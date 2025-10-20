close
menu
Dictionary
Recently Added Terms Anti-Malware Bitcoin Mining Black Box AI Free Float Optimism (OP)
Trending Terms AI Accelerator Autonomous AI Claude AI Learning Rate Liquid Asset
A-Z Terms
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start… View Full Term
Artificial Intelligence
Terms Actuator Artificial Neural Network Chatbot Copilot AI Machine Bias
Guides AI Apps for Android AI Apps for iPhone AI Coding Tools AI Content Generators AI Marketing Tools
How To's How to Build Android Bots How to Make AI Thumbnails How to Stop AI Hallucinations How to Use Google Gemini How to Write AI Prompts
Top Pick
How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users Artificial Intelligence

How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
Cryptocurrency
Terms Blockchain Cryptojacking Layer 0 (L0) Mining Rig On-Chain Analysis
Guides AI Crypto Coins Crypto Presales Meme Coins New Cryptocurrency Projects Upcoming Binance Listings
How To's How to Donate Crypto How to Mine Bitcoin How to Set Up Metamask How to Stake Solana How to Store Crypto
Top Pick
How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025 Cryptocurrency

How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
Cybersecurity
Terms 2FA Anti-Spyware Authenticator App VPN Server Whois
Guides Antivirus Software Password Managers Server Antivirus Software Android Spy Apps VPN Services
How To's How to Avoid Phishing Scams How to Detect Spyware How to Find My IP How to Set Up a VPN How to Unblock a Website
Top Pick
How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide Antivirus

How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
Gaming
Terms Avatar Battle Royale Games Game Mechanics Playstation Plus Sandbox Game
Guides Antivirus for Gaming PCs Free Games on Steam Most Played Games Upcoming Games 2025 VPNs for Gaming
How To's How to Connect PS Controller How to Get Discord on PS5 How to Game Share on Xbox How to Cancel Game Pass How to Play Fortnite
Top Pick
How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025 Gaming Culture & Communities

How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
Gambling
Terms Baccarat Odds Dead Man’s Hand Roulette Odds Spread Betting Underdog Betting
Guides Casino Apps Esports Betting Sites Real Time Gaming Casinos Real Money Slots Safe Online Casinos
Reviews Coinpoker Review BetUS Review Raging Bull Review Slots of Vegas Review Wild Casino Review
Top Pick
Martingale Betting System Explained Gambling

Martingale Betting System Explained
search
close
Dictionary
chevron
chevron Dictionary
Recently Added Terms
chevron
chevron Recently Added Terms
Anti-Malware
Bitcoin Mining
Black Box AI
Free Float
Optimism (OP)
Trending Terms
chevron
chevron Trending Terms
AI Accelerator
Autonomous AI
Claude AI
Learning Rate
Liquid Asset
A-Z Terms
chevron
chevron A-Z Terms
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start… View Full Term
Artificial Intelligence
chevron
chevron Artificial Intelligence
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Actuator
Artificial Neural Network
Chatbot
Copilot AI
Machine Bias
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
AI Apps for Android
AI Apps for iPhone
AI Coding Tools
AI Content Generators
AI Marketing Tools
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Build Android Bots
How to Make AI Thumbnails
How to Stop AI Hallucinations
How to Use Google Gemini
How to Write AI Prompts
Top Pick
Artificial Intelligence

How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
Cryptocurrency
chevron
chevron Cryptocurrency
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Blockchain
Cryptojacking
Layer 0 (L0)
Mining Rig
On-Chain Analysis
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
AI Crypto Coins
Crypto Presales
Meme Coins
New Cryptocurrency Projects
Upcoming Binance Listings
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Donate Crypto
How to Mine Bitcoin
How to Set Up Metamask
How to Stake Solana
How to Store Crypto
Top Pick
Cryptocurrency

How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
Cybersecurity
chevron
chevron Cybersecurity
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
2FA
Anti-Spyware
Authenticator App
VPN Server
Whois
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Antivirus Software
Password Managers
Server Antivirus Software
Android Spy Apps
VPN Services
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Avoid Phishing Scams
How to Detect Spyware
How to Find My IP
How to Set Up a VPN
How to Unblock a Website
Top Pick
Antivirus

How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
Gaming
chevron
chevron Gaming
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Avatar
Battle Royale Games
Game Mechanics
Playstation Plus
Sandbox Game
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Antivirus for Gaming PCs
Free Games on Steam
Most Played Games
Upcoming Games 2025
VPNs for Gaming
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Connect PS Controller
How to Get Discord on PS5
How to Game Share on Xbox
How to Cancel Game Pass
How to Play Fortnite
Top Pick
Gaming Culture & Communities

