How Dubai Is Building the Middle East’s Answer to Silicon Valley
As Expand North Star marks its tenth anniversary, Dubai is once again in the spotlight. What began as a small regional showcase for entrepreneurs has become one of the world’s busiest startup gatherings, testing whether the Gulf’s growing tech ambitions can stand alongside established hubs in San Francisco, London, and China.
The 2025 edition opened on October 12, 2025, at Dubai Harbor, bringing together thousands of startups, investors, and speakers from over 100 countries. Organized by the Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE), the four-day event will explore emerging trends in artificial intelligence (AI), fintech, climate technology, and digital infrastructure.
Techopedia was live at Dubai Harbour as the tenth edition opened, following the conversations that set the tone for discussions on AI, investment, and the future of digital economies.
Key Takeaways
- Expand North Star has grown from a regional showcase into one of the world’s busiest startup gatherings, attracting 2,000 startups and 1,200 international investors.
- Dubai’s digital economy strategy emphasizes AI integration and long-term innovation.
- New initiatives like the Dubai Center for AI and the AI SEAL verification system strengthen trust and transparency in AI adoption.
- Collaboration between the UAE and global tech leaders strengthens Dubai’s position as an international innovation hub.
- Dubai’s ambition to become the Middle East’s Silicon Valley rests on sustaining openness, talent attraction, and execution excellence.
A Decade of Growth & Global Reach
When Expand North Star first launched in 2016, most participants were early-stage startups from the Gulf region seeking visibility and seed funding. A decade later, the event draws established venture funds and growth-stage companies from Europe, Asia, and North America.
The 2025 edition connects over 2,000 of the world’s most disruptive startups with 1,200 international investors managing $1.1 trillion in assets.
Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Future Design and Acceleration at the Dubai Future Foundation, said in a media chat with reporters that this shift reflects how regional ecosystems have become more interconnected.
He said, “What we actually notice is that the connectivity and network that is happening right now is a lot higher than in the past. Now those networks go far beyond.”
He recalled how some early participants, like DeepSeek, have expanded significantly:
“A couple of years ago, we had DeepSeek – a small kiosk with one laptop. And now you can see where they are today. Dubai, and this exhibition, became a platform for launch.”
Al Falasi also discussed a recent delegation of 50 Chief AI Officers from UAE entities who visited the United States to meet with firms such as Microsoft, OpenAI, and Palantir. He said the trip was less about publicity and more about establishing peer-level cooperation.
He told reporters, “We created a trusted layer between all the chief AI officers. If any of them have a challenge, he will pick up the phone and call.”
Certifying Trust: From AI SEAL to One Million Prompters
Among the initiatives he highlighted was the Dubai Center for AI, which developed a “baseline” database of AI firms and the AI SEAL internal ranking and verification system for evaluating technology providers.
Dubai AI SEAL program ranks six main tiers of companies based on the nature of their activities and services, their current and future projects, and their economic contribution to the artificial intelligence sector.
The first-of-its-kind certification program for trusted AI companies is open to all local, regional, and international companies licensed to operate in Dubai. The certification will be a prerequisite for participation in upcoming government-led AI initiatives and projects.
“Within seven months, we already passed around 190,000 people registered in the AI SEAL from over 180 countries,” Al Falasi said, adding that many users cited trust in government neutrality as the reason for joining.
He also pointed to the One Million Prompters program, which aims to teach one million residents and professionals how to use generative AI tools more effectively over the next three years.
This follows the recently announced initiative, “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World,” which seeks to solidify the UAE’s status as a global powerhouse for entrepreneurship. The program aims to create 30,000 new jobs by 2030 and at least ten unicorns – startups valued at over $1 billion by 2031.
Shaping a Global Tech Identity
In a panel section with Yasir Khan, Editor in Chief, Thomson Reuters Foundation, H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, reiterated Dubai’s goal of expanding its digital economy and attracting more international founders.
He added that the current phase of the strategy focuses on execution – streamlining company registration, building digital infrastructure, and developing policies that allow startups and established firms to operate with greater efficiency.
Al Olama described the approach as long-term and iterative. He said:
“We don’t think in intervals of quarters. We think in multi-decade intervals. We started investing in AI in 2008 – very early days. Abu Dhabi was investing in chips, in global countries, in companies that were focused on AI. Nobody expected that we could be a key player in the domain of AI. Against all odds, we are proving that we can. This is going to incentivise everyone – East and West.”
The Minister also spoke about practical deployments of AI in public services, including automated border processing at Dubai airport. He said:
“You can come to Dubai airport, look at the camera, and walk through without having to stop. That is a positive use of AI.”
When pressed on how the country ensures transparency in the AI programs offered by companies in Dubai, Al Olama explained that each government department now has a Chief AI Officer to ensure accountability for AI adoption and that companies working with public institutions are encouraged to obtain the official SEAL rating to demonstrate technical transparency.
The Bottom Line
Over the past decade, Expand North Star has grown hand in hand with Dubai’s digital economy, mirroring the nation’s rising global influence in tech. As Dubai positions itself as a key bridge between global markets, the real test will be how its policies, funding models, and infrastructure work together to keep that momentum going.
For now, the city’s effort to position itself among leading global hubs rests on whether it can maintain openness, attract top talent, and convert networking into measurable outcomes.
In his closing remarks, Al Olama noted that Dubai is right on track to achieve all of these.
“It’s important, not just for us to succeed, but for everyone who has come here to help us understand what we can do better. We don’t claim to be the best; we aim to be the best students and the best listeners,” he concluded.
FAQs
What is Expand North Star?
Expand North Star is Dubai’s flagship startup and innovation event, showcasing emerging technologies and connecting global founders, investors, and policymakers.
Why is Dubai called the Middle East’s Silicon Valley?
Dubai has invested heavily in AI, fintech, and digital infrastructure, fostering an innovation ecosystem similar to global hubs like Silicon Valley and London.
