Trust in Google’s AI Overview Is Low: 2025 Survey Reveals Why
The AI Overview feature is changing how millions of people use Google. Instead of scrolling through endless links, users now get instant answers at the top of their screens – but not everyone trusts what they see.
This article explores how Americans are reacting to AI Overview search results: how often they see them, how useful they find them, and how much they trust the information shown.
Key Takeaways
- Nearly two-thirds (65%) of US adults say they sometimes see AI Overview search results while using Google.
- Younger adults notice them more, with 62% of adults aged 18–29 often noticing AI results compared with only 23% of people aged 65 and older.
- Nearly a quarter (20%) of adults say AI summaries are very useful, and 52% think they are somewhat useful.
- Only 6% of people fully trust AI summaries, while 46% say they have little or no trust in them.
- As AI web search becomes more common, fewer people click on links, which may lower visits to smaller websites.
How Often Do People Actually See AI Overviews?
Google’s AI Overview feature has become a common part of how people use search engines.
According to the Pew Research Center’s August 2025 survey, 65% of US adults say they at least sometimes come across AI overviews in search results. This shows that many people now see these short, artificial intelligence-generated sections when they look for information online.
Younger adults notice them the most:
- Ages 18–29: 62% say they see these AI results often or extremely often.
- Ages 30–49: 53% say the same.
- Ages 50–64: 39% report seeing them frequently.
- Ages 65 and older: only 23% say they often see them.
- Around 13% of respondents said they were not sure if they had seen an AI summary at all.
The difference between younger and older adults is quite large (almost 40 points). People in their twenties and thirties use search more actively and usually try new features sooner, while older adults may focus more on the traditional list of links and pay less attention to the new layout on screen.
Do Americans Find AI Summaries Useful?
When it comes to AI-powered search, most people seem open to it but not fully convinced.
The survey found that only one in five adults thinks AI summaries are extremely or very useful. Many like the idea of getting quick answers, but they still want to be sure the information is right.
Younger adults tend to be more positive:
- Under 30: 25% say they find the summaries extremely or very useful.
- 65 and older: only 12% agree.
Most people sit in the middle: about 52% say they find these summaries somewhat useful. That means they see some value in them but still have doubts, with many seeming to view them as a helpful extra rather than something they fully depend on.
Political views do not make much difference. Republicans and Democrats see these features in similar ways, showing that usefulness depends more on personal comfort with technology than on political ideas.
Overall, Americans are still learning how to use Google AI Overviews in their daily searches, finding the feature interesting but not yet something they completely trust.
How Much People Trust AI Search Results
Trust in AI search still feels uncertain for many Americans. According to the survey, only a small group feels completely sure about the information they see.
- Only 6% say they trust AI summaries “a lot.”
- Around 48% say they trust the information to some extent. They find these tools helpful but still like to check the facts before believing what they read.
- About 46% say they have little or no trust in the results. Some are unsure how the summaries are created or which sources are used, so they continue to rely on traditional searches.
For now, many Americans are still learning how much they can depend on AI web search, balancing curiosity with a sense of care.
What This Means for the Future of AI-Powered Search
The growth of AI Google search is quietly changing how people find information online. Many users now focus on the short answers that appear at the top of the page instead of clicking through long lists of links. This shows how much people value quick, simple information, even when they still have doubts about how reliable it is.
Trust remains an important challenge:
- Only a small number of Americans say they fully trust these tools, while most feel somewhere in between.
- This gap may make people slower to depend on Google search AI for important or detailed topics where accuracy really matters.
Publishers are also feeling the change, which impacts their visibility:
- When users find what they need inside the summaries, they click fewer links.
- Fewer clicks can reduce traffic for smaller websites and independent outlets.
- Over time, this may shape which voices get noticed and how online content is created.
In the years ahead, AI-powered search will likely keep improving, offering clearer details about sources, better quality checks, and easier ways to explain how AI summaries are made.
The Bottom Line
The AI Overview has become a familiar part of online searches, changing how people find and read information – but although many users enjoy quick, clear answers, some still prefer to check things on their own.
As Google Search AI develops, better accuracy and clearer sources will help more people feel confident using it.
FAQs
How to get the AI Overview?
The Google AI Overview appears automatically in Google search when you make detailed or question-style searches. It shows up when Google thinks a summary will be useful.
Why is Google showing AI Overview?
AI Google search helps people save time by giving short, clear answers at the top of the results page. These AI results are gathered from trusted websites, helping users get a quick overview before choosing what to read in their usual web search.
Is AI Overview the same as ChatGPT?
No, they work in different ways. Google AI Overview collects and summarizes information already available online, while ChatGPT creates new text through conversation.
Is AI Overview free to use?
Yes, the AI Overview Google feature is free for everyone. Anyone using Google Search can see it on desktop or mobile. It’s part of typical search results and gives a faster way to view important details without paying for anything extra.
References
- How Americans feel about AI summaries in search results (Pew Research)