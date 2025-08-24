Why Multi-Agent AI Beats Monolithic Models: Cognizant’s AI Vision

There’s a shift underway in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), not just in capability, but in structure. What used to be dominated by large, monolithic models running behind closed APIs is now fragmenting into smaller, more efficient agents that work together. And if you ask Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant, that’s a welcome correction.
Babak is no stranger to AI hype cycles. Long before ChatGPT filled headlines, he was working on AI in the 1980s and holds patents that helped shape the tech behind Apple’s Siri.
But he isn’t interested in flashy demos. His focus is on systems that can deliver value inside real businesses. Babak Hodjat shares with Techopedia why that matters.
Key Takeaways
- An agent does things. A model just talks.
- Open-source AI offers control, transparency, and flexibility for enterprises.
- Trust in AI depends on governing what code does, not just what models say.
- Multi-agent systems will reshape how businesses automate and collaborate.
- AI agents will soon negotiate with other agents, not just assist people.
-
-
- Show Full Guide
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Why DeepSeek Wasn’t a Sputnik Moment
Do you remember the surge of excitement and mild panic when DeepSeek’s models were released earlier this year? Their compact size and open-source nature filled our newsfeeds. But Babak offered a measured take.
“The reason why I thought it wasn’t a Sputnik moment is because it wasn’t a rethinking of how we do AI,” he said. “It was just an optimization.”
He doesn’t mean that dismissively. DeepSeek’s approach signals a new phase in the AI lifecycle, one that favors efficiency over brute force.
“There are fundamental optimizations that we can make in the way we train and the way we architect these models that make them smaller and more efficient,” he said.
Smaller models with serious capabilities are opening up new territory. You no longer need a server farm to run sophisticated agents. A powerful laptop will do.
AI for Everyone, Not Just the Giants
One of the strongest signals from Babak’s interview is that AI is finally starting to decentralize. DeepSeek helped accelerate what he calls the “democratization” of AI, not by inventing something new, but by showing what’s possible with open architecture and thoughtful compression.
“I can download a 14 billion parameter DeepSeek model onto my laptop and run it locally,” Babak noted. “It’s not just a, ‘Oh, it’s interesting, it can do some translation or summarization.’ It does have much more value than that.”
But here’s the real unlock. DeepSeek didn’t just release the model weights; they shared the entire training process. That means other developers can replicate their methods, apply the same techniques to LLaMA, and further improve it.
Hodjat said:
“That’s a level of open sourcing that is very, very helpful. There’s a diversity of these models, not just from China, from France, from the US, that are open, that you can run locally. These are all good signs.”
So, What Is a Multi-Agent System Anyway?
Here’s where things get practical. Large language models (LLMs), by themselves, are limited. They generate output, but they don’t take action. That’s where the idea of “agents” comes in.
“The difference in one word between an agent and a model is that an agent does stuff,” Babak explained. “Whereas the model just produces output.”
These agents can talk to each other. They can coordinate. And eventually, they’ll start forming networks across companies, not just within them. He said:
“You can create extensive networks of these agents working with each other. It breaks the silos of your organization, it can be very efficient, and it can improve quality on a lot of what you want to do.”
This is where DeepSeek comes back into play. With lighter models, it’s now possible to run more agents at lower cost. More agents means finer-grained responsibility, better accuracy, and less risk from any one model misbehaving.
A Platform Built for Choice
Most enterprises don’t want to be locked into a single model provider. Cognizant recognized that early. That’s why they built Neuro AI, a large-scale, open-source multi-agent platform that’s model-agnostic by design.
Babak Hodjat explained:
“If tomorrow something better than DeepSeek or better than GPT-4.0 comes out, you want to be able to keep your agentic system and kind of plug in the new large language model and make your agents more powerful.”
They’ve also ensured that Neuro AI is cloud-agnostic, which gives clients complete control over deployment, data residency, and privacy. But open source wasn’t just a technical decision; it was strategic.