How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
Gambling
chevron
chevron Gambling
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Baccarat Odds
Dead Man’s Hand
Roulette Odds
Spread Betting
Underdog Betting
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Casino Apps
Esports Betting Sites
Real Time Gaming Casinos
Real Money Slots
Safe Online Casinos
Reviews
chevron
chevron Reviews
Coinpoker Review
BetUS Review
Raging Bull Review
Slots of Vegas Review
Wild Casino Review
Top Pick
Gambling

Martingale Betting System Explained
Martingale Betting System Explained
globe English
Languages
close
English check
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Svenska
한국어
日本語
SUGGESTED SEARCHES
Is Toronto the Next Silicon Valley? Borderless AI CEO Suggests ‘Yes’ Interview
Google's Gemini AI is a Serious Threat to ChatGPT – Here's Why Artificial Intelligence
How ChatGPT is Revolutionizing Smart Contract and Blockchain Cryptocurrency

Why Dip Buys After Crypto Flash Crashes Build Market Confidence

Why Trust Techopedia
A person stands before a futuristic city skyline glowing with neon Bitcoin and Ethereum symbols, representing institutional confidence and the maturity of the crypto market.

The recent cryptocurrency market flash crash has rattled retail sentiment, much like past crashes in 2017 and 2021, but the aftermath is also reflecting a shift in market structure, as companies and institutions have seized the opччportunity in volatility.

When established players double down, adding to their crypto holdings, it reflects a broader Bitcoin (BTC) whale “buy the dip” strategy and sends a strong signal that capital is willing to lean in, not retreat during volatility to reinforce market confidence and position for future gains. That shift not only absorbs panic selling but can help stabilize markets, restore trust, and invite new entrants.

From miners and listed tech firms to digital asset funds, disciplined buying when prices drop has become a signal of market maturity, as digital assets enter a more stable, institutionally supported phase.

Key Takeaways

  • Several corporate players used the recent flash crash to increase their Bitcoin holdings, signaling long-term conviction.
  • Corporate and institutional buyers now treat Bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset, helping stabilize markets during volatility.
  • The buying the dip strategy among institutions reflects confidence in crypto’s future and a shift toward disciplined, data-driven allocation rather than speculation.
  • Institutional accumulation during downturns can strengthen market structure, shorten recovery cycles, and encourage broader participation in digital assets.
  • While headline purchases boost sentiment, timing errors or leverage can amplify risks.

Corporate Bitcoin Buyers Turn Volatility into Strategic Opportunity

The latest crypto downturn is not just testing the market’s resilience, it is showcasing how corporates are beginning to treat Bitcoin like a strategic treasury asset rather than a speculative play.

From listed miners and tech firms to digital asset funds, several companies have used the selloff as a chance to strengthen their long-term positions. This disciplined dip buying signal that corporate treasuries are becoming an active stabilizing force.

Who Bought the Dip & How Much

CompanyTypeRecent Purchase (BTC)Estimated Value (USD)Total Holdings (BTC)
Marathon Digital HoldingsBitcoin miner400 BTC$46 million52,850 BTC
Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy)Public tech firm220 BTC$27 million640,250 BTC
OranjeBTCDigital asset fund 16 BTC$1.94 million3,691 BTC
The Smarter Web CompanyUK-listed tech company100 BTC (plus 25 BTC earlier)$11.9 million2,650 BTC

One of the most prominent recent moves came from Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings, which bought 400 BTC worth around $46 million for its treasury through its custodians, Anchorage Digital and FalconX, as the price fell, on-chain data from Arkham Intelligence shows.

The miner’s holdings total 52,850 BTC, valued at more than $5 billion at the time of writing, making it one of the world’s largest public corporate Bitcoin holders.

While crypto miners are often assumed to be net sellers to cover operating costs during market downturns, Marathon’s move suggests it is selectively deploying liquidity to buy at lower prices.

It is unsurprising that Michael Saylor’s firm, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), added 220 BTC to its treasury for around $27 million between October 6 and 12, as the price dropped from around $124,000 to $110,000. Post-buy, the company’s total holdings stand at roughly 640,250 BTC, with a long-term average purchase of around $73,000 compared with a market value of around $68 million. 

The firm financed the buy through preferred stock issuance rather than new common shares, as part of its consistent treasury policy to expand exposure on weakness.

Saylor’s long-term thesis has been that Bitcoin is “digital gold,” and volatility is an entry point, not an exit cue.

Saylor also reposted OranjeBTC’s announcement that it acquired 16 BTC between October 7 and 12 for approximately $1.94 million at around $121,058 per Bitcoin.

Itaú, Latin America’s largest bank, recently funded the new company with an initial purchase of $210 million in Bitcoin. Oranje, inspired by Saylor’s approach, aims to accumulate Bitcoin as a strategic reserve.

