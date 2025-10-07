Why Apple Wants the DMA Repealed & Why Brussels Won’t Budge
Apple has intensified its opposition to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), warning that the law is slowing innovation and leaving European users behind. In a statement released on September 24, the company said compliance with the DMA has delayed some features across its product lines, while new rules on app marketplaces and data sharing expose users to scams and privacy risks.
EU officials have rejected Apple’s claims. Spokesperson Thomas Regnier, via a LinkedIn post, said he was not surprised by Apple’s stance and added that the Commission “has serious concerns when it comes to Apple’s compliance with the DMA and also has another open case on allowing third-party app stores and apps to be downloaded directly on the iPhone.”
As the DMA completes its first year of enforcement, this piece examines Apple’s pushback, Brussels’ response, and the early lessons from Europe’s most ambitious tech regulation to date.
Key Takeaways
- Apple links DMA compliance to delays in features like AirPods Live Translation and iPhone–Mac Mirroring.
- The company warns that third-party app stores and payment systems could increase scams and malware.
- EU officials reject the claims, saying the DMA protects privacy while expanding consumer choice.
- Some experts say Apple’s security concerns are valid but often tied to its commercial interests.
- The first year of DMA enforcement shows progress but also highlights Europe’s wider struggle to stay competitive.
Apple’s Case Against the DMA
Apple’s central complaint is that the DMA forces it to slow the rollout of new features in Europe while it re-engineers them for compliance.
In its submission, the company argued:
“The DMA requires Apple to make certain features work on non-Apple products and apps before we can share them with our users. Unfortunately, that requires a lot of engineering work, and it’s caused us to delay some new features in the EU.”
Among the features Apple has linked to these delays are Live Translation on AirPods, iPhone–Mac Mirroring, and upgrades to Apple Maps.
While Apple’s case taps into user frustration at a time when new devices often emphasize incremental AI-driven updates, some experts suggest Apple’s stance is as much about perception as reality.
David Nagtzaam, AI & Automation Specialist at DECODE, told Techopedia that Apple’s “left behind” framing resonates with consumers who notice higher device prices but fewer immediate benefits, giving the company leverage as it pushes for repeal.
According to Shane Lucado, CEO of InPerSuit, a LegalTech platform, Apple is exaggerating the extent of the delays it attributes to the DMA.
In a chat with Techopedia, he said:
“If we dig through Apple’s complaints, we find that consumer experience is not on the chopping block. Instead, their objections to the DMA are about entrenched gatekeeper-ness. Nobody in Europe is losing sleep over the arrival of third-party app stores. The friction is Apple’s. Not the consumer’s.”
Head of developer relations at MacPaw, Maria Polishchuk, believes the reality is more nuanced.
In some cases, she explained:
“Users do notice when certain features arrive later in Europe, for example, live translation or iPhone mirroring. These short-term delays should be weighed against the long-term benefits: greater choice, more competition, and a healthier digital market in Europe.”
However, the “greater choice” argument seems debatable. Dylan McDonald, owner of Sun Apps, commented on X: “In a market where every company has to make every feature work for every other company, that results in no new features and everything being the same.”
Security Concerns or a Convenient Argument?
Alongside innovation delays, another of Apple’s criticisms of the DMA focuses on security. The company maintains that allowing third-party app marketplaces, alternative payment systems, and deeper interoperability with non-Apple devices increases the attack surface for malicious actors. Apple warns that these requirements could expose users to scams and malware disguised as legitimate apps.
The concern may hold water when one considers that Google’s Play Store, often cited as a more open model, blocked 2.36 million harmful submissions in 2024 alone, yet some still slipped through to reach millions of downloads. Apple argues that relaxing its strict App Store controls would make similar risks more common in Europe.
Nagtzaam noted that while new entry points can introduce risks, Apple often mixes genuine security concerns with measures that protect its commercial position.
He told Techopedia:
“There are real additional attack surfaces – marketplaces, payments, device APIs. But early DMA enforcement shows that usability barriers were suppressing competition; when Apple simplified third-party store installs, completion rates jumped materially. That suggests at least some of those ‘risk’ claims were bundled with friction.”
He added that while open ecosystems inevitably bring more exposure, those risks can be managed through strong vetting, notarization, and transparency logs.
Lucado shared a similar view, saying Apple’s warnings overlook how security is managed in other environments:
“Apple’s walled garden does reduce attack surfaces. But threats being unleashed is an applesauce argument. Enterprise platforms with decentralized distribution apply security updates on a weekly basis without Apple’s lockdowns. Restrictions on access often delay problems rather than avoid them entirely.”
To solve the security concerns raised by Apple, Polishchuk calls on the company to maintain the same approach that has allowed it to support third-party app distribution on macOS for decades.
The platform has long relied on protections such as Gatekeeper, notarization, and XProtect to manage risks without major security failures. She believes the same principles can extend to iOS and give users more choice while still ensuring safety through strong oversight.
A Rulebook Looking for Results
The DMA entered into force in November 2022 and became applicable in May 2023. Obligations for designated “gatekeepers” like Apple began in March 2024. Since then, enforcement has already made waves.
Last April, the Commission found Apple in breach of the DMA’s anti-steering rules and fined the iPhone maker €500 million. Meta, on the other hand, was slapped with a €200 million fine.
At the same time, new players are entering the app distribution market. AltStore PAL launched in the EU in April 2024, and Setapp Mobile began beta testing in September 2024 – both of which were made possible by the DMA rules. For Polishchuk, Setapp Mobile was an example of opportunity: the marketplace “simply did not exist before.”
That optimism, though, sits against deeper structural concerns. Europe’s tech sector has long lagged behind the US and China in scaling platforms and attracting capital.
Nagtzaam believes the EU may be “fighting this battle at the wrong time,” focusing on regulatory fights while competitiveness gaps in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital infrastructure continue to widen.
The Bottom Line
Apple’s pushback against the DMA has reignited debate over how far Europe should go in steering the future of digital markets. Many experts say Apple is exaggerating its case to fit its agenda, but they also acknowledge a valid concern: too much regulatory friction could slow product launches and hurt the user experience over time.
With the EU holding firm to its position on the DMA, what follows in the coming years will depend on how the law is applied in practice. If enforcement stays balanced, the DMA could strengthen competition and trust in digital markets. But if it drifts into overreach, it may start to slow the very innovation it was meant to protect.
FAQs
Apple says compliance with the law delays new features in Europe and increases risks from scams, malware, and weaker privacy protections.
Non-compliance can lead to fines of up to 10% of global annual turnover, rising to 20% for repeat violations.
Early enforcement has opened space for third-party marketplaces and services, giving smaller developers new opportunities that were previously blocked by Apple’s rules.
