How Market Makers Amplify the Crypto Flash Crash

It began, as so many crypto dramas do, with a surprise from the real world. On October 10, 2025, a White House announcement of a 100% tariff on Chinese imports jolted global markets. Within minutes, Bitcoin (BTC) fell more than 10%. What looked like a routine macro shock turned into a disorderly plunge that left traders staring at empty screens.
Figures from market data firm Kaiko show that liquidity “collapsed to the point of appearing empty” across major exchanges. In a matter of seconds, sell orders cut through order books like a hot knife through butter, sending Bitcoin down to the $106,000–$107,000 range before bargain hunters stepped in.
Analysts agree on the spark: an exogenous macro shock. What remains disputed is why the fall was so violent.
Kaiko wrote to clients in its post-mortem:
“This dislocation, driven by a retreat of active market makers, amplified price impact and volatility and set the tone for the session’s outsized move. That’s what turned a sell-off into a free-fall.”
The Liquidity Void
Kaiko’s data show bid-side liquidity across the BTC-USDT pairs on Binance and other large venues dropping to multi-month lows. Spreads widened, best bids evaporated, and gaps appeared in the order book – an oddity for Bitcoin, which you’d normally expect to be deep and liquid.
Galaxy Digital argued in a research note:
“Simply put: high leverage combined with thin order book depth and one macro headline sparked the crash. Crypto entered the event with elevated open interest and a rich risk appetite. A macro surprise hit; options spreads widened and hedging demand jumped; market makers reduced exposure and automatic de-leveraging kicked in.”
Galaxy noted that spreads widened seconds before the price plunge, implying that algorithmic systems at major trading firms detected volatility anomalies and pulled back simultaneously. Kaiko dubbed the result a “voluntary liquidity gap” – not an infrastructure failure but a collective tightening of risk appetite.
To veterans of high-frequency trading, the pattern was familiar. When volatility spikes, risk engines trip, quoting pauses, and liquidity vanishes just when it is most needed. No conspiracy is required: the code does the work.
Crypto Is Crashing
As recriminations spread, attention turned to crypto market making firm Wintermute, one of the largest crypto market makers. Critics alleged that its trading activity, or that of peers such as Jump Trading and Cumberland, had worsened the rout by retreating en masse.
In a podcast after the event, Evgeny Gaevoy, Wintermute’s chief executive, dismissed the conspiracy theories as “ridiculous.” Some observers had fixated on a large Binance deposit from Wintermute’s wallet before the crash, he noted, ignoring a matching withdrawal later that day.
Gaevoy said:
“There’s a lot of FUD going on right now. We’re spending a lot of time communicating with counterparties, negotiating partnership agreements, and explaining our inventory status. Everyone is nervous.”
Gaevoy argued that liquidity providers were hit by the same automated liquidations – known as ADLs, or automatic deleveraging – as everyone else.
Incentives to Disappear
Experts see the episode as proof of deeper flaws. YQ Jia (@yq_acc), founder of blockchain scalability company AltLayer, described the event as a “synchronized withdrawal of liquidity” and market maker “abandonment.”
In a detailed thread, he set out the incentives for market makers to retreat.
- First, asymmetric risk and reward: when prices swing violently, potential losses far outweigh the modest profits earned from spreads.
- Second, information advantage: knowing that 87% of open positions were long, liquidity providers could infer the likely direction of a liquidation cascade.
- Third, no legal duty: unlike designated market makers on stock exchanges, crypto firms have no obligation to stay in the market.
- And finally, arbitrage opportunity: with exchange prices diverging by more than $300, switching to cross-venue arbitrage was both safer and more profitable than quoting bids.
The Counter-Case
Others reject the idea that market makers were to blame. CoinGlass data shows that more than $16.679 billion in long positions were liquidated out of a total of $19.134 billion within a 24-hour period on October 10.
That suggests the plunge was less a liquidity crisis than a forced-selling spiral: once liquidation engines began dumping collateral, there were simply no bids high enough to catch the falling knife.
Market makers, defenders note, are not shock absorbers. Top crypto liquidity providers quote two-sided markets; they do not warehouse risk. When liquidation algorithms hit the order books, bids are filled instantly, giving the illusion that market makers have disappeared even if their systems are continuously refreshing at ever-lower levels.
A Stress Test, Not a Scandal
In the aftermath, liquidity providers have framed the incident as a risk stress test rather than a systemic breakdown. Order-book depth recovered within hours. Several firms privately described the episode as evidence that their kill-switches worked: trading paused when volatility hit pre-set limits, protecting balance sheets and counterparties alike.
Kaiko’s analysts see it differently. The event, they argue, exposed the fragility of crypto’s liquidity architecture, one dominated by a handful of algorithmic firms operating without the obligations that govern traditional markets.
That absence of obligation, say critics, remains crypto’s original sin.
Fixing the Feedback Loop
Analysts have begun to sketch possible fixes. Among them:
- Graduated obligation systems linking exchange privileges to minimum quoting standards
- Insurance funds sized to real risk rather than optimistic models
- ADL mechanisms equipped with circuit breakers to stop cascades
- Real-time transparency in liquidity provision
YQ Jia argues:
“The technical solutions already exist. What’s missing is the will to implement them. Until exchanges prioritize long-term stability over short-term fee maximization, we’ll keep reliving these ‘unprecedented’ events with depressing regularity.”
The Bottom Line
On balance, market makers did not cause the crash. There is no public evidence of manipulation or platform outage. But by stepping back simultaneously, or by widening spreads beyond practical execution, they turned a sharp correction into a rout.
To borrow Kaiko’s metaphor, they created a “voluntary liquidity gap.” In the mechanics of modern crypto trading, voluntary can be indistinguishable from inevitable.
Market makers, in other words, did not light the fire. But when the flames spread, they opened the windows and let the draft in.
