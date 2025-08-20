Disaster Fraud in 2025: Texas Flood Scams & Fake Charities

When the July 2025 Texas flood left large parts of Kerr County underwater, official agencies and emergency services rushed to provide support. At the same time, opportunistic actors moved just as quickly to exploit the crisis.
According to PreCrime Labs, the research division of BforeAI, dozens of domains were created to impersonate charities, harvest donations, and lure volunteers into giving away personal information. Some even promoted solidarity merchandise with no verified connection to relief efforts.
As expected, these schemes feed on urgency and goodwill and target people who are eager to help but less likely to check authenticity.
Techopedia spoke with Rishika Desai, Threat Researcher at BforeAI, to understand how such campaigns operate, the technology enabling them, and how communities can defend against disaster fraud.
Key Takeaways
- Over 70 suspicious domains appeared after the 2025 Texas floods, many mimicking disaster relief donation campaigns.
- Scammers used brand names, like NBA merchandise, to add credibility to fake charity scams
- AI-driven tools, such as Domain Generation Algorithms, helped fraudsters launch large-scale disaster relief fraud quickly.
- Most malicious sites escaped early blocklists, highlighting the gap between attacker speed and defender response
- Public awareness, verified domains, and simple verification checks remain the strongest safeguards.
Patterns Recorded From the Texas Flood Scams
In its 2025 Texas flooding crisis scams report, BforeAI said it recorded over 70 suspicious or malicious domains tied to the Texas floods, with 13 appearing within 10 days of the flooding incident.
The researchers also found that 46 of these domains were updated earlier in the year, suggesting that scammers keep infrastructure on standby, ready to rebrand and reuse when disaster strikes.
To appear like legitimate relief groups, some of the donation sites carried names such as floodaid2025.org and prayfortexas.store. Others sold T-shirts and tote bags under solidarity banners. Volunteer pages and legal aid offers also appeared, but their true purpose was to collect personal data.
Desai told Techopedia:
“In the case of the Texas floods, we specifically observed how multiple brands were being leveraged to support disaster relief campaigns. For instance, NBA merchandise was being promoted in connection with the Texas floods, despite a lack of any official announcement from the NBA.”
She went on to explain that blending global brands with disaster narratives was unusual, even in the familiar cycle of disaster relief fraud.
On the technical side, some elements were added to the deception according to the Before AI report. For instance, hosting was cheap and temporary, domains shifted between providers, and registrants used WHOIS privacy. Also, less than 10% was blocklisted on VirusTotal or major threat feeds prior to BforeAI intervention.
New Technologies Driving Disaster Fraud
While the tactics described by BforeAI resemble those raised by the FBI over Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the pace and polish of Texas flooding scams are significantly more sophisticated.
Latest artificial intelligence (AI) and web hosting tools now give attackers greater scale. Anyone who can write proper AI prompts can build fraudulent websites in minutes using free templates, then get them ranked with search engine optimization and advertising on social media.
Apart from building websites, Desai explained that AI can also be used to fast-track domain registrations. She said:
“AI is often leveraged to automate domain registrations through what is known as a Domain Generation Algorithm (DGA). During an incident, this gives threat actors a significant advantage, enabling them to register and scale their campaigns far more quickly than manual registrations would allow.”
She told Techopedia that in the Texas floods, keywords such as “flood,” “Texas,” and “2025” were automatically combined to produce convincing variations. Doing this allowed scammers to launch dozens of domains at once without the delays of manual setup.
Protecting Communities Against Fake Charity Scams
The persistence of disaster relief scams points to a need for coordinated defense. Desai warns that blocklist coverage of malicious URLs remains slow.
“Incidents like these demand continuous vigilance to swiftly recognize and neutralize fraudulent activities before users are stripped of personal data or money,” she said.
In addition, Desai believes that the overarching goal should be to raise public awareness and mitigate threats that emerge during natural disasters. She called on governments and relief agencies to prioritize broadcasting verified domains during disasters to make them visible in official press briefings, social channels, and emergency alerts.
She went on to emphasize collaboration. “When fraud cases are reported, government agencies can collaborate closely with tech organizations to support takedowns and drive awareness initiatives, creating a stronger defense against such scams,” she said.
There is also the need to conduct simple checks, such as reviewing domain registration details, spotting inconsistent contact information, or confirming creation dates. “Such verifications can play a critical role in disincentivizing or preventing fraudulent donation appeals and fake charity scams,” she added.
The Bottom Line
The Texas floods showed just how quickly disaster fraud is evolving. The tricks scammers use may feel familiar, but their methods are now faster, smarter, and harder to spot.
BforeAI’s report revealed that criminals can spin up dozens of fake sites in just days – much faster than most defenses can keep up.
Closing that gap will take teamwork between agencies, security experts, and the public. Sharing verified donation links, spotting scams early, and staying alert can make a real difference in keeping communities safe.
FAQs
According to BforeAI, more than 70 suspicious domains appeared within days, many generated automatically and designed to impersonate disaster relief donation campaigns.
They register domains with crisis-related keywords, mimic charity branding, sell merchandise, and set up fake volunteer or legal aid pages to harvest personal data.
The tactics echo Hurricane Harvey, but automation and AI now make them faster, more polished, and harder to detect.
Agencies can play a key role by making sure legitimate donation sites are front and center, while also moving quickly to shut down suspicious ones. For everyday people, the best protection is sticking with well-known charities, taking a moment to check a site’s details, and being wary of any urgent appeals that show up unexpectedly.
References
- Advisory: 2025 Texas Flooding Crisis Scams (BforeAI)
- Avoid Charity Schemes (FBI)