close
menu
Dictionary
Recently Added Terms Anti-Malware Bitcoin Mining Black Box AI Free Float Optimism (OP)
Trending Terms AI Accelerator Autonomous AI Claude AI Learning Rate Liquid Asset
A-Z Terms
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start… View Full Term
Artificial Intelligence
Terms Actuator Artificial Neural Network Chatbot Copilot AI Machine Bias
Guides AI Apps for Android AI Apps for iPhone AI Coding Tools AI Content Generators AI Marketing Tools
How To's How to Build Android Bots How to Make AI Thumbnails How to Stop AI Hallucinations How to Use Google Gemini How to Write AI Prompts
Top Pick
How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users Artificial Intelligence

How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
Cryptocurrency
Terms Blockchain Cryptojacking Layer 0 (L0) Mining Rig On-Chain Analysis
Guides AI Crypto Coins Crypto Presales Meme Coins New Cryptocurrency Projects Upcoming Binance Listings
How To's How to Donate Crypto How to Mine Bitcoin How to Set Up Metamask How to Stake Solana How to Store Crypto
Top Pick
How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025 Cryptocurrency

How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
Cybersecurity
Terms 2FA Anti-Spyware Authenticator App VPN Server Whois
Guides Antivirus Software Password Managers Server Antivirus Software Android Spy Apps VPN Services
How To's How to Avoid Phishing Scams How to Detect Spyware How to Find My IP How to Set Up a VPN How to Unblock a Website
Top Pick
How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide Antivirus

How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
Gaming
Terms Avatar Battle Royale Games Game Mechanics Playstation Plus Sandbox Game
Guides Antivirus for Gaming PCs Free Games on Steam Most Played Games Upcoming Games 2025 VPNs for Gaming
How To's How to Connect PS Controller How to Get Discord on PS5 How to Game Share on Xbox How to Cancel Game Pass How to Play Fortnite
Top Pick
How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025 Gaming Culture & Communities

How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
Gambling
Terms Baccarat Odds Dead Man’s Hand Roulette Odds Spread Betting Underdog Betting
Guides Casino Apps Esports Betting Sites Real Time Gaming Casinos Real Money Slots Safe Online Casinos
Reviews Coinpoker Review BetUS Review Raging Bull Review Slots of Vegas Review Wild Casino Review
Top Pick
Martingale Betting System Explained Gambling

Martingale Betting System Explained
search
close
Dictionary
chevron
chevron Dictionary
Recently Added Terms
chevron
chevron Recently Added Terms
Anti-Malware
Bitcoin Mining
Black Box AI
Free Float
Optimism (OP)
Trending Terms
chevron
chevron Trending Terms
AI Accelerator
Autonomous AI
Claude AI
Learning Rate
Liquid Asset
A-Z Terms
chevron
chevron A-Z Terms
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start… View Full Term
Artificial Intelligence
chevron
chevron Artificial Intelligence
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Actuator
Artificial Neural Network
Chatbot
Copilot AI
Machine Bias
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
AI Apps for Android
AI Apps for iPhone
AI Coding Tools
AI Content Generators
AI Marketing Tools
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Build Android Bots
How to Make AI Thumbnails
How to Stop AI Hallucinations
How to Use Google Gemini
How to Write AI Prompts
Top Pick
Artificial Intelligence

How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
Cryptocurrency
chevron
chevron Cryptocurrency
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Blockchain
Cryptojacking
Layer 0 (L0)
Mining Rig
On-Chain Analysis
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
AI Crypto Coins
Crypto Presales
Meme Coins
New Cryptocurrency Projects
Upcoming Binance Listings
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Donate Crypto
How to Mine Bitcoin
How to Set Up Metamask
How to Stake Solana
How to Store Crypto
Top Pick
Cryptocurrency

How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
Cybersecurity
chevron
chevron Cybersecurity
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
2FA
Anti-Spyware
Authenticator App
VPN Server
Whois
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Antivirus Software
Password Managers
Server Antivirus Software
Android Spy Apps
VPN Services
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Avoid Phishing Scams
How to Detect Spyware
How to Find My IP
How to Set Up a VPN
How to Unblock a Website
Top Pick
Antivirus

