DeFAI 2.0: What’s Driving AI Crypto Coins Revival?

Crypto loves a good hype cycle, with every new breakthrough triggering sudden rallies and equally sharp declines.
One of the biggest this year has been DeFAI: AI agents for the crypto economy. In January, projects like Virtuals and Ai16z were sending token prices skyward and spiking profits overnight.
Eight months on, the shine has worn off. The AI crypto coins category has fallen by nearly 30% while the broader stock market, held aloft by AI infrastructure spending, hits new highs.
Yet, brushing off DeFAI as another passing fad might be missing the point. Hype can be wasteful or act as fertilizer. From the compost of failed projects, a more pragmatic generation is emerging.
Can they make AI agents central to the future of finance?
Key Takeaways
- DeFAI entered 2025 on a high before collapsing as high-profile projects fizzled out.
- Do-it-all agents fueled by token speculation turned out to be unsustainable.
- Now, a new wave is focusing on real-world utility, simplifying DeFi and emphasizing collaboration.
- That approach, exemplified by projects like Wayfinder, HeyAnon, and Virtuals Protocol, could be laying the groundwork for a more durable finance infrastructure.
- If they prove themselves, AI agents could become robotic investment managers, handling complex finance decisions on behalf of their flesh-and-blood clients.
After the Hype, a Reshaping
What happened to AI tokens? The last time an AI agent project caught fire was mid-January 2025, when AI crypto coins from the likes of Virtuals and Ai16z were delivering eye-watering multiples for investors. Fast forward to today, and the picture couldn’t be more different.
Over the past five months, the agentic AI crypto category has fallen by nearly 30% while stock markets have headed higher, driven largely by tech’s Magnificent 7 and the billions they’re pouring into data centres.
End users were warm to the concept. In an April survey by CoinGecko, around half of respondents said that AI would be more profitable than humans in crypto trading, while 1 in 7 said they’d be willing to trust AI with managing their portfolio.
At one point in late December 2024, agentic AI tokens were closing in on a cumulative $16 billion market cap. That peak was short-lived, however. By April, most projects had failed to meet key targets, and their token prices collapsed. What happened?
From Wrappers to Wreckage
The first DeFAI projects gained an audience by promising a way through thorny technical barriers. Virtuals’ G.A.M.E. development platform and Ai16z’s ElizaOS both made tokenized agents easier to create and configure.
Then launchpads like DAOS.fun said you could raise funds, invest in various projects, and automatically distribute token profits to holders in a transparent way.
The offer was tantalizing. For minimal cost and setup, armies of autonomous digital workers could be sent out to analyze markets, execute trades, and manage portfolios 24/7/365. Investors, flush with enthusiasm for the broader AI boom, waded in.
But the delivery underwhelmed. A lot of projects were effectively wrappers over white labeled large language models (LLMs) from the likes of OpenAI or Anthropic. Their roadmaps promised innovative new services, but the products that made it to production were utility-lite; never really moving beyond chatbot deployments on Telegram or Discord.
AI token prices soon cratered. By May 2025, they’d lost over 90% of their value, and when the speculation dried up, burn rates ate up whatever cash was left.
Crypto had to re-learn that relying on tokenomics can’t sustain a business. Decentralized finance’s (DeFi) value lies in reducing friction, broadening access, and providing services people actually need.
Agents of Change
DeFAI’s next wave seems to have learned that lesson. Talk of do-it-all agents has given way to a more practical mindset, with the latest projects laser-focusing on task-specific agents that can also play nicely with others.
- Wayfinder captures the trend. Its tailored AI agents can execute specific on-chain tasks using embedded wallets. Capabilities range from simple cross-chain swaps to managing sophisticated strategies like leveraged dollar-cost averaging. The system operates as a collaborative hive, with each agent focused on a specific task but orchestrated to deliver a holistic objective.
- HeyAnon takes a different tack, creating a DeFi assistant that can be configured using voice commands. Give it a prompt like “Sell 0.2 ETH on Coinbase,” and it will execute the trade without manual intervention. For retail traders, it removes much of the technical complexity and onboarding ”friction” that acts as a barrier to adoption.
- Virtuals Protocol aims to create a framework for agent-to-agent commerce. Its Agent Commerce Protocol (ACP) sets standards for how agents communicate, coordinate, and transact. The goal is to create a multiplier effect. Rather than one agent trying to master everything, they delegate sub-tasks to others. The founders say it’s akin to a ‘society’ of AI agents, specialized, collaborative, and self-reinforcing; getting better as it does more and learns more.
DeFAI Could Still Deliver
There’s a lot to play for. Crypto asset manager Bitwise estimates that blending AI and crypto could add $20 trillion to global GDP by 2030.
In the near term, agent-to-agent commerce looks to be the most compelling use case. If agents can work with each other and negotiate one-to-one, the thinking goes, automated chains of financial activity might be linked.
It points to a future where, say, an investment AI agent routinely engages data-analysis agents, which then go on to consult risk-modelling agents before taking action on a trade.
The flow of activity could operate continuously, regardless of geography, coordinated securely and without human oversight, updating dynamically at minimal cost.
How wide should an agent’s remit be, and how much autonomy is safe? The answers won’t be straightforward.
AI agents will need to be trustworthy, secure, and compliant with regulatory rules. New standards will need to be agreed to ensure that the tasks they’re trusted with are executed correctly and any digital assets they control are carefully safeguarded.
The Bottom Line
Sometimes in blockchain, manias mask breakthroughs. Smart contracts started out as an engineer’s obsession. DEXs were slammed for being too hard for the technically unsavvy to understand. Both now sit firmly at DeFi’s core.
It’s worth noting that the meta surrounding DeFAI is barely 8 months old. If Act One was characterized by broad ambition over practical utility, Act Two looks more durable, with specialized agents becoming ever more integrated into DeFi’s core infrastructure.
Crypto AI agents may have stumbled out of the gate, but now look to be finding their feet. The first wave hype burned hot and fast. The embers may yet ignite something more lasting.
FAQs
Crypto AI agents are software programs that operate autonomously, interacting with blockchain networks to execute complex tasks like automated trading with minimal human input.
DeFAI, a portmanteau of Decentralized Finance and Artificial Intelligence, is an emerging blockchain category that integrates both to create more intelligent, adaptable, and automated blockchain finance services.
Analysts point to services like market analysis, predictive modelling, autonomous portfolio management, and yield optimization as the most promising real-world use cases for DeFAI technology.
