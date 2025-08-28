Inside Audi’s Smart Factory: From Virtual PLCs to Edge Cloud

From the birth of the moving assembly line to today’s automated production cells, progress in automotive manufacturing has traditionally led to the creation of better machines. But it’s time to think bigger than hardware.
Dr. Henning Löser, Head of Audi Production Lab, Audi Automotive Group, believes that Industry 4.0 leads to an exponentially growing demand for computing, which brings new challenges. Adding more and more compute to its infrastructure will cause maintenance costs to rise steeply if they don’t take a different approach.
That something different is where this story begins.
Key Takeaways
- Audi is shifting from rigid hardware to scalable, software-driven infrastructure.
- Virtual PLCs cut downtime, boost resilience, and simplify maintenance.
- Edge Cloud 4 Production centralizes workloads, enabling transparency and predictive insights.
- Hardware consolidation reduces energy use, costs, and environmental impact.
- Scalable compute prepares Audi for AI-driven production and group-wide rollout.
Audi’s P-Lab for Practical Innovation
Led by Dr. Henning Löser, the Audi Production Lab (P-Lab) isn’t your standard corporate innovation group.
Their job is to identify emerging technologies, pressure-test them, and determine if they can be effectively utilized in real production environments. That means thinking far beyond software demos and PowerPoint roadmaps.
“We figure out what technologies could be helpful for us in production. Try them out in a lab environment, evaluate them, and try to push innovation into production quicker than it would normally happen otherwise,” Löser said.
From Traditional Automation to a Software-Centric Mindset
Before EC4P (Edge Cloud 4 Production), Audi’s factories were considered cutting-edge by most in the industry.
“Our production line looked like any other highly automated body and white shop or final assembly lines. State-of-the-art technologies,” Löser said. That may sound impressive, but for the P-Lab, it highlighted the problem. “At the same time, that also is the answer to what the limitations are.”
Every time Audi wanted to deploy artificial intelligence (AI), machine vision, or quality control analytics, it ran into the same issue: existing systems were too inflexible.
Löser explained:
“If you have a project with a new idea, you hit a brownfield environment with an installed base. It’s always a problem. What’s the business case if I have to tear out the entire mechanical stuff and redo everything just for a teeny, kinda like new, shiny, fancy functionality?”
That friction between innovation and legacy investment is something almost every manufacturer wrestles with.
But Audi decided not to keep patching around it.
“We took a step back and we decided, okay. Let’s look at how our other industries are coping with the problem of ever-changing software,” Löser said. The answer came from data centers and IT.
Virtual PLCs. Quiet Revolution. Massive Potential
Virtualization is not a new concept in enterprise IT. However, applying those principles to programmable logic controllers (PLCs), the devices that control robots and machines on the shop floor, is something entirely different.
“These virtualization technologies had not been deployed to manufacturing to that extent,” Löser explained. “Let’s take virtualization technology into production and see where it helps us.”
What emerged was a layered architecture that routes fieldbus communications through fiber optic networks into local data centers. Instead of one physical PLC per machine, virtual PLCs now run as software workloads on standard server hardware.
“From a production point of view, nothing changes. And that’s the cool part. We do not have to retrain our colleagues in production. Everything stays the same,” Löser said.
That invisible shift brings powerful new capabilities.
“We gain with that all those technologies that have been developed for the data centers. Automatically apply to this virtual machine that is now running the PLC,” he added.
What Workers Notice & What They Don’t
On the shop floor, the shift hasn’t caused disruption. In fact, most workers are unaware that it has happened. “They still get their displays. They get to know what to do,” Löser said. “There’s a different screen now. You no longer have a large-form-factor IPC. It’s just a thin client installed into the monitor.”
For maintenance teams, though, the benefits are immediate. Fewer reboots. Fewer crashes. More predictability.
“What we did see for maintenance is a much higher availability, higher uptimes of those thin clients in comparison to this bunch of IPCs,” he said.
In the old model, hardware drift over time made diagnostics difficult. Graphics cards would fail. Network cards would be swapped. Over months and years, what was once a uniform fleet of machines became a minefield of variables.
