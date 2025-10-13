close
menu
Dictionary
Recently Added Terms Anti-Malware Bitcoin Mining Black Box AI Free Float Optimism (OP)
Trending Terms AI Accelerator Autonomous AI Claude AI Learning Rate Liquid Asset
A-Z Terms
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start… View Full Term
Artificial Intelligence
Terms Actuator Artificial Neural Network Chatbot Copilot AI Machine Bias
Guides AI Apps for Android AI Apps for iPhone AI Coding Tools AI Content Generators AI Marketing Tools
How To's How to Build Android Bots How to Make AI Thumbnails How to Stop AI Hallucinations How to Use Google Gemini How to Write AI Prompts
Top Pick
How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users Artificial Intelligence

How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
Cryptocurrency
Terms Blockchain Cryptojacking Layer 0 (L0) Mining Rig On-Chain Analysis
Guides AI Crypto Coins Crypto Presales Meme Coins New Cryptocurrency Projects Upcoming Binance Listings
How To's How to Donate Crypto How to Mine Bitcoin How to Set Up Metamask How to Stake Solana How to Store Crypto
Top Pick
How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025 Cryptocurrency

How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
Cybersecurity
Terms 2FA Anti-Spyware Authenticator App VPN Server Whois
Guides Antivirus Software Password Managers Server Antivirus Software Android Spy Apps VPN Services
How To's How to Avoid Phishing Scams How to Detect Spyware How to Find My IP How to Set Up a VPN How to Unblock a Website
Top Pick
How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide Antivirus

How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
Gaming
Terms Avatar Battle Royale Games Game Mechanics Playstation Plus Sandbox Game
Guides Antivirus for Gaming PCs Free Games on Steam Most Played Games Upcoming Games 2025 VPNs for Gaming
How To's How to Connect PS Controller How to Get Discord on PS5 How to Game Share on Xbox How to Cancel Game Pass How to Play Fortnite
Top Pick
How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025 Gaming Culture & Communities

How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
Gambling
Terms Baccarat Odds Dead Man’s Hand Roulette Odds Spread Betting Underdog Betting
Guides Casino Apps Esports Betting Sites Real Time Gaming Casinos Real Money Slots Safe Online Casinos
Reviews Coinpoker Review BetUS Review Raging Bull Review Slots of Vegas Review Wild Casino Review
Top Pick
Martingale Betting System Explained Gambling

Martingale Betting System Explained
search
close
Dictionary
chevron
chevron Dictionary
Recently Added Terms
chevron
chevron Recently Added Terms
Anti-Malware
Bitcoin Mining
Black Box AI
Free Float
Optimism (OP)
Trending Terms
chevron
chevron Trending Terms
AI Accelerator
Autonomous AI
Claude AI
Learning Rate
Liquid Asset
A-Z Terms
chevron
chevron A-Z Terms
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start… View Full Term
Artificial Intelligence
chevron
chevron Artificial Intelligence
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Actuator
Artificial Neural Network
Chatbot
Copilot AI
Machine Bias
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
AI Apps for Android
AI Apps for iPhone
AI Coding Tools
AI Content Generators
AI Marketing Tools
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Build Android Bots
How to Make AI Thumbnails
How to Stop AI Hallucinations
How to Use Google Gemini
How to Write AI Prompts
Top Pick
Artificial Intelligence

How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
Cryptocurrency
chevron
chevron Cryptocurrency
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Blockchain
Cryptojacking
Layer 0 (L0)
Mining Rig
On-Chain Analysis
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
AI Crypto Coins
Crypto Presales
Meme Coins
New Cryptocurrency Projects
Upcoming Binance Listings
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Donate Crypto
How to Mine Bitcoin
How to Set Up Metamask
How to Stake Solana
How to Store Crypto
Top Pick
Cryptocurrency

How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
Cybersecurity
chevron
chevron Cybersecurity
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
2FA
Anti-Spyware
Authenticator App
VPN Server
Whois
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Antivirus Software
Password Managers
Server Antivirus Software
Android Spy Apps
VPN Services
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Avoid Phishing Scams
How to Detect Spyware
How to Find My IP
How to Set Up a VPN
How to Unblock a Website
Top Pick
Antivirus

