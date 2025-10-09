iGaming Industry Revenue in 2025: How Fast Can Tech Push Growth?
In 2025, the iGaming industry is moving ahead quickly, while casinos and sportsbooks are growing at a slower pace.
Recent figures show it as the fastest-growing part of US gambling, changing how gaming industry revenue is shared. Players are turning to mobile access, live dealer games, and more interactive features, though traditional venues still hold the largest base.
The balance is changing, and iGaming is leading the shift.
Key Takeaways
- Gaming revenue reached $823.4 million in July 2025 and $5.95 billion in the first seven months of the year, increasing by 22.9% in July and 28.7% year-over-year.
- The casino industry generated $4.39 billion in July and $29.74 billion year-to-date, but with growth of only 2.5%, it remains the biggest source of game industry revenue.
- Sports betting revenue stood at $988.7 million in July and $8.88 billion for the year so far, with 12.1% monthly growth and 16% annual growth, although these betting numbers still fall behind iGaming’s faster climb.
- iGaming continues to rise through mobile access, tailored offers, and live dealer features.
- iGaming casino platforms are becoming increasingly central to the online gaming market, helping to attract a wider digital audience.
- Despite hurdles such as regulation, safer play, and strong competition, the online gaming market share is steadily growing in the wider gambling industry.
The Numbers Behind iGaming’s Surge
Recent figures from the American Gaming Association show that the gaming industry revenue in the US keeps moving upward. What stands out, however, is the much faster pace of iGaming compared with other parts of the gambling market.
- In July 2025, the iGaming industry revenue reached $823.4 million, which is 22.9% higher than the same month last year.
- Between January and July, iGaming operators earned $5.95 billion, a 28.7% increase compared with 2024.
Other parts of the industry grew as well, but at a slower rate:
- Sports betting revenue added up to $988.7 million in July, an increase of 12.1%.
- Between January and July, it totaled $8.88 billion, a 16% year-over-year gain.
- The casino market made $4.39 billion in July, which was 4.7% higher than last year.
- Across the first seven months of 2025, casinos collected $29.74 billion, but the overall rise was only 2.5%.
These gaming data points make the trend clear. Traditional casinos remain the largest part of the gambling market, and sports betting still brings in steady money. Even so, iGaming is the segment showing the strongest and most reliable growth, changing how gaming revenue is shared across the industry.
Why the iGaming Industry Growth Outpaces Other Verticals
Technology has played a key role in the rise of iGaming:
- Digital wallets make deposits and withdrawals faster.
- Personalized offers help keep players active for longer.
- Streaming features bring live dealer games straight to mobile devices.
With these features in place, iGaming casino platforms have become more attractive to players. The growing use of mobile devices has also made online gaming for money a daily option for many people.
State-by-State Growth Patterns
The steady rise of iGaming can be seen across all active states in the US. In July 2025:
- Each of the seven states with legal iGaming reported growth.
- Rhode Island and Delaware almost doubled their results compared with last year.
This shows the difference between online play and the casino market. Land-based casinos remain the largest part of the industry, but casino revenue is rising slowly. iGaming, by contrast, is expanding at a much faster rate.
Market Dynamics & Consumer Demand
Player behavior explains much of this shift. Key iGaming trends show why digital platforms have such strong momentum:
- Round-the-clock availability, letting players join at any time.
- Gamification features, such as rewards and leaderboards, that make play more interactive.
- Younger audiences, who naturally prefer digital platforms over physical venues.
How iGaming Compares to Sports Betting
The iGaming industry grows in a very different way compared with the sports betting industry. Casino-style play is available all year, at any time, while sports betting depends on the sports calendar. This makes iGaming less tied to single events and more consistent in how it develops.
Some clear contrasts include:
- Event-driven play: Sports betting revenue depends on seasons and big tournaments, so demand drops when there are fewer events.
- Unstable margins: The sports betting industry often sees swings in profit because results affect hold rates.
- Player behaviour: Sports betting usually attracts one-off wagers, while iGaming encourages longer sessions and more frequent play.
Together, these points show that iGaming is becoming a stronger and more reliable growth driver in the gambling industry.
Comparisons With Land-Based Casinos
The casino industry is still the main pillar of the gambling market. Slots and table games make up the largest share of game industry revenue, supported by years of tradition and a loyal customer base. Many players also enjoy the full experience of visiting land-based casinos, which often include dining, entertainment, and travel.
Even with this strong position, growth in casino revenue is moving more slowly than in iGaming. The reasons are clear:
- Limited expansion: Land-based casinos rely on physical locations, which makes it harder to grow at speed.
- High running costs: Staff, buildings, and upkeep require large budgets, leaving less space for quick changes.
- New habits: Younger players lean toward digital platforms, where play is easier to access and available at any time.
Because of these factors, iGaming revenue, though still smaller overall, is rising at a much faster pace. Digital platforms can expand rapidly, add new games at lower costs, and reach a wider audience.
These advantages explain why iGaming is becoming the driving force of growth in the wider gambling industry, while the casino industry provides size and stability.
Challenges for iGaming’s Next Phase
iGaming has grown quickly, but its next stage will depend on how well it can deal with a few important challenges.
- Regulatory hurdles: At the moment, iGaming is active in only seven states. By contrast, the casino industry operates in 38 states, and the sports betting industry is legal in most states across the country. This difference slows the expansion of iGaming, as each new market needs its own approval and rules. Land-based casinos and sportsbooks already benefit from wider coverage.
- Responsible gaming: Growth also brings more responsibility. Recent gambling stats show that player safety is an increasing concern. Digital platforms need stronger tools to manage risk, such as spending limits, identity checks, and self-exclusion options. These features are especially important in a market where play is available at any time.
- Sustainability: The gambling market is highly competitive. Both sportsbooks and digital casinos spend heavily to attract new players, and this can put pressure on profits. Smaller iGaming operators may find it difficult to keep up with larger casino groups or sports betting brands that have bigger budgets.
The casino industry continues to provide stability, and the sports betting industry brings in attention during major events. iGaming has the advantage of flexibility and speed, but its long-term success will rely on balancing growth with rules, safer play, and financial control.
The Bottom Line
The iGaming industry is now the fastest-growing part of the gambling market. While land-based venues still generate the majority of revenue, their growth has slowed. By contrast, iGaming is building momentum, supported by mobile access, fresh technology, and players who prefer digital platforms.
These changes explain why iGaming is assuming a central role in how gaming industry revenue is distributed. Its rise marks a clear shift in the market and points to a future where digital play holds more influence in the US.
FAQs
What is considered iGaming?
iGaming covers digital casino-style play such as slots, poker, and table games offered through regulated platforms. It is part of the online gambling market.
What is the difference between gaming and iGaming?
Gaming usually means video games played for entertainment. iGaming refers to online gaming for money through platforms like an iGaming casino, where real money wagers are placed on digital casino games.
Is the gambling industry declining?
The industry is not in decline. Recent data shows strong results, with the US gambling industry revenue passing $44 billion by mid-2025.
Is gambling increasing or decreasing?
Gambling is on the rise. Recent gambling stats and betting numbers confirm steady growth. Traditional casinos, sports betting, and the online gambling market are expanding, with iGaming showing the fastest growth.