How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
Gaming
chevron
chevron Gaming
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Avatar
Battle Royale Games
Game Mechanics
Playstation Plus
Sandbox Game
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Antivirus for Gaming PCs
Free Games on Steam
Most Played Games
Upcoming Games 2025
VPNs for Gaming
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Connect PS Controller
How to Get Discord on PS5
How to Game Share on Xbox
How to Cancel Game Pass
How to Play Fortnite
Top Pick
Gaming Culture & Communities

How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
Gambling
chevron
chevron Gambling
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Baccarat Odds
Dead Man’s Hand
Roulette Odds
Spread Betting
Underdog Betting
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Casino Apps
Esports Betting Sites
Real Time Gaming Casinos
Real Money Slots
Safe Online Casinos
Reviews
chevron
chevron Reviews
Coinpoker Review
BetUS Review
Raging Bull Review
Slots of Vegas Review
Wild Casino Review
Top Pick
Gambling

Martingale Betting System Explained
Martingale Betting System Explained
globe English
Languages
close
English check
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Svenska
한국어
日本語
SUGGESTED SEARCHES
Is Toronto the Next Silicon Valley? Borderless AI CEO Suggests ‘Yes’ Interview
Google's Gemini AI is a Serious Threat to ChatGPT – Here's Why Artificial Intelligence
How ChatGPT is Revolutionizing Smart Contract and Blockchain Cryptocurrency

Is AI Good or Bad? What the World Really Thinks in 2025

Why Trust Techopedia
Abstract visualization of artificial intelligence neural networks with glowing connections

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become impossible to ignore – it writes, drives, and even decides for us. But as it spreads into everyday life, people are starting to ask the big question: is AI good or bad? Some see it as the future of progress, while others fear it could spiral out of control. 

In 2025, new global data from Pew Research shows a mix of curiosity and caution, as more people wonder just how dangerous AI might become. 

This article explores how people around the world feel about it; what worries them, what excites them, and how much they trust governments to keep this fast-growing technology in check.

Key Takeaways

  • A median of 34% of adults feel more worried than hopeful about AI.
  • The United States (50%), Italy (50%), and Australia (49%) show the highest concern, while South Korea (16%), India (19%), and Israel (21%) are far more positive.
  • Trust in regulation is strongest in India (89%), Indonesia (74%), and Israel (72%), while low trust in Greece (22%) adds to fears that AI is dangerous.
  • Younger adults are much more aware of AI than older groups (by 48 percentage points in Greece and 46 in South Korea).

So, Is AI Good or Bad? What People Actually Say

Across the world, most people in 2025 view AI with a mix of curiosity and concern. Many have heard about it, but only a few feel completely positive about its growing role in daily life.

Here’s what the global picture looks like:

  • More concerned than excited: About 34% of adults say AI makes them feel more worried than hopeful.
  • Equally concerned and excited: Around 42% have mixed feelings, seeing both the good and the bad sides.
  • More excited than concerned: Only 16% say they feel mostly positive about AI.

The top three countries with the highest levels of concern were:

  • United States (50%): Half of Americans say they feel mainly concerned about AI.
  • Italy (50%): The same level of concern as in the US, with only 12% feeling mostly excited.
  • Australia (49%): Shows a similar pattern, with 38% feeling unsure and 13% more positive.

The bottom three countries with the lowest levels of concern were:

  • South Korea (16%): The least worried overall, with most people (61%) feeling a mix of both emotions.
  • India (19%): Few are deeply concerned, and 16% feel more excited about AI.
  • Israel (21%): The most optimistic country in the study, with 29% saying they are more excited than concerned.

So, is AI good or bad for society? Most people haven’t decided yet. The numbers show that AI isn’t seen as entirely good or bad; it’s viewed as something powerful that can help or harm depending on how it’s handled.

Global Awareness: Most People Know at Least Something About AI

Across the 25 countries in the study, most people showed at least some awareness of AI. How much they know often depends on their country’s income level, education, and age group. 

