The Future of Teamwork: Atlassian’s Teamwork Collection Explained

Why Trust Techopedia
Two silhouetted individuals work at computers in a high-rise office overlooking a cityscape at dusk, with digital data holograms surrounding them

During the Team ’25 EU event in Barcelona in October 2025, Atlassian was discussing the latest revolution in teamwork. Attendees learned how the Atlassian Teamwork Collection connects people, data, and workflows into a living model of how collaboration really happens.

Tiffany To leads enterprise and platforms teams at Atlassian. Away from the showfloor, she joined us in a conversation about how “unleashing the potential of every team” has become a guiding principle in Atlassian’s approach to building and innovating.

Key Takeaways

  • The new Teamwork Collection combines Jira, Confluence, Loom, and Rovo into a single AI-powered workflow.
  • Rovo acts as an AI teammate that automates tasks, drafts content, and surfaces context.
  • Cloud and AI integration is changing how enterprises build flexible, secure online collaboration tools.
  • Mercedes-Benz and Royal Caribbean are already seeing productivity gains.

The Platform That Made It Possible

Atlassian’s transformation into a cloud-first company has been years in the making. Tiffany To shared how almost every big decision since 2018 has focused on creating a foundation strong enough to support artificial intelligence (AI) at enterprise scale.

To told Techopedia:

“AI is requiring companies to rethink all their systems, all their ways of working, and they have to re-envision that in an AI-first way. Having strong platforms is a really key part of that. I’m proud that over the last couple of years, we’ve reached a point where 80% of the Fortune 500 companies are using our cloud platform.”

Through its new partnerships with Google Cloud, Atlassian is now enabling multi-cloud strategies. For public sector and highly regulated industries, Atlassian has developed the Government Cloud and Isolated Cloud, providing the flexibility of software as a service (SaaS) with the assurance of localized control.

It’s these foundations that have enabled Atlassian to sunset its Data Center products and focus intensively on cloud innovation. Tiffany To acknowledged that such a decision was significant but necessary. She said:

“As customers are thinking through how to transform their organizations with AI, cloud is a huge part of that equation. It’s going to be ultimately a system of multiple platforms that customers put together to create all these AI-powered workflows.”

Inside Atlassian Teamwork Graph

Looking at Atlassian’s innovations, the Teamwork Graph stands out the most. It maps relationships between people, projects, and outcomes to provide teams with context for every piece of work they undertake.

“The Teamwork Graph came from listening to our customers,” Tiffany said. “They were using Jira to plan work and Confluence to track knowledge, but they wanted insight into how effective their teams really were. The graph lets us connect those dots.”

Rather than just aggregating data, Atlassian Teamwork Graph learns the rhythm of how a team operates. The new team collaboration software connects Jira work items, Confluence pages, Loom recordings, GitHub repositories, and even third-party systems like Salesforce and ServiceNow. Today, it spans twenty-three billion work objects linked by eighty-four billion unique relationships.

This network powers Rovo Search, Atlassian’s AI assistant that provides personalized answers based on what users and their teams are working on. Over three million people now rely on Rovo to surface insights, summarize information, and automate tasks.

The Teamwork Collection: AI That Works Where You Work

To bring these capabilities together, Atlassian has launched the Teamwork Collection, a unified suite of Jira, Confluence, Loom, and Rovo that anchors its “System of Work” philosophy.

The Teamwork Collection seamlessly integrates planning, communication, and execution into a single loop:

  • Jira serves as the system of record
  • Confluence provides a collaborative workspace 
  • Loom facilitates the movement of ideas through video
  • Rovo integrates AI into the workflow

Create With Rovo in Confluence

One of the most potent new experiences is Create with Rovo. It helps teams turn raw notes into real documents by generating first drafts directly inside Confluence. 

Users can drop in ideas, links, or notes, and Rovo suggests structure, tone, and even prompt completions. The draft is available in a private workspace, ready for refinement and sharing. It is an antidote to the blank-page problem that has long hindered knowledge workers.

Assigning Work to AI Agents

Rovo is also introducing the ability to assign work directly to AI agents inside Jira. Developers can hand off code-generation tasks to Rovo Dev. 

At the same time, marketing or data teams can soon assign tasks to third-party agents from partners such as Canva, Box, Cognition, Cursor, Databricks, and GitHub.

