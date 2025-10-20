How Women Investors Are Rewriting the Rules of Startup Funding
When Danielle Graham and Claudette McGowan founded The Firehood in 2021, they wanted to correct an imbalance baked into the startup ecosystem where women rarely own the capital that funds innovation.
At the time, it was a women-backed venture fund, but later evolved into a broader angel network that helps women invest directly in female founders. Four years later, The Firehood claims to have captured hundreds of members and invested over $15 million across 45 startups.
At Expand North Star 2025 in Dubai, The Firehood partnered with the Dubai government to host a $100,000 pitch competition connecting women entrepreneurs with global investors.
Techopedia met co-founder Danielle Graham at the Women in Tech booth to discuss what’s changing for women investors and founders, what still isn’t, and how mentorship and money can finally meet.
Key Takeaways
- The Firehood has invested over $15 million in 45 women-led startups through its all-female angel network.
- The organization runs global pitch competitions in partnership with events like GITEX to connect women founders with angel investors.
- Its programs, Firestarter and Elevate Women+, help female entrepreneurs develop operational and investment readiness skills.
- Graham highlights that women founders tend to build more balanced teams, leading to healthier company cultures and broader innovation.
- Mentorship and early support remain crucial for retaining women in tech roles beyond the first few years.
About Danielle Graham
Danielle Graham is the Co-Founder of The Firehood, an all-female angel network, and General Partner at Phoenix Fire, where she has helped deploy over $15 million into women-led startups.
Graham previously led the Women in Tech Program at Communitech, founded Fierce Founders, Canada’s first accelerator for women entrepreneurs, and held leadership roles at ventureLAB, Brampton Venture Zone, and Foresight Canada.
With earlier experience at Deloitte and the Ontario Centres of Innovation, she has built a career at the intersection of technology and inclusion. She holds an MBA from Wilfrid Laurier University, an MA from Dalhousie, and a BA from Trinity College, University of Toronto.
A Network Where Women Control the Capital
Q: You mentioned The Firehood began as a venture fund before expanding into an angel network. What drove that shift?
A: We started with a fund called Phoenix Fire, where all our limited partners were women investing in women entrepreneurs. Over time, we realized many women wanted something more direct. They didn’t just want to invest through a fund; they wanted to be angels. They wanted to advise, mentor, learn, and be part of a community.
That’s how The Firehood Angel Network started. We meet monthly, have at least three companies pitch every session, and deploy capital collectively. So far, we’ve invested over $15 million in 45 women-led startups. It’s become an ecosystem where women learn how to invest and support one another.
Scaling Women-Led Funding Across Borders
Q: This is Firehood’s third major pitch competition in under a year, now with Dubai added to the mix. What does hosting these events in different regions teach you about where women founders are finding the most opportunity or the toughest challenges?
A: We’ve done GITEX Africa, GITEX Asia, and now GITEX Global Dubai. Here, we’re running a $100,000 Canadian pitch competition with our angels – all women investors.
We pre-selected exhibitors from the conference, focusing on companies where that cheque size would make a real difference, usually at the seed or pre-seed stage. Our angels are meeting founders one-on-one, and the top five will pitch on Wednesday before we announce a winner on the main stage.
The idea is to meet founders globally, build connections, and show that women investors can create opportunities anywhere, not just in Canada.
Mentorship as Retention Strategy
Q: You previously led Communitech’s Women in Tech program in Waterloo. We recently learnt that many women leave their tech jobs because of poor career progression. From your experience, what measures can we use to keep women in the field?
A: Mentorship is crucial. When I managed the Women in Tech Program at Communitech, we found that women were most likely to leave their careers within the first few years if they didn’t have a mentor.
But if they made it past eight years, they tended to stay. So we built networks that connected women who had been in roles for eight plus years with those starting out, sharing how they stayed, how they navigated gendered challenges, and how they found support.
We combined that with skills development and large community events where senior female leaders spoke to hundreds of participants. It built solidarity and a sense of continuity. Mentorship doesn’t just offer advice; it creates visible proof that long-term success in tech is possible for women.
Inclusion Starts at the Founding Table
Q: You’ve said that women entrepreneurs build more balanced teams than men. How does that change the culture of startups you invest in?
A: It’s something we’ve seen repeatedly. All-male teams might hire their first woman around the sixth or seventh employee, when the culture’s already set.
Women founders, on the other hand, tend to build balanced teams from the start, which brings about gender balance, diversity of background, and diversity of thought. That balance influences how companies grow. It changes how products are built and who benefits from them.
So, when you invest in women founders, you’re not just supporting gender equity. You’re shaping healthier company cultures that scale with inclusion built in.
Mapping the Next Hubs for Female-Led Innovation
Q: To what extent would you say The Firehood’s collaboration with GITEX and the Dubai government has expanded your reach, not just geographically but in shaping how women-led investing is perceived in emerging tech ecosystems?
A: This is our first pilot of the Women in Tech Lounge and Stage here, and it’s been incredible. The scope and size of GITEX are substantial enough for us to meet a really strong number of women entrepreneurs with solid traction. That gives us access to a great deal flow and helps us connect directly with founders solving real problems.
Dubai feels like a true global hub for tech. Even though I’m not an expert in the region yet, the connectivity and openness we’ve experienced make it a strong base for expanding our network and future programs.
Criteria for Investment
Q: For founders interested in pitching to The Firehood, what criteria matter most?
A: It’s pretty straightforward. Founders need to be fundraising, and $100,000 has to be a meaningful cheque size, so typically early-stage, angel, or seed rounds.
We look at the product, innovation quality, scalability, and the people behind it. But it’s not about sector; we’re sector-agnostic. What matters most is potential and fit.
The Firehood’s goal is to meet founders where that early capital can really move the needle, not to chase late-stage valuations, but to give promising startups the early boost they need to grow.
The Bottom Line
For all its progress, The Firehood’s model raises deeper questions about the future of venture capital itself. It has proved that when women pool capital, expertise, and networks, they can accelerate access to funding far faster than the traditional VC ecosystem has managed.
The results are visible in areas like stronger early-stage pipelines, better founder retention, and more balanced company cultures.
However, the real test lies in what happens next. Women-led funds like The Firehood are still dwarfed by the institutional machinery of mainstream finance. Unless their approach evolves from a corrective measure into a core market force, their impact risks remaining isolated – visible but peripheral.
FAQs
What is The Firehood?
The Firehood is an all-female angel network and community that helps women invest directly in women-led startups while offering mentorship and networking opportunities.
How much has The Firehood invested so far?
Since its founding, The Firehood has deployed over $15 million across 45 women-led startups globally.
Why is women-led funding important in the startup ecosystem?
Women investors and founders tend to build more diverse, balanced teams – creating healthier company cultures and more inclusive innovation from the ground up.
