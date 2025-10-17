Crypto Gambling Trends: Which Dapps Lead In 2025?

close
menu
Dictionary
Recently Added Terms Anti-Malware Bitcoin Mining Black Box AI Free Float Optimism (OP)
Trending Terms AI Accelerator Autonomous AI Claude AI Learning Rate Liquid Asset
A-Z Terms
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start… View Full Term
Artificial Intelligence
Terms Actuator Artificial Neural Network Chatbot Copilot AI Machine Bias
Guides AI Apps for Android AI Apps for iPhone AI Coding Tools AI Content Generators AI Marketing Tools
How To's How to Build Android Bots How to Make AI Thumbnails How to Stop AI Hallucinations How to Use Google Gemini How to Write AI Prompts
Top Pick
How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users Artificial Intelligence

How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
Cryptocurrency
Terms Blockchain Cryptojacking Layer 0 (L0) Mining Rig On-Chain Analysis
Guides AI Crypto Coins Crypto Presales Meme Coins New Cryptocurrency Projects Upcoming Binance Listings
How To's How to Donate Crypto How to Mine Bitcoin How to Set Up Metamask How to Stake Solana How to Store Crypto
Top Pick
How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025 Cryptocurrency

How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
Cybersecurity
Terms 2FA Anti-Spyware Authenticator App VPN Server Whois
Guides Antivirus Software Password Managers Server Antivirus Software Android Spy Apps VPN Services
How To's How to Avoid Phishing Scams How to Detect Spyware How to Find My IP How to Set Up a VPN How to Unblock a Website
Top Pick
How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide Antivirus

How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
Gaming
Terms Avatar Battle Royale Games Game Mechanics Playstation Plus Sandbox Game
Guides Antivirus for Gaming PCs Free Games on Steam Most Played Games Upcoming Games 2025 VPNs for Gaming
How To's How to Connect PS Controller How to Get Discord on PS5 How to Game Share on Xbox How to Cancel Game Pass How to Play Fortnite
Top Pick
How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025 Gaming Culture & Communities

How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
Gambling
Terms Baccarat Odds Dead Man’s Hand Roulette Odds Spread Betting Underdog Betting
Guides Casino Apps Esports Betting Sites Real Time Gaming Casinos Real Money Slots Safe Online Casinos
Reviews Coinpoker Review BetUS Review Raging Bull Review Slots of Vegas Review Wild Casino Review
Top Pick
Martingale Betting System Explained Gambling

Martingale Betting System Explained
search
close
Dictionary
chevron
chevron Dictionary
Recently Added Terms
chevron
chevron Recently Added Terms
Anti-Malware
Bitcoin Mining
Black Box AI
Free Float
Optimism (OP)
Trending Terms
chevron
chevron Trending Terms
AI Accelerator
Autonomous AI
Claude AI
Learning Rate
Liquid Asset
A-Z Terms
chevron
chevron A-Z Terms
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start… View Full Term
Artificial Intelligence
chevron
chevron Artificial Intelligence
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Actuator
Artificial Neural Network
Chatbot
Copilot AI
Machine Bias
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
AI Apps for Android
AI Apps for iPhone
AI Coding Tools
AI Content Generators
AI Marketing Tools
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Build Android Bots
How to Make AI Thumbnails
How to Stop AI Hallucinations
How to Use Google Gemini
How to Write AI Prompts
Top Pick
Artificial Intelligence

How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
Cryptocurrency
chevron
chevron Cryptocurrency
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Blockchain
Cryptojacking
Layer 0 (L0)
Mining Rig
On-Chain Analysis
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
AI Crypto Coins
Crypto Presales
Meme Coins
New Cryptocurrency Projects
Upcoming Binance Listings
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Donate Crypto
How to Mine Bitcoin
How to Set Up Metamask
How to Stake Solana
How to Store Crypto
Top Pick
Cryptocurrency

How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
Cybersecurity
chevron
chevron Cybersecurity
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
2FA
Anti-Spyware
Authenticator App
VPN Server
Whois
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Antivirus Software
Password Managers
Server Antivirus Software
Android Spy Apps
VPN Services
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Avoid Phishing Scams
How to Detect Spyware
How to Find My IP
How to Set Up a VPN
How to Unblock a Website
Top Pick
Antivirus