How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
Gaming
chevron
chevron Gaming
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Avatar
Battle Royale Games
Game Mechanics
Playstation Plus
Sandbox Game
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Antivirus for Gaming PCs
Free Games on Steam
Most Played Games
Upcoming Games 2025
VPNs for Gaming
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Connect PS Controller
How to Get Discord on PS5
How to Game Share on Xbox
How to Cancel Game Pass
How to Play Fortnite
Top Pick
Gaming Culture & Communities

How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
Gambling
chevron
chevron Gambling
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Baccarat Odds
Dead Man’s Hand
Roulette Odds
Spread Betting
Underdog Betting
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Casino Apps
Esports Betting Sites
Real Time Gaming Casinos
Real Money Slots
Safe Online Casinos
Reviews
chevron
chevron Reviews
Coinpoker Review
BetUS Review
Raging Bull Review
Slots of Vegas Review
Wild Casino Review
Top Pick
Gambling

Martingale Betting System Explained
Martingale Betting System Explained
globe English
Languages
close
English check
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Svenska
한국어
日本語
SUGGESTED SEARCHES
Is Toronto the Next Silicon Valley? Borderless AI CEO Suggests ‘Yes’ Interview
How ChatGPT is Revolutionizing Smart Contract and Blockchain Cryptocurrency
Google's Gemini AI is a Serious Threat to ChatGPT – Here's Why Artificial Intelligence

How to Set Parental Controls in ChatGPT for Teen Safety

Why Trust Techopedia
Teen using a laptop with a glowing digital shield and neural network lines, symbolizing ChatGPT parental controls and AI safety

AI chatbots like ChatGPT are becoming everyday tools for teens, but they can also pose serious risks when used without guidance. The recent court case against OpenAI, involving a teenager who took his life after confiding in ChatGPT, is a stark reminder of how dangerous AI chatbots can be if adequate safeguards for teen safety are not in place.

To give parents more oversight, the ChatGPT maker has introduced parental controls – a new feature that lets parents link their teens’ accounts and set boundaries for what and how they use ChatGPT. These parental settings allow families to better supervise teens’ interactions with artificial intelligence (AI).

OpenAI says the update is currently available on the web, with a mobile option coming soon, and will allow parents to customize their teens’ experience, including setting quiet hours, disabling image generation, and more.

Here’s a closer look at what parents can control, how to set up the tools, and whether they really make ChatGPT safer for teens.

Key Takeaways

  • OpenAI has launched parental controls on ChatGPT to help parents monitor and guide their teens’ use of AI chat.
  • The feature lets parents set limits like quiet hours, disable image or voice modes, and turn off memory or model training.
  • Teens cannot opt out or disable these controls on their own once accounts are linked.
  • OpenAI admits the system isn’t foolproof and can still be bypassed by determined users.
  • Parents are encouraged to combine the tools with open conversations about healthy and responsible AI use.

What Can Parents Actually Control?

OpenAI first gave a hint about building an age prediction system to help detect if someone is over or under 18, so their ChatGPT experience can be tailored appropriately. However, they pointed out that parental controls could be the “most effective way” to ensure teens are opted into the “age-appropriate” teen experience they are working on. 

“This work is part of our ongoing effort to make ChatGPT helpful for everyone⁠, and to give families tools to support their teens’ use of AI,” OpenAI said in a blog post. 

So, what exactly can you adjust with these new parental control settings? Below are the key features you can control as a parent:

  1. Set quiet hours: The new parental controls can allow you to set time windows when ChatGPT is unavailable in your child’s account. This can help balance the child’s screen time and offline activities.
  2. Control image generation: If you’re concerned about your child using ChatGPT to generate harmful or inappropriate visuals, you can also disable AI image creation entirely for the teen so ChatGPT won’t be able to generate or edit images for them. 
  3. Turn off voice mode: Parental controls can also allow you to disable voice mode if you feel real-time voice conversations with ChatGPT are unnecessary or distracting your teen.
  4. Opt out of model training: To prevent OpenAI from using your teens’ conversations to train their model, you can choose to stop this using the new parental control settings.
  5. Turn off ChatGPT memory: Since memory allows ChatGPT to “remember” details across sessions, you can decide to switch it off entirely to ensure every interaction starts fresh for your teen. This may help limit long-term personalization and reduce privacy risks.

OpenAI noted that these settings are optional and flexible, and families can actually choose what works best for them.

