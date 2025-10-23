AI Shopping Assistants in 2025: Who’s Ready to Try Them?

close
menu
Dictionary
Recently Added Terms Anti-Malware Bitcoin Mining Black Box AI Free Float Optimism (OP)
Trending Terms AI Accelerator Autonomous AI Claude AI Learning Rate Liquid Asset
A-Z Terms
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start… View Full Term
Artificial Intelligence
Terms Actuator Artificial Neural Network Chatbot Copilot AI Machine Bias
Guides AI Apps for Android AI Apps for iPhone AI Coding Tools AI Content Generators AI Marketing Tools
How To's How to Build Android Bots How to Make AI Thumbnails How to Stop AI Hallucinations How to Use Google Gemini How to Write AI Prompts
Top Pick
How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users Artificial Intelligence

How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
Cryptocurrency
Terms Blockchain Cryptojacking Layer 0 (L0) Mining Rig On-Chain Analysis
Guides AI Crypto Coins Crypto Presales Meme Coins New Cryptocurrency Projects Upcoming Binance Listings
How To's How to Donate Crypto How to Mine Bitcoin How to Set Up Metamask How to Stake Solana How to Store Crypto
Top Pick
How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025 Cryptocurrency

How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
Cybersecurity
Terms 2FA Anti-Spyware Authenticator App VPN Server Whois
Guides Antivirus Software Password Managers Server Antivirus Software Android Spy Apps VPN Services
How To's How to Avoid Phishing Scams How to Detect Spyware How to Find My IP How to Set Up a VPN How to Unblock a Website
Top Pick
How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide Antivirus

How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
Gaming
Terms Avatar Battle Royale Games Game Mechanics Playstation Plus Sandbox Game
Guides Antivirus for Gaming PCs Free Games on Steam Most Played Games Upcoming Games 2025 VPNs for Gaming
How To's How to Connect PS Controller How to Get Discord on PS5 How to Game Share on Xbox How to Cancel Game Pass How to Play Fortnite
Top Pick
How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025 Gaming Culture & Communities

How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
Gambling
Terms Baccarat Odds Dead Man’s Hand Roulette Odds Spread Betting Underdog Betting
Guides Casino Apps Esports Betting Sites Real Time Gaming Casinos Real Money Slots Safe Online Casinos
Reviews Coinpoker Review BetUS Review Raging Bull Review Slots of Vegas Review Wild Casino Review
Top Pick
Martingale Betting System Explained Gambling

Martingale Betting System Explained
search
close
Dictionary
chevron
chevron Dictionary
Recently Added Terms
chevron
chevron Recently Added Terms
Anti-Malware
Bitcoin Mining
Black Box AI
Free Float
Optimism (OP)
Trending Terms
chevron
chevron Trending Terms
AI Accelerator
Autonomous AI
Claude AI
Learning Rate
Liquid Asset
A-Z Terms
chevron
chevron A-Z Terms
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start… View Full Term
Artificial Intelligence
chevron
chevron Artificial Intelligence
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Actuator
Artificial Neural Network
Chatbot
Copilot AI
Machine Bias
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
AI Apps for Android
AI Apps for iPhone
AI Coding Tools
AI Content Generators
AI Marketing Tools
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Build Android Bots
How to Make AI Thumbnails
How to Stop AI Hallucinations
How to Use Google Gemini
How to Write AI Prompts
Top Pick
Artificial Intelligence

How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
Cryptocurrency
chevron
chevron Cryptocurrency
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Blockchain
Cryptojacking
Layer 0 (L0)
Mining Rig
On-Chain Analysis
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
AI Crypto Coins
Crypto Presales
Meme Coins
New Cryptocurrency Projects
Upcoming Binance Listings
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Donate Crypto
How to Mine Bitcoin
How to Set Up Metamask
How to Stake Solana
How to Store Crypto
Top Pick
Cryptocurrency

How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
Cybersecurity
chevron
chevron Cybersecurity
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
2FA
Anti-Spyware
Authenticator App
VPN Server
Whois
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Antivirus Software
Password Managers
Server Antivirus Software
Android Spy Apps
VPN Services
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Avoid Phishing Scams
How to Detect Spyware
How to Find My IP
How to Set Up a VPN
How to Unblock a Website
Top Pick
Antivirus

How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
Gaming
chevron
chevron Gaming
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Avatar
Battle Royale Games
Game Mechanics
Playstation Plus
Sandbox Game
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Antivirus for Gaming PCs
Free Games on Steam
Most Played Games
Upcoming Games 2025
VPNs for Gaming
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Connect PS Controller
How to Get Discord on PS5
How to Game Share on Xbox
How to Cancel Game Pass
How to Play Fortnite
Top Pick
Gaming Culture & Communities

