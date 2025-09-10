Fresh artificial intelligence (AI) job displacement statistics in 2025 reveal a hidden divide: early-career staff are falling behind, even as US employment keeps climbing.
In roles with high AI exposure, young workers saw employment fall by 6% between late 2022 and July 2025, while older staff gained almost 9% in the same jobs. These trends bring new attention to AI taking over jobs.
This article looks at the impact of AI on jobs, showing why entry-level workers are struggling while experienced staff are still moving ahead.
Key Takeaways
- The US job market grew between late 2022 and July 2025, but AI job displacement statistics in 2025 show younger workers in exposed roles falling behind.
- Software developers and customer service agents aged 22–25 saw the steepest drops, with job losses reaching almost 20% by mid-2025.
- In less-exposed areas like healthcare support, cleaning, and construction, early-career staff often gained jobs faster than older workers.
- Most losses came where automation replaced tasks, while augmentation helped keep jobs stable and even supported small gains.
- The future of AI in the workplace will depend on how it is used, with supportive tools offering more space for young staff to grow.
Overall Employment Growth & AI Job Displacement
Between October 2022 and July 2025, the US job market kept moving upward, with payroll data showing that total employment rose by 6–13% across many types of work, according to the data published in a working paper for the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.
This growth came during a period of low unemployment, which made the economy look strong and steady.
However, the story looks a bit different when broken down by age:
- Young workers (22–25 years old): Their job opportunities hardly grew at all. In fields where AI is used the most, their chances actually went down (-6%).
- Mid-career workers (35–49 years old): This group enjoyed steady job growth of 6-9%, even in the same roles where younger staff struggled.
- Less exposed jobs: In roles less touched by AI, both younger and older workers kept gaining jobs at a similar pace.
These results suggest that AI job displacement affects young people much more than older age groups. The wider economy is still expanding, but the patterns surrounding the use of AI and job displacement show that early-career employees are the ones most at risk of being left behind.
Early-Career Workers in AI-Exposed Roles
Jobs with high AI exposure show some of the clearest changes in recent years. The gap between younger staff starting out and older colleagues in the same roles has grown wider.
- Software developers: For workers aged 22–25, employment reached its highest point in late 2022. After that, their numbers dropped sharply, falling by almost 20% by July 2025. Older developers kept seeing job growth during the same period.
- Customer service agents: A similar pattern appeared here. Early-career workers saw their job numbers decline after 2022, while mid-career and senior staff kept adding jobs.
- Less-exposed jobs: In roles such as health aides and stock clerks, which are less tied to AI use, the situation looked very different. Between 2022 and 2025, younger workers often gained jobs at a faster pace than older ones. Other areas (like healthcare support, cleaning, and construction) are widely seen as the safest jobs in today’s market.
These results highlight a clear shift. The statistics show that the overall job market is not shrinking, but the spread of opportunities is uneven. In highly exposed roles, AI reduces chances for younger people, while older employees continue to advance.
This creates a divide: AI in the workplace is no longer only about the type of tasks being automated, but also about how age and experience shape who benefits most.
Automation, Augmentation & Job Displacement Due to AI
AI can shape work in two very different ways. Data from the Anthropic Economic Index shows a clear split between jobs that are mostly automated and those that are supported by AI.
- Automation-heavy roles: In these jobs, AI takes over tasks that people once did. Entry-level opportunities became weaker between 2023 and July 2025, with steady declines for young workers. This pattern points to clear job displacement due to AI.
- Augmentation-heavy roles: In these jobs, AI is used more as a tool. It helps workers check their output, learn, or repeat tasks, but it does not fully replace them. Employment in these areas stayed steady and sometimes even grew during the same period.
The contrast is important. The idea of AI taking over jobs fits best with automation, where technology directly replaces people, but when AI is applied in a way that supports workers instead, opportunities are more likely to stay open.
This makes it clear that the future of AI in the workforce depends on how the technology is used. If the focus is on automation, younger workers will continue to face more challenges, but if the focus shifts to support and learning, employment can remain stable and even expand.
The Bottom Line
The US job market has kept growing, but the gains are not the same for everyone. Looking at AI job displacement statistics in 2025, the pressure is falling mainly on entry-level staff.
Between late 2022 and July 2025, younger workers had little progress in roles where automation is strong, while older colleagues often moved forward.
The challenge ahead is making sure AI supports new workers instead of closing the door on their first opportunities.
FAQs
The roles most at risk are those built on routine tasks. Customer service, software development, and clerical support stand out in the latest statistics of AI taking over jobs. By contrast, physical and care-based roles such as nursing or construction are less exposed when it comes to AI in the workplace.
Learning new skills is the safest path. Moving into areas where AI works as a helper, not a replacement, creates stronger career options. Creativity, empathy, and problem-solving remain valuable, even as AI is taking over jobs in some fields.
Payroll records show that entry-level workers in exposed roles saw a drop of around 6% between late 2022 and July 2025. These statistics show losses for younger staff, while older employees often gained ground.
The pace is uneven. In high-exposure sectors, young workers faced steady declines between 2023 and 2025, but less-exposed roles stayed stable. This pattern shows how AI and job displacement depend on the type of work.
References
- Digital Economy Lab (Stanford Digital Economy Lab)
- The Anthropic Economic Index (Anthropic)