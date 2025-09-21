Automation Is Eating Itself: AI’s Self-Destructive Path

Automation was supposed to be the deal of the century. Strip out the drudge work so people could focus on the real stuff. That was the story, anyway. Instead, the machines didn’t stop at the dull tasks. They’re coming for everything else, too.
AI tools are moving faster than anyone planned for. Entry-level jobs are vanishing, software companies are eating their own code, and the systems we built to make work easier are now building and training themselves.
This piece examines how we arrived at this point, what’s changing, and the question that hangs over it all: Are we using automation to improve life, or are we simply making ourselves obsolete?
Key Takeaways
- Automation has broken work into smaller, replaceable tasks instead of freeing people to do more creative work.
- AI tools are replacing entry-level software and knowledge jobs at an unprecedented speed.
- Models are starting to train on their own output, risking declining quality and “model collapse.”
- New reasoning-focused AI systems are beginning to outperform human analysts on complex tasks.
- Caring labor remains uniquely human but continues to be undervalued as automation spreads.
Automation’s Broken Promise
Automation was supposed to clear the low-value work off our desks and let people focus on things that actually require thought. That was the pitch, at least. Cut out the repetition so we could spend our time on higher-level work.
What’s happened instead is more mechanical. Jobs have been carved into smaller, trackable tasks that can be measured, optimized, and eventually handed to machines. That hasn’t boosted creativity or wages. It’s mostly just made work more fragmented.
Even when automation takes something off the list, it rarely shortens the list. The time saved is filled with new assignments, new systems to manage, and new layers of oversight. The work doesn’t go away; it just changes shape.
We’ve adapted to this. We’ve learned to act more like machines. We try to be more efficient, predictable, and always on. The twist is that now machines are getting good enough at being like us… that they don’t need us anymore.
Creative Destruction at Lightspeed
Tech has always moved fast, but artificial intelligence (AI) has kicked it into a completely new gear. Companies that once defined entire markets are starting to see their own products and workflows replaced by faster, cheaper tools. As Yahoo Finance noted, the disruptors are becoming the disrupted.
Entry-level software and knowledge-work roles are disappearing as tools like Cursor, ChatGPT-5, Grok, and Deep Research handle tasks that used to require full teams. They can write code, analyze data, and build applications with a speed and consistency that’s hard to match.
What’s driving this is layered automation. Scripts write other scripts. Tools build and maintain other tools. AI models generate full apps from a single prompt.
Stack enough of that together, and the old advantages that kept software companies safe start to crumble. Things that were once hard and expensive to build are now quick, cheap, and easy to copy.
The Cannibalization of Knowledge
AI is now producing content at such a massive scale that it’s starting to learn from its own output. This creates a feedback loop known as “model collapse,” where the quality of the data gradually degrades.
Instead of improving by studying accurate, human-made information, models start reinforcing their own errors, biases, and made-up facts. Over time, this can make newer models less reliable than the ones that came before them.
As more AI-generated material floods the internet (articles, reviews, images, social media posts) it becomes harder to find original human content to train on. That’s where the “dead internet” theory comes in: the idea that bots are quietly filling much of the web, while genuine human voices are getting drowned out. The fear isn’t just that AI content is everywhere, but that it’s making the internet itself less useful as a source of real knowledge.
If this keeps going, automation won’t just be replacing human work. It’ll be eating away at the human knowledge it needs to run in the first place.
The Rise of Reasoning Machines
AI is starting to move past task automation and into something closer to actual reasoning. Tools like Deep Research are already outperforming many human analysts at gathering information, making connections, and forming conclusions.
For people in fields like finance and consulting, this has been called an “Oh Sh**” moment. It’s a sign that higher-level knowledge work may no longer be out of AI’s reach.
A benchmark called Humanity’s Last Exam was created to test exactly this. It’s designed to measure deep reasoning across law, philosophy, science, and other complex domains. Areas that require more than pattern-matching or prediction.
When it launched, even the most advanced models scored poorly. Now, newer reasoning-focused models are starting to do well, showing big gains in a short time period.
The Human Edge: Caring Labor
There’s one kind of work AI still can’t touch, and that’s caring labor. These are professionals whose job relies on empathy, judgment, and simply being present for other people. Raising kids, looking after someone who’s sick, supporting coworkers, or just listening and responding like a human being. No matter how advanced it gets, AI can’t actually do that.
Ironically, this is also the kind of work our systems value the least. Bureaucratic or mechanical jobs that require little emotional effort are often paid more than work centered on human connection, even though caring labor is harder to automate.
If this imbalance doesn’t change, automation will only deepen inequality. Without a shift toward valuing and supporting caring work, the benefits of automation will flow upward while the most human forms of labor remain underpaid and overlooked.
Recursive Collapse or Reinvention
If automation keeps stacking on itself, it could eventually buckle under its own weight.
When layers of automated systems are building, fixing, and replacing each other, even small glitches can spread fast. What looks like progress can turn fragile. One bug in the chain, and the whole thing can grind to a stop.
But this shift could also be a chance to rethink what kind of work actually matters. Instead of trying to automate everything, we could start putting more value on the work that only people can do well, like:
- Creativity: Coming up with new ideas and solving problems in ways machines can’t.
- Caring labor: Work that depends on empathy, support, and real human presence.
- Community-focused work: Things like art, education, and public service that aren’t about profit but still make life better.
The question is whether we’ll use automation to free people from the work that doesn’t need us, or end up building systems that slowly push us out of the picture. Which way it goes depends on the choices we make now.
The Bottom Line
Automation was meant to make work easier, but it’s now starting to consume the very systems, jobs, and data it relies on. The tools built to boost productivity are replacing the people who built them, and even feeding on their own output to keep going.
It’s a self-consuming cycle. A snake eating its own tail. The question is whether we’ll end up trapped inside it or find a way to stay on top of it as it completes the loop.
FAQs
As AI-generated content floods the web, it becomes harder to find authentic human-created information, leading to a feedback loop of recycled, low-quality data.
Full automation can create fragile chains where a single glitch can spread quickly and potentially cause failures and disruptions.
Model collapse happens when AI systems train on their own AI-generated data, gradually lowering accuracy and reinforcing errors instead of improving.
References
- What Is Model Collapse? (IBM)
- Humanity’s Last Exam (Agi Safe)