Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start…
Can Berachain Rewrite DeFi’s Rules?

Why Trust Techopedia
Abstract digital art depicting undulating waves of illuminated pink and purple particles

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has a new darling: Berachain (BERA), a blockchain offering security without the dreary business of staking. Its novel consensus model promises to keep user assets in motion – farming, trading, speculating – while still securing the network. Crypto, in other words, never has to sit still again. 

The pitch is elegant – why lock up your tokens when you can monetize them twice? But is it engineering brilliance or financialized alchemy? Crypto history is littered with mechanisms that looked efficient right up to the moment they collapsed. 

Still, DeFi loves a good narrative, and Berachain’s pseudonymous, bear-mask-wearing founders have a seductive one: do your own thing, have your yield, and secure it too. Is proof of liquidity (PoL) the natural heir to proof of stake (PoS)? We consider the pros and cons.

Key Takeaways

  • Berachain quickly racked up billions in TVL thanks to a new consensus model that keeps crypto capital active rather than locking it in DeFi staking contracts.
  • Its three-pronged token system ties governance to liquidity provision, creating a market for reward emissions to attract users and capital.
  • Supporters argue it solves some PoS inefficiencies by aligning incentives for developers, traders, and validators, though critics see risks around complexity and collusion.
  • Backed by big crypto funds and rapid ecosystem growth, Berachain hopes to redefine DeFi economics. 
  • Critics worry it could become another clever mechanism that unravels under stress.

Is Liquidity the New Security?

Berachain thinks so. In February 2025, it moved to mainnet, and in a market gripped by lethargy, it quickly attracted more than $3 billion in total value locked. That made it the world’s sixth-largest chain by capital deposited – a startling ascent in a bearish season. Crypto, it seems, will always make room for a good story.

At the center of the hype lies a concept Berachain markets as proof of liquidity (PoL): a consensus model that delivers network security without the ritual of locking capital into staking contracts. 

Instead, the chain says users can keep funds circulating through trading, yield farms, and leverage strategies while simultaneously “securing” the network. In theory, capital no longer has to choose between productivity and protocol security. In practice, that neat promise deserves scrutiny.

Flowchart illustrating Berachain's Proof of Liquidity Consensus

Narrative Meets Mechanism

DeFi has seen its fair share of clever new models that looked sublime until they broke. Yet Berachain’s pitch is hard to ignore: keep your liquidity, earn your yield, and still influence governance. 

Compared with familiar proof of stake (PoS) systems, where capital must sit idle to protect the chain, Berachain’s proof of liquidity sounds like a libertarian upgrade.

The network runs on a tri-token structure

  • BERA pays for gas and staking. 
  • BGT, a non-transferable governance token, is earned through liquidity provision.
  • HONEY functions as a native stablecoin. 

Liquidity providers receive governance weight; validators direct reward emissions; protocols bribe for attention. It is part DeFi market, part political economy.

How Berachain Works

What is Berachain in practical terms? Rather than staking tokens directly into validator contracts, users deposit assets into “reward vaults” and liquidity pools. Those deposits earn BGT, which grants influence over the allocation of future rewards. 

Validators stake BERA to produce blocks, but crucially, they also vote on how BGT emissions are distributed across pools. Protocols can compete – via incentives – to attract emissions and bootstrapped liquidity. The result is an incentive flywheel: more liquidity begets more influence, which begets more liquidity.

In short, Berachain decouples security from mere token lock-up and reattaches it to capital usage. The chain’s backers argue that this improves economic efficiency and gives builders a direct path to attract users without pleading for venture liquidity injections.

A Chain Rich in Promise & Tokens

Investors have taken notice. Backing from Polychain Capital, Framework Ventures, and Brevan Howard Digital has bolstered its credibility. Analysts point to a rapidly expanding ecosystem of DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, and experimental on-chain games. Enthusiasts on X like Wajahat Mughal (@0xMughal) declare it the first chain since Solana (SOL) to feel genuinely “alive.”

Others have been more restrained. Current price forecasts for BERA are in the tepid range, while total value locked has begun to dwindle. Some see that as a bullish divergence, a sign the chain is undervalued

But there’s also the matter of the underwhelming Berachain airdrop, which drew criticism for concentrating allocations amongst a few insiders. Others detect déjà vu: a rush of liquidity chasing emissions instead of long-term utility. 

