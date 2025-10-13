close
Is Toronto the Next Silicon Valley? Borderless AI CEO Suggests 'Yes'
How ChatGPT is Revolutionizing Smart Contract and Blockchain
Google's Gemini AI is a Serious Threat to ChatGPT – Here's Why

How Dubai Is Building the Middle East’s Answer to Silicon Valley

Why Trust Techopedia
Futuristic view of Dubai skyline with glowing digital networks symbolizing the city’s growth as a global technology and innovation hub

As Expand North Star marks its tenth anniversary, Dubai is once again in the spotlight. What began as a small regional showcase for entrepreneurs has become one of the world’s busiest startup gatherings, testing whether the Gulf’s growing tech ambitions can stand alongside established hubs in San Francisco, London, and China. 

The 2025 edition opened on October 12, 2025, at Dubai Harbor, bringing together thousands of startups, investors, and speakers from over 100 countries. Organized by the Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE), the four-day event will explore emerging trends in artificial intelligence (AI), fintech, climate technology, and digital infrastructure.

Techopedia was live at Dubai Harbour as the tenth edition opened, following the conversations that set the tone for discussions on AI, investment, and the future of digital economies.

Key Takeaways

  • Expand North Star has grown from a regional showcase into one of the world’s busiest startup gatherings, attracting 2,000 startups and 1,200 international investors.
  • Dubai’s digital economy strategy emphasizes AI integration and long-term innovation.
  • New initiatives like the Dubai Center for AI and the AI SEAL verification system strengthen trust and transparency in AI adoption.
  • Collaboration between the UAE and global tech leaders strengthens Dubai’s position as an international innovation hub.
  • Dubai’s ambition to become the Middle East’s Silicon Valley rests on sustaining openness, talent attraction, and execution excellence.

A Decade of Growth & Global Reach

Delegates at the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy booth during Expand North Star 2025
His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the opening of the Expand North Star 2025. Source: Franklin Okeke for Techopedia

When Expand North Star first launched in 2016, most participants were early-stage startups from the Gulf region seeking visibility and seed funding. A decade later, the event draws established venture funds and growth-stage companies from Europe, Asia, and North America.

The 2025 edition connects over 2,000 of the world’s most disruptive startups with 1,200 international investors managing $1.1 trillion in assets.

Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Future Design and Acceleration at the Dubai Future Foundation, said in a media chat with reporters that this shift reflects how regional ecosystems have become more interconnected.

He said, “What we actually notice is that the connectivity and network that is happening right now is a lot higher than in the past. Now those networks go far beyond.”

He recalled how some early participants, like DeepSeek, have expanded significantly:

“A couple of years ago, we had DeepSeek – a small kiosk with one laptop. And now you can see where they are today. Dubai, and this exhibition, became a platform for launch.”

Al Falasi also discussed a recent delegation of 50 Chief AI Officers from UAE entities who visited the United States to meet with firms such as Microsoft, OpenAI, and Palantir. He said the trip was less about publicity and more about establishing peer-level cooperation.

He told reporters, “We created a trusted layer between all the chief AI officers. If any of them have a challenge, he will pick up the phone and call.”

Certifying Trust: From AI SEAL to One Million Prompters

Among the initiatives he highlighted was the Dubai Center for AI, which developed a “baseline” database of AI firms and the AI SEAL internal ranking and verification system for evaluating technology providers. 

Dubai AI SEAL program ranks six main tiers of companies based on the nature of their activities and services, their current and future projects, and their economic contribution to the artificial intelligence sector.

The first-of-its-kind certification program for trusted AI companies is open to all local, regional, and international companies licensed to operate in Dubai. The certification will be a prerequisite for participation in upcoming government-led AI initiatives and projects.

“Within seven months, we already passed around 190,000 people registered in the AI SEAL from over 180 countries,” Al Falasi said, adding that many users cited trust in government neutrality as the reason for joining.

He also pointed to the One Million Prompters program, which aims to teach one million residents and professionals how to use generative AI tools more effectively over the next three years.

This follows the recently announced initiative, “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World,” which seeks to solidify the UAE’s status as a global powerhouse for entrepreneurship. The program aims to create 30,000 new jobs by 2030 and at least ten unicorns – startups valued at over $1 billion by 2031.

Saeed Al Falasi with international reporters at Expand North Star 2025
Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Future Design and Acceleration at the Dubai Future Foundation, (center) with reporters at Expand North Star. Source: Franklin Okeke for Techopedia

Shaping a Global Tech Identity

In a panel section with Yasir Khan, Editor in Chief, Thomson Reuters Foundation, H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, reiterated Dubai’s goal of expanding its digital economy and attracting more international founders. 

He added that the current phase of the strategy focuses on execution – streamlining company registration, building digital infrastructure, and developing policies that allow startups and established firms to operate with greater efficiency.

Al Olama described the approach as long-term and iterative. He said:

“We don’t think in intervals of quarters. We think in multi-decade intervals. We started investing in AI in 2008 – very early days. Abu Dhabi was investing in chips, in global countries, in companies that were focused on AI. Nobody expected that we could be a key player in the domain of AI. Against all odds, we are proving that we can. This is going to incentivise everyone – East and West.”

