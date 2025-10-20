close
Why Trust Techopedia
AI head under a magnifying glass analyzing Bitcoin symbols, symbolizing crypto visibility through artificial intelligence

For much of the past decade, cryptocurrency projects gained their visibility by building and energizing communities. The recipe was familiar: build hype on X (Twitter), nurture loyal Discord servers, and amplify every update through Telegram and influencer networks. But as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes a regular part of how users navigate the web, that strategy is starting to break down.

As the internet shifts to AI-driven discovery, large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude are becoming the primary interface between users and information. What these systems “see” – and more importantly, what they trust – increasingly determines which projects appear in search-like responses, research queries, and investment analyses. The traditional community channels are losing influence as LLMs become the new gatekeepers of information.

There is much debate over the impact of AI chatbots on search engine optimization (SEO) and what it means for how businesses, content creators, and digital marketers will reach audiences. But it’s clear crypto projects must now optimize not just for users, but for the algorithms.

Key Takeaways

  • LLMs like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude increasingly determine which crypto projects are discovered and trusted.
  • Only three companies – Coinbase, Ethereum, and Binance – exceeded 25% visibility in Avenue Z’s AI Visibility Index. Most blockchain brands are not “seen” by AI.
  • Community forums and social media alone no longer guarantee project recognition, although active, authentic communities indirectly support AI visibility.
  • Structured, authoritative content drives AI recognition: machine-readable data, credible media coverage, and natural-language content are essential.
  • Tracking how often and where a project appears in AI outputs helps measure influence and discoverability.

91% of Blockchain Brands Are Invisible to AI

Historically, visibility for crypto projects was driven by engagement metrics: followers, mentions, backlinks, and search rankings. For instance, Dogecoin (DOGE) emerged from niche forums like Reddit and became a cultural phenomenon largely through grassroots engagement, memes, and social media buzz. As of October 2025, it’s the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, proving that a project with minimal traditional marketing could still capture massive global attention.

But now, when users ask an AI model to explain “the top Layer 2 solutions” or “emerging DeFi protocols,” it doesn’t crawl X threads or Reddit discussions. Instead, it retrieves structured knowledge from data sources it deems credible. This includes documentation, academic papers, government databases, and media outlets with high authority signals.

As crypto marketing agency ICODA puts it:

As more users ‘ask the AI’ instead of searching, your protocol’s visibility depends on whether LLMs can find, understand, and trust your content.”

Projects that fail to appear in authoritative sources or structured databases risk being excluded from AI-generated narratives – and, therefore, from investor awareness, exchange listings, and public credibility.

The AI Visibility Index report by marketing and communications firm Avenue Z found that in an audit of platforms like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and Perplexity – where more users now go for product recommendations, industry context, and vendor comparisons – over 91% of AI visibility was captured by just 10 names. Coinbase, Ethereum, and Binance accounted for more than half of all mentions. For 50 other blockchain brands, AI sees virtually nothing.

The data shows that AI visibility is driven by a combination of earned authority, contextual relevance, and technical clarity rather than brand size or traffic, according to the report. 

The most cited blockchain brands consistently appear in trusted, high-impact sources and are tied directly to the types of queries AI platforms are built to answer. Positive sentiment plays a key role, as AI-generated content is influenced by how positively a brand is perceived in the training data sources and citations the models rely on.

  • The average visibility rate in ChatGPT for the top 30 brands was 16.8%
  • Among the bottom 30 companies, AI visibility was consistently low across all segments and averaged below 1% overall
  • Blockchains performed slightly better on ChatGPT (1.40%), while exchanges were nonexistent on Perplexity (0.0%). 
  • Wallets showed up on ChatGPT (1.25%) but dipped in Google AIO (0.13%), which reflects platform-specific gaps in technical scores as well as traditional Google SEO factors.

Johnny Hughes, CMO of Avenue Z, said:

“It’s clear that AI visibility is influenced by a combination of high-impact media placements, technical data structuring optimized for AI crawlability, and quality content that mimics natural language.” 

Chart showing top factors influencing AI visibility for blockchain companies, led by topical content focus and niche publications.

Even high-output projects aren’t guaranteed recognition. Cardano (ADA), for instance, appeared in more than 5,800 press mentions yet ranked only 31st in AI visibility. Kraken led exchanges in schema markup but still lagged behind Coinbase and Binance, indicating traditional SEO and media volume no longer correlate to discoverability.

Outset PR’s latest analysis found that even as crypto adoption in Latin America grew by 18.3%, native publishers lost 54% of their traffic. According to Mike Ermolaev, CEO and Founder:

“AI platforms are already reshaping where audiences arrive. If LLMs don’t ‘see’ your project, your audience won’t either. PR now influences not only what people read – but what AI trusts.”

