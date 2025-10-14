Betting Fraud Victims: Scams Hitting Online Players in 2025
Online betting is now a normal part of life for many people, but it also brings some new risks, like scammers using fake offers, copied websites, and stolen payment details to take advantage of players. Betting fraud includes all of these situations, as well as cases where someone breaks into another person’s betting account and uses it for their own gain.
In fact, according to TransUnion’s 2025 Omnichannel Fraud Report, people who bet online are about twice as likely to face online fraud compared with those who don’t. The biggest problems are payment scams and identity theft, which often happen during deposits, withdrawals, or account checks.
This article looks at the findings in detail, explaining how betting fraud affects online players, the scams that appear most often, and simple ways to protect your money and information from online fraud.
Key Takeaways
- Around 13% of people who bet online said they had faced some kind of fraud, compared with 6% of non-bettors, showing that bettors face more risk.
- Payment fraud is the most common type overall, but the biggest difference is seen in account takeovers, affecting 13% of bettors and 5% of non-bettors.
- Identity theft is also higher among bettors, with 12% affected compared with 6% of those who don’t bet online.
- Social scams such as vishing, smishing, and phishing are common for everyone, showing how easy it is for these tricks to reach different online users.
- These results show that most scammers go after individual users instead of the betting platforms.
- Their main goal is to steal personal data or money by tricking people into sharing their details, not by breaking into the betting sites themselves.
Bettors vs. Non-Bettors: What the Data Shows
The latest figures show a clear difference: according to TransUnion, in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2025), about 13% of online bettors said they had experienced some form of fraud. Among non-bettors, the share was only 6%.
This means that people who place bets online are more likely to face fraud attempts. One reason may be that bettors use many apps and payment platforms, which creates more chances for their data to be exposed.
The report lists six common types of fraud that affect online users:
Stolen credit cards or fraudulent charges
When someone uses another person’s card details to make payments without permission.
Account takeovers
When criminals get access to an account and change the login details, so the real owner cannot get back in.
Identity theft
When personal details like names, addresses, or ID numbers are stolen and used to open accounts or make financial moves.
Vishing scams
Fake text messages that look real and often include links that steal data or download harmful software.
Phishing attacks
Fake emails or websites that ask for passwords or card numbers, pretending to come from trusted sources.
These examples show how online gambling fraud connects to wider digital fraud. Scammers mix different tricks, like calls, texts, and emails, to reach as many people as possible. Over time, these crimes have become more organized, forming a larger network of computer crime that targets online users in many ways.
How Fraud Affects Bettors More Than Non-Bettors
Betting fraud appears in many forms online, and the data underlines that people who bet are more exposed to scams than those who do not.
Payment fraud is the most common type overall, but the biggest difference appears in account takeovers:
- Stolen credit cards or fraudulent charges: 14% of bettors said they were affected, compared with 7% of non-bettors. This gap shows how regular payments and withdrawals make bettors more visible to criminals, who can steal or reuse card details on gambling platforms.
- Account takeovers: 13% of bettors versus 5% of non-bettors. This is the widest gap in the data.
- Identity theft: 12% of bettors versus 6% of non-bettors.
Social scams are common, too, but the share of victims is quite similar among both groups:
- Vishing (phone scams): 19% of bettors and 16% of non-bettors.
- Smishing (text message scams): 19% and 18%.
- Phishing (fake emails or websites): 20% of bettors and 21% of non-bettors.
These numbers show how fraud can spread around online betting activity, with scammers often targeting the people who place bets, not the betting sites themselves. The more often someone deposits, withdraws, or logs in, the more space cybercriminals have to act.
This rise is part of a bigger trend in cyber fraud. New tools, such as fake images made with AI and mixed or made-up identities, are giving scammers more ways to trick people. These methods make internet fraud harder to notice, as they look more real and move faster than before.
How to Stay Safe From Online Scams
Staying safe online comes down to small, steady habits. Bettors can lower their risk of online scams by taking a few careful steps each time they log in or make a payment.
A few ways to protect yourself include:
- Use reputable sportsbooks: Choose platforms that are licensed and clearly list their company details. Most trusted sites show this information at the bottom of their homepage.
- Set strong passwords: Use different passwords for each site and turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) to add another layer of cyber safety.
- Be careful with links: If an email or message asks you to log in, don’t click the link. Type the web address for the platform directly into your browser or use a saved bookmark instead. This helps you avoid fake sites that look real.
- Check your payments often: Keep an eye on your account activity and report any charges you don’t recognize. Acting quickly can help stop further losses.
A bit of awareness makes a big difference. Taking time to check websites, securing your logins, and staying alert to internet scams can protect your money and information in a space where online fraud keeps changing.
The Bottom Line
Betting fraud is becoming more common as more people place bets online and share their details across different platforms. Most scams target players, and the effects can be serious, like stolen cards, locked accounts, and lost money.
However, small actions can make a big difference. Choosing licensed betting sites, using strong passwords, and checking your payments regularly all help protect your data. Practicing good cyber safety reduces the risk of falling for fake links or messages.
FAQs
What to do if you’re a victim of internet fraud?
If you’re a victim of internet fraud, contact your bank straight away to block payments and secure your accounts, change your passwords, and save any messages or screenshots as proof. Then, report the online fraud to your local cybercrime unit or consumer protection office so they can investigate the case.
What are the three types of fraud?
For bettors, the main types are payment fraud, account takeovers, and identity theft. These are the areas where digital fraud shows the biggest differences between bettors and non-bettors.
How do I report a scammer on the internet?
Keep any evidence, such as emails or messages, and report the scam to the website or app where it took place. You can also contact national cybercrime authorities or cyber fraud hotlines. Acting quickly helps stop internet scams and protects other users from being targeted.
What is an example of online fraud?
A typical example of online fraud is a fake betting site that looks real and collects logins or payments. This kind of gambling fraud is part of a larger rise in cyber fraud and computer crime that affects many online users.