Smarter Knowledge Sharing With Loom

With Loom’s enhanced features, teams can record short videos to discuss updates or share feedback. Recordings integrate with Jira via Teamwork Graph, enabling Rovo to automatically generate a summary or update work items related to the tapes.

Finally, Live Transcripts, a new desktop application, and collaborative note-taking enhance the ability to turn communications into action.

Audio Briefings in Confluence

In its latest iteration, Atlassian is serving its Audio Briefings in Confluence, making knowledge available in various forms. 

Audio Briefings are concise summaries generated by the AI that extract key content from larger documents, providing the basis for updates that teams can listen to on the go. 

It is a personalized work podcast that allows people to catch up on content while commuting or between meetings.

These advancements also demonstrate that at least part of Atlassian’s AI strategy extends beyond being merely useful. An evolution is starting in which AI becomes a teammate that listens, learns, and acts in context.

Rovo Project Management in Jira

Jira users now benefit from Rovo’s project management skills, which automate routine tasks, break down large initiatives into smaller ones, and keep backlogs clean

Rovo can update work items, add context, and surface the information that matters most, ensuring teams stay aligned without getting overwhelmed by admin tasks.

This feature positions Jira as a teamwork project management tool within the teamwork project management software ecosystem that connects people and systems for real collaboration. It enhances teamwork and project management by blending automation with context-aware decision-making.

Royal Caribbean & Mercedes-Benz

Regarding the notorious ROI question of any tech project, Tiffany revealed that many companies are already seeing measurable improvements and are making a significant impact. 

For example, Royal Caribbean utilizes the Teamwork Graph to integrate various data that had previously existed in silos across Atlassian products, Microsoft SharePoint, and OneDrive, thereby providing employees with easy access to knowledge.

Mercedes-Benz has migrated Atlassian Cloud Enterprise to support 50,000 users across 260 teams. The results speak for themselves, with tenfold productivity gains and an 80% reduction in admin workload, allowing talented individuals to focus on creativity.

To said:

“These customers are unleashing agents to automate workflows. They are using our building blocks to create something unique to them, but with shared intelligence systems.”

The System of Work

Atlassian is deploying the System of Work concept that it introduced to leverage this transformation. This is a modular proposition, allowing each organization to construct its own ecosystem around core apps, such as Goals, Projects, and Assets.

These play to each other like Lego blocks in that they are simple in and of themselves, but powerful when linked together.

  • Goals help align work to strategy
  • Projects organize execution
  • Assets track everything from hardware to code. 


Together, they form the architecture for how modern organizations coordinate and measure progress.

Tiffany said:

“Every customer is building their own system of work. There’s no perfect template. What we provide is flexibility, best practices, and a platform that connects everything through the Teamwork Graph.”

At the heart of everything, Tiffany believes the company’s success depends less on the technology and more on staying close to customers who push boundaries and demand better solutions.

“My toughest customers are often the ones who teach me the most,” she said. “They reveal where we can go next.” It’s this curiosity and openness that, from the outside looking in, underpin Atlassian’s culture.

Atlassian’s online collaboration tools support this approach, creating seamless workflows that blend people and AI into one connected experience. For distributed teams, online project collaboration has never been more integrated.

The Bottom Line 

Atlassian’s evolution from product provider to platform orchestrator reflects a more profound truth about modern work that is no longer a binary choice for leaders. Collaboration is now a combination of both human and machine.

So, as AI moves from hype to habit, one question remains. What could your team achieve if technology finally worked the way your team does?

FAQs

What is Atlassian’s Teamwork Graph?

It is a connected data model that links people, projects, and tools to give teams context and insight for faster, more innovative collaboration.

What is the best online collaboration tool? 

There is no single best collaboration tool. This is why Atlassian is thinking differently with its suite of tools in the Teamwork Collection, which unites planning, communication, and AI on a single platform.

Neil C. Hughes
Senior Technology Writer
Neil C. Hughes
Senior Technology Writer

Neil is a freelance tech journalist with 20 years of experience in IT. He’s the host of the popular Tech Talks Daily Podcast, picking up a LinkedIn Top Voice for his influential insights in tech. Apart from Techopedia, his work can be found on INC, TNW, TechHQ, and Cybernews. Neil's favorite things in life range from wandering the tech conference show floors from Arizona to Armenia to enjoying a 5-day digital detox at Glastonbury Festival and supporting Derby County.  He believes technology works best when it brings people together.

