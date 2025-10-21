close
menu
Dictionary
Recently Added Terms Anti-Malware Bitcoin Mining Black Box AI Free Float Optimism (OP)
Trending Terms AI Accelerator Autonomous AI Claude AI Learning Rate Liquid Asset
A-Z Terms
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start… View Full Term
Artificial Intelligence
Terms Actuator Artificial Neural Network Chatbot Copilot AI Machine Bias
Guides AI Apps for Android AI Apps for iPhone AI Coding Tools AI Content Generators AI Marketing Tools
How To's How to Build Android Bots How to Make AI Thumbnails How to Stop AI Hallucinations How to Use Google Gemini How to Write AI Prompts
Top Pick
How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users Artificial Intelligence

How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
Cryptocurrency
Terms Blockchain Cryptojacking Layer 0 (L0) Mining Rig On-Chain Analysis
Guides AI Crypto Coins Crypto Presales Meme Coins New Cryptocurrency Projects Upcoming Binance Listings
How To's How to Donate Crypto How to Mine Bitcoin How to Set Up Metamask How to Stake Solana How to Store Crypto
Top Pick
How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025 Cryptocurrency

How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
Cybersecurity
Terms 2FA Anti-Spyware Authenticator App VPN Server Whois
Guides Antivirus Software Password Managers Server Antivirus Software Android Spy Apps VPN Services
How To's How to Avoid Phishing Scams How to Detect Spyware How to Find My IP How to Set Up a VPN How to Unblock a Website
Top Pick
How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide Antivirus

How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
Gaming
Terms Avatar Battle Royale Games Game Mechanics Playstation Plus Sandbox Game
Guides Antivirus for Gaming PCs Free Games on Steam Most Played Games Upcoming Games 2025 VPNs for Gaming
How To's How to Connect PS Controller How to Get Discord on PS5 How to Game Share on Xbox How to Cancel Game Pass How to Play Fortnite
Top Pick
How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025 Gaming Culture & Communities

How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
Gambling
Terms Baccarat Odds Dead Man’s Hand Roulette Odds Spread Betting Underdog Betting
Guides Casino Apps Esports Betting Sites Real Time Gaming Casinos Real Money Slots Safe Online Casinos
Reviews Coinpoker Review BetUS Review Raging Bull Review Slots of Vegas Review Wild Casino Review
Top Pick
Martingale Betting System Explained Gambling

Martingale Betting System Explained
search
close
Dictionary
chevron
chevron Dictionary
Recently Added Terms
chevron
chevron Recently Added Terms
Anti-Malware
Bitcoin Mining
Black Box AI
Free Float
Optimism (OP)
Trending Terms
chevron
chevron Trending Terms
AI Accelerator
Autonomous AI
Claude AI
Learning Rate
Liquid Asset
A-Z Terms
chevron
chevron A-Z Terms
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start… View Full Term
Artificial Intelligence
chevron
chevron Artificial Intelligence
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Actuator
Artificial Neural Network
Chatbot
Copilot AI
Machine Bias
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
AI Apps for Android
AI Apps for iPhone
AI Coding Tools
AI Content Generators
AI Marketing Tools
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Build Android Bots
How to Make AI Thumbnails
How to Stop AI Hallucinations
How to Use Google Gemini
How to Write AI Prompts
Top Pick
Artificial Intelligence

How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
Cryptocurrency
chevron
chevron Cryptocurrency
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Blockchain
Cryptojacking
Layer 0 (L0)
Mining Rig
On-Chain Analysis
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
AI Crypto Coins
Crypto Presales
Meme Coins
New Cryptocurrency Projects
Upcoming Binance Listings
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Donate Crypto
How to Mine Bitcoin
How to Set Up Metamask
How to Stake Solana
How to Store Crypto
Top Pick
Cryptocurrency

How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
Cybersecurity
chevron
chevron Cybersecurity
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
2FA
Anti-Spyware
Authenticator App
VPN Server
Whois
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Antivirus Software
Password Managers
Server Antivirus Software
Android Spy Apps
VPN Services
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Avoid Phishing Scams
How to Detect Spyware
How to Find My IP
How to Set Up a VPN
How to Unblock a Website
Top Pick
Antivirus

