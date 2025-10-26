Why Cybersecurity Awareness Alone Can’t Stop Breaches in 2025
For two decades, governments and enterprises have tried to turn cybersecurity awareness into a global movement and a civic ritual reminding people not to click, download, or overshare. The idea is anchored on the belief that when you educate the workforce, the risks would shrink.
What has followed instead is a kind of collective fatigue. Gartner expects 2025 global cybersecurity spending to go over $212 billion, with much of it directed at awareness campaigns and staff training, yet ransomware and data breaches continue to multiply.
This year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month arrives in that uneasy context. In August, employees at Workday were tricked by attackers posing as internal IT staff, leading to a breach that exposed customer and corporate data. Around the same time, Google confirmed that a group of social engineers had impersonated technical support to gain access to internal Salesforce systems used by several global firms, including Adidas.
To understand why awareness efforts keep falling short, Techopedia spoke with Matthias Zieger, Field CTO at Digital.ai.
Key Takeaways
- Despite record spending on cybersecurity, organizations continue to face breaches that exploit human and structural weaknesses.
- Experts say awareness alone cannot protect systems without deeper integration between security, development, and operations.
- Repetition and constant training reminders are creating fatigue among employees, weakening their response to real threats.
- Boards are being urged to view cybersecurity as a measure of resilience and trust, not a compliance requirement.
- The next phase of resilience will depend on adaptive systems that can anticipate, contain, and recover from attacks.
About Matthias Zieger
Matthias Zieger is Field CTO International at Digital.ai. Matthias has over 25 years of experience in the IT industry, with roles in software development, architecture, test automation, application lifecycle management, and DevOps.
The Limits of Cyber Awareness
Q: This year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month comes after several major ransomware incidents. What do these events reveal about the limits of awareness and training as a defense strategy?
A: They show that awareness alone can’t defend against systemic risk. These attacks prove cybersecurity is deeply tied to how we deliver and operate systems, not just how people behave online. Human error might start the chain, but what turns a simple click into an outage is the lack of connected visibility, fragmented infrastructure, and insecure applications.
We’ve built highly complex digital environments where responsibility is split across teams and platforms. When something goes wrong, there’s often no single line of sight.
That’s why awareness must evolve into what I call intelligent delivery – embedding security and monitoring into every stage of system design and deployment. Until we connect human awareness to system-level visibility, incidents will keep escalating into full-blown operational crises.
The Fatigue Factor in Cyber Defense
Q: Cybersecurity training often repeats the same warnings year after year. Are employees simply tuning out, and how can awareness programs actually lead to safer behavior?
A: The model isn’t outdated; it’s incomplete. Teaching employees is important, but it doesn’t automatically translate to safer outcomes. Training needs to be connected to people’s daily workflows. If a developer or operator learns about risk in theory but their tools and processes don’t reinforce that behavior, the knowledge fades.
Awareness should be reinforced by automation and contextual security. That means systems that flag risky actions in real time, and make everyday systems guide users toward safer choices.
Knowledge becomes actionable when it’s operationalized, when systems guide behavior quietly in the background rather than relying on constant human vigilance. People will always make mistakes, but well-architected systems can prevent those mistakes from becoming breaches.
Bigger Budgets Don’t Buy Security
Q: Cybersecurity budgets have soared, yet breaches continue to rise. Why does higher spending so rarely translate into stronger protection?
A: Because much of that spending is reactive. Organizations often invest in new tools or awareness campaigns after a breach instead of focusing on secure delivery upfront. They add layers of software – firewalls, monitoring tools, analytics platforms – but those layers don’t necessarily talk to each other. You end up with more visibility dashboards than visibility itself.
True protection comes from integration. Spending should go toward making systems communicate – linking development, operations, and security in one continuous cycle.
The organizations that succeed are those that build secure-by-design pipelines, where risk is tracked, measured, and mitigated as code moves through its lifecycle. Without that integration, no amount of training or budget will stop incidents from spreading.
Boards & the Blind Spot of Cyber Risk
Q: Many argue that cybersecurity awareness must start at the top. Should boards view it as a resilience issue rather than a compliance exercise?
A: Absolutely. When boards view cybersecurity through the lens of resilience, they change the conversation from punishment to performance. It’s no longer about meeting audit checklists but about protecting uptime, innovation, and customer trust.
We’re seeing this shift slowly with frameworks like the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), which requires financial and digital service providers to demonstrate not only compliance but also operational continuity.
True leadership means investing in secure architectures, integrating pipelines, and using real data to understand how risk impacts an organization’s performance.
The Next Phase of Cyber Resilience
Q: If you could redefine the goal of Cybersecurity Awareness Month for next year, what would it focus on?
A: I’d focus on adaptiveness, not awareness. Everyone already knows the threats – phishing, ransomware, and insider risks, among others. The real challenge is creating systems and teams that can absorb these risks and recover from them.
Next year’s message should evolve from ‘don’t click the link’ to ‘design systems so one click can’t take the whole network down.’ That’s what modern resilience looks like: anticipating failure, containing it quickly, and recovering without major disruption. It’s about moving from awareness to engineering because in cybersecurity, design is the ultimate defense.
The Bottom Line
Cybersecurity awareness has matured, but its effectiveness has plateaued. As Matthias Zieger points out, the problem isn’t a lack of information but a lack of integration.
The next step for organizations is to treat awareness as one layer of a connected delivery model that merges human understanding with automated defense. Until security becomes part of how systems are built and managed, awareness alone will remain a costly but incomplete safeguard.
FAQs
What is Cybersecurity Awareness Month?
Cybersecurity Awareness Month is an annual campaign each October aimed at promoting safer online behavior among individuals, businesses, and governments.
How much do organizations spend on cybersecurity awareness?
According to Gartner, global cybersecurity spending exceeds $212 billion annually, with a growing share allocated to training and awareness programs.
What should define the next phase of cyber resilience?
Experts say the future lies in adaptive systems that can detect, contain, and recover from attacks with minimal human intervention.
