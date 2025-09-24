iPhone 17 Price: How Many Hours Do You Need to Work to Afford It?

Apple’s iPhone 17 has arrived with a better camera, longer battery life, and tougher glass – yet the real headline is its cost.
In the USA, the iPhone 17 price starts at $799, while the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max price climbs to about $1,286. For many Americans, that equals a few days of work, but in other parts of the world, it can mean saving for many months.
This article compares Apple’s listed prices with wage data from the International Labour Organization (ILO) to show how long people really need to work to afford the new iPhone.
Key Takeaways
- Affordability depends on three things: wages, the number of hours people work, and the sticker price of the phone.
- In the USA, the iPhone 17 costs about $799, or 21 hours of work. The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max costs $1,286, equivalent to approximately 31 hours.
- Switzerland is the easiest market, with about 17 hours of work for the iPhone 17 and 26 hours for the Pro Max.
- In India, the iPhone 17 requires approximately 967 hours of work, while the Pro Max needs around 1,749 hours, despite the base model’s price being below $1,000.
- Brazil, Mexico, Portugal, and Hungary fall in the middle, where prices and wages mean people need anywhere between 125 and 639 hours of work to buy an iPhone.
iPhone 17 Price in the USA & the Easiest Markets
The iPhone 17 price in the USA starts at $799 for the base model. The iPhone 17 Pro Max price in the USA is higher, at about $1,286 including tax.
On average, this equals about 21 hours of work for the base model and about 31 hours of work for the Pro Max, according to Statista. For many people, that means only a few days’ wages, which makes the phone more realistic to buy compared with places where it takes months.
When asking in which country the iPhone is considered the most affordable, the US comes close to the top. Only Switzerland offers a better deal overall, with South Korea also sitting near the upper range:
- Switzerland: 17 hours for the iPhone 17, 26 hours for the Pro Max. High incomes and steady prices make it the most favorable place for buying a new iPhone overall.
- South Korea: 52 hours for the iPhone 17, 80 hours for the Pro Max. Prices are low in dollar terms, but local wages make the phones less affordable than in Switzerland or the US.
In these countries, people can buy a new iPhone after saving only a few weeks of pay. This stands in strong contrast to places like India or Turkey, where the same models demand hundreds of hours of work.
The Toughest Markets: India, Vietnam, Turkey
In some countries, buying the newest iPhone takes far more work hours than most people can manage. India, Vietnam, and Turkey show how much harder it can be compared with wealthier nations:
- India: The base iPhone 17 equals about 967 hours of work, while the Pro Max takes around 1,749 hours. The iPhone price in India has dropped in recent years, thanks to local factories, bringing the price under $1,000. Even so, low wages mean the phone is still a luxury for many households.
- Vietnam: On paper, prices seem lower, but work hours tell a different story. It takes roughly 598 hours for the iPhone 17 and about 908 hours for the Pro Max. For most people, that means many months of saving to buy a single phone. By comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India is lower in dollar terms but still far harder to afford due to wages.
- Turkey: The base iPhone 17 costs around $1,885, one of the highest prices worldwide. It equals about 461 hours of work for the base version and 709 hours for the Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Pro Max cost rises sharply here due to taxes and currency issues.
These three countries make clear how low wages or heavy taxation can turn a global product into something only a small share of people can afford.
Middle Ground: Brazil, Mexico, Portugal, Hungary
Some countries sit between the hardest and easiest places to buy an iPhone. The hours of work are higher than in the US or Switzerland, but not as extreme as in India or Turkey. An iPhone price comparison helps show how different factors shape these results:
- Brazil: People need around 409 hours of work for the iPhone 17 and 639 hours for the Pro Max. The price tag is about $1,484, pushed up by import duties and extra costs such as logistics and security.
- Mexico: The iPhone 17 equals about 352 hours of work, while the Pro Max takes around 545. The picture is similar to Brazil, although prices and hours are slightly lower.
- Portugal: The base model costs about $1,160. That equals 126 hours of work for the iPhone 17 and 191 for the Pro Max. Wages are lower than in Northern Europe, which makes the phone feel less affordable.
- Hungary: The numbers are almost the same as those in Portugal. The iPhone 17 takes about 125 hours, while the Pro Max comes in at 188. Prices hover around $1,200, so the wage factor stands out clearly.
In Europe, higher prices and moderate wages raise the number of hours needed. In Latin America, high import duties and weaker currencies create the same outcome in a different way.
The Bottom Line
The iPhone 17 price and the iPhone 17 Pro Max price may look clear in dollars, but what really matters is how long people need to work for them.
In Switzerland, South Korea, and the United States, saving a few weeks of pay is often enough. In India, Vietnam, and Turkey, the same phones demand hundreds of hours of work, while countries like Brazil, Mexico, Portugal, and Hungary sit in the middle, where higher duties or lower wages stretch the cost.
This means that the same phone can feel normal in one place and a luxury in another.
FAQs
The iPhone 17 price in the USA starts at $799, which equals about 21 hours of work. When conducting an iPhone price comparison by country, Switzerland is the most affordable at 17 hours, but in India and Turkey, the same phone takes hundreds of hours, making it far less accessible.
The iPhone 17 Pro price, starting at $1,099, sits between the standard iPhone 17 and the Pro Max. It is slightly cheaper than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but in countries with lower wages, even the Pro version still means months of saving before people can afford it.
The starting Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max price in the USA is about $1,286, which equals around 31 hours of work.
The iPhone 17 was released in September 2025.
The lowest prices are found in the United States at $857, South Korea at $928, and India at $939. However, although the iPhone 17 price in India stays below $1,000, the cost feels heavier there since lower wages make saving for it much harder.
References
- ILOSTAT Data Explorer (ILOSTAT)
- Chart: How Many Hours of Work Pay for an iPhone 17? (Statista)