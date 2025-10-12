Ransomware Hits Europe’s Airports: Ex-DHS Official Warns of Risks

close
menu
Dictionary
Recently Added Terms Anti-Malware Bitcoin Mining Black Box AI Free Float Optimism (OP)
Trending Terms AI Accelerator Autonomous AI Claude AI Learning Rate Liquid Asset
A-Z Terms
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start… View Full Term
Artificial Intelligence
Terms Actuator Artificial Neural Network Chatbot Copilot AI Machine Bias
Guides AI Apps for Android AI Apps for iPhone AI Coding Tools AI Content Generators AI Marketing Tools
How To's How to Build Android Bots How to Make AI Thumbnails How to Stop AI Hallucinations How to Use Google Gemini How to Write AI Prompts
Top Pick
How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users Artificial Intelligence

How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
Cryptocurrency
Terms Blockchain Cryptojacking Layer 0 (L0) Mining Rig On-Chain Analysis
Guides AI Crypto Coins Crypto Presales Meme Coins New Cryptocurrency Projects Upcoming Binance Listings
How To's How to Donate Crypto How to Mine Bitcoin How to Set Up Metamask How to Stake Solana How to Store Crypto
Top Pick
How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025 Cryptocurrency

How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
Cybersecurity
Terms 2FA Anti-Spyware Authenticator App VPN Server Whois
Guides Antivirus Software Password Managers Server Antivirus Software Android Spy Apps VPN Services
How To's How to Avoid Phishing Scams How to Detect Spyware How to Find My IP How to Set Up a VPN How to Unblock a Website
Top Pick
How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide Antivirus

How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
Gaming
Terms Avatar Battle Royale Games Game Mechanics Playstation Plus Sandbox Game
Guides Antivirus for Gaming PCs Free Games on Steam Most Played Games Upcoming Games 2025 VPNs for Gaming
How To's How to Connect PS Controller How to Get Discord on PS5 How to Game Share on Xbox How to Cancel Game Pass How to Play Fortnite
Top Pick
How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025 Gaming Culture & Communities

How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
Gambling
Terms Baccarat Odds Dead Man’s Hand Roulette Odds Spread Betting Underdog Betting
Guides Casino Apps Esports Betting Sites Real Time Gaming Casinos Real Money Slots Safe Online Casinos
Reviews Coinpoker Review BetUS Review Raging Bull Review Slots of Vegas Review Wild Casino Review
Top Pick
Martingale Betting System Explained Gambling

Martingale Betting System Explained
search
close
Dictionary
chevron
chevron Dictionary
Recently Added Terms
chevron
chevron Recently Added Terms
Anti-Malware
Bitcoin Mining
Black Box AI
Free Float
Optimism (OP)
Trending Terms
chevron
chevron Trending Terms
AI Accelerator
Autonomous AI
Claude AI
Learning Rate
Liquid Asset
A-Z Terms
chevron
chevron A-Z Terms
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start… View Full Term
Artificial Intelligence
chevron
chevron Artificial Intelligence
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Actuator
Artificial Neural Network
Chatbot
Copilot AI
Machine Bias
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
AI Apps for Android
AI Apps for iPhone
AI Coding Tools
AI Content Generators
AI Marketing Tools
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Build Android Bots
How to Make AI Thumbnails
How to Stop AI Hallucinations
How to Use Google Gemini
How to Write AI Prompts
Top Pick
Artificial Intelligence

How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
Cryptocurrency
chevron
chevron Cryptocurrency
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Blockchain
Cryptojacking
Layer 0 (L0)
Mining Rig
On-Chain Analysis
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
AI Crypto Coins
Crypto Presales
Meme Coins
New Cryptocurrency Projects
Upcoming Binance Listings
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Donate Crypto
How to Mine Bitcoin
How to Set Up Metamask
How to Stake Solana
How to Store Crypto
Top Pick
Cryptocurrency

