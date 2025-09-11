Crypto Crime in Numbers: Estimated $51B & Rising

Every year, billions of dollars in digital currency slip into the hands of criminals through scams, hacks, and hidden networks.
Crypto crime may be a small part of the entire crypto market, but the amounts involved are massive, reaching levels that compare to the budgets of entire nations. The shift toward stablecoins, the rise of ransomware, and the growth of organized groups all show how this underground world keeps changing.
In this article, we explore how much money is tied to crypto crime today, the main forms it takes, and why investigators are under pressure to keep up.
Key Takeaways
- In 2024, wallets linked to illegal activity are estimated to have received more than $50 billion.
- Crypto crime moves huge sums even though it makes up less than 1% of all transactions.
- Stablecoins now lead in illegal use, while Bitcoin continues to play a big part in ransomware and darknet markets.
- Organized groups such as Huione offer ready-made services that make crypto money laundering easier, even for smaller criminals.
- The main sources of cryptocurrency crime are scams, sanctioned actors, ransomware attacks, and stolen funds.
- A modern crypto crime investigation needs both blockchain tracing and traditional methods to track how these networks move money.
How Big Is Crypto Crime Today?
The scale of illegal activity in crypto becomes clearer when you look at the money involved. Every year, billions of dollars in digital assets move through wallets connected to bad actors:
- 2020: $11 billion
- 2021: $26.5 billion
- 2022: $54.3 billion
- 2023: $46.1 billion
- 2024: $40.9 billion, with the final figure estimated to be around $51.3 billion
These numbers show that cryptocurrency crime still handles huge amounts of money, even if the totals rise and fall from year to year.
One important detail is that the first estimates usually go up over time. When 2023 was first reported, the total was $24.2 billion. A year later, as investigators found more linked addresses, the figure had almost doubled to $46.1 billion. The same pattern is expected for 2024, which means the real scale of crypto crime will only become clear with time.
Percentages give another way of looking at the picture:
- 2020: 0.70% of all crypto activity was linked to crime
- 2021: 0.12%
- 2022: 0.31%
- 2023: 0.61%
- 2024: 0.14%
These shares may look small, always staying below 1%, but in real terms, they still mean tens of billions of dollars each year.
The main point is simple. Crypto crime may be a small slice of the total market, but the value moving through illicit channels is still massive. It remains a serious challenge for regulators, investigators, and the wider crypto community.
The Coins Crypto Criminals Use Most
The coins used for crypto crime have changed over the years. At one time, Bitcoin (BTC) was the main choice for most criminals, but that balance has shifted.
Stablecoins now take the lead, making up about 63% of illicit transaction volume in 2024. This reflects their wider use in the crypto world, where they are common for things like sending money abroad, international trade, and everyday payments. Criminal groups often follow these same trends, turning to stablecoins for their stability and ease of use.
Even so, Bitcoin still plays a big role. It is especially strong in areas such as:
- Ransomware attacks
- Darknet markets, where BTC is still the most used currency
Stablecoins, while dominant, also carry risks for criminals.
- Issuers can block funds: Companies like Tether (USDT) freeze addresses connected to scams, crypto fraud, terrorist financing, or sanctions evasion.
- This creates limits: Stablecoins are quick and practical for moving money, but bad actors risk losing access if issuers step in.
The overall picture has two sides. Stablecoins now drive most of the illicit flows, yet they can be cut off at the source. Bitcoin, meanwhile, stays closely tied to ransomware and underground markets, showing that old habits in cryptocurrency crime remain strong.
How Criminal Networks Are Changing
The way crypto crime works has changed over time; in the past, it was mostly the work of single hackers or small groups, but today, large and organized networks run many of these operations.
Some services, like Huione, act almost like underground payment platforms. They give criminals ready-made tools to move their money, making the process faster and easier.
Illegal activity has also spread into more areas. It now includes:
- Infrastructure providers that build systems to move and hide funds
- Fraud shops that sell stolen data and identities
- Sanctioned actors who use crypto to avoid restrictions
This mix allows professional networks to serve many different kinds of criminals at the same time.
These groups also make crypto money laundering much simpler. In the past, criminals had to understand complex methods to hide their money, but now, even smaller players can connect to these services and quickly clean their funds.
For investigators, the task has become more demanding. A crypto crime investigation today often means uncovering networks that offer laundering as a service, not just tracking one wallet or group. Modern crypto investigation relies on both blockchain data and outside intelligence to understand how money moves across these networks.
Main Types of Crypto Crime
The money linked to crypto crime comes from different sources. Some categories are larger than others, but a few stand out as the main drivers:
- Scams, which appear every year and remain a steady problem
- Sanctioned entities, where people or groups under restrictions use crypto to move money
- Ransomware attacks, often demanding Bitcoin payments
- Stolen funds, such as money taken through hacks or breaches
Together, these explain most of the billions that flow into illicit wallets.
The mix of activity also changes over time. In 2022, for example, the collapse of FTX added about $8.7 billion in creditor claims, which made that year’s total unusually high.
Scams, by contrast, may not cause sharp jumps in a single year but keep showing up in every dataset. This steady presence makes them one of the most reliable markers of cryptocurrency crime.
Each type of crime also requires a different way of investigating:
- Scams involve many victims, so investigators track lots of smaller transfers.
- Ransomware often leads to a smaller set of wallets, but time is critical because victims are under pressure.
- Laundering for sanctioned entities or stolen funds usually happens over a longer period, meaning investigators need to follow the money step by step across many addresses.
This variety shows why a single method cannot cover everything. The picture of crypto crime is complex, with different challenges depending on the type of case, which is why investigators need flexible strategies to keep up with the changing ways criminals use crypto.
The Bottom Line
Crypto crime makes up only a small part of the crypto market, but the money involved is still huge. Each year, billions of dollars move through scams, ransomware, stolen funds, and organized laundering networks. Stablecoins now handle most of this activity, while Bitcoin continues to dominate in ransomware and darknet markets.
This mix of old and new methods shows that illicit activity in crypto keeps evolving. For investigators, the challenge is to keep pace with these changes, using flexible tools and stronger cooperation to respond to the way criminal networks continue to grow.
FAQs
Crypto crime means using digital money for illegal activity. This includes scams, hacks, ransomware, and crypto money laundering. Even though it is a small part of the overall market, the sums are very large, with billions of dollars moving through these kinds of activities every single year.
Different agencies work on crypto crime investigations. In the United States, the FBI and Secret Service are involved, while Europol handles cases in Europe. National police units also run crypto investigation teams. They combine blockchain analysis with traditional methods to trace funds and identify those behind the crimes.
One of the biggest dangers is crypto fraud, which can take the form of fake investments, phishing, or scams that steal personal details. Victims often lose access to their funds with little chance of recovery. As crypto use grows, fraud remains the most common and damaging risk.
The share of illicit activity in crypto stays under 1% of all transactions, but the value is still high. In 2024, an estimated $51.3 billion was linked to crypto crime. This shows that even a small percentage can mean huge sums moving through illicit wallets.
