Is Toronto the Next Silicon Valley? Borderless AI CEO Suggests 'Yes'
How ChatGPT is Revolutionizing Smart Contract and Blockchain
Google's Gemini AI is a Serious Threat to ChatGPT – Here's Why

Exclusive: How Dubai Automates Without Cutting Jobs

Why Trust Techopedia
Futuristic cityscape at sunset, featuring tall skyscrapers with digital elements and glowing lines

It’s not often that one hears about automation without thinking about job losses. In fact, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics could replace 100 million US jobs in the next decade, according to Senator Bernie Sanders.

Despite global concern that automation could erase jobs on a massive scale, officials in Dubai insist the city can modernize its economy without axing its workers.

When Techopedia met with Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, he argued the city’s automation push is creating opportunities, not cutting them, while helping position the UAE as a testing ground for smarter governance and digital infrastructure. 

Our conversation also touched on whether Dubai’s tax incentives outweigh its innovation policies, and what trade-offs come with building a government-steered digital economy.

Key Takeaways

  • Dubai’s automation strategy links efficiency with reskilling, though its wider impact on private-sector jobs is still unclear.
  • Public-sector training programs show strong intent but remain the main testing ground for AI adoption.
  • Low taxation and predictable regulation continue to anchor Dubai’s pitch to global investors.
  • Officials maintain that Dubai’s growth model is built around efficiency and low bureaucracy rather than imitation of Silicon Valley.
  • Private capital is increasingly visible, but government direction still shapes the priorities of innovation.

About Saeed Al Gergawi

Saeed Al Gergawi
Saeed Al Gergawi

Saeed Al Gergawi is the Vice President of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, where he leads initiatives to expand Dubai’s digital ecosystem and attract global technology investment. His work focuses on strengthening the city’s position as a launchpad for startups and digital-first enterprises. 

Before this role, he directed the Dubai Future Academy under the Dubai Future Foundation, overseeing national programs such as One Million Arab Coders and Global Coders. 

He also served at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, contributing to the Hope Probe and Mars 2117 programs. Al Gergawi holds a degree in Administrative Sciences and Psychology from Eastern Michigan University.

Automation Without Job Displacement

Q: There is a growing concern that AI automation could shrink workforces even as it boosts efficiency. Are there measures to make sure technology complements people rather than replaces them in Dubai?

A: We approach automation as a way to improve quality of life, not replace people. Every time new technology comes in, there’s an assessment. So we ask, what happens to the workers affected? The answer is training.

When we see potential job losses, the government steps in early with reskilling programs. People who are close to retirement are offered packages, but the majority are retrained, especially in AI. 

More than 450 government employees have already completed master’s-level programs in AI through Oxford University, Birmingham University, and local partnerships.

We’ve even introduced Chief AI Officer roles inside public departments. Their job is to manage how automation integrates into daily work and ensure accountability. So rather than letting technology eliminate roles, we’re building human capacity to keep pace with it.

Tax Clarity & Business Confidence

Q: Critics sometimes argue that Dubai’s growth relies on low-tax incentives rather than innovation policy. How would you respond to that, and what evidence shows that the ecosystem is now driven more by capability than by tax relief?

A: Taxes have a significant role, mainly because the structure here is simple and straightforward. We apply a 5% VAT and a 9% tax on profits above about 365,000 dirhams, which is roughly $100,000. There are no income taxes, and there are no plans to introduce them.

When we designed the system, we didn’t invent something new. We looked at what worked elsewhere, especially in economies with strong compliance standards, and adapted what fit Dubai’s scale and structure. It provides a clear framework for transparency. Companies know exactly where they stand, and so does the government in understanding which sectors are performing well.

After long consultations with the private sector, both sides reached an agreement that this model works for both parties. This clarity gives multinational firms and family offices the protection they need to operate globally while staying compliant with international rules.

From Public Vision to Private Momentum

Q: From what I’ve observed at Expand North Star, much of Dubai’s innovation ecosystem still appears anchored in government leadership. What gives you confidence that private capital and entrepreneurship are now strong enough to sustain this growth independently?

A: There’s often a misunderstanding about how Dubai’s economy operates. Most of the capital driving growth is private. For at least the past five years, Dubai has ranked number one globally for Greenfield foreign direct investment, and nearly all of that comes from private sources.

The government’s philosophy is straightforward: what supports business supports Dubai. The priority is to provide the right environment and stay out of the way of entrepreneurs. Policies are built around that idea. We focus on removing friction, not directing markets.

When the government takes the lead, it is usually to improve public services or test a model that the private sector can later expand. A clear example was in 2012, when Dubai set a target to move every government service onto mobile platforms within a year. That was achieved by partnering with private firms, and once it worked, the government stepped back and let the market scale it further.

Beyond Silicon Valley Rhetorics

Q: Some compare Dubai’s growth model to Silicon Valley. From your perspective, is the city trying to follow that path?

A: We look closely at what makes ecosystems like Silicon Valley work, but our circumstances are different. Its foundation was built around defense, space, and semiconductor industries, supported by decades of federal research. Dubai’s foundation is commercial, global, and service-oriented.

After COVID, our focus shifted sharply toward eliminating bureaucracy

The federal government introduced a zero-bureaucracy policy, and in Dubai alone, more than 500 administrative procedures have already been removed. For many cities, these would be revenue streams. For us, they were obstacles to efficiency and quality of life.

The Bottom Line

Dubai’s automation story appears to be shaped by strong political backing. The results are clear in how public services function and how policy integrates with digital infrastructure.

The long-term effect on workers, however, remains difficult to read. Much of what has been achieved reflects intent and institutional capacity more than measurable proof. Many of the visible gains are still concentrated within government programs, where progress is easier to track.

Whether Dubai’s model can sustain both growth and inclusion will depend on how far these efforts extend into the private sector and daily life. For now, it stands as one of the most deliberate attempts to manage digital transformation through state-led design.

FAQs

What role does AI play in Dubai’s automation strategy?

AI supports services like border control and city operations, but its wider economic impact is still developing.

Has automation led to major job losses in Dubai?

Officials say no. Most displaced roles are being redefined through retraining, though the long-term effect remains uncertain.

How much tax do businesses pay in Dubai?

Businesses in Dubai generally pay a 9% corporate tax on profits exceeding AED 375,000 and a 5% VAT on most goods and services, while there is no personal income tax on salaries or wages for individuals.

References

  1. AI Could Wipe Out the Working Class | Sen. Bernie Sanders (YouTube)

Franklin Okeke
Technology Journalist
Franklin Okeke
Technology Journalist

Franklin Okeke is an author and tech journalist with over seven years of IT experience. Coming from a software development background, his writing spans cybersecurity, AI, cloud computing, IoT, and software development. In addition to pursuing a Master's degree in Cybersecurity & Human Factors from Bournemouth University, Franklin has two published books and four academic papers to his name. Apart from Techopedia, his writing has been featured in tech publications such as TechRepublic, The Register, Computing, TechInformed, Moonlock, and other top technology publications. When he is not reading or writing, Franklin trains at a boxing gym and plays the piano.

