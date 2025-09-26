Gambling Fraud in 2025: Is AI the Biggest Threat?

Gambling fraud has long been a risk for online operators, but the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) fraud is changing the picture in 2025. What once meant spotting identity theft, money laundering, or bonus abuse now includes deepfakes, fake IDs, and synthetic accounts designed to fool security checks.
For many platforms, this shift creates new pressure on both profits and player trust. The demand for safer online gambling is stronger than ever, and operators who cannot keep pace with these changes face a growing risk of losses in an industry where fraud is moving faster than before.
This article explores how gambling fraud is changing with the rise of AI fraud, highlighting global fraud rates, key scams, and the steps needed for safer online gambling practices.
Key Takeaways
- AI fraud is growing quickly, with 43.8% of operators seeing a large increase in AI-driven attacks and 34.3% noticing some increase.
- Fraud rates are very different across regions, with APAC reaching 3.3%, Latin America rising by more than 30% in one year, and Africa improving to 2.6%.
- Asia stands out as the hardest-hit region, with Indonesia recording an 8.5% fraud rate and Bangladesh at 7.5%, underlining the growing problem of casino scams combined with AI-driven tricks.
- Survey data shows top fraud schemes, including identity fraud (64.8%), money laundering (64.8%), and bonus abuse (63.8%).
- Operators face heavy costs as fraudsters stack methods like fake IDs and account takeovers, which already affect 23.8% of platforms.
The Rise of AI Fraud in iGaming
AI fraud has quickly become one of the biggest problems for online betting operators in 2025, according to Sumsub’s data.
The industry research shows:
- 43.8% of companies have seen a large increase in AI-driven attacks.
- 34.3% have noticed some increase.
That means most businesses in the sector are now facing this type of threat on a regular basis, which is why industry voices are sounding the alarm.
Ilko Iliev, a payments and fraud specialist at Anakatech, believes that AI-made fakes will soon be the number one threat to iGaming, making the need for safer online gambling greater than ever. His advice is clear: do not trust documents or images at face value, and add more layers of checks during verification.
Fraudsters now use several tricks at the same time, mixing betting scam tactics with AI technology:
- Doctored IDs designed to pass weak KYC checks.
- Synthetic accounts that use stolen or made-up data.
- Fake documents that look close to real passports or ID cards.
- Deepfake video calls where the person on screen is not who they seem to be.
These methods combine elements of traditional online gambling scams with new digital risks. They also make fraud in the gaming industry harder to define, since many attacks mix several techniques together.
The result is a strong wave of pressure: AI fraud makes existing online casino fraud even more difficult to handle. Operators who were already fighting money laundering and bonus abuse now face new tools that evolve quickly and test the limits of current security systems, showing how vital online gambling fraud prevention has become.
Global Fraud Rates by Region
AI fraud may be the newest challenge, but gambling fraud overall looks very different depending on the region. Some markets are under heavy strain, while others have managed to keep levels steady or even lower them.
Fraud rates give us a clear way to measure these changes. They show the share of fraudulent attempts out of all verification checks, such as sign-ups or deposits. The most recent figures underline how uneven gambling fraud has become worldwide:
- APAC: 3.3% in 2025, the highest worldwide, even though it dropped slightly compared to last year.
- Africa: 2.6% in 2025, down from 3.0% in 2024, showing a small improvement.
- Latin America and the Caribbean: 1.2% in 2025, up from 0.9% in 2024, which is an increase of more than 30% in one year.
- Middle East: 2.1% in 2025, compared to 2.0% in 2024, a very small change.
- Europe: 1.2% in 2025, just above the share of the year before.
- United States and Canada: 1.2% in 2025, almost the same as in 2024.
Asia shows the most worrying figures. Indonesia reached an 8.5% fraud rate, and Bangladesh followed with 7.5%. These numbers are much higher than in other parts of the world, making the region the hardest to manage for operators.
Latin America is also facing new pressure. Fraud rates are climbing fast there, mainly because of recent changes in regulation.
Europe, the Middle East, and North America are more stable. Their numbers have changed only slightly, suggesting that operators there are managing to keep fraud levels under control for now.
The Biggest Fraud Schemes iGaming Operators Face
Regional numbers reveal where gambling fraud is strongest, but they do not explain how it takes shape. Behind all the figures are the methods that fraudsters use to exploit weaknesses in the system. Old schemes like identity fraud, money laundering, and bonus abuse are still common, but AI is giving each of them more power.
To see the full impact, it helps to break down the main fraud schemes operators face now:
- Identity fraud: 64.8% of operators see this as a top concern.
- Money laundering: 64.8%, just as common and equally damaging.
- Bonus abuse: 63.8%, where players take unfair advantage of free offers.
- Payment fraud: 31.4%, often linked to stolen or fake payment details.
- Account takeovers: 23.8%, when fraudsters break into real player accounts.
Fraudsters often mix these methods together. A single scheme might start with a fake ID used to open several accounts. Those accounts can then be used to launder money, collect bonus offers, and even test stolen card numbers. This “stacking” makes fraud harder to catch, since it blends several tricks at the same time.
AI makes these problems even more serious; fake IDs can be supported by deepfakes, synthetic accounts are easier to build, and automated tools allow scams to move faster. What used to be smaller cases of fraud now appear in larger and more convincing ways.
To keep up, iGaming fraud prevention must cover both old schemes and new risks linked to AI.
The Bottom Line
Gambling fraud is still one of the biggest threats to the iGaming industry, and AI fraud is making the problem harder to manage. What once looked like single cases of identity theft, money laundering, or bonus abuse is now spreading faster with the help of deepfakes, fake IDs, and synthetic accounts.
Regions such as Asia and Latin America show the steepest increases, but every market feels the pressure.
To stay safe, operators need stronger checks and real-time monitoring. Without these steps, losses will grow, and player trust will be more difficult to win back.
FAQs
Gambling fraud is any dishonest action in betting or gaming. It can include using stolen payment cards, creating fake accounts, or manipulating games. These practices are a major part of online gambling fraud.
Three common forms of fraud in the gambling industry are:
• Identity fraud, using fake or stolen details.
• Payment fraud, involving unlawful or stolen payment methods.
• Bonus abuse, taking advantage of free offers unfairly.
These types are central to online casino fraud.
Bet fraud happens when people cheat the betting process to gain an unfair advantage. It can include match-fixing, using insider information, or exploiting system loopholes to force payouts. These practices are a type of betting scam that damages trust and increases risks for operators and players.
Crimes linked to gambling often include money laundering, fraud, match-fixing, and illegal betting. These activities damage trust and highlight the need for stronger gaming fraud prevention. Effective iGaming fraud prevention tools can help create safer online gambling practices for players worldwide.