How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
Gambling
chevron
chevron Gambling
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Baccarat Odds
Dead Man’s Hand
Roulette Odds
Spread Betting
Underdog Betting
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Casino Apps
Esports Betting Sites
Real Time Gaming Casinos
Real Money Slots
Safe Online Casinos
Reviews
chevron
chevron Reviews
Coinpoker Review
BetUS Review
Raging Bull Review
Slots of Vegas Review
Wild Casino Review
Top Pick
Gambling

Martingale Betting System Explained
Martingale Betting System Explained
globe English
Languages
close
English check
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Svenska
한국어
日本語
SUGGESTED SEARCHES
Is Toronto the Next Silicon Valley? Borderless AI CEO Suggests ‘Yes’ Interview
Google's Gemini AI is a Serious Threat to ChatGPT – Here's Why Artificial Intelligence
How ChatGPT is Revolutionizing Smart Contract and Blockchain Cryptocurrency

AI Shopping Assistants in 2025: Who’s Ready to Try Them?

Why Trust Techopedia

Many Americans are curious about what an artificial intelligence (AI) shopping assistant can do, but they’re not ready to hand it full control. 

A new YouGov and Visa survey shows that interest in AI-powered shopping is rising, especially among younger people who already use smart tools in daily life. Some like the idea of saving time and finding better deals, yet others feel uneasy about letting a digital system make choices on their behalf.

This article explores how Americans view AI shopping assistants, what builds their trust, and the limits they still want to keep when it comes to automated spending.

Key Takeaways

  • About 42% of Americans say they would consider using a virtual shopping assistant, but most still prefer to manage their own purchases.
  • Younger people are more open to AI for shopping, with nearly half of Gen Z and Millennials saying they would use one.
  • Around two in three users (67%) want a person to approve large transactions, showing that oversight is key when using a shopping agent.
  • Most users (81%) would limit AI spending to under $100, and nearly half (48%) would keep it below $25.
  • Many people expect clear accountability, with 33% saying the company behind the agentic AI should take responsibility when mistakes happen.

How Americans Feel About Using an AI Shopper

Many Americans are still unsure about letting technology handle their shopping. 

According to the survey, about 42% of people said they would be very or somewhat likely to let an AI shopping assistant buy items for them, while 58% said they would not be very or not at all likely. 

Even when these shopping AI tools promise to find the best price, most people prefer to stay involved in their own purchases.

Younger and older generations think differently:

  • Around 48% of Gen Z and Millennials said they would use an AI shopping agent, showing they are more comfortable with technology that makes daily tasks easier.
  • But only 33% of Baby Boomers said the same, and many still prefer traditional ways of shopping.

Gender shows some small differences:

  • Men and women are equally open to trying these tools, with 12% of each group saying they are “very likely” to use them.
  • The main difference appears in hesitation, with 38% of women saying they are not at all likely to use one, compared with 32% of men.
  • The small gap suggests both groups are still careful about trusting an AI personal shopper, though women seem slightly more reserved.

Overall, interest in AI shopping assistants is growing, especially among younger consumers. But most Americans still want to build confidence in the technology before giving it full control.

What Do Consumers Want From AI Shopping Safeguards?

People open to using an AI shopping assistant still want strong safety measures and clear control. While they like the idea of convenience, they don’t want to lose oversight – especially when money is involved.

Trust builds around human involvement, with around two in three users (67%) saying that big purchases should still go through a person. Even likely AI agent adopters expect real checks and accountability, not fully automated approval.

Beyond that, people want tools that make them feel in charge rather than replaced. Their preferences reflect a desire for balance between automation and reassurance:

  • Quick ways to stop a transaction: Over 60% would use a “financial panic button,” a single tap to pause or cancel a purchase instantly.
  • Real-time alerts: 65% of men prefer real-time spending notifications with veto windows, compared with 51% of women. 
  • Transparent records: 54% want their AI shopping tool to show simple, easy-to-read summaries of what was bought and why.

Overall, people want technology that feels safe and reliable. They’re open to letting AI help with small tasks, as long as they can see what’s happening and step in when needed.

How Much Trust People Place in Their AI Personal Shopper

Although more people are using AI shopping assistants, many still prefer to maintain control over their spending. Many enjoy the comfort of automation, but money is one area where people prefer to keep limits in place.

  • 81% of users say they wouldn’t want AI to spend more than $100 without asking first.
  • 48% would set the limit at $25 or less, showing that most people only trust their AI shopper with small, simple purchases.

