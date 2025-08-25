Is the AI bubble about to burst? Big tech’s gargantuan capex outlays – surging tenfold in the three years since ChatGPT launched – look increasingly unsustainable.
By some measures, artificial intelligence (AI) now sucks up more than half of America’s combined investment pool. Yet the promised uplift to business productivity hasn’t materialized. As Wall Street braces for tech carnage, analysts are starting to wonder if a dot-com level crash is just around the corner.
AI may be approaching its moment of truth. A technology built to unleash the economy is starting to weigh it down. Unless the trend is soon reversed, tech’s mega-cap AI firms might be in for a sharp revaluation.
Key Takeaways
- Tech’s Magnificent 7 mega firms are spending massive amounts of money on AI infrastructure – and hoarding the lion’s share of investor money.
- That doesn’t leave much for the rest of the economy, which is starting to slow even as AI spending booms.
- Economists are warning that equity markets are top-heavy – dominated by a handful of giant companies that have made huge bets on a technology that still hasn’t proved its business value.
- As the AI hype cycle heads for a trough, the list of AI investment risks gets longer. A reckoning could be on the horizon.
A Top-Heavy Market Begins to Wobble
According to tech analyst Paul Kedrosky, investment in artificial intelligence has sailed past levels last seen during the peak of the dotcom bubble. Jens Nordvig, founder and CEO of macroeconomic consultancy Exante, says AI-related capital expenditures now represent about 2% of America’s GDP.
Big tech AI data center spending has risen 10x in the last three years alone. The arrival of ChatGPT in 2022 has led to an AI bubble so big it’s consuming more than half of America’s cumulative investment pool.
So unquenchable is the industry’s thirst for cash that the world’s biggest economy may not have enough to slake it. OpenAI chief Sam Altman has already been fundraising beyond America’s shores, hoping to raise some $7 trillion from sovereign wealth funds and other sources in the UAE and elsewhere.
While few investors expressed concern when Silicon Valley started minting the world’s first trillion-dollar companies, today they’re watching a top-heavy market start to wobble.
What’s the real AI’s impact on the economy? The truth is that if you take the Magnificent Seven out of stock indices, America’s overall growth starts to look tepid. Remove the top 10 firms, and corporate earnings have been stagnant for the past three years – a period that coincides exactly with the release of ChatGPT and the generative AI onslaught that followed.
With all the money flowing into AI, investment in the ‘real’ economy of services, manufacturing, and resource extraction has begun to decline.
That might explain the rapid deceleration in growth the US economy is now experiencing – the exact opposite direction that firms like Meta, Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI are travelling.
As job growth flattens, consumption now contributes less to the economy than a handful of out-sized firms.
AI Is All Take, No Give
Even the gains AI firms are making come at a cost elsewhere. As the industry sucks up all the available capital, it’s also consuming massive amounts of electricity. Hyperscale data centers use roughly 4.5% of America’s electricity, a figure that could triple in the next two years. That’s raising electricity prices – up about 13% on average between October 2022 and June 2025.
AI centers require significant power to operate and a lot of water to keep them cool, straining local grids and raising utility water prices in areas where these data centers are concentrated. That puts upward pressure on inflation, making both households and businesses more costly to run. The knock-on effect is a US Federal Reserve that’s less inclined to make interest-rate cuts – which might spur investment in non-AI firms.
Central bankers, political leaders, and investors are laying all their cards on one massive bet: that AI will unleash a productivity boom so powerful that it cascades across the economy and kicks off a new age of unprecedented growth.
Rank and file Americans seem to be onboard. Retail investors have kept the stock market buoyant over the last few months, while OpenAI says US users prompt ChatGPT with queries about 330 million times a day.
When will AI flip from economic drag to full-on accelerator? The promised transformation in productivity is nowhere to be seen. Across the AI boom’s intensifying three-year run, labor output flattened to barely 1% a year, continuing a decades-long trend of decelerating growth in Western economies.
While historians might argue that big leaps in productivity need time – several decades passed between the discovery and harnessing of electricity and a major uplift to labor productivity — so far, predictions of an imminent AI-driven boom feel disconnected from reality.
AI Skepticism Gains Ground
The big AI bet needs to pay off soon. At the time of writing, Wall Street traders were loading up on crash insurance – moving cash into bearish options that only pay out after a full-blown meltdown. Market signals are flashing red, and the NASDAQ’s spectacular AI-driven rally may be about to derail.
Paul Kedrosky reckons that AI spending is on track to match the railroad bubble of the 19th century, a calamity that caused more than 18,000 companies to close or go bankrupt.
Yet even amid the market rubble, something tangible survived: thousands of miles of vital transport infrastructure. AI money is going into data center servers and processors that depreciate at roughly the same rate as a new car (Nvidia, for example, only guarantees its GPUs for five years).
Meta’s July earnings statement included commentary that suggests it doesn’t expect to see any return on its AI investments before 2028.
The Bottom Line
Still, the AI juggernaut rolls on. Proponents are convinced it will soon contribute one percent or more to America’s annual GDP growth. Sceptics think the optimism is misguided.
Among them is Jim Covello, head of global equity research at Goldman Sachs. He recently wrote that AI will need to ‘solve a trillion-dollar problem’ in order to justify current levels of investment.
As markets begin to push back, it’s getting harder to see that happening.
FAQs
Analysts believe so, and even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said the AI industry’s rapid growth is partly down to investors ‘overexcitement,’ comparable to conditions similar to the dotcom boom in the 1990s. A narrative is forming that the AI boom might be a speculative frenzy without the potential to deliver significant growth or justify its huge costs.
Investors are worried that high capital expenditures on AI aren’t supported by clear return on investment, and depreciation cost and energy consumption could trim AI firms’ margins. Meanwhile, the generative AI pilots unveiled by corporate customers haven’t shifted revenue or profits.
If AI’s promised productivity gains fail to materialize, it could lead to decreased investor confidence, a tech slowdown, and increased economic inequality, as companies struggle to integrate AI into complex systems and workers lack the necessary skills for effective adoption.
