How to Build Your Own Android Bot With Google’s Androidify 

In early September 2025, Google announced that the full-fledged Androidify app is now available on the web and Google Play Store. The app allows users to create their own Android bots by uploading photos.
In a blog post, Google explained that the new Androidify version elevates the avatar experience even further and enables users to upload a selfie or enter a prompt, add accessories, and then watch Gemini AI generate a unique Android bot for them.
We take a look at what makes the revived Androidify app special and how you can create your first Android bot using your selfie and artificial intelligence (AI).
Key Takeaways
- Google has revived Androidify with a fresh AI-powered version available on the web and the Play Store.
- The app uses Gemini and Imagen AI to turn selfies or text prompts into personalized Android bots.
- Users can further customize their bots with accessories, clothing, and backgrounds.
- Bots can be saved, shared, or used as stickers across messaging and social apps.
- Androidify now offers a playful yet practical tool for self-expression, content creation, and branding.
What Updates Came With the New Androidify?
Google has revived Androidify, but this time, with a fresh AI-driven approach.
At the center of the new Androidify is Firebase AI Logic SDK, which taps into Google’s Gemini and Imagen AI models. According to the official Android Developers Blog, this integration is fundamental to many innovative features the new Androidify has. For instance, the AI tool can take either your uploaded selfie or your written prompt, and then create a personalized Android bot that mirrors your unique traits or description.
The new Androidify app also includes a “Help me write” feature powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash, and this can automatically generate creative descriptions of the Android bot’s clothing and hairstyle, which adds an element of spontaneity and surprise to the customization process.
From a design and user experience standpoint, Google said the entire Androidify app interface is built with Jetpack Compose, its modern declarative UI toolkit, using the latest Material 3 Expressive design system.
Google also disclosed that Androidify integrates CameraX, combined with the ML Kit Pose Detection API. This camera setup, it added, can detect when a person is in frame, so that it enables the capture button only at the right moments and provides visual guides to assist users.
The app has also been updated with a “Sticker mode” which utilizes the ML Kit Subject Segmentation library to remove backgrounds from bots, making them easy to use as stickers in compatible apps.
How to Create Your Android Bot With the New Androidify
To make your own bot using Androidify, you need to upload a photo or write a text prompt to that effect. It’s demonstrated below:
Step 1: Upload a Photo or Enter a Text Prompt
Open the Androidify app on your Android device. Once opened, upload or take a clear selfie you wish to use, choose your bot color, and then click on the “Transform” button.
The AI will generate a bot that closely resembles you. To test the tool, I took a selfie with my Liverpool jersey sitting on a sofa and also chose purple for my Android bot color.
Alternatively, if you prefer, enter a text prompt describing your desired bot’s appearance or style, including details such as hairstyle, clothing, or accessories.
To test this method, I asked Androidify to create my bot wearing a blue Liverpool jersey, holding a ball inside the stadium. I noticed the app didn’t generate the bot with my exact instructions, though it was a great output.
Step 2: Customize Your Android Bot
Once the tool has generated your Android bot, click on the “Customize and Share” button. To personalize it further, you can select accessories such as hats, glasses, pets, or backgrounds.
Step 3: Save & Share Your Android Bot
After finalizing your customizations, save your Android bot by clicking on the “download” or “Share your bot” buttons.
You can share your creation directly on social media or use it across apps that support stickers. This completes your journey to building a unique Android avatar with AI.
What Is Androidify? The App’s History
Androidify was originally launched by Google in 2011 as a creative app that allowed users to build and customize their own avatars styled as the iconic green Android robot.
Its early features included a wide range of options for personalizing avatars, from skin colors, hairstyles, and clothing to accessories like glasses, hats, pets, and even sports equipment. This variety gave users multiple ways to express themselves through the playful Android mascot.
However, Androidify saw its last major update in 2016, with no adaptations for subsequent Android OS changes. Over time, its popularity waned as newer platforms introduced their own avatar and emoji customization tools, including Gboard and Facebook Messenger, which offered more advanced features and humanlike options.
Prior to its latest update, there was declining usage, which perhaps contributed to Google’s quiet discontinuation of the app in early 2020, including its removal from both the Play Store and its official website.
The Bottom Line
AI power finally revived the once thought to be dead Androidify app back to life, transforming it into a modern AI-driven tool for creators. It helps users express their individuality and creativity in a diverse form and setting. With Androidify, casual users and social media enthusiasts get a simple tool to generate playful, personalized avatars quickly by using their selfies or text prompts.
Also, content creators and small business owners can leverage Androidify bots as unique digital personas or branded characters for their social media, marketing, and storytelling. The app’s AI-driven automation also reduces the time and skill needed to create engaging visual content while offering intuitive customization features.
While competitors such as Bitmoji, ZEPETO, and Facebook Avatars offer varied customization and social features, Androidify could stand out with its distinctive Android-themed design.
The coming weeks and months may reveal whether users still cherish Androidify after its comeback or not. In the meantime, you may try it out, since it’s free for most users at the moment.
FAQs
Yes, Androidify is free to download and use on the Google Play Store as well as accessible via the web.
The new Androidify app uses Google’s Gemini and Imagen AI models to generate personalized Android bots from selfies or prompts.
Yes, after the AI creates your bot, you can customize accessories like hats, glasses, pets, and backgrounds to further personalize it.
You can save your Android bot as an image or sticker and share it easily on social media or messaging apps that support stickers.
References
- Androidify: Build your own Android bot using AI (Blog Google)
- Androidify: Building AI first Android Experiences with Gemini using Jetpack Compose and Firebase (Android Developers Blog)