How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
Cybersecurity
chevron
chevron Cybersecurity
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
2FA
Anti-Spyware
Authenticator App
VPN Server
Whois
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Antivirus Software
Password Managers
Server Antivirus Software
Android Spy Apps
VPN Services
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Avoid Phishing Scams
How to Detect Spyware
How to Find My IP
How to Set Up a VPN
How to Unblock a Website
Top Pick
Antivirus

How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
Gaming
chevron
chevron Gaming
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Avatar
Battle Royale Games
Game Mechanics
Playstation Plus
Sandbox Game
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Antivirus for Gaming PCs
Free Games on Steam
Most Played Games
Upcoming Games 2025
VPNs for Gaming
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Connect PS Controller
How to Get Discord on PS5
How to Game Share on Xbox
How to Cancel Game Pass
How to Play Fortnite
Top Pick
Gaming Culture & Communities

How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
Gambling
chevron
chevron Gambling
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Baccarat Odds
Dead Man’s Hand
Roulette Odds
Spread Betting
Underdog Betting
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Casino Apps
Esports Betting Sites
Real Time Gaming Casinos
Real Money Slots
Safe Online Casinos
Reviews
chevron
chevron Reviews
Coinpoker Review
BetUS Review
Raging Bull Review
Slots of Vegas Review
Wild Casino Review
Top Pick
Gambling

Martingale Betting System Explained
Martingale Betting System Explained
globe English
Languages
close
English check
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Svenska
한국어
日本語
SUGGESTED SEARCHES
Is Toronto the Next Silicon Valley? Borderless AI CEO Suggests ‘Yes’ Interview
How ChatGPT is Revolutionizing Smart Contract and Blockchain Cryptocurrency
Google's Gemini AI is a Serious Threat to ChatGPT – Here's Why Artificial Intelligence

Ransomware Hits Europe’s Airports: Ex-DHS Official Warns of Risks

Why Trust Techopedia

When a ransomware attack paralyzed Collins Aerospace’s MUSE software on September 19, 2025, flights across Europe were thrown into chaos. Brussels Airport was hit hardest, but cancellations and delays rippled through Berlin, Dublin, and Heathrow as staff reverted to manual systems. 

European airports have faced similar cyber incidents in the past. In 2023, cyberattacks on Scandinavian Airlines disrupted services in Copenhagen and Stockholm. Each case showed how one compromised system can affect millions of passengers.

Although the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) has confirmed to the BBC that ransomware was responsible for the Collins incident, it did not name those behind it. The attack has put aviation resilience under fresh scrutiny. To assess the risks, Techopedia spoke with Nick Reese, a former Homeland Security official and professor at NYU, who has deep experience in emerging technology and national security.

Key Takeaways

  • The Collins Aerospace ransomware incident showed that an attack on a single vendor can ripple across airports in multiple countries.
  • Ransomware is being used not only for profit but also to create disruption without any demand for payment.
  • Airlines and airports inherit vulnerabilities from third-party technology providers, making complex systems harder to secure.
  • Legally enforceable cybersecurity standards in aviation could reduce tolerance for repeated disruptions.
  • Current defenses are designed for linear threats, but AI and quantum will introduce non-linear risks that require new approaches.

About Nick Reese

Nick Reese
Nick Reese, NYU professor and former DHS official

Nick Reese is a former senior official at the US Department of Homeland Security, where he served as the first Director of Emerging Technology Policy. In that role, he advised the White House and Cabinet leaders on the security implications of artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and space systems, and authored key strategies on AI and post-quantum cryptography

With more than 20 years of experience across the US military, intelligence community, and DHS, Reese has worked on cyber operations and national security at the highest levels. He is now a faculty member at New York University, where he teaches graduate courses on emerging technology and geopolitics.

Airport Cyberattacks Are More Than Travel Disruptions

Q: What does this incident tell us about the true resilience of Europe’s aviation infrastructure and, by extension, the broader critical systems it depends on?

A: Europe’s vulnerability to these kinds of critical infrastructure attacks is not unique. Many nations face the same threats because the systems used are the same. This incident reflects a direct security issue, but also a problem with resilience in our critical infrastructure. 

