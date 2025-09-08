Learn Languages Smarter: Google Translate’s Live AI Tools

SUGGESTED SEARCHES
A person in a dark jacket interacts with a glowing holographic display in a narrow urban street, surrounded by historic buildings.

In August 2025, Google announced that it’s leveraging the multimodal capabilities of its Gemini models to roll out two new features in Google Translate, helping users with live translation and language learning. 

Google said the new features will make it easier to overcome language barriers and allow users to have a “back-and-forth conversation in real time” with audio and on-screen translations through the Translate app.

Since becoming part of the Google ecosystem in 2006, Google Translate has evolved to become a go-to solution for language learners and global communication. And with the rise of multimodal AI models, it only makes sense that Google sought a way to breathe new life into the language solution. 

Here’s a look at how the new AI-powered features in Google Translate work and how to use them to meet your unique learning goals.

Key Takeaways

  • Google Translate now supports live, back-and-forth conversations in more than 70 languages.
  • The live feature offers audio playback and real-time text transcripts.
  • A new “Practice” mode creates tailored learning sessions, based on user goals and skill levels.
  • The update uses Google’s Gemini AI models to improve accuracy, tone, and cultural nuance.
  • These tools aim to make language learning and real-time translation more natural and accessible.

AI in Language Learning & Translation 

“I can’t imagine ‘real-time’ translation will truly happen, there will always be a delay of some sort,” a user commented on Reddit just a year ago. Fast forward to today, and artificial intelligence (AI) is making that happen. 

AI-powered language translation has evolved from just simple word-for-word substitution to understanding context, tone, and even cultural nuances. The improvement means that users are no longer faced with awkward or literal translations, but rather fluid, natural conversations

But translation isn’t the only area where AI is making strides. Language learning tools and apps are also seeing lots of AI-enabled capabilities. Apps like Duolingo, Babbel, and Memrise are popular today for their language learning capabilities, thanks to the power of AI.

The new update in the Translate app is the first time Google is bringing together AI and machine learning to roll out live conversations and personalized language learning experiences straight to millions of Google Translate users. 

The tech giant said in its release statement:

“Using advanced AI models, we’re introducing new live capabilities to make it easier to communicate in real-time, and a new language practice experiment designed to help you meet your unique learning goals.” 

How the Live Capabilities in Google Translate Work

Google markets the AI-enabled features in Translate as solutions that make language learning and live conversations easier for both early learners and advanced speakers.

AI-Powered Google Live Translation 

Available to users in the US, Mexico, and India as of September 4, 2025, this new Google update now allows you to have real-time, back-and-forth conversations in the Translate app with ease. 

Google said the feature is available in more than 70 languages, including Arabic, French, Hindi, Korean, Spanish, and Tamil. 

As demonstrated in the practical video by Google below, the live capability can instantly translate spoken words and phrases and show you both audio playback of the translation and an on-screen transcript in both languages in real-time. 

To use the feature:

  • Open the Translate app on your Android or iOS device
  • Tap “Live Translate”
  • Select your preferred languages, and start speaking.
  • The app will intelligently detect conversational pauses, different accents, and intonations in the conversation to switch between the two languages.

This allows you to have a natural flow of conversation with just a single tap. Google’s voice and speech recognition models also allow the app to isolate sounds to ensure you have a clear, high-quality translation.

Customized Language Learning  

Google Translate has also gotten a new customizable language learning feature that can help you improve your conversation skills for different languages like English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese. 

This new “Practice” mode in Google Translate creates tailored practice sessions based on your skill level and learning goals.

New Google Translate Live “Practice” Mode Test Drive

Here’s a step-by-step guide to how I tested the new learning feature in Google Translate, now in beta:

Step 1: Open the Translate app, tap on the “Practice” button containing a graduation hat, and click “Get Started.” 

