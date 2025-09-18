iGaming Payments Challenges: What Players Care About in 2025

Payment frictions act like hidden roadblocks in online betting. When deposits run smoothly, players feel secure and keep coming back – but when they fail, trust drops and operators lose revenue.
The biggest iGaming payments challenges are clear: security, speed, ease, privacy, and cost. These concerns matter everywhere, but the payment methods players prefer vary across regions. Debit cards remain the main choice in some countries, digital wallets are growing quickly in others, and eCash still holds a smaller but steady role.
This article explores how iGaming solutions can address player concerns and adapt to regional payment habits.
Key Takeaways
- Nearly half (41%) of players worldwide, and 65% of older bettors, place safety first, which makes iGaming secure payments the foundation of trust.
- Over a third (34%) of players want faster deposits, and 73% expect real-time transfers, showing the need for modern iGaming payment solutions.
- Preferred payment methods change across regions, with cards most used in Mexico and Peru, wallets strongest in Argentina, and eCash common in Colombia.
- Debit cards are still the top method at 42% worldwide, with use climbing to 63% in Mexico and 56% in Peru, but dropping to 24% in France.
- Digital wallets follow closely at 38% worldwide, reaching 52% in Argentina and 44% in the US, highlighting the growth of iGaming services in mobile-first markets.
What Players Really Worry About When Depositing
When players put money into an online sportsbook, they want the process to feel safe, quick, and simple. The Paysafe survey reveals what people care about most in iGaming payments, and the results highlight a few clear priorities.
1. Security Is the Top Priority
- 41% of players worldwide put safety first.
- In Argentina, the figure is higher at 51%.
- Among older players aged 65+, it rises to 65%.
These numbers show how important trust is in online betting. Operators need to build strong iGaming secure payment setups to give players the peace of mind they are looking for.
2. Speed Matters Too
- 34% of players want deposits to be processed quickly.
- 73% expect real-time payments to become the standard in the next two years.
This creates pressure on online gaming payment processing. Players want to see their money ready to use straight away, while still knowing it is safe from fraud.
3. Ease & Support Drive Convenience
- 27% want the steps to be easy to follow.
- 19% value access to quick customer support if a problem comes up.
This shows how iGaming payment processing is also about creating a smooth experience and giving players confidence that help is available if needed.
4. Privacy & Cost Pressures
- 19% want their betting activity to stay private.
- 18% feel unhappy about fees when adding funds.
This makes the choice of an iGaming payment gateway very important. The right gateway can keep costs down and protect user information at the same time.
5. Choice & Familiarity With Payment Methods
- 18% want a wider choice of payment options.
- 18% prefer using methods they already know.
- 12% care about having local payment methods available.
Giving more choice helps reduce drop-off, while familiar options make players feel more comfortable.
6. Extra Benefits & Limits
- 12% look at loyalty programs or VIP rewards.
- 10% notice high or no transaction limits.
These features do not matter to most players, but for some, they still play a role in the decision.
Ultimately, payments affect more than transactions; they shape how safe and supported players feel when using a platform. Operators that treat their gaming payments platform as a key part of the experience will be better placed to earn trust and keep players coming back.
Why Preferred Payment Methods Vary So Much by Region
Player habits with payments change a lot between countries, so what feels natural in one place may not work well in another. This makes it important for operators to understand these differences and adjust their payment choices.
Debit Cards Dominate, But Not Everywhere
- Global use: 42% of bettors worldwide.
- Top markets: Mexico (63%) and Peru (56%).
- Bottom markets: France (24%) and Italy (28%).
Debit cards are the most common way for players to make deposits. In Mexico and Peru, they are trusted and easy to use, which explains why they stand out in those markets. In France and Italy, the numbers are much lower, showing how habits shift when players have strong alternatives.
While debit cards are familiar, relying only on them can cause problems in places where banks limit gambling payments. To avoid this, operators need to offer an iGaming alternative payment solution.