The Minister also spoke about practical deployments of AI in public services, including automated border processing at Dubai airport. He said: 

“You can come to Dubai airport, look at the camera, and walk through without having to stop. That is a positive use of AI.”

When pressed on how the country ensures transparency in the AI programs offered by companies in Dubai, Al Olama explained that each government department now has a Chief AI Officer to ensure accountability for AI adoption and that companies working with public institutions are encouraged to obtain the official SEAL rating to demonstrate technical transparency.

The Bottom Line

Over the past decade, Expand North Star has grown hand in hand with Dubai’s digital economy, mirroring the nation’s rising global influence in tech. As Dubai positions itself as a key bridge between global markets, the real test will be how its policies, funding models, and infrastructure work together to keep that momentum going.

For now, the city’s effort to position itself among leading global hubs rests on whether it can maintain openness, attract top talent, and convert networking into measurable outcomes.

In his closing remarks, Al Olama noted that Dubai is right on track to achieve all of these.

“It’s important, not just for us to succeed, but for everyone who has come here to help us understand what we can do better. We don’t claim to be the best; we aim to be the best students and the best listeners,” he concluded.

FAQs

What is Expand North Star?

Expand North Star is Dubai’s flagship startup and innovation event, showcasing emerging technologies and connecting global founders, investors, and policymakers.

Why is Dubai called the Middle East’s Silicon Valley?

Dubai has invested heavily in AI, fintech, and digital infrastructure, fostering an innovation ecosystem similar to global hubs like Silicon Valley and London.

References

  1. ‘Dubai AI Seal’ Sets Industry Standard for Trusted AI, with Strong Global Response (Dubai Future Foundation)
  2. One Million Prompters (Dub.ai)

The Oracle Economy: Prediction Markets as Intelligence Engines
Is the AI Bubble About to Burst? Economists Sound Alarm
Safer, Faster-Charging EV Batteries: QuantumScape's COBRA Vision
Why Apple's Tim Cook Era May Be Drawing to an End
What Is AI Used For? Main ChatGPT Use Cases in 2025
Inside Credit Karma's AI Engine: 60+ Billion Predictions a Day

Related Terms

Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Machine Learning (ML)
Generative AI
Large Language Model (LLM)
Franklin Okeke
Technology Journalist
Franklin Okeke
Technology Journalist

Franklin Okeke is an author and tech journalist with over seven years of IT experience. Coming from a software development background, his writing spans cybersecurity, AI, cloud computing, IoT, and software development. In addition to pursuing a Master's degree in Cybersecurity & Human Factors from Bournemouth University, Franklin has two published books and four academic papers to his name. Apart from Techopedia, his writing has been featured in tech publications such as TechRepublic, The Register, Computing, TechInformed, Moonlock, and other top technology publications. When he is not reading or writing, Franklin trains at a boxing gym and plays the piano.

  Nvidia's $100B Bet on OpenAI Is a Loop That Prints Money
  EU Chat Control Battle: NymVPN CEO Warns of Privacy Violation & Abuse
  California's AI Experiment: Can SB 53 Set the Tone for Federal AI Law?
  How to Build Your Own Android Bot With Google's Androidify 
  Web 2.5: The Quiet Rise of Corporate Blockchains
  How Tokenization Reshapes Portfolios: Franklin Templeton's Strategy
  Why Do LLMs Hallucinate? The Hidden Flaws & How to Fix Them
  Stablecoin Infrastructure Wars: Who Will Control the Rails?
  Salt Typhoon Exposed: How China's Espionage Machine Stays Hidden
  Can ChatGPT Break Its Own Rule? A New Study Suggests It Could

Ransomware Hits Europe's Airports: Ex-DHS Official Warns of Risks
Tech 101

Ransomware Hits Europe’s Airports: Ex-DHS Official Warns of Risks

 Franklin Okeke 1 day
The Oracle Economy: Prediction Markets as Intelligence Engines
Emerging Technology

The Oracle Economy: Prediction Markets as Intelligence Engines

 Mark de Wolf 2 days
Windows 11 25H2 Explained: Features, Security & Bugs
Tech 101

Windows 11 25H2 Explained: Features, Security & Bugs

 Franklin Okeke 3 days
Crypto Will Collapse If We Keep Fighting AI-Driven Scams With Post-Mortems
Tech 101

Crypto Will Collapse If We Keep Fighting AI-Driven Scams With Post-Mortems

 Nicole Willing 5 days
How Treasury Firms Are Driving Institutional Crypto Adoption
Tech 101

How Treasury Firms Are Driving Institutional Crypto Adoption

 Nicole Willing 2 weeks
Technology Literacy in 2025: Who's Struggling & Why? 
Tech 101

Technology Literacy in 2025: Who’s Struggling & Why? 

 Maria Webb 2 weeks
Engineering Chaos Is a Visibility Problem (And How to Fix It)
Tech 101

Engineering Chaos Is a Visibility Problem (And How to Fix It)

 Nicole Willing 3 weeks
How Many People Use the Internet Globally? 2025 Data
Tech 101

How Many People Use the Internet Globally? 2025 Data

 Maria Webb 3 weeks