Gender also makes a difference in how people view automated payments.

  • 25% of men say they would allow AI to spend over $100, compared with just 12% of women.


This suggests that men feel slightly more at ease with automation, while women tend to be more careful about giving financial control to technology.

Who’s Responsible When a Shopping AI Gets It Wrong?

When an AI shopping assistant makes a mistake (like buying the wrong product or spending too much), many people still don’t agree on who should be held responsible. This confusion makes some users hesitant to fully trust automated shopping systems.

Most consumers think the main responsibility lies with the company that offers the service. People expect brands to take charge when their technology fails:

  • 33% say the company behind the AI tool should be most responsible.
  • 28% think users should take some responsibility, but 36% believe users should be the least responsible.
  • 22% point to the AI developer, seeing them as partly to blame for errors in the system.
  • Payment networks and regulators rank lowest in accountability.

Until there’s a clear way to handle mistakes made by an AI agent, many consumers will stay cautious. People want reassurance that someone will step in to fix problems before they fully trust AI with their spending decisions.

The Bottom Line

Many Americans are still cautious about using an AI shopping assistant, even though younger people are more open to it. Most users want spending limits, clear safety checks, and some human control before they trust these systems completely. 

As agentic AI continues to grow, trust will depend on transparency, reliability, and keeping people involved in every step.

FAQs

Can I use AI to help me shop?

You can already use AI shopping tools on platforms like Amazon, Google Shopping, and Klarna. These systems help you compare prices, find deals, and discover new products based on what you usually buy. They make shopping faster, but you still decide what to purchase.

What is the best AI to use for shopping?

Different AI for shopping tools are designed for different needs. Amazon’s Alexa helps you reorder products by voice, Google Shopping compares prices across stores, and Shopify’s AI assistant supports small businesses with product searches. The best one depends on what kind of help you want.

What is an example of an AI shopping assistant?

your deliveries. Microsoft Copilot for Edge offers similar help by comparing products or summarizing reviews while you browse online.

What is an AI personal shopper?

An AI personal shopper is a digital helper that can manage parts of your shopping for you by looking for good prices and suggesting items you might like. These tools are designed to make buying things easier while keeping you in charge of every final choice.

References

  1. Who’s responsible for an AI agent’s purchase mistake? [ft. Michael Nevski] (YouGov)
Maria Webb
Technology Journalist
Maria Webb
Technology Journalist

Maria is Techopedia's technology journalist with over five years of experience with a deep interest in AI and machine learning. She excels in data-driven journalism, making complex topics both accessible and engaging for her audience. Her work is also prominently featured on Eurostat. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honors in English and a Master of Science in Strategic Management and Digital Marketing from the University of Malta. Maria's background includes journalism for Newsbook.com.mt, covering a range of topics from local events to international tech trends.

Related Features

More
How OpenAI’s New In-ChatGPT Apps Challenge Google & Apple
Artificial Intelligence

How OpenAI’s New In-ChatGPT Apps Challenge Google & Apple

 Franklin Okeke 2 days
Trust in Google’s AI Overview Is Low: 2025 Survey Reveals Why
Artificial Intelligence

Trust in Google’s AI Overview Is Low: 2025 Survey Reveals Why

 Maria Webb 2 days
Why AI Visibility Now Decides Which Crypto Projects Survive
Artificial Intelligence

Why AI Visibility Now Decides Which Crypto Projects Survive

 Nicole Willing 3 days
AI Therapy in 2025: Do Americans Trust AI for Mental Health?
Artificial Intelligence

AI Therapy in 2025: Do Americans Trust AI for Mental Health?

 Maria Webb 4 days
GITEX Global: AI Is Rebuilding Trust, Ending Hunger & Driving Growth
Artificial Intelligence

GITEX Global: AI Is Rebuilding Trust, Ending Hunger & Driving Growth

 Neil C. Hughes 6 days
What if AI Isn’t a Bubble? The Case for Exponential Growth
Artificial Intelligence

What if AI Isn’t a Bubble? The Case for Exponential Growth

 Mark de Wolf 1 week
BCG on Why Reskilling Employees Is the Missing Link in AI Adoption
Artificial Intelligence

BCG on Why Reskilling Employees Is the Missing Link in AI Adoption

 Neil C. Hughes 1 week
The Future of Teamwork: Atlassian’s Teamwork Collection Explained
Artificial Intelligence

The Future of Teamwork: Atlassian’s Teamwork Collection Explained

 Neil C. Hughes 2 weeks