Digital Wallets Are Changing Expectations
- Global use: 38% of players.
- Top markets: Argentina (52%), the US (44%), and Italy (44%).
- Bottom markets: France (24%) and Ecuador (32%).
Digital wallets are popular because they are quick and fit easily into mobile life. In Argentina, more than half of players choose wallets, which shows how fast they have spread. The US and Italy also have strong demand, thanks to the rise of app-based payments.
In France and Ecuador, fewer players use them, as cards and transfers remain stronger. To stay competitive, operators must include wallets as part of their iGaming services.
Credit Card Bans Change the Rules
- Global use: 24% of players overall.
- Top markets: France (39%) and Canada-Ontario (32%).
- Bottom markets: Colombia (16%) and Ecuador (20%).
- UK status: N/A since credit cards are banned for gambling, so players turn to other options.
Credit card use has fallen because of new rules. In France and Canada-Ontario, cards still play a big role, but in Colombia and Ecuador, the share is much lower. In the UK, the ban on card use for gambling means players must choose other methods such as debit or wallets.
The Resilience of Bank Transfers
- Global use: 24% of players.
- Top markets: Argentina (35%) and Colombia (34%).
- Bottom markets: Italy (10%) and Peru (11%).
Bank transfers continue to be trusted in some regions. Players in Argentina and Colombia often see them as safe and reliable. In Italy and Peru, however, players lean towards faster and easier ways of paying. Transfers can be slower to process, which makes them harder to fit into today’s fast-paced betting environment.
Still, they remain important, and including them in an iGaming payment gateway helps cover a wider set of players.
eCash & Prepaid Options on the Rise
- Global use: 18% of players.
- Top markets: Colombia (30%) and Ecuador (25%).
- Bottom markets: Romania (11%), France (12%), and Italy (also 12%).
eCash and prepaid cards give players another way to fund their accounts. They are especially strong in Colombia and Ecuador, where many people prefer cash-like options or do not have full access to banks. In France, Italy, and Romania, fewer people use them, as digital tools and cards are more common.
Even so, eCash is growing and helps operators reach players who want privacy or need alternatives.
Local Methods as a Competitive Edge
- Global use: 15% overall.
- Top markets: Colombia (29%) and Ecuador (24%).
- Bottom markets: Spain (7%), France (8%), and Romania (also 8%).
Local payment methods give operators an advantage. In Colombia and Ecuador, nearly a third of players choose them, showing how much value they add. Fewer players use them in Spain, France, and Colombia, but they can still play a role.
Connecting these systems through an iGaming payment gateway allows operators to build trust and reduce barriers for players.
The Bottom Line
The results show that players have different priorities when making deposits. Many focus on safety, others want faster transfers, while some care about privacy, lower fees, or more choice. Payment habits also change a lot across regions.
For operators, these differences create major iGaming payments challenges. To keep players happy, platforms need secure systems, quick processing, and a mix of payment options that fit local habits. When payments are treated as part of the full experience, and not only a step in the background, players are more likely to trust the platform and return to it.
FAQs
Players want payments to feel safe, fast, and fair, with the main challenges being fraud, delays, and hidden fees. Operators that use reliable online gaming payment processing can reduce risks and give players more confidence.
The payment industry faces strict rules, new fraud risks, and rising player expectations. To keep up, operators need flexible igaming payment solutions that work well across regions while still offering simple deposits.
More players now choose digital wallets, eCash, and local methods. This shift means operators must expand igaming payment processing options. Adapting to local needs is one of the best solutions for iGaming.
Digital payments can face fraud, service breakdowns, or high fees. Some players also lack access to them. Offering an iGaming alternative payment solution helps reduce these problems and gives players more choice.
References
- All the Ways Players Pay: Betting on payments – How payment innovation fuels growth for online sportsbooks (Paysafe)
- Preventing credit card use (Gambling Commission)