Our ability to respond to and quickly recover from cyber events like this directly contributes to the overall resilience of our critical infrastructure. The mistake here would be to think of this as another inconvenience for travelers. We need to start seeing it as an attack on critical infrastructure and responding accordingly.

Ransomware Has Moved Beyond Money

Q: Ransomware is usually framed as a profit-driven crime. In your view, how should we understand its growing use as a strategic tool for disruption and influence?

A: Ransomware initially emerged as financially motivated, but there have been multiple examples of the same tools being used for disruption without a mechanism for payment. 

There is an implied transaction in ransomware attacks, one where payment will result in the release of the ransomed system. But the ability to lock a system for disruption purposes using the same techniques is far too enticing for malicious cyber actors that are not interested in financial gain.

Ransomware attacks also have the potential to distract responders and waste their time, as such incidents often imply criminal activity rather than nation-state activity. In many ways, ransomware is an ideal strategic weapon for nation-state actors in a time when attribution is improving.

The Supply Chain Problem

Q: The Collins Aerospace breach highlighted the dangers of reliance on a single vendor. How does this kind of third-party dependency compound the risks faced by airlines and airports?

A: It has been well understood for years that the vulnerabilities of your product and service providers are inherited by you when you purchase. 

Attempts to address this issue have come in the form of software bill of materials requirements that have had a varied reception. At heart, this is an issue of complexity. The more complex we make our systems, layered together with more complex systems, the more vulnerability and risk we will face.

Security will need to take a leap forward to not simply mitigate the straightforward, linear attacks that we are used to, but the asymmetric attacks that we see more of today.

Raising the Bar on Standards

Q: If incidents like this are becoming normalized, what practical steps should policymakers and industry leaders take to harden aviation systems against repeat attacks?

A: Right now, governments and private sector companies tolerate disruptions like this. 

We haven’t collectively made the decision to stop tolerating them because there has not been significant pressure to change policies or technology standards.

One step would be to create and enforce minimum cybersecurity standards for commercial aviation that are legally enforceable. That would set a baseline. Without that, we will continue to see tolerance for disruptions and the absence of a clear incentive to fundamentally raise resilience.

The Next Era of Threats

Q: You’ve worked on AI, quantum, and space policy at the highest levels. How do you see these emerging technologies reshaping both the threats to critical infrastructure and the way we defend it?

A: Currently, many cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities are linear. We know and understand the consequences of a ransomware attack on an airport, even though we can’t stop it or quickly recover from it. 

Emerging technologies like AI and quantum will make future threats non-linear and will invalidate our current suite of tools to combat these threats.

We will need to develop new tactics and technologies to combat these issues in the future. Resilience will mean something different in the age of AI and quantum than it does today.

The Bottom Line

The ransomware attack on Collins Aerospace may have been disruptive for some European airports, but Nick Reese argues it should be seen as an assault on critical infrastructure. 

His warnings highlight how ransomware is evolving from a criminal scheme into a potential geopolitical weapon, how supply chain dependencies magnify risks, and why governments must stop “tolerating” disruptions by enforcing stronger standards. 

He maintains that the challenge will only intensify as AI and quantum reshape both the threat landscape and the tools available to defend against it.

FAQs

Who is responsible for the Collins Aerospace ransomware attack?

The EU’s cybersecurity agency confirmed ransomware was used but has not attributed the attack to any specific group or state.

Why was the Collins Aerospace attack so disruptive for European airports?

Because many airports depend on the same vendor for check-in and boarding systems, one ransomware attack caused delays across multiple countries.

Why is ransomware considered a strategic threat today?

Attackers can use it to paralyze critical systems without demanding money, making it a tool for disruption and influence.

What role will AI and quantum tech play in future cyber risks and resilience?

They will make attacks less predictable and undermine existing defenses, forcing governments and companies to rethink resilience strategies.

