Crypto Gambling Trends: Which Dapps Lead In 2025?
Crypto gambling has quickly become one of the more popular uses of blockchain technology. More players are turning to platforms that use smart contracts to manage games and bets, creating a system that feels fair, fast, and secure.
DappRadar’s latest 30-day data shows that hundreds of thousands of unique active wallets (UAWs) now take part in cryptocurrency gambling across different blockchains. Players can join a casino with crypto, place bets on real events, or explore new types of games that pay out directly to their wallets.
This article reviews the ten most popular decentralized gambling apps (dApps) based on their UAW activity, showing how players are using different platforms for crypto gambling across multiple blockchains.
Key Takeaways
- Crypto gambling is becoming more active across different blockchains, with casinos, sportsbooks, and prediction markets all showing steady growth in cryptocurrency gambling.
- Prediction markets such as Polymarket and Limitless lead in trading volume, showing how people bet with crypto on real events.
- Casino platforms on Solana and BNB Smart Chain stand out for their speed and low costs, making it easier for users to enjoy casino cryptocurrency games.
- Platforms like Overtime and CricSage are improving crypto sports betting by using smart contracts that let players bet with crypto quickly and safely.
- The spread of the decentralized casino model is giving players more control and helping shape a fairer, more open way to play online.
Crypto Betting Activity at a Glance
The latest DappRadar figures as of October 17, 2025, show how active crypto gambling has become across different blockchains.
The main measure used here is UAWs. This counts how many separate wallet addresses connect to a gambling dapp within a set time frame (in this case, 30 days). One person can use several wallets, so it doesn’t show exact user numbers, but it gives a good idea of how busy each platform is.
In the past 30 days, activity has been strong across several networks:
- Polymarket (Polygon): 338,850 UAW (+67.59%)
- Luck.io (Solana): 76,100 (–54.08%)
- Overtime: 61,460 (+29.52%)
- Limitless (Base): 42,990 (+472.08%)
- FOMO Thursday (BNB Smart Chain): 42,290 (–18.57%)
- EFIHUB (Viction): 22,730 (+31.75%)
- FlipBNB Coin (BNB Smart Chain): 21,040 (+100%)
- Solpump (Solana): 19,640 (+101.27%)
- Myriad Markets (Linea): 16,420 (–4.13%)
- CricSage (SKALE): 10,220 (–82.93%)
Prediction markets now attract the largest number of active wallets, while casinos and sportsbooks remain important because they generate much of the total money flow.
Together, they show how blockchain gambling has grown into a connected ecosystem where players use several chains and platforms for different kinds of crypto betting.
Prediction Markets Take the Lead
The data shows that prediction markets have become the most active area in crypto betting.
These platforms let people place wagers on real events such as sports matches, political outcomes, or price changes in the market. All bets are handled through smart contracts, which means payments happen automatically once results are confirmed.
Main highlights:
- Polymarket (Polygon): Over $1.54 billion in trading volume in the past 30 days, an increase of 57,66%, showing that more players are joining in.
- Limitless (Base): Reached $150.16 million in volume, growing by more than 1,026% and gaining strong attention on the Base network.
- Myriad Markets (Linea): Around $661,970 in volume, but down by 73%.
Prediction markets are becoming more popular because they are simple, open, and fast. Players only need a crypto wallet to start placing bets, without filling in long forms or creating accounts. This makes it easy for anyone to join.
There is also a lot of variety. People can bet on sports results, election outcomes, or market events, which keeps the experience fresh and interesting.
Another key reason for their growth is how quickly and fairly payouts happen. Smart contracts handle results automatically, so players can see the outcome and receive their winnings right away.
These factors are helping prediction markets grow into one of the most active parts of crypto betting today.
Crypto Casinos Dominate Solana & BNB Smart Chain
The data shows that casino-style platforms make up a large share of the crypto casino market, with most activity happening on Solana (SOL) and BNB Smart Chain.
These networks support fast and low-cost transactions, making them ideal for on-chain games such as slots, coin flips, and jackpots. Players enjoy instant payouts and transparent results since everything runs through smart contracts.
Key performance highlights:
- Luck.io (Solana): Around $16,470 in volume over the past 30 days, but recording a nearly 100% dip compared with 30 days ago.