Still, BERA bulls like Beorn (@0x6851) haven’t lost hope:

“I have never had more conviction than I do right now that $BERA is the most asymmetric opportunity in crypto.”

Can PoL Fix DeFi’s Old Problems?

In theory, PoL could address four recurrent pain points in DeFi:

  • Idle capital – PoL keeps assets working, rather than incarcerated in staking contracts.
  • Misaligned incentives – By rewarding liquidity provision, it aligns network health with capital activity rather than hoarding.
  • Cold starts – New protocols can bribe validators for emissions to attract immediate liquidity.
  • Governance concentration – Voting rights accrue to active liquidity providers, not passive whales.

This inversion of incentives is bold. A recent note from Oak Research suggests PoL could position Berachain as an L1 purpose-built for financial experimentation.

Complexity Is the Price of Ambition

Yet the design is not without hazards. Complexity is the enemy of trust, and PoL introduces plenty. If capital floods into low-risk pools chasing emissions, validators could end up undercapitalized. Emission voting introduces a political layer in which large protocols might collude or crowd out smaller entrants. Governance, far from being democratized, could simply migrate from token holders to liquidity cartels.

Volatility is another threat. Liquidity is fickle; incentives need to remain sufficiently rich to justify staying put. Should rewards thin out, capital could vanish just as quickly as it arrived, leaving Berachain’s blockchain network security exposed.

Despite these risks, the Berachain crypto promise continues to draw attention. Binance recently removed its “seed tag” from BERA – a label it sticks on unproven projects – sending the token up nearly 10% in a day. 

Upcoming developments, such as Berps, an on-chain perpetual trading system, suggest the team intends to expand aggressively into high-yield territory. Supporters speak not in cautious probabilities but in battle cries. “I will ride or die with my bags,” one prominent backer declared.

The Bottom Line

Berachain’s masked project team seems to have spotted a genuine tension in PoS economies: the opportunity cost of security. Its solution – turning security into a by-product of market activity rather than a sacrifice – has logical elegance. The question is whether the aesthetic appeal survives contact with reality.

Crypto’s history isn’t kind to systems that promise to conjure up yield without compromise. Yet every cycle produces one contender that genuinely shifts the market’s operating assumptions. 

Berachain has made its bid. Whether it becomes DeFi’s next engine of liquidity or merely its latest experiment will depend on whether users choose to hang around after the incentives fade.

FAQs

How does proof of liquidity differ from traditional proof of stake in DeFi?

PoL differs from PoS by incentivizing the provision of capital to DeFi protocols rather than simply locking up assets, allowing staked assets to be used in other applications.

What are the risks and rewards of using Berachain for DeFi investors?

High liquidity and governance influence are attractive, but complex incentives and unstable capital flows make Berachain a high-risk, high-reward bet.

Could Berachain’s model affect the future of staking and network security?

Possibly. Berachain’s promise of turning liquidity into security could challenge passive staking, but its complexity may limit adoption beyond speculative circles.

References

  1. Fireside with Smoky, co-founder of Berachain (YouTube)
  2. Gate Research: Berachain TVL Reaches $3B ATH; Gate.io & Consensus Pioneer Web3 Music Social Networking (Gate)
  3. Berachain (BERA) Price Prediction & Forecast 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028-2030 (Binance)
  4. Berachain (DefiLlama)
  5. Riskofirma on X (X)
  6. Where Does Berachain (BERA) Stand? A Report Three Months After Mainnet Launch and Airdrop (OAK research)
  7. Altcoin Alerts on X (X)
  8. Creating a Governance Proposal for Berachain Reward Vaults (Berachain Blog)

Related Terms

Decentralized Finance (DeFi)
Blockchain
Staking (Blockchain Staking)
Farming
Mark de Wolf
Technology Journalist
Mark de Wolf
Technology Journalist

Mark is a tech journalist specializing in AI, FinTech, CleanTech, and Cybersecurity. He graduated with honors from the Ryerson School of Journalism and studied under senior editors from The New York Times, BBC, and The Globe and Mail. His work has appeared in Esports Insider, Energy Central, Autodesk Redshift, and Benzinga.