How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
Gaming
chevron
chevron Gaming
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Avatar
Battle Royale Games
Game Mechanics
Playstation Plus
Sandbox Game
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Antivirus for Gaming PCs
Free Games on Steam
Most Played Games
Upcoming Games 2025
VPNs for Gaming
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Connect PS Controller
How to Get Discord on PS5
How to Game Share on Xbox
How to Cancel Game Pass
How to Play Fortnite
Top Pick
Gaming Culture & Communities

How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
Gambling
chevron
chevron Gambling
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Baccarat Odds
Dead Man’s Hand
Roulette Odds
Spread Betting
Underdog Betting
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Casino Apps
Esports Betting Sites
Real Time Gaming Casinos
Real Money Slots
Safe Online Casinos
Reviews
chevron
chevron Reviews
Coinpoker Review
BetUS Review
Raging Bull Review
Slots of Vegas Review
Wild Casino Review
Top Pick
Gambling

Martingale Betting System Explained
Martingale Betting System Explained
globe English
Languages
close
English check
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Svenska
한국어
日本語
SUGGESTED SEARCHES
Is Toronto the Next Silicon Valley? Borderless AI CEO Suggests ‘Yes’ Interview
Google's Gemini AI is a Serious Threat to ChatGPT – Here's Why Artificial Intelligence
How ChatGPT is Revolutionizing Smart Contract and Blockchain Cryptocurrency

Trust in Google’s AI Overview Is Low: 2025 Survey Reveals Why

Why Trust Techopedia

The AI Overview feature is changing how millions of people use Google. Instead of scrolling through endless links, users now get instant answers at the top of their screens – but not everyone trusts what they see. 

This article explores how Americans are reacting to AI Overview search results: how often they see them, how useful they find them, and how much they trust the information shown.

Key Takeaways

  • Nearly two-thirds (65%) of US adults say they sometimes see AI Overview search results while using Google.
  • Younger adults notice them more, with 62% of adults aged 18–29 often noticing AI results compared with only 23% of people aged 65 and older.
  • Nearly a quarter (20%) of adults say AI summaries are very useful, and 52% think they are somewhat useful.
  • Only 6% of people fully trust AI summaries, while 46% say they have little or no trust in them.
  • As AI web search becomes more common, fewer people click on links, which may lower visits to smaller websites.

How Often Do People Actually See AI Overviews?

Google’s AI Overview feature has become a common part of how people use search engines. 

According to the Pew Research Center’s August 2025 survey, 65% of US adults say they at least sometimes come across AI overviews in search results. This shows that many people now see these short, artificial intelligence-generated sections when they look for information online.

Younger adults notice them the most:

  • Ages 18–29: 62% say they see these AI results often or extremely often.
  • Ages 30–49: 53% say the same.
  • Ages 50–64: 39% report seeing them frequently.
  • Ages 65 and older: only 23% say they often see them.
  • Around 13% of respondents said they were not sure if they had seen an AI summary at all. 

The difference between younger and older adults is quite large (almost 40 points). People in their twenties and thirties use search more actively and usually try new features sooner, while older adults may focus more on the traditional list of links and pay less attention to the new layout on screen.

Do Americans Find AI Summaries Useful?

When it comes to AI-powered search, most people seem open to it but not fully convinced. 

The survey found that only one in five adults thinks AI summaries are extremely or very useful. Many like the idea of getting quick answers, but they still want to be sure the information is right.

Younger adults tend to be more positive:

  • Under 30: 25% say they find the summaries extremely or very useful.
  • 65 and older: only 12% agree.

Most people sit in the middle: about 52% say they find these summaries somewhat useful. That means they see some value in them but still have doubts, with many seeming to view them as a helpful extra rather than something they fully depend on.

Political views do not make much difference. Republicans and Democrats see these features in similar ways, showing that usefulness depends more on personal comfort with technology than on political ideas.

Overall, Americans are still learning how to use Google AI Overviews in their daily searches, finding the feature interesting but not yet something they completely trust.

How Much People Trust AI Search Results

Trust in AI search still feels uncertain for many Americans. According to the survey, only a small group feels completely sure about the information they see.

  • Only 6% say they trust AI summaries “a lot.” 
  • Around 48% say they trust the information to some extent. They find these tools helpful but still like to check the facts before believing what they read.
  • About 46% say they have little or no trust in the results. Some are unsure how the summaries are created or which sources are used, so they continue to rely on traditional searches. 