Löser said:
“In production, we tend to live with fixes because that’s an easy fix. Let’s do that. But what we have now is… the transparency of a hyper-converged infrastructure that tells us, hey, look at this. In this image, all of a sudden, the memory is used up over time.”
That transparency means Audi can troubleshoot problems at the root, rather than papering over symptoms. Löser stated:
“Now we have the full transparency of all those IPCs, like on this single plane of glass where we monitor our hyperconverged infrastructure.”
VCF as the Backbone of Audi’s Smart Floor Automation
From the very beginning, Audi worked with VCF Professional Services not only on implementation but at the ideation stage, choosing to define the business problem before designing the solution.
By reframing the issue, they co-developed a VCF-based approach to centralize, virtualize, and standardize compute infrastructure across the factory floor, creating not only an HMI modernization strategy but also the foundation for broader automation and even the virtualization of PLCs.
- Within seven months, the first workloads were live, and vehicles were being built on the new software-defined shop floor
- Within a year, a second plant adopted the blueprint, proving the model’s scalability.
- The third step was realizing Audi’s larger ambition of enabling IT-based factory automation powered by software-defined PLCs, which has already delivered operational gains such as centralized workload management, online updates, and minimal downtime.
From Break-Fix to Call-and-Fix
That change in visibility is more than a convenience. It’s operational gold. Löser shared a story from a colleague in maintenance who was used to manually swapping out PLCs.
He told Techopedia:
“In the old days, I would have to walk to storage, get a new PLC, walk back, unplug the old one, put the new one in, transfer the SD card… probably in an hour. Today, I called the operations center and told them, ‘Hey, respawn this PLC, please.’ It takes a minute, and a new PLC is up and running. And everything’s running again.”
“Once the people who are using the technologies that are coming out of the P Lab really get this gleam in their eye, saying, ‘This is really cool. This helps me.’ That’s when we are so successful from the P Lab,” Löser added.
Standards & Partnerships
Virtualizing production workloads demands precise integration across safety protocols, hypervisors, and networking layers. Löser recalled early resistance: “What we heard was, ‘That can’t be done.'”
Refusing to give up, Audi collaborated with VMware, Siemens, Cisco, and other partners to resolve the issue. “We don’t know how to solve it. We’re just the metal benders. We want to use that technology because we see the benefits. But we need you to tell us, is this doable?” they asked.
The answer turned out to be yes.
- Real-time PROFINET safety protocols were successfully tunneled over Layer 3 networks.
- Hypervisors were tuned for deterministic workloads.
- PLC software was certified for virtual environments.
“It was really a combination of bringing market leaders together to one table,” Löser said.
When a Beaver Bites Your Fiber Line
Every infrastructure plan looks good on paper. The real test is what happens when things go wrong. At the Böllinger Höfe Audi production facility, that moment came courtesy of a beaver.
Löser explained:
“We’re trying to coin a new phrase now. That’s a network beaver. What is a network beaver? A beaver that bites through a fiber optic cable that runs from the Böllinger Höfe plant into our Neckarsulm plant data center.”
When the beaver chewed through one of two redundant fiber links, production continued without a hitch. Löser said:
“The cool thing is, production kept on working. So our redundancy concepts worked. We have this rock-stable production now.”
That incident gave Audi the confidence to scale.
The EC4P model is now live in final assembly at Böllinger Höfe. Virtual PLCs have been running without safety incidents for over a year. “Since March, we have the VPLC with safety up and running, and no glitch, no problems whatsoever,” Löser admitted.
The Bottom Line
Audi is expanding the rollout to its Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm plants, with plans for Mexico and Brussels to follow. “We’re talking with our colleagues in the VW Group about how to scale this into the entire VW family,” Löser added.
But he is clear-eyed about the real opportunity, saying:
“Now that we have this hardware consolidation in the local data room, we can deliver millisecond real-time performance. Now we can start thinking about what a smart factory of the future looks like, having scalable compute.”
When the team that coined the term “network beaver” starts discussing AI factories, it’s worth paying attention.
FAQs
Virtual PLCs reduce downtime, improve system resilience, simplify maintenance, and allow central management of production workloads.
A software-centric model enables scalability, lowers maintenance costs, supports AI-driven innovation, and prepares Audi for group-wide smart factory rollout.