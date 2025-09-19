Despite numerous calls for broad federal AI regulations, the US Congress has yet to enact a federal law that regulates AI development.
In the absence of federal oversight, states like California are coming up with their own laws as AI development expands. While the State’s previous attempt at AI regulation with the SB 1047 bill was vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom, their new attempt with SB 53 is already seeing major endorsement, with Anthropic amongst the first AI powerhouses to back the bill.
The SB 53 proposal, which was introduced by Senator Wiener, if signed into law, would enact the Transparency in Frontier Artificial Intelligence Act (TFAIA) that would, among other things, ensure the safety of AI models.
We took a detailed look at what the SB 53 is about, what it demands from Frontier AI Labs, and got expert opinions on whether it will fulfil its purpose against last year’s failed initiative.
Key Takeaways
- The US still has no federal AI law, leaving states like California to set their own rules.
- SB 53, California’s new AI bill, focuses on transparency, safety frameworks, incident reporting, and whistleblower protections.
- Unlike the vetoed SB 1047, it avoids heavy liabilities and “kill switch” mandates that critics said could stifle innovation.
- Experts debate whether compute thresholds are a reliable way to decide which models are regulated.
- If signed, SB 53 could become a template for future federal AI regulation and influence other states.
What Is California’s SB 53?
SB 53 is a new AI policy framework prepared by the Joint California Policy Working Group at the request of Governor Newsom. Unlike the SB 1047, which the Governor vetoed last year, the new SB 53 AI bill sets a narrower, transparency-centered framework guided by what its first major endorser, Anthropic, called the principle of a “trust, but verify.”
The bill specifically targets the “frontier” or foundational AI models, which are generally large-scale, self-supervised models like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, trained on vast datasets with broad applications.
The SB 53 bill, if signed into law, requires these frontier developers to establish and publicly share safety frameworks detailing how they assess, mitigate, and manage catastrophic risks from January 1, 2026.
It also mandates reporting on safety incidents, with whistleblower protections for employees who expose violations.
The Burden of Effectiveness
Despite all the lofty plans enshrined in the SB 53 bill, not everyone agrees with its effectiveness at ensuring safe AI development.
Discussing how effective the new SB 53 AI bill could be, Chirag Agrawal, Senior Software Engineer and Tech Lead at Amazon, told Techopedia:
“The transparency mandates are a start, but let’s be honest: disclosure alone won’t stop a determined actor from repurposing a frontier model for harmful automation. What worries me is the lag between reporting and response. By the time a risk is documented, the model may already be deployed, fine-tuned, or leaked.”
Another concern is about the metrics by which the frontier models are determined. The SB 53 bill currently decides which AI systems to regulate based on how much computing power (FLOPS) was used to train them. This threshold sits at (10^26 FLOPS) as an acceptable starting point, but some critics argue that there’s always a risk that some powerful models may not be covered.
According to Yelena Ambartsumian, AI governance expert and founder of AMBART LAW in New York City, compute power is an early and arguably already outdated approach to understanding risk in AI systems.
She noted that the way DeepSeek’s R1 model was trained on NVIDIA H800 chips highlights the limits of using compute thresholds as a measure of risk.
She explained to Techopedia:
“While this and past proposed legislation in California, the Biden-era White House Executive Orders, and the EU AI Act adopted compute thresholds to identify more high-risk systems, the release of DeepSeek’s R1 model in early 2025, trained on NVIDIA H800 chips, challenged the logic of relying on compute thresholds alone.”
A Template for Washington
Being the biggest state in the US, both in population and economic influence, policies made in California often set a national precedent, and many AI leaders expect this to be the case with SB 53.
Dr. Adnan Masood, Chief AI Architect at UST, emphasized that SB 53 illustrates California’s typical pattern: “setting the template while inviting federal cleanup to avoid a patchwork”.
In a brief chat, Masood told Techopedia:
“Compared with the vetoed SB 1047, SB 53 swaps punitive liabilities and kill-switches for disclosure, incident reporting, whistleblower protections, and a state compute initiative (CalCompute); that’s closer to how the Colorado AI Act and NYC Local Law 144 targeted specific harms (discrimination in high-risk systems; bias in hiring) rather than broad R&D throttles.”
He highlights that rather than stifling AI regulation, Washington should “preempt states with a narrow, capability-centric, transparency-first framework” that does the following:
- Aligns thresholds with EO 14110
- Recognizes NIST RMF
- Requires rapid incident reporting to a federal clearinghouse
- Funds shared compute/sandboxing instead of dictating architecture
Masood isn’t the only one with that idea. Cassandra Maldini, the Vice President of Privacy and AI Governance at Securiti, also believes that if the SB 53 bill finally made it past the Governor’s desk before the October deadline, it could become the “de facto template for a federal floor.”
Speaking to Techopedia, she urged Washington to pick a cue from the bill, saying:
“Washington should copy the workable parts but fix the thresholds and add some teeth.”
Similarly, Jimmie Lee, Founder of JLEE & Associates, noted that California’s experiment “will help establish the baseline for these policies moving forward” and that the state is poised to “lead the charge in the first implementation and experiment in one of the innovation capitals of the world.”
The Bottom Line
California’s SB 53 bill, if passed into law, could shine a light on enforceable standards for transparency, safety frameworks, and incident reporting among frontier AI developers. To a large extent, it strikes a balance between the need to ensure public safety and avoiding punitive liabilities that could hinder AI innovation.
Even if lawmakers end up tinkering with metrics like compute thresholds to clarify who gets regulated, the bill’s passage would still cast California as a first mover, laying down a model that Washington could eventually scale into federal policy.
With its flexible and transparency-focused initiative, there is also a high chance that more Frontier AI model developers, in addition to Anthropic, would lend their support for the bill.