These gaps affect how people answer questions like “is AI good for society?”, since understanding shapes trust.

Here’s the global picture:

  • Heard a lot: Around 34% of adults said they’ve heard a lot about AI.
  • Heard a little: Another 47% have heard a little.
  • Heard nothing at all: Only 14% said they’ve heard nothing.

People living in higher-income nations such as Japan, Germany, France, and the US are much more familiar with AI. Around half of adults in these countries said they’ve heard a lot about it, while in lower-income countries, awareness is much lower; only 14% in India and 12% in Kenya said the same.

Younger people also tend to know more than older generations:

  • Greece (48 percentage point difference): 68% of adults under 35 have heard a lot about AI, compared with 20% of those aged 50+.
  • South Korea (46 percentage points): 77% of younger adults say they’ve heard a lot, while 31% of older adults agree.
  • Japan (38 percentage points): 59% of younger adults versus 21% of older ones.

Countries with the smallest age gaps include:

  • Kenya (7 percentage points): Awareness is low but steady across ages.
  • India (10 percentage points): Younger people are only slightly more aware than older adults.
  • Nigeria (11 percentage points): Knowledge levels are fairly even between generations.

Overall, awareness of AI is spreading worldwide, but not everyone feels equally informed. These gaps in knowledge and exposure often shape how people think about AI issues and the problems with AI in everyday life.

The Global Trust Hierarchy: Who Regulates AI Best

Across 25 countries, most people say they trust their own government and the European Union (EU) more than global powers like the US or China to manage AI in a safe and fair way. 

Here’s what the data shows:

  • Own country: A median of 55% say they have a lot or some trust in their own government to regulate AI, while 32% say they do not trust it much or at all.
  • European Union: A median of 53% trust the EU to handle AI regulation, compared with 34% who have little or no trust and 15% who are unsure.
  • United States: Trust drops to 37%, while 48% say they have little or no confidence.
  • China: Trust is the lowest, at only 27%, with 60% expressing doubt.

Some countries stand out for stronger or weaker trust in their own systems:

  • India (89%), Indonesia (74%), and Israel (72%) show the highest levels of trust.
  • Greece (22%) has the lowest confidence in its government’s ability to regulate AI.
  • In the United States, views are mixed: 44% trust their government to manage AI, while 47% do not.

Across Europe, opinions also differ. People in Germany and the Netherlands are the most confident in the EU’s regulation of AI, while adults in France, Greece, Italy, and Poland are more doubtful. Across EU member countries, 54% say they trust the EU’s approach, compared with 48% in non-member countries.

In many places, low trust in regulators goes hand in hand with public worry about AI misuse and the negative effects of AI. Where people feel confident in oversight, they tend to feel safer about its growing role in daily life.

The Bottom Line

People around the world still feel unsure about AI. Many see it as useful but also risky, depending on how it is used and controlled. The dangers of AI worry many, especially when there is little trust in how it is managed. 

As awareness grows, people are learning to balance hope with caution. For now, the answer to whether AI is good or bad remains unclear – most believe it can bring both benefits and problems, so strong and fair regulations will matter more than ever.

FAQs

Is AI a good thing or a bad thing?

Many people believe AI can be both helpful and harmful. It can make work easier, improve services, and support innovation, but it also brings concerns about jobs, privacy, and fairness. Overall, opinions remain divided on whether AI is good or bad for society as its impact continues to grow.

What are the negatives of AI?

The negative effects of AI often involve job loss, unfair results in decision-making, and risks to personal data. There are also fears of AI misuse, such as spreading false information or creating unsafe systems. These problems with AI show why responsible rules and monitoring are so important.

Can AI be 100% trusted?

Complete trust in AI is not realistic. Most people say they want stronger laws to stop AI misuse and reduce the dangers of AI. Confidence grows when regulation is clear, and many trust their own governments or the EU more than countries like the US or China to manage it.

What is a scary fact about AI?

