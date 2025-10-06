Imagine placing a bet with an extra layer of guidance; that is exactly what artificial intelligence (AI) sports betting is offering, with tools that give predictions, tips, and strategy support.
More people are exploring these tools, with the strongest interest among younger bettors, who see AI as a side tool that makes betting more informed and easier to manage.
This article explores how bettors are using AI in sports betting and the limits many players still place on these tools.
Key Takeaways
- Interest in AI in sports betting is rising, with 26% of bettors planning to try it in the next year, while younger players lead the way at 43%.
- Actual use remains low, with 16% already using AI for betting, and another 14% saying they may try it soon.
- Younger players are the most active, as 33% have tested AI for betting, compared with only 4% of older bettors aged 55 and above.
- The main appeal lies in support, with 35% using AI to study odds or learn games, and 31% open to planning strategies or exploring predictions.
- Trust remains a barrier, as 55% say they would not rely on AI to choose sites, and 52% reject the idea of letting it decide which games to play.
Will AI Drive the Next Wave of Sports Picks?
Many bettors are starting to look at AI sports betting predictions as part of their routine, according to YouGov’s study of British bettors’ behavior.
Around a quarter of them (26%) say they are fairly or very likely to use AI in the next 12 months to help decide which bets to place. Within this group, 5% say they are very likely to do so, showing that interest is turning into real plans.
Younger bettors are the most active here. They stand out as the group most ready to try AI sports picks:
- 18–34 year-olds: 43% say they will probably use AI for sports betting in the coming year.
- 35–54 year-olds: 25% expect to try it, showing more mixed attitudes.
- 55+ year-olds: Only 9% say the same, with most showing little interest.
This gap highlights a clear difference in habits. Younger bettors are more open to digital tools and see them as useful support when placing bets, but older bettors prefer to rely on their own judgment and are less willing to let technology guide their choices.
For the industry, this is an important signal. As more young bettors turn to AI sports betting predictions, these tools could become a regular part of the gambling experience.
Instead of replacing personal judgment, they may sit alongside it, helping bettors explore statistics, strategies, and options before making a decision.
How Many Bettors Are Already Using AI?
At this stage, the use of AI in gambling is still quite limited. In the past year, 16% of bettors say they have used AI tools to help with gambling choices. Another 14% have not tried yet but would think about it in the future.
The group most involved in trying gambling AI is the younger generation.
- 18–34 year-olds: 33% have already used AI for gambling decisions, and another 19% say they might try it later.
- 35–54 year-olds: Fewer have tested AI (13%), with slightly larger numbers showing interest (15%).
- 55+ year-olds: Only 4% have used it, and just 8% are open to the idea.
For now, AI gambling is still at an early stage. Many are watching with interest, but most have not yet moved past curiosity into real action.
Where Bettors See AI Helping & Where They Push Back
Many people show more interest in using betting AI when it works as a learning or research tool. They prefer support that gives extra information, instead of tools that take over the decision.
The survey highlights this clearly:
- Researching odds and statistics: 35% would use sports betting AI to check numbers and trends.
- Learning how to play games: Another 35% would use it to understand rules or improve skills.
- Planning bets: 31% see a role for AI in shaping their strategies.
- Predictions and tips:31% are open to guidance, showing interest in AI betting predictions as advice, not as the final word.
This shows that many bettors see AI as a sidekick, adding knowledge and helping them prepare, but their own judgment still matters most.
There are also areas where people feel much less comfortable. The biggest doubts appear when AI is linked to choices that depend on trust:
- Picking sites or apps: 55% say they would not use AI to decide where to gamble. Only 22% would consider it.
- Choosing games to bet on: More than half (52%) reject the idea of AI making this choice.
These results make the balance clear: bettors welcome support tools but hesitate with deeper decisions.
The Bottom Line
The growth of AI sports betting is still at an early stage, but younger bettors are showing the strongest interest. Many use it as extra support for learning, researching odds, and planning strategies. However, most players remain careful about how much they trust these tools.
For now, using AI for sports betting is more about adding guidance and information than handing over full control.
FAQs
Yes, you can. Many bettors already turn to sports betting AI to check odds, study statistics, and prepare strategies, and tools that offer AI sports picks are growing in popularity. Still, when using AI for sports betting, most people see it as extra support, while personal judgment remains important.
There are different platforms for AI betting predictions. Some focus on simple statistics, while others use more detailed data. The best option depends on what a bettor is looking for. In most cases, people use AI in sports betting as a guide rather than a final answer.
Costs depend on the service. Basic AI betting tools can be free or low-cost, while advanced platforms with live data and full analytics can be more expensive. Many options for AI for sports betting use monthly subscriptions, allowing bettors to choose a level that fits their budget.
The main risk is placing too much trust in technology. AI gambling tools can add insight, but they do not promise success. Gambling AI may lead to false confidence or higher spending, which is why bettors must treat AI sports picks as helpful input while keeping control of their own limits.