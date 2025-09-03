Why AI Security Is Failing: $800K Cost of Enterprise Blind Spots

Many companies have jumped on the back of agentic AI since it became the next big thing in the generative AI race.
But as with any new tech, there are bumpy roads to navigate to ensure the technology not just offers return on investment but is safe to use. Unfortunately, reports coming from Infosys Knowledge Institute suggest that while most executives acknowledge the importance of enterprise AI agents, the AI security risks involved are forcing a good number to rethink their strategies.
This revelation comes barely a month after Gartner predicted that over 40% of agentic AI projects would be abandoned by the end of 2027 due to rising costs, poor planning, or inadequate risk controls.
This article explores the risks and costs tied to these failures, and the practical steps organizations can take to adopt AI more safely and responsibly.
Key Takeaways
- Many enterprises are rushing into agentic AI without robust governance, creating significant security and financial risks.
- Infosys research shows 95% of companies experienced at least one AI-related incident, with average losses above $800,000.
- Key reasons for AI project failures include low success rates, high complexity and risks, weak responsible AI practices, and underinvestment.
- Companies with strong responsible AI (RAI) practices report fewer incidents and lower financial losses.
- Closing governance gaps, building AI guardrails, and establishing dedicated RAI offices are critical for scaling AI safely.
AI Risks Are Real & the Costs Are High
Infosys research report examines the current state of responsible AI practices among enterprises as they prepare for the “agentic era.”
The study surveyed 1,500 senior business executives from North America, Western Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.
Findings reveal that most enterprises deploying AI fall short of critical benchmarks for governance, risk mitigation, and sustainability.
- According to the researchers, 95% reported experiencing at least one adverse AI-related incident within the past two years.
- On average, these affected companies admitted having losses above $800,000 within the same time frame.
- When extrapolated, these losses equate to a global annual impact of approximately $2.1 billion.
This gap in oversight has made many companies vulnerable to a range of AI risks – from privacy leaks and biased algorithms to system breakdowns and compliance failures. And the problem isn’t just about exposure. When these issues aren’t addressed, they quickly turn into costly financial setbacks.
Four Reasons Enterprise AI Projects Struggle to Deliver
Despite AI’s enormous potential to drive business growth, many enterprises still struggle to scale their AI project. According to Infosys, many factors could lead to this scenario.
1. Low Success Rate
Infosys notes that less than 25% of enterprise AI projects generate measurable business value, while nearly 40% are either canceled or fall short of their intended goals.
AI projects stall after initial experimentation because they lack clear alignment with business needs. Even when the models perform well technically, but fail to integrate effectively into daily operations and workflows, they could still be abandoned by the moderators.
2. Complexity & Risks
Enterprises are usually locked with many complexities during AI deployment. In many cases, they are faced with issues of privacy violations, biased predictions, errors, or even regulatory noncompliance.
According to Infosys, close to 40% of the companies they surveyed rate the damage they incur as a result of these risks as severe.
3. Weak Responsible AI Practices
Infosys highlighted that just a very few enterprises have robust RAI practices embedded in AI development and deployment.
Only 2% meet full RAI standards. They observed that weak RAI practice often led to costly AI incidents, low trust in AI outputs, and inefficient use of resources.
4. Poor Investment in AI Teams
The surveyed leaders also cite limited resources and challenges tied to keeping pace with evolving AI regulations as key obstacles to successful AI deployment.
On average, they expressed the need for 28% more investment in responsible AI, even though RAI-related spending already accounts for about 25% of overall AI budgets in their companies.
Deploying AI Responsibly Is Key
Infosys claims that organizations that embed responsible AI practices outperform their counterparts who don’t.
Their survey showed that RAI-abiding leaders recorded 39% lower financial loss and 18% fewer severe incidents within two years.
The data also shows that most executives welcome the rise of AI regulations, seeing them not as a hindrance but as a framework for confidence, clarity, and trust in enterprise AI deployments.
To help organizations close the gap, Infosys outlines four critical steps for responsible AI deployment:
Step 1: Learn from the leaders
Enterprises need to start learning from organizations that have experienced a wide range of AI incidents, the researchers note. They believe that by studying these leaders’ strategies and picking the right lessons from them, companies can better identify gaps in governance, compliance, and operational risk management.
Step 2: Blend product agility with platform governance
Another pathway to responsible AI deployment is for enterprises to adopt a platform-driven delivery model if they must balance speed and control in AI deployment. Infosys says this structure will allow product teams to innovate quickly while benefiting from shared resources, asset tracking, and consistent documentation of their AI progress.
Step 3: Build RAI guardrails in a platform
Infosys also encourages organizations to develop and automate safety measures, compliance checks, and risk controls within a secure AI platform that supports scalable and responsible AI agent development. This will help them maximize value creation while reducing project failures and risks.
Step 4: Establish a proactive RAI office
Experts recommend that companies create a dedicated RAI office – a central team that sets governance policies, keeps track of compliance, and manages risk across the business. Having this kind of unit in place helps ensure consistency, accountability, and safer AI deployment.
The Bottom Line
Enterprise AI holds immense potential, but without responsible deployment, it can quickly become a financial and reputational liability.
Organizations should first understand the AI solution that best serves their needs, and then follow its deployment with adequate security monitoring and compliance.
Infosys report has shown that blind spots in AI governance, risk management, and security can cost businesses millions each year.
FAQs
Enterprise AI fails due to many reasons. In most cases, it includes poor planning, inadequate risk controls, and a lack of AI governance frameworks.
It could be difficult to determine the exact financial impact of AI security incidents in businesses. According to Infosys, on average, companies reported losing as high as $800,000 in AI incidents over two years.
Vulnerability in enterprise AI deployments may come in the form of privacy gaps or algorithmic bias. Regulatory noncompliance and insecure integrations can also leave systems exposed if not addressed.
They need stronger guardrails and clear AI governance to reduce blind spots in their AI security approach. They might also need to set up a dedicated RAI office that can help monitor compliance and manage risks in their pipeline effectively.