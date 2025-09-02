Cloud Market Share in Q2 2025: Who Holds the Top Spot?

The cloud market share in 2025 tells a story of big numbers and growing competition, with companies spending almost $99 billion on cloud services in the second quarter (Q2) alone, and yearly revenues projected to pass $400 billion.
AWS holds the top spot, but Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud continue to gain ground, while Oracle and Alibaba keep strengthening their market presence. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is adding even more fuel to this race, making the cloud one of the fastest-growing parts of the digital economy.
This article looks at the cloud market share in 2025 (specifically, the second quarter), showing which providers lead the way, how smaller players are growing, where regional demand is strongest, and what future trends are likely to affect the market.
Key Takeaways
- The cloud industry made almost $99 billion in Q2 2025, and it may pass $400 billion this year.
- AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud hold about 63% of the cloud services market share worldwide.
- Alibaba Cloud (4%) and Oracle Cloud (3%) are the next biggest providers, while others have only small shares.
- The United States is the largest market, growing 25% in Q2, with fast growth also in Brazil, India, and Spain.
- The market should grow by over 20% each year, helped by demand for AI and special cloud services.
The global cloud industry has grown to remarkable levels in 2025.
In Q2 2025, companies spent almost $99 billion on cloud services. Over the past year, spending reached $366 billion, and experts say the total will go over $400 billion by the end of the year. This shows how important cloud services are for businesses everywhere.
Growth is stronger again. In 2023, the market grew at approximately 19%, but by Q2 2025, it had increased to 25% year-over-year, adding more than $20 billion compared to the same quarter in 2024.
Top 3 Cloud Providers in 2025 Dominate the Space
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounts for 30% of the cloud provider market share, making it the largest company in the sector.
- Microsoft Azure is close behind with 20%.
- Google Cloud market share is 13%. The growth of AI has helped it expand, giving it more weight in 2025.
Together, AWS, Azure, and Google hold about 63% of the cloud computing market share. This means the three biggest companies have most of the market, while others compete for the smaller part that is left.
Other Cloud Providers’ Market Shares Are Rising
Other providers are still growing and adding to the industry, even if their share is much smaller.
- Alibaba Cloud has a strong base: It is one of the main providers in Asia and plays an important role in the global market at 4%. While its share is well below the Big Three, it still stands as one of the largest names outside the US.
- Oracle cloud market share holds steady: The Oracle Cloud market share stands at around 3%, which makes it one of the stronger tier-two providers, even though the gap with AWS and Azure is still large.
- Other names bring variety: Databricks, Huawei, Salesforce, IBM, and Tencent are also present. Their shares are small, usually only a few percent, but they add more options for customers.
These companies add more choice for customers and create healthy competition. Still, most of the cloud providers’ market share stays with Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, leaving the smaller firms to focus on specific needs and services.
Regional Growth Patterns in the Cloud Services Market
The United States is still the largest player in the cloud industry.
In Q2 2025, spending there grew by around 25% compared with last year. On its own, the US market is bigger than the entire Asia-Pacific region, showing how much of the cloud computing market share it holds.
- High-growth countries stand out: Several places are expanding faster than the world average. These include Brazil, India, Australia, Indonesia, Ireland, and Mexico, where cloud services are being used more widely each year.
- Europe shows two sides: The UK and Germany remain the biggest markets by size. At the same time, Ireland, Spain, and Italy are showing faster growth, making them important areas to watch.
These results show that the cloud services market share is spreading more widely. The largest economies still lead, but smaller and faster-growing markets could influence the future of cloud
adoption.
The next few years look steady and strong for the cloud industry. Experts expect growth of more than 20% each year for at least five years, which shows that demand will keep rising at a fast pace.
- AI keeps building demand: Services linked to artificial intelligence are bringing new growth. They help cloud providers expand, and they also support other digital areas like search engines and social media platforms.
- The Big Three stay ahead: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are likely to keep most of the market. Their size, reach, and long history give them an advantage over smaller rivals.
- Room for specialists: Smaller providers still have chances to grow. Companies that focus on very specific areas, such as GPU or AI-heavy services, can build their place in the market.
The Bottom Line
The cloud industry is expanding quickly, with spending now close to $100 billion each quarter.
AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud hold most of the cloud market share, giving them a strong influence over the sector. Smaller companies such as CoreWeave and Oracle are growing, but they remain far behind the leaders.
The picture of cloud providers by market share shows a market led by a few big names, while specialists continue to find space in smaller areas.
FAQs
Amazon Web Services leads with about 30% of the global cloud services market share as of Q2 2025, putting it ahead of all other providers.
AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud take most of the global cloud services market share, showing how a few names dominate the field.
No. The Google Cloud market share in 2025 grew from 12% in the first quarter to 13% in the second quarter. This small but steady rise shows that demand is increasing, helped by the strong push for AI services.
AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are the top three. Together, they control about 63% of the global cloud services market.
References
- Q2 Cloud Market Nears $100 Billion Milestone – and it’s Still Growing by 25% Year over Year (Synergy Research Group)