Bitcoin Mining Profitability Crisis: Digging Deep, for Less

Bitcoin miners are in a bind. Network difficulty – the measure of how hard it is to solve the puzzles that release new coins – has reached a record high, even as transaction volumes dip.
Profitability fell by roughly 5% between July and August 2025, according to Jefferies, while transaction-fee income has shrunk to under $500,000 a day. Commercially, the once-bustling blockchain resembles a digital ghost town.
Key Takeaways
- Bitcoin’s network hashrate has hit record highs, but falling fees and rising electricity costs are chipping away at profitability.
- Coins are increasingly stockpiled in treasuries and ETFs, reducing on-chain activity and starving miners of fee revenue.
- Bitmain, the dominant rig maker, faces slowing sales and legal disputes, highlighting fragility in the mining supply chain.
- US lawmakers have turned their attention to foreign-linked mining firms, calling Bitcoin’s underlying network a critical national infrastructure.
Running Hot, With Less to Show for It
The Bitcoin (BTC) network’s difficulty rate climbed nearly 5% last week to 142 trillion hashes per block as of September 26, 2025, just as its hashrate – miners’ combined computing power – hit new peaks. In principle, a high hashrate strengthens security. In practice, it raises costs for miners already squeezed by lower coin prices.
After breaching the $124,000 level in mid-August, Bitcoin has since retreated. Meanwhile, electricity costs – the industry’s single biggest overhead – rose 6.2% year-on-year in August, twice the pace of consumer inflation.
That combination spells trouble. Higher costs, lower rewards, and dwindling network activity erode miners’ margins. Fee income, once a useful cushion, is evaporating.
On social media, Bitcoin is being described as a currency less transacted than stockpiled, hoarded by investment firms and big corporations.
The miners’ dilemma is becoming more urgent: when does patience stop being a virtue?
Gathering Dust
Bitcoin was conceived as a peer-to-peer cash system. Today, it functions more as a speculative reserve asset, accumulating in the treasuries of listed firms and in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Nearly 5% of all the Bitcoin that will ever exist, more than 1 million coins, is now locked up in such vehicles, doing little to stimulate network activity.
This shift has made Bitcoin less of a medium of exchange than a financial trophy. Corporate treasuries trumpet holdings as proof of modernity; ETF sponsors pitch it as “digital gold” for retail investors. But coins in cold storage generate no transaction fees, starving miners of income. Instead of oiling the system, capital is congealing within it.
Three of the ten largest corporate holders are miners themselves, led by MARA Holdings, Riot Platforms, and CleanSpark. Inflows to miner-linked wallets have risen for three weeks in a row in September 2025, to levels not seen since late 2023.
The puzzle is whether this reflects confidence in future price gains or simple reluctance to sell into weakness. For now, miners appear to be hoarding coins even as their operating economics deteriorate.
Legal Knots in Mining’s Supply Chain
If miners are feeling pressure, so too are their suppliers. Bitmain, the Beijing-based behemoth of mining-rig production, faces slowing sales to American buyers. It has tried to put idle inventory to work in its own hosted operations, often courting clients overseas. Not all of those arrangements have gone smoothly.
A lawsuit filed in Texas sheds light on the firm’s American entanglements. Bitmain is suing ORB Energy, a former client that filed for bankruptcy in August, to reclaim 2,700 Antminer rigs it insists were leased, not sold.
Worth more than $5.5 million, the machines sit in a Texas Bitcoin farm that Bitmain staff say they were blocked from accessing. The firm accuses ORB’s chief executive of diverting “thousands” of Bitcoin into personal wallets in the run-up to the bankruptcy.
The fight highlights a deeper challenge: hardware vendors are scrambling for revenue in a market where margins are evaporating, and disputes over ownership and contracts are likely to multiply.
Washington’s Watchful Eye
America wants to be the mining capital of the Bitcoin world. The White House has touted ambitions for domestic dominance in newly minted coins. Bitmain, ever pragmatic, has responded by setting up manufacturing in America, reducing its exposure to Chinese import tariffs.
Yet politicians are uneasy. Earlier in September, Representative Zachary Nunn of Iowa wrote to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, warning of “national security considerations” around foreign-owned mining outfits.
He cited both Bitmain and Shanghai-based Cango, which only entered mining last year but already ranks among the top five players by hashrate. Reports suggest Bitmain may be circling Cango through complex shareholdings. Nunn has asked for a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).
Such scrutiny reflects broader concerns that control over mining infrastructure could amount to control over a critical layer of the crypto economy. What looks like an arcane technical matter has turned into a geopolitical one.
Miners Feel the Heat
For all the bluster, the economics of mining Bitcoin look stubbornly bleak. The system depends on miners to secure its ledger and process transactions. But as costs rise and fees wane, the incentive to keep digging weakens. Unlike the 19th-century gold rush, where higher effort meant higher payoff, Bitcoin miners are harvesting the dregs of a diminishing vein.
A rising hashrate may signal faith in the system’s future. It may equally represent sunk costs for capital already deployed in machines that can’t easily be turned off. Farms built with billions of dollars of debt financing cannot simply power down without imperilling lenders and operators alike.
The result is a strange sort of prisoner’s dilemma: each miner keeps hashing, hoping rivals will blink first, yet the collective effect depresses margins further.
Meanwhile, looming halving events, where block rewards are cut in two, threaten to make the squeeze tighter. Unless new sources of demand materialize, or miners diversify into energy trading, the sector risks burning cash for the privilege of keeping Bitcoin’s lights on.
The Bottom Line
Bitcoin’s miners are key to its survival, but their business model looks increasingly precarious. A network designed to be self-sustaining is struggling to sustain those who keep it alive. Treasuries and ETFs may bolster the price by locking coins away, but they do little to generate activity or fees. Suppliers are embroiled in lawsuits. Lawmakers are circling. And miners themselves are hoarding, hoping for better days.
Bitcoin’s current paradox is that the more miners toil, the thinner their rewards become. Unless transaction activity revives or costs fall, the digital gold rush may leave only a handful of prospectors still digging in the blockchain’s barren soil.
FAQs
Bitcoin mining margins have been hit by stiffening competition for fewer transactions, higher energy costs, and smaller block rewards.
If you’re wondering whether Bitcoin mining is profitable, try using a Bitcoin mining profitability calculator.
Network activity impacts Bitcoin miners by influencing the amount of computational effort required to mine a block.