Many people worry that AI could act in harmful or unpredictable ways. Some of the biggest AI concerns include fake videos, data leaks, and biased systems. These show how the negative impacts of artificial intelligence on society can increase when AI is not well supervised.

References

  1. How People Around the World View AI (Pew Research Center)

Related Reading

ServiceNow's AI Control Tower: One Platform for All AI Systems
From GPUs to Quantum: Rethinking AI Inferencing for 2025
AI Shopping Assistants in 2025: Who’s Ready to Try Them?
How OpenAI’s New In-ChatGPT Apps Challenge Google & Apple
Trust in Google’s AI Overview Is Low: 2025 Survey Reveals Why
Why AI Visibility Now Decides Which Crypto Projects Survive

Related Terms

Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Large Language Model (LLM)
Maria Webb
Technology Journalist
Maria Webb
Technology Journalist

Maria is Techopedia's technology journalist with over five years of experience with a deep interest in AI and machine learning. She excels in data-driven journalism, making complex topics both accessible and engaging for her audience. Her work is also prominently featured on Eurostat. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honors in English and a Master of Science in Strategic Management and Digital Marketing from the University of Malta. Maria's background includes journalism for Newsbook.com.mt, covering a range of topics from local events to international tech trends.

Most Popular News

  1. Bitcoin Mining Profitability Crisis: Digging Deep, for Less
  2. Meta’s Ray-Ban AI Glasses Raise Privacy Alarms, Experts Warn
  3. Phantom Code: How Scripts Nobody Owns Run Your Business
  4. Email Security 2025: Protect Your Business From AI-Powered Threats
  5. AI Crypto Wallets: Smarter Trading or Security Threat?
  6. Why Tempo’s Centralized Start Challenges Stablecoin Neutrality
  7. Delphi-2M AI Predicts Over 1,000 Diseases: Can We Trust It?
  8. An OS for Web3: Inside Anoma’s Ethereum Mainnet
  9. Crypto Will Collapse If We Keep Fighting AI-Driven Scams With Post-Mortems
  10. SIM Swap Fraud Surges 1,000%: How Hackers Take Over Your Phone

Related Features

ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower: One Platform for All AI Systems
Artificial Intelligence

ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower: One Platform for All AI Systems

 Neil C. Hughes 19 hours
From GPUs to Quantum: Rethinking AI Inferencing for 2025
Artificial Intelligence

From GPUs to Quantum: Rethinking AI Inferencing for 2025

 Neil C. Hughes 2 days
AI Shopping Assistants in 2025: Who’s Ready to Try Them?
Artificial Intelligence

AI Shopping Assistants in 2025: Who’s Ready to Try Them?

 Maria Webb 2 days
How OpenAI’s New In-ChatGPT Apps Challenge Google & Apple
Artificial Intelligence

How OpenAI’s New In-ChatGPT Apps Challenge Google & Apple

 Franklin Okeke 4 days
Trust in Google’s AI Overview Is Low: 2025 Survey Reveals Why
Artificial Intelligence

Trust in Google’s AI Overview Is Low: 2025 Survey Reveals Why

 Maria Webb 4 days
Why AI Visibility Now Decides Which Crypto Projects Survive
Artificial Intelligence

Why AI Visibility Now Decides Which Crypto Projects Survive

 Nicole Willing 5 days
AI Therapy in 2025: Do Americans Trust AI for Mental Health?
Artificial Intelligence

AI Therapy in 2025: Do Americans Trust AI for Mental Health?

 Maria Webb 6 days
GITEX Global: AI Is Rebuilding Trust, Ending Hunger & Driving Growth
Artificial Intelligence

GITEX Global: AI Is Rebuilding Trust, Ending Hunger & Driving Growth

 Neil C. Hughes 1 week
Popular Categories
Show All
Artificial Intelligence icon
Artificial Intelligence
Business Software icon
Business Software
Cybersecurity icon
Cybersecurity
Cryptocurrency icon
Cryptocurrency
Data Management icon
Data Management
Gaming icon
Gaming
Network icon
Network
Personal Tech icon
Personal Tech