Why the Old Playbook No Longer Works

Unlike traditional search engines that rank pages, AI chatbots aggregate probability-weighted answers. What appears in ChatGPT or Gemini responses depends on how much supporting evidence exists in the sources they consider to be reliable.

Social chatter, influencer hype, and low-domain press coverage rarely register, whereas well-structured technical documentation, standardized data markup, and consistent citations matter far more in AI content optimization. For instance, MetaMask ranks top 15 in Avenue Z’s AI visibility report without extensive media coverage; its ubiquitous inclusion in tutorials, integrations, and community documentation pushes it above its weight.

Mentions in authoritative media sources that are indexed in the datasets AI trusts act as multipliers.

In effect, crypto visibility in AI results has moved from a popularity contest to a credibility contest.

AI Visibility vs. Traditional SEO

FactorTraditional SEOAI Visibility
GoalRank higher on search results pages (Google, Bing).Be recognized, trusted, and referenced by large language models (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity).
AudienceHuman users scanning search results.AI systems generating summaries, recommendations, and comparisons.
Ranking SignalsKeywords, backlinks, mobile performance, click-through rates.Structured data, authoritative media citations, factual consistency, and semantic clarity.
Content StrategyOptimize pages for human readability and keyword intent.Create machine-readable content that mimics natural language queries and provides verifiable data.
Distribution ChannelsWebsites, blogs, social media.LLM knowledge graphs, structured databases, and indexed publications.
Key MetricSearch engine ranking position.Inclusion rate in AI responses and citations across LLM platforms.

To improve AI search visibility, brands need to blend SEO, data architecture, and public relations and optimize them for machine comprehension rather than human clicks.

Avenue Z’s report suggests five practical elements of an AI-optimized crypto marketing strategy:

  • Produce a range of content types, from blogs and FAQs to product pages, structured for AI-friendly indexing and summarization.
  • Regularly publish new material optimized for AI crawlers, as fresh content signals relevance.
  • Secure coverage in media sources that are frequently cited by AI to enhance the brand’s credibility.
  • Expand beyond traditional SEO to include AI-driven platforms, voice search, and semantic search
  • Track where and how often the project is referenced in AI responses and use the data as a new benchmark.

Emerging AI-native tools like AIXBT, an analysis agent built on the Base chain’s Virtuals Protocol, illustrate how visibility is itself being automated. AIXBT tracks more than 400 key opinion leaders, predicts market trends, and interacts autonomously on social platforms. Its model learns which narratives gain traction and amplifies them in real time.

So while AI visibility is increasingly critical, community engagement still plays a vital role in the crypto ecosystem.

Platforms like Discord, Telegram, and niche forums remain powerful for building trust, generating buzz, and mobilizing early adopters. Communities help amplify content, provide real-world feedback, and create the social proof that AI systems indirectly measure.

The Bottom Line

As AI-driven discovery replaces traditional online search, visibility is no longer about who shouts the loudest online but who machines believe. Crypto founders and tech leaders alike need to shift their focus from content volume to content verifiability.

Projects that invest in machine-readable credibility over hype, structure knowledge for LLMs, not just humans, and view PR for crypto as data placement are more likely to gain traction with the growing number of AI chatbot users.

Strong communities not only support user adoption and retention but also feed into AI recognition, creating a feedback loop where human enthusiasm helps machine learning models identify credible, relevant projects. The most effective crypto marketing approaches integrate both AI-optimized visibility and authentic community engagement.

FAQs

How are AI models like ChatGPT changing crypto project visibility?

AI models are shifting discovery from social media and search engines to machine-driven recommendations, leaving projects unseen by LLMs at risk of remaining invisible to users and investors.

What does “AI visibility” mean for blockchain startups and DeFi platforms?

AI visibility, or how often and reliably a project appears in AI-generated responses, directly influences the attention, adoption, and investment opportunities it receives.

How can crypto projects optimize content to be recognized by LLMs?

Projects can boost AI recognition by producing structured, machine-readable data, earning coverage in authoritative publications, and regularly updating material that mirrors user queries.

Nicole Willing
Technology Journalist
Nicole Willing
Technology Journalist

Nicole is a professional journalist with 20 years of experience in writing and editing. Her expertise spans both the tech and financial industries. She has developed expertise in covering commodity, equity, and cryptocurrency markets, as well as the latest trends across the technology sector, from semiconductors to electric vehicles. She holds a degree in Journalism from City University, London. Having embraced the digital nomad lifestyle, she can usually be found on the beach brushing sand out of her keyboard in between snorkeling trips.

