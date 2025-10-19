close
AI Therapy in 2025: Do Americans Trust AI for Mental Health?

Why Trust Techopedia

Would you trust a chatbot with your feelings? In 2025, more people are becoming curious about AI therapy, hoping it might offer quick support when life feels heavy. 

A new YouGov survey reveals that while curiosity about mental health AI is growing, trust remains low, and only a handful of Americans have actually tried these tools. Still, experts say that with better design and empathy, AI for mental health could transform how people access psychological care.

 This article explores how Americans view AI therapy, their trust in mental health AI, and how artificial intelligence for mental health could shape the future of emotional support.

Key Takeaways

  • Around a quarter (26%) of Americans say they are familiar with mental health AI tools, while 51% say they are not, and 18% feel unsure.
  • Only 11% of adults say they would consider trying AI counseling, compared with 49% who feel reluctant to use it.
  • Just 8% of Americans trust an AI therapy chatbot to give clear or helpful guidance, while 53% say they do not trust these tools at all.
  • The biggest worries include a lack of human understanding (53%), harmful or misleading AI advice (50%), and privacy or data risks (49%).
  • Use remains very low, with only 4% of Americans having tried a mental health AI chatbot, while 92% have not yet chosen to talk to AI for emotional support.

What Is AI Therapy? 

AI therapy uses computer programs and chatbots to give people simple emotional support and help them manage stress or low moods. 

These systems use written conversations to guide users through easy exercises, short reflections, or calming routines, similar to what a therapist might suggest during a session. The idea is to make mental health support available anytime, especially for those who find it hard to reach a professional.

However, an AI therapist chatbot or AI psychologist cannot replace a human therapist. It doesn’t fully understand emotions or build personal connections. Instead, it offers quick help and gentle structure for people who want to track their thoughts, learn coping skills, or feel heard during difficult moments.

How Americans Feel About Using AI for Mental Health 

According to YouGov’s 2025 survey, most Americans still know little about AI mental health tools. Many have heard of them, but few understand how they work or what they can offer in everyday life.

  • 26% of Americans say they are familiar with AI mental health tools.
  • 51% say they are not familiar with them.
  • 18% are unsure.

These numbers show that awareness is starting to grow, but real understanding is still low.

Even among those who know about AI therapy, many hesitate to try it. Using a computer program for emotional support can feel unusual or even uncomfortable for some people.

  • 11% of adults say they would consider using AI for therapy.
  • 49% say they are reluctant to do so.

Younger adults, however, may be more open to the idea; nearly a quarter (21%) of Gen Z users already see AI as a “therapist-like” presence. This shows that Gen Z may be the first generation to feel more at ease using AI for therapy, as they already view technology as a safe space for reflection and emotional guidance.

Why Trust Remains Low in Therapy AI

Trust is still a major issue for AI therapy. In YouGov’s survey, only 8% of Americans say they trust AI therapist tools to give useful or accurate guidance, with more than half (53%) saying they do not trust them at all. For many, the idea of sharing personal thoughts with a computer feels uncomfortable or unnatural

When people were asked what worries them most about AI and mental health, several clear themes stood out:

  • 53% said these tools lack human understanding or emotional nuance, showing how important empathy is in any form of care.
  • 50% were concerned that AI advice could be misleading or even harmful, especially without professional oversight.
  • 49% mentioned privacy and data security risks, as they are unsure how their personal information is collected or stored.
  • 42% pointed to the absence of emotional warmth, which makes the experience feel detached.
  • 35% felt that responses often sound too generic or impersonal.

These figures help explain why many people still hesitate to trust AI therapy chatbot programs. Most users want reassurance that these systems are safe, private, and emotionally aware before they would feel comfortable using AI in mental health care.

What’s Next for AI & Mental Health Care? 

The future of AI in mental health will depend on how well technology and human healthcare work together. 

Many experts believe that using both can create a better balance. In this model, AI tools would help therapists rather than replace them, checking in with users between sessions, guiding them through calming exercises, or tracking changes in mood.

  • Better access: AI could make therapy easier to reach for people who live far from services or need help outside regular hours. An AI therapist chatbot can offer quick support at any time of day.
  • Lower costs: Automating simple parts of care could make mental health help more affordable and reduce waiting times.
  • Faster response: AI for mental health tools can give people instant support during moments of stress or anxiety.

Still, these ideas only work if the systems are designed with care. Strong rules are needed to keep personal data safe and make sure the advice people receive is fair and accurate.

In the end, the future of AI therapy will depend on two simple things: trust and empathy. People will use it more when it feels safe, human, and supportive.

The Bottom Line

AI therapy is starting to find its place, but trust takes time. Many people like the idea of quick, always-on support, yet still feel unsure about opening up to a machine. Tools like AI therapy chatbots can help when someone needs to talk, but they work best when balanced with real human care.

If built with care, mental health AI could make support easier to reach and remind people that technology and humanity can work side by side in emotional care.

FAQs

Is there such a thing as AI therapy?

Yes. Therapy AI tools use chatbots to give emotional support through short conversations and exercises. They can guide users with calming routines or daily reflections, helping them manage stress. Essentially, these tools let people talk to AI when they need quick mental health support.

Is there an AI therapist for free?

Some mental health AI chatbot apps have free versions or short trials where they offer basic help, like mood check-ins or relaxation tips. For longer AI counseling sessions or more personal guidance, paid plans are usually needed, as free options often have fewer features.

Is AI therapy better than real therapy?

No! AI therapy can make support easier to reach and more affordable, but it cannot match the empathy and understanding of a human therapist. A real professional can notice tone, mood, and deeper emotions in a way an AI psychologist finds hard to do.

Does AI therapy really work?

Using AI for mental health can be helpful for small challenges such as temporary stress or anxiety, as it offers quick advice, mood tracking, and mindfulness ideas. Still, experts agree that the best results come when these tools are used together with traditional therapy or real counseling support.

References

Maria Webb
Technology Journalist
Maria Webb
Technology Journalist

Maria is Techopedia's technology journalist with over five years of experience with a deep interest in AI and machine learning. She excels in data-driven journalism, making complex topics both accessible and engaging for her audience. Her work is also prominently featured on Eurostat. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honors in English and a Master of Science in Strategic Management and Digital Marketing from the University of Malta. Maria's background includes journalism for Newsbook.com.mt, covering a range of topics from local events to international tech trends.

