You must have faced the following scenario at some point or another in your career. A project team downplays a vulnerability so that they can meet deadlines and ship to production. This common misstep means fixing those same issues can end up being 100 times more expensive than addressing them during the initial design and testing phases.
Delaying security can come with a hefty price tag, and not just financially, either. When secure development practices are pushed aside, and they adopt the practice of fix-forward, organizations end up paying for it later.
According to IBM, the average cost of a data breach in 2025 is projected to hit $4.44 million. That’s a serious hit to any budget. Why on earth would you leave your company exposed?
Key Takeaways
- Security vulnerabilities cost much more to fix post-production than during initial development.
- Traditional security checkpoints create bottlenecks, forcing companies to choose between rushing to market with vulnerabilities or losing a competitive advantage through delays.
- Microsoft’s SFI proves that embedding security throughout development maintains both protection and pace through automation and continuous enforcement practices.
- Risk-based prioritization using CVSS scoring enables teams to address critical vulnerabilities immediately while scheduling lower-priority issues for future sprints.
- Automated security testing in CI/CD pipelines makes deployments faster, finds vulnerabilities better, and reduces fix times.
The Modern Cybersecurity Dilemma
Cyber threats aren’t just increasing; they’re getting more sophisticated and a lot harder to spot. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received over 800,000 cybercrime reports last year, with losses climbing past $12.5 billion. That’s a massive hit.
For businesses reliant on sales and bringing innovative products to market, this creates a tough dilemma: do they push products out through the door quickly and risk leaving security holes, or slow everything down to test thoroughly and fall behind the competition?
Neither option feels great. But this constant tug-of-war between moving fast and staying secure is the reality for most companies today.
Why Security Often Slows Development
Traditional security approaches typically include gateway verification steps and testing review processes that significantly extend project timelines.
For example, when Colonial Pipeline suffered its devastating ransomware attack in 2021, post-incident analysis revealed that many of the vulnerabilities exploited could have been identified through earlier security testing and proper security automation tools, but were postponed due to concerns about delaying system upgrades.
Security needs clash with agile methods and continuous delivery. When security testers find vulnerabilities late in the day, developers must go back and fix their finished work. This can end up creating friction and delays.
The Business Impact of Choosing Sides
Companies that rush security often pay dearly, sometimes permanently. When Equifax delayed patching a known vulnerability (CVE-2017-5638) in 2017, it resulted in a data breach affecting 147 million consumers. It ultimately cost the company over $1.7 billion in settlement fees, legal costs, and remediation expenses.
Conversely, when security processes overwhelm development progression without proper security automation, businesses risk losing their competitive edge.
Creating a Dynamic Security Framework
At the end of 2023, Microsoft introduced a new approach to security called the Secure Future Initiative (SFI). It’s an example of how an organization can shift its mindset and build security into every part of its development process. The initiative focuses on three key pillars, all designed to make security a core part of how software is created from the ground up.
- Embedding security in the engineering culture
- Automating security enforcement using specialized tools
- Implementing secure practices across all product divisions
Companies that weave security into every step of the development process, not just tack it on at the end, are the ones that manage to stay both secure and agile. Take Microsoft, for example. By making security a constant part of their workflow and using automation to enforce it, they were able to boost protection without slowing down their release schedule.
Risk-Based Security Approaches That Work
Security concerns vary in importance and urgency. After vulnerability assessments, teams use the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) to rank issues and decide what to fix first.
Netflix’s Security Intelligence team showcases an exemplary approach to this challenge. Their risk assessment matrix helps teams prioritize security issues by impact and likelihood, so they can decide what needs fixing now versus later sprints. This keeps development moving while critical vulnerabilities get immediate attention through secure development practices.
Automating Security for Efficiency
Teams transform vulnerability handling while staying productive by shifting security left. Organizations identify potential issues early, when fixes are quick and cheap, by integrating Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) tools directly into CI/CD pipelines.
GitLab’s Global DevSecOps Report reinforces that organizations with fully automated security testing integrated into a CI/CD pipeline, and utilizing DevSecOps tools, see significant improvements in deployment frequency and code error detection by developers.
GitLab takes a hands-on approach to security by distributing responsibilities across the team, which helps speed up deployment without lowering its standards.
Instead of bogging developers down with constant fixes, the platform uses built-in SOAR tools to handle compliance automatically. That way, developers can spend more time building and less time chasing security issues.
Pros & Cons of Security Integration
DevSecOps Strategy to Fix the Security-Speed Issue
Technical solutions alone aren’t enough to fix the security-speed issue. There must be a corresponding cultural alignment in which security becomes a shared responsibility, rather than a separate department or checkpoint, supported by the right DevSecOps tools and processes.
Cross-Functional Collaboration That Works
Breaking down organizational silos can lead to powerful, lasting change. Just look at how Equifax responded after its 2017 data breach. Over the course of a three-year digital transformation, the company took a bold step – brought cybersecurity professionals directly into the product development process using a DevSecOps approach.
What does that mean in practice? Instead of treating security as something to bolt on at the end, they made it a core part of their build process.
This shift did more than just improve security; it really changed the way teams worked together. Suddenly, potential threats were spotted earlier, and issues got fixed faster.
But the biggest win is that it brought departments together out of their silos, making their business more flexible, secure, and better prepared for the incoming threats.
Building Security-Conscious Development Skills
Integrating security as a natural part of your business-as-usual (BAU) coding process through secure development training, you catch potential threats early.
Organizations that had invested in developer security training experienced a significant reduction in vulnerabilities reaching production, according to the SANS Institute. Simultaneously, they reduced overall development costs through fewer emergency remediations.
Regular security training keeps teams sharp without slowing down development pace, turning security best practices into second nature. Microsoft’s implementation of its Security Development Lifecycle (SDL) training program reduced security vulnerabilities by 40%.
Actionable Expert Steps
- Assess your security maturity to set a baseline before implementing your DevSecOps strategy.
- Create “security champions” programs in each development team.
- Build clear security requirement templates for various project types.
- Set up metrics that track security coverage and development speed.
- Create a risk-acceptance framework so stakeholders can make informed decisions.
- Train developers in secure development principles and teach security professionals about development methods.
- Deploy the right security automation tools and SOAR tools for your environment.
- Make small, incremental security improvements instead of trying to change everything at once.
The Bottom Line
The security-speed paradox isn’t an impossible challenge, it’s a chance to transform how organizations develop software. By using security automation, encouraging teamwork across departments, and creating a security-focused culture with the right DevSecOps tools, companies can achieve strong protection and fast delivery.
The secret? Stop seeing security as a roadblock and start viewing it as a business advantage through a solid DevSecOps strategy. Organizations that blend security into their development process while keeping delivery fast gain a real edge. They protect their assets better, keep customer trust, and adapt quickly to market changes.
You don’t have to pick between security and speed. Instead, build a lasting framework where both succeed through secure development practices. With smart DevSecOps implementation, ongoing training, and automated tools, organizations can create secure products faster than ever.
FAQs
The security-speed paradox in software development is the challenge of balancing rapid delivery with robust security measures through secure development, where prioritizing speed can compromise security, and vice versa.
A DevSecOps strategy integrates security into the DevOps pipeline using DevSecOps tools, enabling continuous security checks without slowing development. Security automation and collaboration ensure vulnerabilities are addressed early, balancing speed and robust security.
Security automation tools such as SIEM, SOAR tools, and CI/CD pipelines, along with practices like DevSecOps, automated vulnerability scanning, and policy-as-code, all help in the challenge to streamline security integration by enabling continuous monitoring and proactive threat management.
References