- Solpump (Solana): Reached $27.94 million in volume, growing by nearly 92.84%. This reflects strong demand for casino-style games.
- FlipBNB Coin (BNB Smart Chain): Generated about $160.48 million in volume (+100%), proving the network’s appeal for high-volume play.
- FOMO Thursday (BNB Smart Chain): Showed strong trading activity during the past 30 days, even though DappRadar recorded only $0.14 in trading volume. This low number likely comes from how the platform tracks data, not from a lack of real use.
- EFIHUB (Viction): Recorded steady trading activity over the same period. However, DappRadar shows no trading volume for EFIHUB, likely because of how its transactions are logged on the blockchain.
These platforms matter because they show how technology shapes the player experience in cryptocurrency casinos. Solana and BNB Smart Chain make gameplay quicker and cheaper, which helps attract more users to these networks. Among the most visited crypto casino sites, Luck.io still stands out for its simple design and smooth experience.
It’s worth noting that changes in trading volume often follow reward cycles or short promotions, rather than a real drop in players. This pattern is common across the online crypto casino space, where activity tends to rise and fall with bonuses and seasonal events.
Sportsbooks Merge DeFi & Betting
The growth of crypto sports betting platforms like Overtime and CricSage shows how digital finance and online wagering are starting to overlap.
These platforms use smart contracts to manage betting odds and handle funds automatically. This means players can place bets without going through a bookmaker, and every transaction stays open and visible on the blockchain.
Recent performance:
- Overtime: Reached around $46.28 million in volume during the past month (+27.22%), showing strong interest in its on-chain betting model.
- CricSage: DappRadar did not list full volume figures for this platform. Activity fell most likely because of a slower cricket season.
Many users now prefer to bet with crypto instead of traditional money. They value quick payouts, fair systems, and the freedom to take part in a crypto sportsbook from anywhere in the world.
The Bottom Line
The data shows that crypto gambling has become a growing part of online gaming. Activity is rising across prediction markets, casinos, and sportsbooks, all powered by smart contracts that make betting clear and automatic. Players are drawn to fast payouts, low costs, and open access across blockchains.
This change points to a move toward decentralized gambling, where people have more control over their money and can play without middlemen. With networks like Solana, Base, and BNB offering smooth and affordable gameplay, crypto-based betting is shaping the future of online entertainment.
FAQs
Does blockchain allow gambling?
Yes. Blockchain gambling uses smart contracts to manage games and bets in a clear, automatic way. Players can bet with crypto on various platforms that support fair play and instant payouts. This system has made cryptocurrency casinos and crypto sportsbook platforms more open and trusted worldwide.
What is a blockchain casino?
A blockchain casino is an online crypto casino where all bets, wins, and payouts are recorded on the blockchain. Players can bet with crypto on games like slots or jackpots. These cryptocurrency casinos use code instead of people to handle payments, keeping transactions fair and transparent.
Are blockchain games legit?
Many blockchain gambling platforms are legitimate when they are licensed and use verified smart contracts. These make game results easy to check and harder to change. Still, players should use trusted crypto casino sites and avoid unverified decentralized casinos that do not clearly show how their games work.
How does blockchain gaming work?
Blockchain gambling works through smart contracts that record each bet and payout on a public network. Players bet with crypto, and results appear automatically when a round ends. This makes decentralized gambling fast, secure, and fair, which is a big reason why casino cryptocurrency platforms are becoming so popular.
References
Most Popular News
- Nvidia’s $100B Bet on OpenAI Is a Loop That Prints Money
- EU Chat Control Battle: NymVPN CEO Warns of Privacy Violation & Abuse
- California’s AI Experiment: Can SB 53 Set the Tone for Federal AI Law?
- Web 2.5: The Quiet Rise of Corporate Blockchains
- Automation Is Eating Itself: AI’s Self-Destructive Path
- Is Trump’s $100K H-1B Tax the Death of the US Tech Industry?
- How Claude’s New File Creation Features Work in Practice
- China’s AI Future Without Nvidia: Winners, Losers & Risks
- Engineering Chaos Is a Visibility Problem (And How to Fix It)
- OpenAI Battles AI Scheming, but Experts See Gaps