Artificial intelligence (AI) has become impossible to ignore – it writes, drives, and even decides for us. But as it spreads into everyday life, people are starting to ask the big question: is AI good or bad? Some see it as the future of progress, while others fear it could spiral out of control.
In 2025, new global data from Pew Research shows a mix of curiosity and caution, as more people wonder just how dangerous AI might become.
This article explores how people around the world feel about it; what worries them, what excites them, and how much they trust governments to keep this fast-growing technology in check.
Key Takeaways
- A median of 34% of adults feel more worried than hopeful about AI.
- The United States (50%), Italy (50%), and Australia (49%) show the highest concern, while South Korea (16%), India (19%), and Israel (21%) are far more positive.
- Trust in regulation is strongest in India (89%), Indonesia (74%), and Israel (72%), while low trust in Greece (22%) adds to fears that AI is dangerous.
- Younger adults are much more aware of AI than older groups (by 48 percentage points in Greece and 46 in South Korea).
So, Is AI Good or Bad? What People Actually Say
Across the world, most people in 2025 view AI with a mix of curiosity and concern. Many have heard about it, but only a few feel completely positive about its growing role in daily life.
Here’s what the global picture looks like:
- More concerned than excited: About 34% of adults say AI makes them feel more worried than hopeful.
- Equally concerned and excited: Around 42% have mixed feelings, seeing both the good and the bad sides.
- More excited than concerned: Only 16% say they feel mostly positive about AI.
The top three countries with the highest levels of concern were:
- United States (50%): Half of Americans say they feel mainly concerned about AI.
- Italy (50%): The same level of concern as in the US, with only 12% feeling mostly excited.
- Australia (49%): Shows a similar pattern, with 38% feeling unsure and 13% more positive.
The bottom three countries with the lowest levels of concern were:
- South Korea (16%): The least worried overall, with most people (61%) feeling a mix of both emotions.
- India (19%): Few are deeply concerned, and 16% feel more excited about AI.
- Israel (21%): The most optimistic country in the study, with 29% saying they are more excited than concerned.
So, is AI good or bad for society? Most people haven’t decided yet. The numbers show that AI isn’t seen as entirely good or bad; it’s viewed as something powerful that can help or harm depending on how it’s handled.
Global Awareness: Most People Know at Least Something About AI
Across the 25 countries in the study, most people showed at least some awareness of AI. How much they know often depends on their country’s income level, education, and age group.
These gaps affect how people answer questions like “is AI good for society?”, since understanding shapes trust.
Here’s the global picture:
- Heard a lot: Around 34% of adults said they’ve heard a lot about AI.
- Heard a little: Another 47% have heard a little.
- Heard nothing at all: Only 14% said they’ve heard nothing.
People living in higher-income nations such as Japan, Germany, France, and the US are much more familiar with AI. Around half of adults in these countries said they’ve heard a lot about it, while in lower-income countries, awareness is much lower; only 14% in India and 12% in Kenya said the same.
Younger people also tend to know more than older generations:
- Greece (48 percentage point difference): 68% of adults under 35 have heard a lot about AI, compared with 20% of those aged 50+.
- South Korea (46 percentage points): 77% of younger adults say they’ve heard a lot, while 31% of older adults agree.
- Japan (38 percentage points): 59% of younger adults versus 21% of older ones.
Countries with the smallest age gaps include:
- Kenya (7 percentage points): Awareness is low but steady across ages.
- India (10 percentage points): Younger people are only slightly more aware than older adults.
- Nigeria (11 percentage points): Knowledge levels are fairly even between generations.
Overall, awareness of AI is spreading worldwide, but not everyone feels equally informed. These gaps in knowledge and exposure often shape how people think about AI issues and the problems with AI in everyday life.
The Global Trust Hierarchy: Who Regulates AI Best
Across 25 countries, most people say they trust their own government and the European Union (EU) more than global powers like the US or China to manage AI in a safe and fair way.
Here’s what the data shows:
- Own country: A median of 55% say they have a lot or some trust in their own government to regulate AI, while 32% say they do not trust it much or at all.
- European Union: A median of 53% trust the EU to handle AI regulation, compared with 34% who have little or no trust and 15% who are unsure.
- United States: Trust drops to 37%, while 48% say they have little or no confidence.
- China: Trust is the lowest, at only 27%, with 60% expressing doubt.
Some countries stand out for stronger or weaker trust in their own systems:
- India (89%), Indonesia (74%), and Israel (72%) show the highest levels of trust.
- Greece (22%) has the lowest confidence in its government’s ability to regulate AI.
- In the United States, views are mixed: 44% trust their government to manage AI, while 47% do not.
Across Europe, opinions also differ. People in Germany and the Netherlands are the most confident in the EU’s regulation of AI, while adults in France, Greece, Italy, and Poland are more doubtful. Across EU member countries, 54% say they trust the EU’s approach, compared with 48% in non-member countries.
In many places, low trust in regulators goes hand in hand with public worry about AI misuse and the negative effects of AI. Where people feel confident in oversight, they tend to feel safer about its growing role in daily life.
The Bottom Line
People around the world still feel unsure about AI. Many see it as useful but also risky, depending on how it is used and controlled. The dangers of AI worry many, especially when there is little trust in how it is managed.
As awareness grows, people are learning to balance hope with caution. For now, the answer to whether AI is good or bad remains unclear – most believe it can bring both benefits and problems, so strong and fair regulations will matter more than ever.
FAQs
Is AI a good thing or a bad thing?
Many people believe AI can be both helpful and harmful. It can make work easier, improve services, and support innovation, but it also brings concerns about jobs, privacy, and fairness. Overall, opinions remain divided on whether AI is good or bad for society as its impact continues to grow.
What are the negatives of AI?
The negative effects of AI often involve job loss, unfair results in decision-making, and risks to personal data. There are also fears of AI misuse, such as spreading false information or creating unsafe systems. These problems with AI show why responsible rules and monitoring are so important.
Can AI be 100% trusted?
Complete trust in AI is not realistic. Most people say they want stronger laws to stop AI misuse and reduce the dangers of AI. Confidence grows when regulation is clear, and many trust their own governments or the EU more than countries like the US or China to manage it.
What is a scary fact about AI?
Many people worry that AI could act in harmful or unpredictable ways. Some of the biggest AI concerns include fake videos, data leaks, and biased systems. These show how the negative impacts of artificial intelligence on society can increase when AI is not well supervised.
