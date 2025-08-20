A new battle in the internet browser wars is starting, as artificial intelligence (AI) startups are trying to take over the massive global search market through acquisition rather than organic growth.
On August 12, 2025, Perplexity, an AI chatbot search engine that returns answers that link to the original source material, made an unsolicited bid for Google’s Chrome browser for $34.5 billion in cash.
ChatGPT developer OpenAI has previously expressed interest in acquiring Chrome, after the US Department of Justice (DOJ) proposed the company divest the browser as the judge in an antitrust suit last year ruled that it had held an illegal monopoly in internet search.
The DOJ stated in a filing that separating Chrome from Google would create a more level playing field for competitors. It would “permanently stop Google’s control of this critical search access point and allow rival search engines the ability to access the browser that for many users is a gateway to the internet.”
The ruling creates a unique opportunity to challenge Chrome’s dominance. Could other AI startups pile in, opening up new fronts in the fight to control consumers’ data?
- AI startup Perplexity has joined OpenAI in expressing interest in acquiring Google’s Chrome browser to gain control of internet search.
- Control of the gateway to the internet is critical, as owning or influencing the browser gives AI startups direct access to users and their data – key to advertising revenue.
- User data fuels better AI models as integrating browsing behavior helps refine personalization, targeting, and the performance of AI agents.
- M&A with an established browser like Chrome or a social media platform would give AI startups instant market share that organic growth would be unable to match.
- Agents are the next competitive front in AI, and embedding them in browsers could change how consumers search, transact, and interact online.
Buying Their Way In: AI Firms Target Search Through M&A
The likes of Anthropic and Mistral are not yet openly looking to own standalone browsers, although they have integrated web browsing capabilities into their AI assistants. But there are indications that AI companies are prioritizing control over search. AI will potentially change how consumers browse the internet.
Perplexity’s unsolicited bid for Chrome is a distribution play, according to Nick Grous and Jozef Soja at investment firm ARK Invest. They said in a newsletter:
“Though the bid is unlikely to succeed, Perplexity clearly is trying to scale its distribution… Whether through dealmaking or direct acquisition, Perplexity does not seem to believe that an organic growth strategy will be successful in challenging Google’s search dominance.”
By embedding its AI-native search into Chrome, Perplexity would be able to influence user behavior at the point of intent.
Last month, Perplexity launched its own browser, called Comet, which incorporates its Comet Assistant AI agent. But Chrome has around 3.5 billion users and accounts for 65% of the global browser market, making it one of the most powerful digital distribution platforms in the world.
The $34.5 billion offer is almost double Perplexity’s latest $18 billion valuation in July, but several venture capital investors have agreed to back the deal.
“Putting the $34.5 billion all-cash bid in perspective, Google is paying Apple ~$21 per user per year today to be Safari’s default search service,” ARK Invest’s analysts noted. “Perplexity is offering Chrome only ~$9 per user per year, a bold bid to control the distribution layer – the browser, operating system, or assistant – and be the winner in AI search.”
Perplexity is actively seeking ways to expand its ability to collect user data. Earlier this year, the startup made a bid to merge with social video platform TikTok, which would substantially increase its access to search users.
“US search users are more than twice as likely to search more frequently on platforms like TikTok or YouTube than they are on AI platforms like ChatGPT or Perplexity,” according to research by analyst Debra Aho Williamson. She wrote:
“Around 60% of Gen Z searchers search on the leading AI platform weekly. That’s huge! However, they are even more likely to search on TikTok, with 86% doing so weekly. To put that in perspective, 90% search on the leading traditional platform weekly.”
OpenAI is reportedly close to launching its own browser, which would give it more direct access to the data of its more than 500 million weekly active users – user data being the key to Google’s success.
Chrome is core to Google’s advertising business, which accounts for nearly three-quarters of its overall $67 billion quarterly revenue. Its valuable user data enables parent company Alphabet to deliver targeted ads, while also steering search traffic toward Google’s own engine as the default option.
An OpenAI web browser would allow the company to keep more user interactions rather than users clicking through to external websites, and it would be able to directly integrate its AI agents, such as Operator, into the web browsing experience to carry out tasks on behalf of the user.
Turning Browsers into Automated Revenue Engines
AI companies, from Perplexity and OpenAI to Microsoft and Meta, are battling for the lead in generative AI – offering massive financial incentives to poach each other’s top talent and spending billions of dollars on building out AI infrastructure.
Gaining access to user data would enhance their AI model training and would also allow them to personalize user experiences and accelerate the integration of AI agents into everyday web browsing, making them a natural extension of how consumers search, shop, and interact online.
Integrating a large language model (LLM) into Chrome would enable “an agentic workflow where those agents would be acting on your behalf; they would automatically spin up agents to interact with websites based upon your past behavior,” Darren Kimura, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at AI Squared told Techopedia in recent interview on OpenAI’s interest in Chrome.
He said:
“From an end-user perspective, the models can procure or curate content for you through the browser. Your browser becomes your interface, your activities and behavior patterns become what’s driving it, and behind the scenes are these small language models (SLMs) that live within the browser itself.”
This has implications for software as a service (SaaS) providers and could create powerful entities that rival Google’s monopolistic position.
Kimura added:
“This will change everything about the way we work…Verticalization is over. As AI becomes more embedded into our lifestyle and learns more about us, we don’t need to have those vertically specific types of companies anymore.”
While AI companies vie for control of Chrome, Alphabet has yet to indicate how it plans to comply with the antitrust ruling or the impact this will have on its search and AI businesses.
The Bottom Line
AI startups view web browsers as the critical entry point to the digital economy. By owning or acquiring this gateway, they can capture valuable user data, accelerate model training, and challenge Google’s dominance in search and advertising.
Building a browser from scratch to pursue organic growth when Chrome is entrenched in two-thirds of the market is a risky strategy; making the antitrust ruling against the search giant a timely opportunity to acquire the market leader.
The bigger play is not about ad revenue alone, but the opportunity to embed AI agents directly into consumers’ interactions with the web, potentially reshaping the future of the internet.
It is unlikely Google will accept Perplexity’s bid for Chrome. It has shown no interest, and the offer undervalues the business, making it more of a strategic PR move than a serious acquisition offer.
OpenAI would gain direct access to large volumes of user data, which can drive advertising revenues and improve AI model training. It would also provide a powerful distribution channel to embed AI agents directly into consumers’ everyday browsing and search habits.
AI companies controlling browsers could concentrate too much power over user data, search traffic, and online interactions, raising concerns about privacy, competition, and market dominance, and potentially exposing users to data misuse and biased content delivery.