For now, many Americans are still learning how much they can depend on AI web search, balancing curiosity with a sense of care.

The growth of AI Google search is quietly changing how people find information online. Many users now focus on the short answers that appear at the top of the page instead of clicking through long lists of links. This shows how much people value quick, simple information, even when they still have doubts about how reliable it is.

Trust remains an important challenge:

  • Only a small number of Americans say they fully trust these tools, while most feel somewhere in between.
  • This gap may make people slower to depend on Google search AI for important or detailed topics where accuracy really matters.

Publishers are also feeling the change, which impacts their visibility:

  • When users find what they need inside the summaries, they click fewer links.
  • Fewer clicks can reduce traffic for smaller websites and independent outlets.
  • Over time, this may shape which voices get noticed and how online content is created.

In the years ahead, AI-powered search will likely keep improving, offering clearer details about sources, better quality checks, and easier ways to explain how AI summaries are made. 

The Bottom Line

The AI Overview has become a familiar part of online searches, changing how people find and read information – but although many users enjoy quick, clear answers, some still prefer to check things on their own. 

As Google Search AI develops, better accuracy and clearer sources will help more people feel confident using it.

FAQs

How to get the AI Overview?

The Google AI Overview appears automatically in Google search when you make detailed or question-style searches. It shows up when Google thinks a summary will be useful.

Why is Google showing AI Overview?

AI Google search helps people save time by giving short, clear answers at the top of the results page. These AI results are gathered from trusted websites, helping users get a quick overview before choosing what to read in their usual web search.

Is AI Overview the same as ChatGPT?

No, they work in different ways. Google AI Overview collects and summarizes information already available online, while ChatGPT creates new text through conversation. 

Is AI Overview free to use? 

Yes, the AI Overview Google feature is free for everyone. Anyone using Google Search can see it on desktop or mobile. It’s part of typical search results and gives a faster way to view important details without paying for anything extra.

References

  1. How Americans feel about AI summaries in search results (Pew Research)
Maria Webb
Technology Journalist
Maria Webb
Technology Journalist

Maria is Techopedia's technology journalist with over five years of experience with a deep interest in AI and machine learning. She excels in data-driven journalism, making complex topics both accessible and engaging for her audience. Her work is also prominently featured on Eurostat. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honors in English and a Master of Science in Strategic Management and Digital Marketing from the University of Malta. Maria's background includes journalism for Newsbook.com.mt, covering a range of topics from local events to international tech trends.

Related Features

More
Why AI Visibility Now Decides Which Crypto Projects Survive
Artificial Intelligence

Why AI Visibility Now Decides Which Crypto Projects Survive

 Nicole Willing 17 hours
AI Therapy in 2025: Do Americans Trust AI for Mental Health?
Artificial Intelligence

AI Therapy in 2025: Do Americans Trust AI for Mental Health?

 Maria Webb 2 days
GITEX Global: AI Is Rebuilding Trust, Ending Hunger & Driving Growth
Artificial Intelligence

GITEX Global: AI Is Rebuilding Trust, Ending Hunger & Driving Growth

 Neil C. Hughes 4 days
What if AI Isn’t a Bubble? The Case for Exponential Growth
Artificial Intelligence

What if AI Isn’t a Bubble? The Case for Exponential Growth

 Mark de Wolf 7 days
BCG on Why Reskilling Employees Is the Missing Link in AI Adoption
Artificial Intelligence

BCG on Why Reskilling Employees Is the Missing Link in AI Adoption

 Neil C. Hughes 1 week
The Future of Teamwork: Atlassian’s Teamwork Collection Explained
Artificial Intelligence

The Future of Teamwork: Atlassian’s Teamwork Collection Explained

 Neil C. Hughes 2 weeks
OpenAI’s Sora 2 New Features: Realism, Sound & Control Boosts
Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI’s Sora 2 New Features: Realism, Sound & Control Boosts

 Franklin Okeke 2 weeks
Nano Banana AI Image Editing Guide: Google’s Realistic Photo Transformations
Artificial Intelligence

Nano Banana AI Image Editing Guide: Google’s Realistic Photo Transformations

 Alex McFarland 2 weeks