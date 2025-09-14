Biggest Online Marketplaces in 2025: From Taobao to eBay & Beyond

People love online marketplaces, where clicking, browsing, and buying feel effortless. These sites offer simple solutions for anyone thinking about where to sell stuff, while giving buyers endless choice.
China shows how powerful these platforms can be, with giants like Taobao, Douyin, and Kuaishou changing shopping habits on a massive scale.
This article explores the leading online marketplace platforms in 2025, the rise of regional sites, and the trends driving digital trade.
Key Takeaways
- Online marketplaces focus on third-party sellers, making them different from single-brand e-commerce platforms.
- These rankings measure third-party sales, but if first- and third-party sales were combined, Amazon would lead with about $790 billion in total sales.
- China holds the strongest position, with Taobao, Douyin, and Kuaishou far ahead, and TikTok Shop still smaller in scale among global online selling platforms.
- eBay is the largest non-Chinese competitor, with AliExpress, Temu, Naver, Rakuten, and Flipkart adding weight to the global online retail marketplace.
- Niche and regional sites add more choice and trust, as Etsy, Vinted, Mercado Libre, Jumia, Lazada, and Shopee bring variety to today’s online selling platforms.
What Are Online Marketplaces?
An online marketplace is a website where many different sellers can offer their products to buyers in one shared space. Instead of visiting a store that only sells items from one brand, people can explore a marketplace filled with many options from different sellers at once. This makes shopping feel easier and more flexible.
The main advantages are:
- Convenience: everything is in one place, so buyers don’t need to jump between different sites.
- Variety: many sellers list similar items, which gives buyers more choice.
- Competition: because sellers compete, prices can be more attractive.
For people who want to sell stuff online, marketplaces are also helpful. Sellers don’t need to build their own website or set up complex payment systems. They can simply join the platform, list their items, and reach a wide audience of shoppers.
The World’s Biggest Online Marketplaces
Online marketplaces shaped much of global e-commerce in 2025. According to the latest data published by Statista, Chinese companies led by a wide margin, but sellers and buyers around the world still turned to other platforms that match local habits and international demand.
These rankings focus on third-party sales, which are the core of online marketplaces, rather than total sales volumes (which would also include a company’s own products).
If both third- and first-party sales were combined, Amazon would lead the list with around $790 billion in gross merchandise volume.
China’s Dominance
China had the strongest presence in online marketplaces in 2024, both in size and in how people use them.
The biggest players were:
- Taobao (Alibaba): one of the world’s largest platforms for third-party sellers.
- Douyin and Kuaishou: social video apps that together made over $700 billion in sales.
Douyin and Kuaishou show how entertainment and shopping now work side by side. Short videos and live streams have grown into a digital marketplace where users can see a product and buy it in the same moment. For many shoppers in China, this kind of social shopping has become part of everyday life.
The scale also highlights the gap between China and the rest of the world. TikTok Shop, for example, only reached around $33 billion in sales (far below its Chinese counterparts), even though it uses a similar video-based model.
Non-Chinese Competitors
Even with China’s lead, other international platforms remained important.
Key names include:
- eBay: the biggest non-Chinese online selling platform, ranking fourth worldwide for third-party sales and third in the US when both first- and third-party sales are counted. It also placed tenth globally in this category. For many people, it is still a trusted place to sell items online.
- AliExpress and Temu: Alibaba’s international arm and its fast-growing rival, both building global audiences with low-cost offers.
- TikTok Shop: smaller than Douyin but gaining ground outside China.
- Naver, Rakuten, and Flipkart: regional leaders in South Korea, Japan, and India that reflect local shopping styles while serving global buyers.
Together, these platforms show that while China holds the lead in size, the online marketplace world remains broad and diverse, with many ways for people to shop and sell.
The Rise of Niche & Regional Marketplaces
The biggest online marketplaces attract the most attention, but smaller and regional platforms are also affecting the way people shop. These sites often focus on special types of products, unique shopping experiences, or local markets where global players have less reach.
Some well-known niche marketplaces are:
- Etsy: centered on handmade goods, crafts, and vintage pieces. It gives independent makers a place to reach buyers around the world.
- Depop and Vinted: resale apps for secondhand fashion, popular among younger shoppers looking for affordable style.
- Reverb: focused on musical instruments and gear, giving musicians a place to buy and sell.
- StockX: a popular marketplace for sneakers and streetwear.
For sellers, these platforms can feel more manageable. Competing on Taobao or Douyin can be tough, but a smaller online marketplace to sell on usually has a more focused audience. This makes it easier for sellers to stand out and build closer links with their customers.
Regional marketplaces also play a strong role:
- Mercado Libre in Latin America: trusted in countries like Brazil and Argentina thanks to local delivery and payment systems.
- Jumia in Africa: supporting regions where e-commerce is still new but growing quickly.
- Lazada and Shopee in Southeast Asia: popular platforms that match local shopping habits and mobile-first buyers.
For shoppers, these platforms often feel familiar and reliable. Local payment methods, nearby shipping networks, and customer service in their own language create a stronger sense of trust.
Many sellers also prefer websites that are tied to their community instead of relying only on international giants.
Niche and regional platforms reflect a wider shift in behavior, too. Resale sites gives you a chance to sell your stuff rather than throw it away, while handmade platforms allow small businesses to grow.
The Bottom Line
Large online marketplaces dominate in scale, but niche and regional platforms make online shopping feel more personal and diverse.
Buyers get the much-needed variety, trust, and convenience, while sellers value simple ways to reach customers without building a full online store.
The future of online marketplaces will likely bring an even stronger mix of global reach and local focus.
FAQs
The right choice depends on what you want to sell. eBay, Etsy, and Amazon are well-known general-purpose online selling platforms, while Vinted and Reverb focus on fashion and music gear. In many regions, websites to sell stuff on (like Mercado Libre) also give sellers strong local reach.
An online marketplace platform is a website where many sellers offer products in the same space. Unlike single-brand shops, a digital marketplace gives buyers more choice and better prices.
For those starting to sell stuff online, simple sites like Etsy, Depop, or eBay are often the easiest. These online marketplaces cost less than creating full e-commerce platforms on your own.
Free options include Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, which let you sell items online without paying fees. These sites make it easy to sell your stuff to local buyers through direct and simple listings.