extends to ethics. Underlying it is the question: can you use AI to write a book while still respecting authors’ rights? Support for licensing is strong, with 65% of authors backing a collective licensing system that would make sure writers are paid whenever their work is used in training models.
This approach is often compared to music licensing, where musicians receive royalties each time their songs are streamed or played.
However, concerns go beyond money:
- Writers worry the market could be crowded with low-quality titles created through AI book writing.
- The fast pace of AI output raises fears of oversupply and a loss of value for original voices.
Authenticity matters as much as pay:
- 91% of authors believe readers should be told when AI has been part of a book’s creation.
- Even when AI plays a small role, many readers want transparency.
The Bottom Line
AI’s place in publishing is still unclear, with many readers feeling uneasy with it in creative genres, while writers remain divided. Some treat it as a helpful support, others see it as a risk to their work.
There may be room for AI in editing, research, and marketing, but storytelling still belongs to people. AI books are already part of the market, and tools like AI book writers are likely to grow – so the challenge now is to use them responsibly while protecting trust and creativity.
FAQs
Several titles already exist. 1 the Road (2018) and Death of an Author (2023) are well-known examples of AI-generated books. These projects show how AI book writing has moved beyond experiments and is now part of the publishing world.
It is legal to write a book with AI or use a tool for support. Copyright law, however, usually requires human creativity, so text made only by book-writing AI may not be protected under copyright law.
Popular choices include Novelcrafter for fiction and Youbooks for non-fiction, with both often recommended in guides on how to write a book using AI. These AI book writers give authors practical ways to draft, plan, and polish their work.