How to Set Up Parental Controls in ChatGPT 

To set up parental controls, you have to send an invite to your teen to connect their accounts. The teen can also invite you to connect. Once connected, you can manage the teens’ settings from your account.

To learn how it works, here’s a step-by-step guide on setting up parental controls in ChatGPT’s web version.

Step 1: Access the Parental Controls Menu

In ChatGPT web version’s Settings, go to “parental controls” or visit https://chatgpt.com/#settings/ParentalControls⁠ directly. 

Screenshot of ChatGPT interface showing the "Parental controls" section
Navigating to Parental controls in ChatGPT settings. Source: Franklin Okeke for Techopedia

Step 2: Add Your Teen’s Account

Click “Add family member,” insert your teen’s ChatGPT account email, select “My child,” and hit the “Send” button to invite your teen to connect by email. 

Alternatively, you can also invite the teen via text by clicking the “Use phone” option at the top right corner. 

A pop-up window titled "Invite family member" with email entry, options for "parent" or "child," and "Cancel" and "Send" buttons on a ChatGPT settings page
Sending out invites to a teen in ChatGPT via email. Source: Franklin Okeke for Techopedia

Step 3: Adjust Your Teen’s Parental Settings

Once the teen has accepted the invite, click on their account name in the parental controls dashboard. Here, you can adjust their settings by simply toggling on and off the features you consider necessary for your child’s safety. 

ChatGPT settings window showing parental controls options. Features include toggles for sensitive content, memory references, voice mode, and quiet hours
Toggling some teens’ ChatGPT features off or on from the Parental controls dashboard. Source: Franklin Okeke for Techopedia

Can These Controls Really Keep Teens Safe?

OpenAI’s ChatGPT parental controls arrive at a critical moment when concerns are growing about the effect of AI on young users. Psychiatric Times warned in a recent article about the dangers of allowing teens to have a free ride with AI chat.

Allen Frances, MD, Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Duke University, wrote: 

“Unchecked validation from bots can intensify dangerous thoughts, feelings, and behaviors – especially in children who are in the midst of adolescent turmoil or severe psychiatric problems. Numerous troubling reports illustrate how overly accommodating bots can accentuate psychotic thoughts, suicidal behaviors, self-mutilation, grandiose feelings, conspiracy theories, and bullying.”

Giving parents visibility into what their children are up and about with AI is a strong way to enable parental oversight and possibly help young people stay safe with AI. 

While parental controls will not be a one-stop fix for safe AI use among kids, OpenAI’s approach to these controls means that teens cannot simply opt out of parental controls on ChatGPT at any time on their own. 

Even with these protections in place, OpenAI admits the system isn’t perfect and could still be bypassed by determined users. The company says it will keep improving the feature over time and encourages parents to have open conversations with their teens about healthy AI use and how it can support safety for everyone in the family.

The Bottom Line 

ChatGPT parental controls are good steps towards making sure parents have adequate oversight on how their teens use ChatGPT. 

Kids are increasingly becoming addicted to chatbots, with some even making them their personal AI companions and confidants. Parental controls in ChatGPT enable parents or guardians to limit their children’s addiction by setting time limits on chatbot usage or preventing over-personalization by disabling ChatGPT memory. 

While the approach helps manage AI risks among young people, OpenAI calls on parents to complement its efforts by talking with their teens about using AI responsibly.

FAQs

Why did OpenAI add parental controls to ChatGPT?

OpenAI introduced parental controls to give parents greater oversight of how their teens use ChatGPT and also to ensure they have safer, age-appropriate experiences.

Can teens disable or bypass the parental controls?

Once a parent and teen link their accounts, only the parent can manage or disable parental controls. If a teen tries to unlink their account, the parent is immediately notified, and the teen cannot bypass the protections. However, OpenAI admitted that determined teens can potentially find some loopholes.

Is ChatGPT’s parental control available on mobile?

As of October 2025, the feature is available only on ChatGPT’s web version for now, with mobile support expected soon, according to OpenAI.

Does parental control stop all harmful content?

No. OpenAI says the tools reduce exposure to explicit or inappropriate content, but they are not foolproof. Parents are encouraged to combine the settings with active guidance and conversations about safe AI use.

Is ChatGPT safe for teens?

ChatGPT for teens can be safe when used with proper parental settings and supervision. OpenAI’s new parental controls give parents more visibility and help promote responsible AI use.