How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
Gaming
chevron
chevron Gaming
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Avatar
Battle Royale Games
Game Mechanics
Playstation Plus
Sandbox Game
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Antivirus for Gaming PCs
Free Games on Steam
Most Played Games
Upcoming Games 2025
VPNs for Gaming
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Connect PS Controller
How to Get Discord on PS5
How to Game Share on Xbox
How to Cancel Game Pass
How to Play Fortnite
Top Pick
Gaming Culture & Communities

How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
Gambling
chevron
chevron Gambling
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Baccarat Odds
Dead Man’s Hand
Roulette Odds
Spread Betting
Underdog Betting
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Casino Apps
Esports Betting Sites
Real Time Gaming Casinos
Real Money Slots
Safe Online Casinos
Reviews
chevron
chevron Reviews
Coinpoker Review
BetUS Review
Raging Bull Review
Slots of Vegas Review
Wild Casino Review
Top Pick
Gambling

Martingale Betting System Explained
Martingale Betting System Explained
globe English
Languages
close
English check
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Svenska
한국어
日本語
SUGGESTED SEARCHES
Is Toronto the Next Silicon Valley? Borderless AI CEO Suggests ‘Yes’ Interview
How ChatGPT is Revolutionizing Smart Contract and Blockchain Cryptocurrency
Google's Gemini AI is a Serious Threat to ChatGPT – Here's Why Artificial Intelligence

Crypto Gambling Trends: Which Dapps Lead In 2025?

Why Trust Techopedia Gambling
Close-up of a digital slot machine showing glowing Bitcoin and Ethereum symbols, representing crypto gambling and blockchain-based casinos

Crypto gambling has quickly become one of the more popular uses of blockchain technology. More players are turning to platforms that use smart contracts to manage games and bets, creating a system that feels fair, fast, and secure. 

DappRadar’s latest 30-day data shows that hundreds of thousands of unique active wallets (UAWs) now take part in cryptocurrency gambling across different blockchains. Players can join a casino with crypto, place bets on real events, or explore new types of games that pay out directly to their wallets.

This article reviews the ten most popular decentralized gambling apps (dApps) based on their UAW activity, showing how players are using different platforms for crypto gambling across multiple blockchains.

Key Takeaways

  • Crypto gambling is becoming more active across different blockchains, with casinos, sportsbooks, and prediction markets all showing steady growth in cryptocurrency gambling.
  • Prediction markets such as Polymarket and Limitless lead in trading volume, showing how people bet with crypto on real events. 
  • Casino platforms on Solana and BNB Smart Chain stand out for their speed and low costs, making it easier for users to enjoy casino cryptocurrency games.
  • Platforms like Overtime and CricSage are improving crypto sports betting by using smart contracts that let players bet with crypto quickly and safely.
  • The spread of the decentralized casino model is giving players more control and helping shape a fairer, more open way to play online.

Crypto Betting Activity at a Glance

The latest DappRadar figures as of October 17, 2025, show how active crypto gambling has become across different blockchains. 

The main measure used here is UAWs. This counts how many separate wallet addresses connect to a gambling dapp within a set time frame (in this case, 30 days). One person can use several wallets, so it doesn’t show exact user numbers, but it gives a good idea of how busy each platform is.

In the past 30 days, activity has been strong across several networks:

  • Polymarket (Polygon): 338,850 UAW (+67.59%)
  • Luck.io (Solana): 76,100 (–54.08%)
  • Overtime: 61,460 (+29.52%)
  • Limitless (Base): 42,990 (+472.08%)
  • FOMO Thursday (BNB Smart Chain): 42,290 (–18.57%)
  • EFIHUB (Viction): 22,730 (+31.75%)
  • FlipBNB Coin (BNB Smart Chain): 21,040 (+100%)
  • Solpump (Solana): 19,640 (+101.27%)
  • Myriad Markets (Linea): 16,420 (–4.13%)
  • CricSage (SKALE): 10,220 (–82.93%)

Prediction markets now attract the largest number of active wallets, while casinos and sportsbooks remain important because they generate much of the total money flow. 

Together, they show how blockchain gambling has grown into a connected ecosystem where players use several chains and platforms for different kinds of crypto betting.

Prediction Markets Take the Lead

The data shows that prediction markets have become the most active area in crypto betting. 

These platforms let people place wagers on real events such as sports matches, political outcomes, or price changes in the market. All bets are handled through smart contracts, which means payments happen automatically once results are confirmed.