“We want this platform to be the de facto platform for large-scale multi-agentic systems in the enterprise,” Hodjat said. “There’s a community now well beyond Cognizant working on extending and expanding the platform.”
Trust Isn’t Just a UX Feature, It’s the Core
Handing over tasks to autonomous software isn’t just about efficiency. It’s about trust. And Cognizant is putting real work into making sure that trust is measurable, auditable, and programmable.
“How do you measure trust? How do you garner trust? And how do you build these systems in a way that you can measure how confident the AI agent is in its actions?” Hodjat asked.
This is where the distinction between the model and the code becomes powerful. Even if the model is opaque, the code that interprets its output and takes action is fully transparent and controllable.
“There’s the model, which is opaque by nature… but there’s the code, which we fully control,” he explained. “So there’s no need to be very nervous, because we as humans have authority over that code.”
In practical terms, things like access controls, data tokens, and API permissions are all enforced outside the model. It can reason, but it can’t override security rules. That’s not just good design. It’s non-negotiable in enterprise environments.
Will Other Companies Follow Cognizant’s Lead?
Babak hopes so. He sees open source as essential to AI’s future, not just for innovation, but for transparency.
Hodjat highlighted:
“When [breakthroughs] are closed source, commercially safeguarded and inaccessible… It’s to the detriment of the science. Openness with this powerful technology, I think, is the path to go.”
But not everyone agrees. Some companies that once championed open AI development have reversed course. “We do see some retraction,” Babak noted. “Meta seems to be retracting a little bit from their initial strategy… same for others.”
In contrast, he points to China’s open-source movement as a positive force, with smaller, efficient models being published freely. “This is good for humanity as a whole,” he said.
The Next Frontier: Agents That Talk to Each Other
Where does this all go next? Babak Hodjat is already seeing early signs of what’s to come. Imagine not just agents inside your company, but agents representing your customers or even other businesses. That’s the future he sees emerging.
“One thing that’s coming around the corner is agentic systems representing one company talking to agentic systems representing another company or representing a consumer,” he said.
Protocols and standards don’t exist yet. Trust is still an open question. But the market is moving fast. A central European bank recently asked Hodjat how they should “market to an agent.”
The idea sounds far-fetched. Until it doesn’t. If an agent can evaluate pricing, check terms, compare offers, and negotiate, then it becomes a buyer. And companies will need sellers who know how to pitch to it.
Modular AI Is the New Strategy
Cognizant’s choice to build modular, LLM-agnostic platforms wasn’t a future bet. It was a response to what’s already happening. Models are becoming commodities. The real value lies in how you use them, how you connect them, and how you control them.
“When you think of it that way, you can replace that large language model with a more powerful one and expect it to do the same thing, maybe just better,” Babak said.
That’s why platform architecture, modular, open, secure, is now a business decision, not just a tech one. AI is moving from an experiment in the lab to a member of your team. And like any team member, it needs guardrails, context, and collaboration.
The Bottom Line
Babak Hodjat dares to look beyond magical AI breakthroughs or doomsday scenarios. Refresingly, he calmly focuses on the steady, practical evolution of technology into something useful.
“We’re also looking at these agentic systems being able to evolve themselves, kind of,” he added. “Create an agent where an agent is needed, or merge two agents where there’s redundancy.”
That’s not science fiction. That’s the roadmap. And with open-source platforms, efficient models, and a healthy respect for trust, it’s a roadmap that’s finally starting to feel real.
FAQs
An AI model generates outputs, while an agent can take action, coordinate with other agents, and execute tasks in real-world systems.
Open-source systems offer transparency, flexibility, and control, helping enterprises avoid lock-in while ensuring trust and security.
They allow enterprises to automate workflows, enable agents to collaborate across silos, and eventually interact with agents from other companies.
References
- Cognizant AI CTO on Open Source, AI Trust, and the Road Ahead (Apple Podcasts)
- Build and deploy AI solutions, faster (Cognizant)