References

  1. Parents of teenager who took his own life sue OpenAI (BBC)
  2. Introducing parental controls (OpenAI)
  3. Building towards age prediction (OpenAI)
  4. Shape how ChatGPT works for your family (ChatGPT)
  5. Chatbots Can Be Dangerous For Kids (Psychiatric Times)

Related Reading

How Gemini in Chrome Tracks Your Most Sensitive Personal Data
Why Apple Wants the DMA Repealed & Why Brussels Won’t Budge
Why IT Leaders Are Betting Big on Preemptive Security
Meta’s Ray-Ban AI Glasses Raise Privacy Alarms, Experts Warn
CountLoader: The Russian Malware Setting the Stage for Ransomware in 2025
Open Security for All: Visual Intelligence & Identity Innovation

Related Terms

OpenAI
ChatGPT
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Chatbot
Franklin Okeke
Technology Journalist
Franklin Okeke
Technology Journalist

Franklin Okeke is an author and tech journalist with over seven years of IT experience. Coming from a software development background, his writing spans cybersecurity, AI, cloud computing, IoT, and software development. In addition to pursuing a Master's degree in Cybersecurity & Human Factors from Bournemouth University, Franklin has two published books and four academic papers to his name. Apart from Techopedia, his writing has been featured in tech publications such as TechRepublic, The Register, Computing, TechInformed, Moonlock, and other top technology publications. When he is not reading or writing, Franklin trains at a boxing gym and plays the piano.

Most Popular News

  1. Nvidia’s $100B Bet on OpenAI Is a Loop That Prints Money
  2. EU Chat Control Battle: NymVPN CEO Warns of Privacy Violation & Abuse
  3. California’s AI Experiment: Can SB 53 Set the Tone for Federal AI Law?
  4. How to Build Your Own Android Bot With Google’s Androidify 
  5. Web 2.5: The Quiet Rise of Corporate Blockchains
  6. How Tokenization Reshapes Portfolios: Franklin Templeton’s Strategy
  7. Why Do LLMs Hallucinate? The Hidden Flaws & How to Fix Them
  8. Stablecoin Infrastructure Wars: Who Will Control the Rails?
  9. Salt Typhoon Exposed: How China’s Espionage Machine Stays Hidden
  10. Can ChatGPT Break Its Own Rule? A New Study Suggests It Could

Related Features

How Gemini in Chrome Tracks Your Most Sensitive Personal Data
Cybersecurity

How Gemini in Chrome Tracks Your Most Sensitive Personal Data

 Nicole Willing 3 days
Why Apple Wants the DMA Repealed & Why Brussels Won’t Budge
Cybersecurity

Why Apple Wants the DMA Repealed & Why Brussels Won’t Budge

 Franklin Okeke 6 days
Why IT Leaders Are Betting Big on Preemptive Security
Cybersecurity

Why IT Leaders Are Betting Big on Preemptive Security

 Franklin Okeke 1 week
Types of Malware in 2025: What Tactics Do Hackers Use Most?
Uncategorized

Types of Malware in 2025: What Tactics Do Hackers Use Most?

 Maria Webb 2 weeks
SIM Swap Fraud Surges 1,000%: How Hackers Take Over Your Phone
Cybersecurity

SIM Swap Fraud Surges 1,000%: How Hackers Take Over Your Phone

 Neil C. Hughes 2 weeks
Email Security 2025: Protect Your Business From AI-Powered Threats
Cybersecurity

Email Security 2025: Protect Your Business From AI-Powered Threats

 John Meah 2 weeks
Meta’s Ray-Ban AI Glasses Raise Privacy Alarms, Experts Warn
Cybersecurity

Meta’s Ray-Ban AI Glasses Raise Privacy Alarms, Experts Warn

 Franklin Okeke 2 weeks
CountLoader: The Russian Malware Setting the Stage for Ransomware in 2025
Cybersecurity

CountLoader: The Russian Malware Setting the Stage for Ransomware in 2025

 Franklin Okeke 3 weeks
Popular Categories
Show All
Artificial Intelligence icon
Artificial Intelligence
Business Software icon
Business Software
Cybersecurity icon
Cybersecurity
Cryptocurrency icon
Cryptocurrency
Data Management icon
Data Management
Gaming icon
Gaming
Network icon
Network
Personal Tech icon
Personal Tech