Main highlights:

  • Polymarket (Polygon): Over $1.54 billion in trading volume in the past 30 days, an increase of 57,66%, showing that more players are joining in.
  • Limitless (Base): Reached $150.16 million in volume, growing by more than 1,026% and gaining strong attention on the Base network.
  • Myriad Markets (Linea): Around $661,970 in volume, but down by 73%.

Prediction markets are becoming more popular because they are simple, open, and fast. Players only need a crypto wallet to start placing bets, without filling in long forms or creating accounts. This makes it easy for anyone to join.

There is also a lot of variety. People can bet on sports results, election outcomes, or market events, which keeps the experience fresh and interesting. 

Another key reason for their growth is how quickly and fairly payouts happen. Smart contracts handle results automatically, so players can see the outcome and receive their winnings right away.

These factors are helping prediction markets grow into one of the most active parts of crypto betting today.

Crypto Casinos Dominate Solana & BNB Smart Chain

The data shows that casino-style platforms make up a large share of the crypto casino market, with most activity happening on Solana (SOL) and BNB Smart Chain. 

These networks support fast and low-cost transactions, making them ideal for on-chain games such as slots, coin flips, and jackpots. Players enjoy instant payouts and transparent results since everything runs through smart contracts.

Key performance highlights:

  • Luck.io (Solana): Around $16,470 in volume over the past 30 days, but recording a nearly 100% dip compared with 30 days ago. 
  • Solpump (Solana): Reached $27.94 million in volume, growing by nearly 92.84%. This reflects strong demand for casino-style games.
  • FlipBNB Coin (BNB Smart Chain): Generated about $160.48 million in volume (+100%), proving the network’s appeal for high-volume play.
  • FOMO Thursday (BNB Smart Chain): Showed strong trading activity during the past 30 days, even though DappRadar recorded only $0.14 in trading volume. This low number likely comes from how the platform tracks data, not from a lack of real use.
  • EFIHUB (Viction): Recorded steady trading activity over the same period. However, DappRadar shows no trading volume for EFIHUB, likely because of how its transactions are logged on the blockchain.

These platforms matter because they show how technology shapes the player experience in cryptocurrency casinos. Solana and BNB Smart Chain make gameplay quicker and cheaper, which helps attract more users to these networks. Among the most visited crypto casino sites, Luck.io still stands out for its simple design and smooth experience. 

It’s worth noting that changes in trading volume often follow reward cycles or short promotions, rather than a real drop in players. This pattern is common across the online crypto casino space, where activity tends to rise and fall with bonuses and seasonal events.

Sportsbooks Merge DeFi & Betting

The growth of crypto sports betting platforms like Overtime and CricSage shows how digital finance and online wagering are starting to overlap. 

These platforms use smart contracts to manage betting odds and handle funds automatically. This means players can place bets without going through a bookmaker, and every transaction stays open and visible on the blockchain.

Recent performance:

  • Overtime: Reached around $46.28 million in volume during the past month (+27.22%), showing strong interest in its on-chain betting model.
  • CricSage: DappRadar did not list full volume figures for this platform. Activity fell most likely because of a slower cricket season.

Many users now prefer to bet with crypto instead of traditional money. They value quick payouts, fair systems, and the freedom to take part in a crypto sportsbook from anywhere in the world.

The Bottom Line

The data shows that crypto gambling has become a growing part of online gaming. Activity is rising across prediction markets, casinos, and sportsbooks, all powered by smart contracts that make betting clear and automatic. Players are drawn to fast payouts, low costs, and open access across blockchains.

This change points to a move toward decentralized gambling, where people have more control over their money and can play without middlemen. With networks like Solana, Base, and BNB offering smooth and affordable gameplay, crypto-based betting is shaping the future of online entertainment.

FAQs

Does blockchain allow gambling?

Yes. Blockchain gambling uses smart contracts to manage games and bets in a clear, automatic way. Players can bet with crypto on various platforms that support fair play and instant payouts. This system has made cryptocurrency casinos and crypto sportsbook platforms more open and trusted worldwide.

What is a blockchain casino?

A blockchain casino is an online crypto casino where all bets, wins, and payouts are recorded on the blockchain. Players can bet with crypto on games like slots or jackpots. These cryptocurrency casinos use code instead of people to handle payments, keeping transactions fair and transparent.