References

  1. EU cyber agency says airport software held to ransom by criminals (BBC News)

Related Reading

Crypto Will Collapse If We Keep Fighting AI-Driven Scams With Post-Mortems
How Treasury Firms Are Driving Institutional Crypto Adoption
Engineering Chaos Is a Visibility Problem (And How to Fix It)
EU Chat Control Battle: NymVPN CEO Warns of Privacy Violation & Abuse
How Tokenization Reshapes Portfolios: Franklin Templeton’s Strategy
How Neo4j’s Infinigraph Eliminates ETL & Data Silos

Related Terms

Ransomware
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Quantum Computing
Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC)
Franklin Okeke
Technology Journalist
Franklin Okeke
Technology Journalist

Franklin Okeke is an author and tech journalist with over seven years of IT experience. Coming from a software development background, his writing spans cybersecurity, AI, cloud computing, IoT, and software development. In addition to pursuing a Master's degree in Cybersecurity & Human Factors from Bournemouth University, Franklin has two published books and four academic papers to his name. Apart from Techopedia, his writing has been featured in tech publications such as TechRepublic, The Register, Computing, TechInformed, Moonlock, and other top technology publications. When he is not reading or writing, Franklin trains at a boxing gym and plays the piano.

Most Popular News

  1. Nvidia’s $100B Bet on OpenAI Is a Loop That Prints Money
  2. How Neo4j’s Infinigraph Eliminates ETL & Data Silos
  3. EU Chat Control Battle: NymVPN CEO Warns of Privacy Violation & Abuse
  4. California’s AI Experiment: Can SB 53 Set the Tone for Federal AI Law?
  5. How to Build Your Own Android Bot With Google’s Androidify 
  6. How Tokenization Reshapes Portfolios: Franklin Templeton’s Strategy
  7. Web 2.5: The Quiet Rise of Corporate Blockchains
  8. Why Do LLMs Hallucinate? The Hidden Flaws & How to Fix Them
  9. Stablecoin Infrastructure Wars: Who Will Control the Rails?
  10. Salt Typhoon Exposed: How China’s Espionage Machine Stays Hidden

Related Features

The Oracle Economy: Prediction Markets as Intelligence Engines
Emerging Technology

The Oracle Economy: Prediction Markets as Intelligence Engines

 Mark de Wolf 1 day
Windows 11 25H2 Explained: Features, Security & Bugs
Tech 101

Windows 11 25H2 Explained: Features, Security & Bugs

 Franklin Okeke 2 days
Crypto Will Collapse If We Keep Fighting AI-Driven Scams With Post-Mortems
Tech 101

Crypto Will Collapse If We Keep Fighting AI-Driven Scams With Post-Mortems

 Nicole Willing 4 days
How Treasury Firms Are Driving Institutional Crypto Adoption
Tech 101

How Treasury Firms Are Driving Institutional Crypto Adoption

 Nicole Willing 2 weeks
Technology Literacy in 2025: Who’s Struggling & Why? 
Tech 101

Technology Literacy in 2025: Who’s Struggling & Why? 

 Maria Webb 2 weeks
Engineering Chaos Is a Visibility Problem (And How to Fix It)
Tech 101

Engineering Chaos Is a Visibility Problem (And How to Fix It)

 Nicole Willing 3 weeks
How Many People Use the Internet Globally? 2025 Data
Tech 101

How Many People Use the Internet Globally? 2025 Data

 Maria Webb 3 weeks
EU Chat Control Battle: NymVPN CEO Warns of Privacy Violation & Abuse
Tech 101

EU Chat Control Battle: NymVPN CEO Warns of Privacy Violation & Abuse

 Franklin Okeke 3 weeks
Popular Categories
Show All
Artificial Intelligence icon
Artificial Intelligence
Business Software icon
Business Software
Cybersecurity icon
Cybersecurity
Cryptocurrency icon
Cryptocurrency
Data Management icon
Data Management
Gaming icon
Gaming
Network icon
Network
Personal Tech icon
Personal Tech