Oranje said it has achieved a BTC yield of 1.5% year to date. As of October 13, 2025, the company held 3,691 BTC, which it purchased for around $389.07 million at an average cost of $105,412 per Bitcoin. Its steady, incremental buying suggests a disciplined cost-averaging approach even amid volatility.

In addition, London-listed The Smarter Web Company announced on October 13 it had purchased 100 BTC for £9.08 million (around $11.9 million) at an average price of £90,764 ($120,480) per Bitcoin.

That followed a purchase of 25 BTC on October 7, 2025. The firm’s total holdings now stand at 2,650 BTC, acquired at an average cost of £82,857 ($109,984).

Under its long-term “10 Year Plan,” which includes an ongoing treasury policy of acquiring Bitcoin, Smarter Web has generated a year-to-date BTC yield of 57,718% and a quarter-to-date yield of 0.58%, reflecting a structured, treasury-driven strategy that treats Bitcoin accumulation as a corporate asset-allocation discipline.

Smarter Web offers web design and development as well as online marketing services, and since 2023 has accepted payment in Bitcoin. The company’s announcement stated:

“The Company believes that Bitcoin forms a core part of the future of the global financial system and as the Company explores opportunities through organic growth and corporate acquisitions is pioneering the adoption of a Bitcoin Treasury Policy into its strategy.” 

Broader Institutional Signals: Why Dip Buys Matter for Market Confidence

These moves from a major miner, a tech-driven corporate, a digital asset fund, and a listed web company to buy the dip collectively highlight how institutional behavior is shaping market resilience.

Where previous cycles saw sell-offs cascade into capitulation, corporate crypto investors are responding with controlled accumulation. It’s a mark of a more liquid, risk-aware, and professionally managed market than in 2018 or even 2022.

Beyond individual corporate plays, Institutions are increasingly prepared and capitalized to act quickly during volatility – something earlier cycles lacked at scale.

When a well-capitalized institution steps into the market amid a crash, it signals that the capital isn’t fleeing. That gives weaker hands some comfort that the downside may be bounded.

Dip buying from institutional players can serve as a bid floor during sharp drawdowns, helping smooth the extremes of panic selling. Knowing that deep institutional orders can absorb aggressive moves may reduce the cascade risk of forced liquidations.

If institutions believe in crypto’s longer-term value, it becomes easier for family offices, funds, and allocators to justify entering the market. When large players buy during distress, it “paves the way for more entrants,” creating a stronger market structure.

Anthony Anzalone, founder of Layer 1 blockchain XION, told Techopedia:

“Markets are bound to bleed with news of trade wars and political tensions, but the principle of innovation in blockchain remains the same. Build trust between anyone who wants to exchange, verify, and secure their most important digital assets. With this being said, there’s a clear message here: volatility can be an opportunity taken by institutions to increase exposure, as builders continue to establish new rails for them to work.

“At the end of the day, institutions bring confidence that capital remains strong through volatility. When the major players buy in, even during times of market distress, it paves the way for more entrants and a healthier market structure.”

That framing underscores how dip buying is not just opportunism – it’s a vote of confidence in the architecture, governance, and long-term durability of the crypto ecosystem.

Balancing Conviction & Risk in Corporate Crypto Strategy

The Real Impact of Institutional Bitcoin Buys

While corporate moves to buy the dip in Bitcoin make for strong headlines, their market impact can sometimes be overstated. Even sizable purchases, such as a few hundred Bitcoin, remain small compared to the overall depth of global spot and derivatives markets.

Public Announcements Can Distort Market Perception

Public disclosures also create a skewed picture, as most institutional trades happen quietly or off-exchange, while high-profile buys attract outsized attention. This can exaggerate how widespread the buying behavior truly is and give a false impression of continuous institutional support.

The Hidden Risks Behind Corporate Dip Buying

There are also practical and financial risks for companies deploying capital during downturns. Timing a dip is inherently uncertain; misjudging the bottom can leave institutions holding assets bought into a fading rebound.

For corporates that use leverage, debt, or balance-sheet financing to fund Bitcoin purchases, prolonged drawdowns could strain liquidity and earnings. Add to that the evolving landscape of regulation and accounting standards for digital assets, and even well-capitalized buyers face a complex mix of timing, compliance and market-exposure risks.

Patient Capital Could Strengthen Market Stability

The recent crash was painful, causing widespread liquidations, forced sales and jittery sentiment. The countervailing force of buying from a handful of visible actors suggests that institutional appetite remains intact.

If this pattern holds, where capital is patient and assertive, the result may be a gradually more stable crypto market where drawdowns are met with accumulation rather than capitulation. That dynamic reduces tail risk, strengthens confidence, and encourages more capital to consider allocating.

The Bottom Line

A crypto flash crash can become a proving ground for institutional conviction. When names like Marathon, Strategy, OranjeBTC, and The Smarter Web Company accumulate in the red, they demonstrate that crypto’s foundation has shifted from sentiment to strategy.

