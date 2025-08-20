How a New Wave of Energy-Efficient AI Chips Could Turn AI Green

Energy efficiency is AI’s Achilles heel. Now, engineers are experimenting with a new kind of AI processor that needs notably less electricity than the hot-running GPUs made by industry leader Nvidia (NVDA).
A race is on to create the planet-friendly chips of the future, with a wave of AI chip startups going up against Google (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT) to see who can get there first.
We look at the leading firms and the “inference chips” that could soon be saving the world’s AI data centers gigawatts of power.
Key Takeaways
- Power consumption is a major challenge for AI firms, especially hyperscale data center operators like Amazon and Google, struggling to keep up with demand.
- Locating next door to nuclear power plants is one option. Another is to make the hardware their data centers run on more energy efficient.
- That means moving away from the fast but energy-hungry processors offered by industry leader Nvidia.
- A number of startups – and Nvidia itself – are working to create custom AI chips that deliver the goods for compute-intensive AI inference, but without hoovering up all the electricity on local grids.
Solving AI’s Energy Problem
A revolutionary new kind of energy-saving microchip is moving from lab to live deployments with the potential to be much more energy efficient than the power-hungry GPUs that AI data centers currently depend on.
Engineers are discovering ways to optimize the core operations around inference, the compute-intensive process that large language models (LLMs) use to understand user inputs and generate an output.
While Nvidia is the runaway leader for now, having chips that are better at handling inference could collectively save data center hyperscalers tens of billions of dollars on electricity.
Alongside efforts by Amazon, Google, and Microsoft to build more efficient processors to power their AI services, at least a dozen startups are battling it out to sell the three cloud giants the custom-built inference chips of the future.
The scale of investment and escalating industry-wide push to make AI infrastructure buildouts less energy intensive show just how determined tech giants are to stop paying the “Nvidia tax” – the trillion-dollar chipmaker’s estimated 60% margin on hardware sales.
Nvidia GPUs may or may not be the best, but their track record in heavy compute applications like multiplayer gaming and cryptocurrency mining means they’re proven. Best of all, they’re available now. And the AI industry cannot wait.
Specialization Is Key
To achieve their energy efficiency objectives, inference-focused chip designers are doing what they’ve always done when faced with the limitations of Moore’s Law. They’re rebuilding their processors from scratch, this time for a new class of computing tasks that has rapidly become critical.
In the past, delivering lag-free, high-definition computer graphics was the challenge – and how Nvidia amassed its fortune. No one predicted that its high-powered graphics chips would someday be used for mining Bitcoin (BTC) or to run AI servers. Nor did they foresee how rapidly their cumulative power consumption would become an issue.
Since an AI chip’s internal components are about as small as they can get, engineers are looking at other ways to reduce computing and electricity needs. Instead of focusing on transistor scaling, the goal now is specialization; exploring new materials and architectures that support AI inferencing.
These include optimizing memory hierarchies, utilizing advanced semiconductor process technologies, and exploring new architectures like neuromorphic computing.
Three AI Hardware Companies to Watch
TriMagnetix
Seattle-based TriMagnetix uses a technology called nanomagnetics that draws pulses of electricity rather than the constant stream of charged electrons needed by traditional chips. The company says its low-power AI chip approach slashes electricity consumption and the amount of heat the chips radiate.
Backed by a $200,000 investment round from sustainability VC SNØCAP, the AI chip maker aims to make chips that are more amenable to hyperscalers’ corporate net zero commitments. The use cases extend beyond AI data centers.
Groq
Chip startup Groq says its processors can achieve the same processing power as Nvidia’s top-of-the-line GPUs but only use between one-third and one-sixth the amount of energy.
Rather than use external HBM or DRAM, their unique design deploys memory on the physical chip itself.
AI analyst Carlos Perez said:
“Groq stands out from the new crop of AI chip startups thanks to a radically different approach centered around its compiler technology. It optimizes a minimalist yet high-performance architecture. This compiler-first method shuns complexity in favor of tailored efficiency.”
Positron
Positron has its own take on delivering more efficient inference compute. The company, which already counts major brands like Cloudflare amongst its customers, has taken the specialization imperative further and made a simplified AI-only chip. It comes with a narrower range of capabilities, but founder and CEO Mitesh Agrawal says it performs those tasks faster.
Backed by a joint funding round from Atreides Management, DFJ Growth, and Valor Equity Partners, the company’s combined investment is estimated at close to $75 million.
Agrawal says Positron’s soon-to-launch next-generation product is designed to go head-to-head with Nvidia’s Vera Rubin “superchip.”
Agrawal says Positron’s alternative will have 2-3x better computing performance per dollar, and a 3–6x improvement in energy efficiency.
The Bottom Line
Of course, Nvidia is acutely aware of AI’s appetite for energy and the concerns about the company’s power-hungry GPUs.
The firm’s VP of high-performance and hyperscale computing, Ian Buck, said last year that its latest Blackwell systems are 30 times more efficient at inference than the firm’s previous Hopper systems for AI data centers, and 25x more energy efficient.
It’s a truism in tech that whenever engineers achieve a significant gain in cost or efficiency, tech companies and their end-customers find new ways to eat them up.
While faster and more environment-friendly chips might help firms deploy AI systems more easily, the industry seems to be on a relentless path to more and more power consumption. As a recent report from Anthropic warns, competition for power generation between AI systems and the rest of the economy could be the real threat to future development.
FAQs
There are at least 10 hardware tech startups creating energy efficient chips for AI data center use. They include firms like Positrion, Groq, TriMagnetix, and more.
Some estimates show inference-focused AI chips can be 25-40% more efficient than GPUs under the right conditions, and 30% more energy efficient.
Energy efficiency is crucial for AI because the industry’s current trajectory points to ever-growing demand for computational power, leading to high energy consumption and the likelihood of burning more fossil fuels to meet demand.
References
- AI has high data center energy costs — but there are solutions (MIT Sloan)
- Moore’s Law: The potential, limits, and breakthroughs (ResearchGate)
- Home page | Trimagnetix – Advanced Magnetic Solutions (TriMagnetix)
- Some news we’re really excited to share: | TriMagnetix (LinkedIn)
- Roadmap for unconventional computing with nanotechnology (IOPscience)
- Groq is fast inference for AI builders (Groq)
- Groq AI Chips: A Comparative Analysis of Processing Performance, Cost, and Power Consumption (AI IXX)
- Powering Positive Intelligence (Positron)
- Tom’s Hardware on X (X)
- AI Chip Startup: Positron Takes on Nvidia The Disruptors (YouTube)
- Nvidia Introduces New Blackwell GPU for Trillion-Parameter AI Models (BigDATAwire)
- Build AI in America (Anthropic)