Dark input screen with English to Spanish translation options and a highlighted “Practice” button in beta.
Select “Practice” Button in Google Translate. Source: Franklin Okeke for Techopedia

Step 2: Select the language you would like to practice and click “Next.”

In this case, I selected “Spanish.”

Setup screen showing display language as English and practice language options Spanish or French.
Select your preferred practice language in Google Translate. Source: Franklin Okeke for Techopedia

Step 3: Select your current level of understanding for the practice language and click “Next.”

  • Choosing “Basic” means you can communicate in the language using basic words and phrases. 
  • “Intermediate” means you can express opinions and discuss everyday experiences. 
  • While advanced means you can converse in depth about diverse topics. 

Your next activities get matched based on the level you chose. For the test, I selected “Basic.”

Screen asking for current Spanish level with options: Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced.
Select your language understanding level in Google Translate. Source: Franklin Okeke for Techopedia

Step 4: Set your learning goal by typing your motivation in the box provided and clicking “Start Practicing.”

For example, you can type: “Get to know about Spain during my holidays in Barcelona.” Your activities will be personalized around your goal. Alternatively, you can also select your goal from some suggestions the tool provides.

App screen asking “What’s motivating you to learn Spanish?” with a text box for goals and options like “Professional conversations.”
Creating your learning goal in Google Translate. Source: Franklin Okeke for Techopedia

Step 5: Select a scenario from the recommended options

In this case, I selected “Ask for directions to the Sagrada Familia” and clicked “Practice.” Alternatively, you can also create your own practice scenario if you wish.

Practice dashboard showing a goal to learn Spanish in Barcelona, with scenarios like “Ask for directions to the Sagrada Familia.”
Select a language learning scenario in Google Translate. Source: Franklin Okeke for Techopedia

Step 6: Choose either listening or speaking for your learning practice

I chose listening for the test.

Scenario practice screen with options to “Listen” or “Speak” for practicing Spanish conversations.
Selecting either listen or speak in Google Translate learning practice. Source: Franklin Okeke for Techopedia

Step 7: On the new page, click on “Start” and proceed to listen to the audio note. 

Select the words you recognize from the audio and click “Check.” The next page will show you whether you’re correct or not, and then you can proceed to test another goal.

Listening exercise screen with audio playback and word choices such as “near,” “excuse me,” “far,” and “straight.”
Playing audio in Google Translate to check your language understanding. Source: Franklin Okeke for Techopedia

The Bottom Line 

AI-assisted language learning and translation from Google is a bold step toward enhancing the Translate app’s usefulness in meeting modern communication demands. I’ll admit I was sceptical about yet another AI integration in a tool I’ve used for years. 

Google Translate has always been straightforward. So, does it really need more AI? After testing the live conversation and practice features, I realized they genuinely make communicating easier

The technology doesn’t remove the challenge of learning a language. However, it can make the process more approachable. 

FAQs

How do I use Google Translate live?

Open the Translate app, tap “Live translate,” select your languages, and start speaking. The app will translate and display audio and text in real time.

Is there a way to translate in real time?

Yes, Google Translate’s live translation feature supports instant conversation translation in over 70 languages.

Does Google have a real-time translation app?

Yes. Google Translate app now includes real-time translation capabilities with audio and on-screen text support.

How do I translate live audio?

Use the microphone button in the Translate app to speak; the app will transcribe and translate your speech instantly.

Franklin Okeke
Technology Journalist
Franklin Okeke
Technology Journalist

Franklin Okeke is an author and tech journalist with over seven years of IT experience. Coming from a software development background, his writing spans cybersecurity, AI, cloud computing, IoT, and software development. In addition to pursuing a Master's degree in Cybersecurity & Human Factors from Bournemouth University, Franklin has two published books and four academic papers to his name. Apart from Techopedia, his writing has been featured in tech publications such as TechRepublic, The Register, Computing, TechInformed, Moonlock, and other top technology publications. When he is not reading or writing, Franklin trains at a boxing gym and plays the piano.

