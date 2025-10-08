close
SUGGESTED SEARCHES
Is Toronto the Next Silicon Valley? Borderless AI CEO Suggests ‘Yes’ Interview
How ChatGPT is Revolutionizing Smart Contract and Blockchain Cryptocurrency
Google's Gemini AI is a Serious Threat to ChatGPT – Here's Why Artificial Intelligence

H-1B Visa Program Changes: Data Shows Cost for Tech Hiring

Why Trust Techopedia

The H-1B visa is back in the spotlight after President Trump introduced a one-time $100,000 fee for new applications. 

The White House says this latest H-1B visa program update aims to prevent “systemic abuse,” yet the move has raised concern across the tech industry. Large employers, immigration lawyers, and foreign professionals are now watching closely to see how this change might affect US hiring.

This article explores the latest data on who holds H-1B visas, which industries rely on them most, and how these changes could affect the country’s technology workforce.

Key Takeaways

  • In 2024, 63.9% of all H-1B approvals went to computer-related occupations, adding up to around 255,000 applications in total.
  • Around 70% of computer-related petitions were for ongoing employment, meaning most current visa holders working in tech jobs were not affected by the new $100,000 fee.
  • India received 71% of all H-1B visas in 2024, while China received 11.7%, together accounting for more than 80% of all work permits issued that year.
  • The second-largest occupational group was architecture, engineering, and surveying, which had about 40,000 approvals.
  • Amazon had 31,956 approved petitions between fiscal year 2023 and mid-2025, confirming the company’s leading role in driving global tech careers.

How The H-1B Program Works Today

The H-1B visa is a type of employment visa that lets US companies bring in skilled workers for jobs that need special knowledge or training. It’s mainly used in areas like technology, engineering, and finance, where employers often look for workers with advanced skills or education.

Line graph depicting H-1B visas approved from 2000 to 2024

Eligibility and duration for this work permit for immigrants:

  • To apply, a person needs at least a bachelor’s degree, or something equal to it, in a field related to the job.
  • The company that hires the person must show that the position truly needs those skills and that they are offering a fair wage.
  • The visa is first given for three years and can be renewed for a total stay of up to six years if the worker keeps the same or a similar role.

The new $100,000 H-1B visa fee introduced by the Trump administration is a major change under the latest new immigration laws. 

  • For large technology firms that already depend on international specialists, the new fee acts more like a filter than a complete stop. These companies can still hire new workers, but now need to think more carefully about which positions are worth the higher cost. 
  • However, smaller firms may find it harder to compete for global talent because the added cost makes sponsorship much more expensive.

These H-1B visa program changes have raised new attention on which industries depend most on the H-1B system, and how much of the US tech workforce is built on this pathway.

Which Jobs Rely Most on The H-1B Program

According to the latest data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, 63.9% of all approved H-1B applications in 2024 were for computer-related occupationsaround 255,000 H-1B applications in total

Around 70% of those were for continuing employment, which the H-1B visa changes do not target, meaning most current visa holders are not affected by the new rule.

Most of these roles sit within the tech industry, covering areas such as:

The second-largest group includes architecture, engineering, and surveying, with about 40,000 approvals (10.2%). These positions often involve project design, technical planning, and large-scale infrastructure work.

Other industries made up smaller shares of the total:

  • Education: 6.0%
  • Administrative specializations: 5.4%
  • Medicine and health: 4.2%
  • Mathematics and physical sciences: 2.8%
  • Life sciences: 1.9%
  • Managers and officials: 1.7%
  • Others: 3.9% 

Together, these figures show how central the visa program has become to the US technology and engineering workforce.

Where H-1B Recipients Come From

Most people who receive an H-1B visa come from a few main countries that have strong ties to the US tech industry. In 2024, India accounted for the vast majority of approvals, highlighting its central role in the program.