Volatility, once a deterrent, now serves as a price-discovery tool that attracts disciplined capital. And each time institutions buy the dip, they build trust, helping steer crypto toward a healthier, more resilient market structure.

FAQs

What is a flash crash in crypto?

A flash crash in crypto is a sudden, sharp drop in asset prices – often triggered by liquidations, technical glitches, or panic selling – followed by a rapid partial recovery once liquidity returns.

Is buying the dip risky?

Yes. While dip buying can offer strong upside if prices rebound, markets can continue falling or stay volatile longer than expected.

Should you buy the dip in crypto?

Only if you have a long-term strategy, understand the risks, and can tolerate short-term losses. Institutional buyers often can, but retail investors should proceed with caution.

References

  1. Strategy Acquires 220 BTC and Now Holds 640,250 BTC (Strategy)
  2. OranjeBTC on X (X)
  3. Bitcoin Purchase – 07:00:12 13 Oct 2025 – News article (London Stock Exchange)
  4. Bitcoin Purchase – 07:00:10 07 Oct 2025 – News article (London Stock Exchange)

Related Reading

Aave’s V4 Reset: Unifying Liquidity, Isolating Risk
Polymarket Token Frenzy: When Rumors Become Reality
Nasdaq’s Bold Blockchain Play: Tokenized Stokes Future
Can Berachain Rewrite DeFi’s Rules?

Related Terms

Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin (BTC)
Whale (Crypto Trading)
Bitcoin Mining
Nicole Willing
Technology Journalist
Nicole Willing
Technology Journalist

Nicole is a professional journalist with 20 years of experience in writing and editing. Her expertise spans both the tech and financial industries. She has developed expertise in covering commodity, equity, and cryptocurrency markets, as well as the latest trends across the technology sector, from semiconductors to electric vehicles. She holds a degree in Journalism from City University, London. Having embraced the digital nomad lifestyle, she can usually be found on the beach brushing sand out of her keyboard in between snorkeling trips.

Most Popular News

  1. Nvidia’s $100B Bet on OpenAI Is a Loop That Prints Money
  2. Automation Is Eating Itself: AI’s Self-Destructive Path
  3. Is Trump’s $100K H-1B Tax the Death of the US Tech Industry?
  4. China’s AI Future Without Nvidia: Winners, Losers & Risks 
  5. Engineering Chaos Is a Visibility Problem (And How to Fix It)
  6. Open Security for All: Visual Intelligence & Identity Innovation
  7. OpenAI Battles AI Scheming, but Experts See Gaps
  8. 5 Countries to Lead the Tech Industry if the US Falters
  9. Bitcoin Mining Profitability Crisis: Digging Deep, for Less
  10. CountLoader: The Russian Malware Setting the Stage for Ransomware in 2025

Related Features

Aave’s V4 Reset: Unifying Liquidity, Isolating Risk
Cryptocurrency

Aave’s V4 Reset: Unifying Liquidity, Isolating Risk

 Mark de Wolf 2 days
Polymarket Token Frenzy: When Rumors Become Reality
Cryptocurrency

Polymarket Token Frenzy: When Rumors Become Reality

 Mark de Wolf 4 days
Nasdaq’s Bold Blockchain Play: Tokenized Stokes Future
Cryptocurrency

Nasdaq’s Bold Blockchain Play: Tokenized Stokes Future

 Mark de Wolf 5 days
Can Berachain Rewrite DeFi’s Rules?
Cryptocurrency

Can Berachain Rewrite DeFi’s Rules?

 Mark de Wolf 5 days
How Cryptocurrency Is Moving From Early Adopters to the Early Majority
Cryptocurrency

How Cryptocurrency Is Moving From Early Adopters to the Early Majority

 Nicole Willing 6 days
Why Specialized Stablecoin Infrastructure Is Key to Digital Payments
Cryptocurrency

Why Specialized Stablecoin Infrastructure Is Key to Digital Payments

 Iliana Mavrou 2 weeks
An OS for Web3: Inside Anoma’s Ethereum Mainnet
Cryptocurrency

An OS for Web3: Inside Anoma’s Ethereum Mainnet

 Iliana Mavrou 3 weeks
Why Tempo’s Centralized Start Challenges Stablecoin Neutrality
Cryptocurrency

Why Tempo’s Centralized Start Challenges Stablecoin Neutrality

 Nicole Willing 3 weeks
Popular Categories
Show All
Artificial Intelligence icon
Artificial Intelligence
Business Software icon
Business Software
Cybersecurity icon
Cybersecurity
Cryptocurrency icon
Cryptocurrency
Data Management icon
Data Management
Gaming icon
Gaming
Network icon
Network
Personal Tech icon
Personal Tech