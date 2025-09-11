For years, crypto market making has been rife with accusations of manipulation and profiteering. Token projects faced a patchwork of opaque deal structures, inconsistent practices, and unequal relationships with trading firms. But that could soon change.
TradFi investors are demanding greater transparency, proof of compliance, and public declarations from every stakeholder. On-chain infrastructure is evolving in turn, making market-making activity more public, auditable, and traceable.
Crypto market making’s next chapter could be very different. We look at trends and developments turning the page.
Key Takeaways
- Market makers give crypto markets liquidity and stability, but unethical practices have undermined trust.
- Studies reveal billions in wash trades and rug pulls, suggesting system-wide abuse.
- Studies have found deep unease with market maker relationships, with calls for greater accountability and clearer rules to curb exploitation.
- To climb out of its reputational hole and clear the path for TradFi investors, market making needs upgraded rules and an on-chain infrastructure to enforce them.
A Problem of Crypto’s Own Making
Market makers play a vital role in crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi), providing liquidity that keeps digital assets flowing. If a crypto trader wants to buy or sell a given coin on a given exchange, market-making activity helps ensure they can do it.
Sadly, not all market makers operate ethically. Some manipulate token prices, inflate volumes, or run pump-and-dump schemes. All too often, they become hired guns, contracted by cryptocurrency projects to puff up performance metrics. These black hats will use dirty tactics like wash trading, where anonymous counterparties repeatedly trade the same token back and forth to create an illusion of demand.
In TradFi markets, that sort of thing constitutes illegal market manipulation. In crypto, it’s been criticized but largely tolerated – until now.
Are Dodgy Practices the Norm?
A January 2025 study by Chainalysis found that wash trading accounted for nearly $2.6 billion in trading volume on crypto exchanges. It also found that about 3.5% of all tokens launched last year ‘displayed characteristics’ of pump and dump schemes.
While the figure seems small, bear in mind that more than 2 million new tokens arrived on the market in 2024. A staggering amount, yet only a fraction of those were actively traded (1.7%).
Chainalysis’ boffins said some were clearly designed to “facilitate short-lived schemes that exploit initial enthusiasm before quietly fading away.” In short, rug pulls and pump-and-dumps.
Misleading investors about the demand for a particular asset? TradFi institutions won’t have it. If more are going to come on board, market making will have to adapt.
How Does Market Making Work?
Market makers are trading entities, perhaps institutional investors or wealthy individuals, who actively buy and sell cryptocurrencies. They differ from regular traders because instead of making gains from accumulating assets, they profit from activity, providing much-needed liquidity and helping markets run at peak efficiency.
Market makers act as intermediaries between sellers and buyers, allowing them to execute trades quickly without triggering big dips or spikes in pricing. They work with crypto exchanges to tighten the bid-ask spread on digital asset trades and help bring attention to new tokens by generating continuous buy and sell orders.
In practice, the mechanics of market making go like this. Imagine two traders: A looking to sell a coin and B looking to buy one. A market maker holding the coin can facilitate the trade by offering a buy price of, say, $9.95 and a sell price of $10.05. That tightens the bid-ask spread and helps keep volatility to a minimum.
Of course, the wider the spread, the more money the market maker can pocket. This is where regulation and better systems can help ensure fair dealing.
Change Is Coming
A new report by LO:TECH, a crypto market-making service, highlights the widespread mistrust in the industry, putting much of it down to opaque practices and misaligned incentives. Surveying over 2,000 participants globally, the firm found that more than half (52%) of respondents distrust market makers, with many reporting negative experiences.
The report’s authors note that the crypto world has changed dramatically over the last decade; however, two things have stayed the same: the persistent need for market makers, and “broad misunderstanding about what good market makers should be doing.”
The report says:
“There are ample examples of nefarious behavior by firms labelling themselves as market makers, but who then have acted in ways to extract as much value from their clients as possible.”
That’s taken a toll on crypto’s trading ecosystem and the reputation of market making, with 70% of those surveyed wanting to see market makers stand trial for their conduct.
Clearer rules are needed to weed out dodgy practices, alongside new systems to enable them.
How Better Infrastructure Could Help
LO:TECH proposes legally defined documentation standards for token market-making deals that are modeled on those used in TradFi.
They would define rights and obligations, eliminate confusion, cut down negotiation time, and reduce risk. Such standards would need to be “Web3-native,” using agreed templates to “build trust through structure.”
And the on-chain infrastructure for market making also needs an upgrade. Automated market makers (AMMs) are a rising phenomenon, yet most tokens still trade via centralized order books and need off-chain market makers to ensure liquidity.
On-chain limit order books (CLOBs) have moved from experimental stage to viability, LO:TECH researchers say, combining the structure of traditional trading with the transparency of DeFi. Their architecture is composable, meaning execution strategies and inventory management can be automated.
Crypto protocols should also look to assert more control over the assets used for market making. Vault-based marketing could offer three mechanisms for achieving this.
- Dedicated vaults can be used to hold assets for deployment into order books.
- Greater community participation in liquidity provision, where crypto liquidity providers earn yields based on trading performance.
- Clear rules governing how liquidity is deployed, priced, and managed.
The Bottom Line
LO:TECH predicts that the next phase of crypto market making will be determined less by who can deliver tighter spreads and more by those with the right infrastructure. It needs to be transparent on terms, actions, and results; composable and integrated into on-chain protocols; and with “incentive alignment” between token projects, LPs, and end users.
Done right, progressive changes might just elevate crypto market makers from tactical liquidity providers to trusted – and essential – trading partners.
FAQs
Market makers provide liquidity by continually placing buy and sell orders. Crypto exchanges benefit as market makers ensure an active order book and efficient trading environment.
Moving liquidity management on-chain promises to make crypto markets more efficient by simplifying the technical steps around services like collateral management and settlement.
Market makers profit according to the bid-ask spread on a given trade – e.g., the difference between the buying price for a crypto asset and the price at which it is sold.