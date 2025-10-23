AI Shopping Assistants in 2025: Who’s Ready to Try Them?
Many Americans are curious about what an artificial intelligence (AI) shopping assistant can do, but they’re not ready to hand it full control.
A new YouGov and Visa survey shows that interest in AI-powered shopping is rising, especially among younger people who already use smart tools in daily life. Some like the idea of saving time and finding better deals, yet others feel uneasy about letting a digital system make choices on their behalf.
This article explores how Americans view AI shopping assistants, what builds their trust, and the limits they still want to keep when it comes to automated spending.
Key Takeaways
- About 42% of Americans say they would consider using a virtual shopping assistant, but most still prefer to manage their own purchases.
- Younger people are more open to AI for shopping, with nearly half of Gen Z and Millennials saying they would use one.
- Around two in three users (67%) want a person to approve large transactions, showing that oversight is key when using a shopping agent.
- Most users (81%) would limit AI spending to under $100, and nearly half (48%) would keep it below $25.
- Many people expect clear accountability, with 33% saying the company behind the agentic AI should take responsibility when mistakes happen.
How Americans Feel About Using an AI Shopper
Many Americans are still unsure about letting technology handle their shopping.
According to the survey, about 42% of people said they would be very or somewhat likely to let an AI shopping assistant buy items for them, while 58% said they would not be very or not at all likely.
Even when these shopping AI tools promise to find the best price, most people prefer to stay involved in their own purchases.
Younger and older generations think differently:
- Around 48% of Gen Z and Millennials said they would use an AI shopping agent, showing they are more comfortable with technology that makes daily tasks easier.
- But only 33% of Baby Boomers said the same, and many still prefer traditional ways of shopping.
Gender shows some small differences:
- Men and women are equally open to trying these tools, with 12% of each group saying they are “very likely” to use them.
- The main difference appears in hesitation, with 38% of women saying they are not at all likely to use one, compared with 32% of men.
- The small gap suggests both groups are still careful about trusting an AI personal shopper, though women seem slightly more reserved.
Overall, interest in AI shopping assistants is growing, especially among younger consumers. But most Americans still want to build confidence in the technology before giving it full control.
What Do Consumers Want From AI Shopping Safeguards?
People open to using an AI shopping assistant still want strong safety measures and clear control. While they like the idea of convenience, they don’t want to lose oversight – especially when money is involved.
Trust builds around human involvement, with around two in three users (67%) saying that big purchases should still go through a person. Even likely AI agent adopters expect real checks and accountability, not fully automated approval.
Beyond that, people want tools that make them feel in charge rather than replaced. Their preferences reflect a desire for balance between automation and reassurance:
- Quick ways to stop a transaction: Over 60% would use a “financial panic button,” a single tap to pause or cancel a purchase instantly.
- Real-time alerts: 65% of men prefer real-time spending notifications with veto windows, compared with 51% of women.
- Transparent records: 54% want their AI shopping tool to show simple, easy-to-read summaries of what was bought and why.
Overall, people want technology that feels safe and reliable. They’re open to letting AI help with small tasks, as long as they can see what’s happening and step in when needed.
How Much Trust People Place in Their AI Personal Shopper
Although more people are using AI shopping assistants, many still prefer to maintain control over their spending. Many enjoy the comfort of automation, but money is one area where people prefer to keep limits in place.
- 81% of users say they wouldn’t want AI to spend more than $100 without asking first.
- 48% would set the limit at $25 or less, showing that most people only trust their AI shopper with small, simple purchases.
Gender also makes a difference in how people view automated payments.
- 25% of men say they would allow AI to spend over $100, compared with just 12% of women.
This suggests that men feel slightly more at ease with automation, while women tend to be more careful about giving financial control to technology.
Who’s Responsible When a Shopping AI Gets It Wrong?
When an AI shopping assistant makes a mistake (like buying the wrong product or spending too much), many people still don’t agree on who should be held responsible. This confusion makes some users hesitant to fully trust automated shopping systems.
Most consumers think the main responsibility lies with the company that offers the service. People expect brands to take charge when their technology fails:
- 33% say the company behind the AI tool should be most responsible.
- 28% think users should take some responsibility, but 36% believe users should be the least responsible.
- 22% point to the AI developer, seeing them as partly to blame for errors in the system.
- Payment networks and regulators rank lowest in accountability.
Until there’s a clear way to handle mistakes made by an AI agent, many consumers will stay cautious. People want reassurance that someone will step in to fix problems before they fully trust AI with their spending decisions.
The Bottom Line
Many Americans are still cautious about using an AI shopping assistant, even though younger people are more open to it. Most users want spending limits, clear safety checks, and some human control before they trust these systems completely.
As agentic AI continues to grow, trust will depend on transparency, reliability, and keeping people involved in every step.
FAQs
Can I use AI to help me shop?
You can already use AI shopping tools on platforms like Amazon, Google Shopping, and Klarna. These systems help you compare prices, find deals, and discover new products based on what you usually buy. They make shopping faster, but you still decide what to purchase.
What is the best AI to use for shopping?
Different AI for shopping tools are designed for different needs. Amazon’s Alexa helps you reorder products by voice, Google Shopping compares prices across stores, and Shopify’s AI assistant supports small businesses with product searches. The best one depends on what kind of help you want.
What is an example of an AI shopping assistant?
Microsoft Copilot for Edge offers similar help by comparing products or summarizing reviews while you browse online.
What is an AI personal shopper?
An AI personal shopper is a digital helper that can manage parts of your shopping for you by looking for good prices and suggesting items you might like. These tools are designed to make buying things easier while keeping you in charge of every final choice.