Are blockchain games legit?

Many blockchain gambling platforms are legitimate when they are licensed and use verified smart contracts. These make game results easy to check and harder to change. Still, players should use trusted crypto casino sites and avoid unverified decentralized casinos that do not clearly show how their games work.

How does blockchain gaming work?

Blockchain gambling works through smart contracts that record each bet and payout on a public network. Players bet with crypto, and results appear automatically when a round ends. This makes decentralized gambling fast, secure, and fair, which is a big reason why casino cryptocurrency platforms are becoming so popular.

References

  1. Top Web3 Gambling Projects & Gambling Industry Trends (DappRadar)

Related Reading

Is Online Gambling Safe? Risks & Secure Betting Explained
Why Free Casino Games Keep Players Coming Back for More
iGaming Payments Challenges: What Players Care About in 2025
How Do Casinos Use Facial Recognition Technology? An In-Depth Guide
Betting Fraud Victims: Scams Hitting Online Players in 2025
Online Casino Security Technologies: Encryption, Firewalls & More

Related Terms

Decentralized Application (dApp)
Blockchain
Smart Contract
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency Wallet (Crypto Wallet)
Solana (SOL)
Maria Webb
Technology Journalist
Maria Webb
Technology Journalist

Maria is Techopedia's technology journalist with over five years of experience with a deep interest in AI and machine learning. She excels in data-driven journalism, making complex topics both accessible and engaging for her audience. Her work is also prominently featured on Eurostat. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honors in English and a Master of Science in Strategic Management and Digital Marketing from the University of Malta. Maria's background includes journalism for Newsbook.com.mt, covering a range of topics from local events to international tech trends.

Most Popular News

  1. Nvidia’s $100B Bet on OpenAI Is a Loop That Prints Money
  2. EU Chat Control Battle: NymVPN CEO Warns of Privacy Violation & Abuse
  3. California’s AI Experiment: Can SB 53 Set the Tone for Federal AI Law?
  4. Web 2.5: The Quiet Rise of Corporate Blockchains
  5. Automation Is Eating Itself: AI’s Self-Destructive Path
  6. Is Trump’s $100K H-1B Tax the Death of the US Tech Industry?
  7. How Claude’s New File Creation Features Work in Practice
  8. China’s AI Future Without Nvidia: Winners, Losers & Risks 
  9. Engineering Chaos Is a Visibility Problem (And How to Fix It)
  10. OpenAI Battles AI Scheming, but Experts See Gaps

Related Features

How Do Casinos Use Facial Recognition Technology? An In-Depth Guide
Gambling

How Do Casinos Use Facial Recognition Technology? An In-Depth Guide

 Marshall Gunnell 2 days
Betting Fraud Victims: Scams Hitting Online Players in 2025
Gambling

Betting Fraud Victims: Scams Hitting Online Players in 2025

 Maria Webb 3 days
Online Casino Security Technologies: Encryption, Firewalls & More
Gambling

Online Casino Security Technologies: Encryption, Firewalls & More

 Marshall Gunnell 4 days
Online Casino Software Platforms & Their Critical Role in iGaming
Gambling

Online Casino Software Platforms & Their Critical Role in iGaming

 Mark de Wolf 1 week
iGaming Industry Revenue in 2025: How Fast Can Tech Push Growth?
Gambling

iGaming Industry Revenue in 2025: How Fast Can Tech Push Growth?

 Maria Webb 1 week
Is Online Gambling Safe? Risks & Secure Betting Explained
Gambling

Is Online Gambling Safe? Risks & Secure Betting Explained

 Neil C. Hughes 1 week
Can AI Sports Betting Boost Your Odds? Younger Bettors Say Yes
Gambling

Can AI Sports Betting Boost Your Odds? Younger Bettors Say Yes

 Maria Webb 2 weeks
Gambling Fraud in 2025: Is AI the Biggest Threat?
Gambling

Gambling Fraud in 2025: Is AI the Biggest Threat?

 Maria Webb 3 weeks
Popular Categories
Show All
Artificial Intelligence icon
Artificial Intelligence
Business Software icon
Business Software
Cybersecurity icon
Cybersecurity
Cryptocurrency icon
Cryptocurrency
Data Management icon
Data Management
Gaming icon
Gaming
Network icon
Network
Personal Tech icon
Personal Tech