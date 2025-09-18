On September 12, 2025, the European Commission came together to debate the future of “Chat Control,” a bill that, if passed, would force apps like WhatsApp and Signal to scan private messages for child abuse material before they’re encrypted. The idea has been around since 2022, but it’s now set for a decisive vote in October.
As it stands, EU member countries are split on the matter. The likes of Belgium and Austria have said no, Germany is still sitting on the fence, France appears hesitant after a recent change of government, and Denmark is pushing hard to get it over the line.
Those in support of the bill argue that it could serve as a good child protection tool, but critics warn that it opens the door to mass surveillance and risks undoing decades of progress on secure communication.
With petitions gathering pace and tech companies threatening to walk away from Europe, Techopedia sat down with Harry Halpin, CEO and co-founder of Nym Technologies, to talk about what’s really at stake.
Key Takeaways
- The EU’s proposed Chat Control law would require scanning of private messages before encryption to detect child abuse material.
- Critics say it undermines secure communications and risks mass surveillance.
- Client-side scanning turns personal devices into monitoring tools that governments or malicious actors could exploit.
- Harry Halpin, CEO of NymVPN, argues that the regulation creates a backdoor that cannot be limited to one purpose and will inevitably be misused.
- Alternatives such as better resourcing of police and digital forensics offer ways to combat child sexual abuse material without weakening encryption.
About Harry Halpin
Harry Halpin is CEO and co-founder of Nym Technologies, which has created a decentralized VPN capable of ending mass surveillance.
Prior to NymVPN, he was a research scientist at MIT and Inria, receiving a Ph.D. in artificial intelligence (AI) from the University of Edinburgh.
Why Client-Side Scanning Is Dangerous
A: Chat Control is just as dangerous as other surveillance methods because it gives a third party access to your personal data. Techniques like “client-side scanning” are just euphemisms for saying: “The police are building a backdoor into your computer and phone, but don’t worry, the government won’t abuse their access to your data.”
How this works is as simple as it is scary. Tech companies providing end-to-end encryption, which is designed to protect your privacy and data integrity, are ordered by law to break encryption on your device.
With the use of highly fallible AI technology, the tech company is then permitted to scan all the content on your device for material deemed to be illegal. This scanning, of course, is not for criminals or suspects, but for everyone by default.
Is Pre-Encryption Scanning Really a Compromise?
A: That’s a false compromise. If the system looks at your messages before encryption, then the government has already seen your unencrypted data. Think of it this way: if someone reads your diary before you lock it in a safe, the lock is irrelevant.
Supporters of the law are technically ignorant; no working cryptographer or security expert supports Chat Control. There is no compromise. Chat Control is a good-old-fashioned government backdoor disguised as a so-called compromise. Just use logic – the government will need to access your personal data in order to scramble it before scanning it. Anyone who says otherwise is a fool.
Risks of Abuse
A: Surveillance powers will undoubtedly be abused. Just look into the power of Cheka and the Stasi. The police are actively monitoring the communications of activists and other groups using end-to-end encrypted messengers at protests and marches, in order to link people together as affiliates.
Giving these same police forces the power to read the content of our messages is a disaster in the making. But unfortunately for many countries, these surveillance techniques are being deployed with dire consequences for people around the world. This includes journalists reporting on human rights violations in authoritarian countries, or people trying to escape violence, access censored information, or receive much-needed medical attention.
A recent exposé has shown how China is selling its surveillance technology to governments worldwide so they can control their own populations. Hacking phones and reading personal messages were recently used against protesters in Serbia. I would expect higher standards for police in the EU than in Serbia.
Alternatives to Chat Control
A: You would need to hire more police, and rather than giving them administrative jobs, get them out into the field.
Being a police officer is not a desk job where you get to monitor data and stumble on criminals accessing child pornography thanks to new AI bots. There are no magic solutions: child pornography is not a new problem, but it is a complex social one that needs much more than a police state.
Violating everyone’s privacy in a likely failed effort to remove a small amount of harmful digital content is not the answer. These resources should be dedicated to arresting people who create and consume child pornography.
Advice to Member States
A: There is no trade-off between digital rights and child protection. Digital rights protect people, including children. What if a police officer is interested in children and has access to this backdoor?
The EU has one of the strongest digital rights protections in the world with the GDPR, which includes a perfectly clear intent to defend end-to-end encryption.
Member states should remember this and put an end to these attempts to undermine the spirit of what makes an open internet private and secure.
The Bottom Line
The EU Chat Control proposal raises questions on whether governments can balance child safety with secure private communication. For critics like Halpin, scanning messages before encryption destroys the very idea of privacy.
Far from being a compromise, Halphin and many others argue that client-side scanning creates vulnerabilities that could be repurposed against journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens.
Those who lend their support say it will guarantee more protection for children, but history shows surveillance powers rarely remain limited to their original purpose. In the end, Europe must decide whether it will defend secure communication or accept a system that could edge towards the path of digital monitoring.
FAQs
Chat Control would require messaging apps to scan private messages for child abuse material before encryption takes place.
Denmark, Italy, Spain, and others support the EU Chat Control proposal, while key opponents include Belgium, Austria, and Germany (currently undecided).
Critics argue that it creates backdoors in personal devices that could be exploited by governments or criminals beyond the original purpose.
References
- Proposal for a Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council laying down rules to prevent and combat child sexual abuse (Council of the European Union)
- 9th September 2025 – Joint statement of scientists and researchers on the EU Presidency’s new proposal for the Child Sexual Abuse Regulation (CSA)