Top countries of origin:

  • India: 283,397 visas (71%)
  • China: 46,680 visas (11.7%)
  • Philippines: 5,248 visas (1.3%)
  • Canada: 4,222 visas (1.1%)
  • South Korea: 3,983 visas (1.0%)
  • Mexico: 3,333 visas (0.8%)
  • Taiwan: 3,099 visas (0.8%)
  • Pakistan: 3,052 visas (0.8%)

Together, India and China make up over 80% of all H-1B approvals. Most of these workers fill technology jobs in US firms that rely on global expertise to meet ongoing demand. 

However, if the US tech leadership falters, other countries may fill the void, claiming the crown of the global tech leaders

The scale of the dependence on international talent becomes even clearer when examining the companies that sponsor the highest number of H-1B workers – a list led by some of the world’s largest technology firms.

The Tech Giants Leading H-1B Employment

The data shows that the largest US technology companies depend heavily on the H-1B visa program to access tech talent. Between fiscal year 2023 and mid-2025, Amazon had about 31,956 approved petitions, making it the top H-1B employer in the country.

Top H-1B employers (2023–2025):

  • Amazon: 31,956 approvals
  • Tata Consultancy Services: 19,994 
  • Infosys: 17,489
  • Google: 15,010 
  • Microsoft: 14,707 
  • Meta: 13,338 
  • Apple: 11,896 
  • Cognizant Technology: 11,746

These figures highlight how the system connects the wider tech job market and helps ease the labor shortage. 

Many of the top firms are large multinational employers that already have a strong global presence. For them, the visa program helps bring in tech talent with the right experience to manage large-scale projects and emerging technologies.

What the Numbers Say About US Tech Hiring

The figures illustrate the close connection between the H-1B program and the tech job market. Every policy update has the power to change how companies build their teams and plan new projects.

  • Fewer new arrivals: Because the H-1B visa rule change only applies to new petitions, fewer skilled workers may enter the US under this visa.
  • Renewals continue: Most current workers are already in long-term roles, so their H-1B visa status stays the same for now.
  • More overseas work: Some companies may choose this path as the H-1B visa changes increase the cost of new sponsorship.

Recruiters say this shift feels more like a change in pace than a sudden stop – but the result could be an even wider labor shortage in fields such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. These areas already struggle to find enough experienced workers, and any slowdown in visa approvals could make that gap even larger.

As the new rule takes effect, the main issue now is how US companies will continue attracting skilled international workers under stricter costs and conditions.

The Bottom Line

The H-1B visa remains one of the main ways for US companies to bring in skilled workers from abroad. It plays a big role in tech jobs, where demand for experienced software and data professionals keeps growing.

While the new $100,000 fee makes hiring harder, especially for smaller firms, many large technology companies will probably still rely on the program. However, they will choose new hires even more carefully.

FAQs

What is the new rule for H-1B visa?

A new rule introduced in 2025 adds a $100,000 fee for every new H-1B visa petition. This change applies only to first-time applications, not to renewals or extensions. 

Will an H-1B visa holder ever get a green card?

People on an H-1B visa can apply for permanent residency through their employer. It’s a dual-intent employment visa, which means workers can stay in the US while waiting for their green card process to move forward.

What are the changes in the H-1B visa in 2025?

The biggest change is the $100,000 fee added under the new immigration laws. The rule targets new applications and aims to discourage misuse of the system.

Will there be no H-1B lottery in 2026?

The annual lottery is still expected, though officials are reviewing how it works. Future H-1b visa program changes may give preference to applicants with stronger qualifications or higher salaries instead of relying only on random selection.

References

  1. Characteristics of H-1B Specialty Occupation Workers (USCIS)
Maria Webb
Technology Journalist
Maria Webb
Technology Journalist

Maria is Techopedia's technology journalist with over five years of experience with a deep interest in AI and machine learning. She excels in data-driven journalism, making complex topics both accessible and engaging for her audience. Her work is also prominently featured on Eurostat. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honors in English and a Master of Science in Strategic Management and Digital Marketing from the University of Malta. Maria's background includes journalism for Newsbook.com.mt, covering a range of topics from local events to international tech trends.

