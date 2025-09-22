How Many People Use the Internet Globally? 2025 Data

How many people use the internet today? The answer depends on both age and place.
Young adults in Japan, Spain, and Turkey often say they are online almost constantly, while older generations connect far less. For younger people, the internet has become part of daily life – shaping work, entertainment, and friendships. At the same time, habits still vary widely across the world, giving us a mixed picture of who goes online and how often.
This article explores how many people use the internet in different ways, showing the gap between daily and constant users, the contrasts across regions, and the divides that still separate younger and older generations.
Key Takeaways
- Across 24 countries, a median of 28% of adults say they are online almost constantly, while another 40% use the internet several times a day.
- Younger adults, mainly those aged 18–34, show the highest levels of constant internet usage compared with older groups.
- Big regional gaps appear, with Japan, Spain, and South Korea reporting very high use, while Nigeria and Kenya remain much lower.
- Strong networks and cheaper data often go hand in hand with heavier internet usage and higher constant connection rates.
- The results make clear that access is widespread, but the intensity of internet usage still depends greatly on both age and place.
How Many People Use the Internet?
A median of 28% of adults across 24 countries say they are online almost constantly. Another 40% go online several times a day, while 9% do not use the internet at all, according to a 2025 Pew Research Center survey.
These figures highlight both the wide reach of the internet and the gaps that remain. Younger adults are much more likely than older adults to describe themselves as “almost always online.” In some countries, more than 8 in 10 younger adults say they are connected all the time, while in others, fewer than 2 in 10 do.
Daily vs. Constant Internet Usage
Let’s start with those who are “almost always online.” This is not the same as general daily use, which is much more common. So, if you ask how many people use the internet daily, the answer will be far higher than the share who describe themselves as always connected.
- Daily users may check email in the morning, send a few messages during the day, and watch a film or series in the evening.
- Constant users often keep social media or messaging apps open throughout the day, checking them many times.
This distinction is important for understanding the results. Being a daily user means the internet is part of someone’s life, but being a constant user shows that online activity runs in the background for much of the day.
These patterns highlight how internet data usage keeps growing as more people stay logged in for longer.
Regional Contrasts: Where People Are Most & Least Connected
The survey makes clear how many people use the internet globally on a constant basis. Some countries show very high levels of connection, while others remain far lower.
High Levels of Constant Internet Use
- In Japan, 85% of adults aged 18–34 say they are almost always online. Even among those 50 and older, 38% report constant use.
- In Spain, 70% of adults aged 18–34 say they are almost always online, while 20% of those 50 and older report the same.
- South Korea also shows high figures, with 68% of younger adults and 32% of older adults connected almost all the time.
Middle Levels of Constant Use
- In the US, 61% of younger adults report constant use, compared with 22% of older adults.
- France shows 55% among younger adults and only 8% among older adults.
- Argentina records 59% for younger adults and 22% for older adults.
Low Levels of Constant Use
- In Nigeria, only 15% of younger adults and 4% of older adults say they are almost always online.
- Kenya reports similar numbers, with 15% of younger adults and 4% of older adults connected constantly.
- South Africa is higher than its neighbors but still low compared with global leaders: 29% of younger adults and 6% of older adults are almost always online.
These results show that internet usage is shaped by both resources and habits. Countries with strong infrastructure and affordable data have much higher rates of constant use. These conditions often go hand in hand with heavier internet data usage, especially in urban areas.
In middle-level countries, the technology is in place, but age differences play the biggest role in how people go online.
Generational Divides: Young vs. Older Adults Online
Age plays a strong role in how many people use the internet. This pattern repeats across every country in the study, but the size of the gap varies.
Some of the biggest age gaps were found in the following countries:
- Turkey: 64% of adults aged 18–34 report being online almost constantly, compared with 12% of adults aged 50 and older (a gap of 52 points).
- Spain: 70% of younger adults say they are almost always online, while only 20% of older adults do the same (a 50-point gap).
- Japan: 85% of younger adults report constant use, compared with 38% of older adults (a 47-point difference).
- France: 55% of younger adults are almost always online, while only 8% of older adults report this (also a 47-point gap).
These differences matter because they shape everyday life in very different ways. For younger adults, online fluency supports careers, friendships, and identity.
Meanwhile, older adults often go online for specific tasks such as reading the news, managing finances, or keeping in touch with family. They use it regularly but are less likely to treat it as a constant part of the day.
The Bottom Line
The question of how many people use the internet does not have a single answer; it’s clear that habits depend on both age and place. Younger adults are more likely to treat the internet as a constant presence, while older adults use it more for set tasks. Countries also differ widely, with some recording high levels of constant internet usage, while others have much lower levels.
Together, the findings show that the internet reaches most people, but how it shapes daily life varies greatly.
FAQs
In 2025, about 40% of adults across 24 countries say they go online several times a day. This shows that the number of people who use the internet daily is much higher than the share who describe themselves as constantly connected.
The global internet usage is enormous, with millions of messages sent, videos streamed, and posts shared every minute.
Billions of people go online each day, with 28% of adults saying they are almost always connected, 40% going online daily, and 9% not using it.
Younger adults show the highest internet usage. Across 24 countries, people aged 18–34 are far more likely than older adults to say they are online almost constantly.