Stablecoin giant Tether (USDT) made an announcement that alerted the entire crypto industry: former White House Crypto Council advisor Bo Hines joined the team as strategic advisor for digital assets and US strategy.
In a bold move to re-establish itself in the US market after facing years of regulatory hurdles, Tether is rebuilding its US strategy. In the past, the company assisted the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in seizing nearly $5 million in USDT stolen through fraud.
As crypto faces more rules and oversight, it’s no surprise that politicians who created those policies are now moving into private firms to guide them. But this raises a big question: is crypto becoming too political?
Key Takeaways
- Tether’s hire of former White House advisor Bo Hines signals a push to align with US regulations as it re-enters the US market.
- As the industry grows more intertwined with politics, firms may increasingly rely on political insiders for compliance and competitiveness.
- Rising lobbying efforts raise concerns over transparency and the dominance of bigger players.
- To preserve its core principles, crypto must balance regulation with decentralization and transparency.
Tether Hires Hines
On 19 August 2025, Tether announced Hines’ appointment as its new strategic advisor for digital assets and US strategy. In his new role, Hines will help build the company’s presence in the US, spanning several sectors, including digital assets, and focus on potential further investments in domestic infrastructure.
In a note published on their website, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino highlighted that Hines’ past experience in crypto policies, as well as his passion for “practical blockchain adoption, makes him an invaluable asset as Tether enters the biggest market in the world.”
The move came just two weeks after Hines left his former role at the White House, where he helped develop the country’s crypto strategies, including the recent passing of the GENIUS Act and a number of blockchain-related executive orders, including the order for a strategic Bitcoin (BTC) reserve.
Speaking with Techopedia, Chris Anderson, the CEO of ByteNova AI, highlighted that having someone who has previously served at the White House is a “big deal” for Tether, underscoring the company’s aim to get direct insight into how crypto policies are shaped, how staffers think, and what arguments actually land in DC.
Anderson said:
“That kind of access usually shifts strategy from reactive to proactive, building narratives before regulators lock in positions. [Hines can] … help Tether navigate hearings, influence how lawmakers frame stablecoin risks, and maybe soften the narrative around reserves and transparency. At the very least, he can make sure Tether’s not boxed out of the policy conversations where rules get written in practice, not just on paper.”
Tether Embarks on a Regulatory-Aligned Path
In 2021, Tether got in trouble with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over allegations that the company made misleading statements about its USDT stablecoin, claiming it was fully backed by fiat assets when, in reality, its reserves were not always backed 1:1 by US dollars. This resulted in a $41 million fine.
Since then, Tether has been on the move to re-establish its presence in the US market, shifting towards a more regulatory-friendly stance through partnerships with the DOJ and FBI.
In an interview with Bloomberg, Tether’s Ardoino said that the company plans to launch a new US-based stablecoin that will comply with the recently passed GENIUS Act.
Hines’ role at Tether could be a signal of a lasting commitment to Tether’s regulatory-aligned path in the US, according to Steve Durbin, the co-founder and CEO of Layer 1 (L1) blockchain RYT.
He told Techopedia:
“As the 18th-largest holder of US Treasuries, Tether’s business is deeply interconnected with the US government. A more friendly regulatory posture from Tether combined with a more friendly regulatory posture from the US government, seen through administration statements and GENIUS passage, just makes good business sense.”
It could be argued that, so far, Tether’s biggest competitor, Circle (USDC), has had a stronger relationship with the US government. Durbin added:
“Circle, alongside their partner Coinbase, are two of the leading US-based public crypto companies. Leaders at Coinbase were instrumental in the election of Trump and have been aggressive pro-crypto lobbyists. Hines helps Tether catch up from a US government relationship standpoint; they now have a man who has the President’s ear.”
Other experts argued that Hines’ appointment is limited to “strategic guidance rather than direct policy invention.”
“Tether’s path forward depends on demonstrating technical compliance and operational transparency rather than political connections,” Luke Youngblood, the founder of Moonwell, told Techopedia.
Crypto in the US: Lobbying, Revolving Doors, Conflict of Interest?
Crypto’s power in US politics is undeniable, and many firms are starting to learn that “lobbying” could be the key to survival in Washington.
Moonwell’s Youngblood noted:
“This isn’t the only industry where this is true; lobbying, coalition building, and hiring former regulators or policymakers have become standard tools for traditional financial institutions, Big Tech, healthcare, and other heavily regulated industries.”
However, this could also raise concerns over transparency and fairness. As crypto companies leverage political connections to ensure alignment with regulatory expectations, questions about the industry’s independence and the potential for conflicts of interest could become more prominent.
“Washington runs on revolving doors; what looks like conflict to the public is business as usual in DC. If anything, it underlines how intertwined politics and crypto have become. The optics can get messy, especially with Tether’s history, but it’s not unusual,” ByteNova AI’s Anderson said.
RYT’s Durbin added that as long as Tether is transparent about its activities, having Hines on their team could help build more constructive engagement between regulators and companies, thus helping the broader ecosystem.
Crypto & Politics: Risks & Rewards
As politicians recognize the industry’s growing influence, some worry that crypto could be running the risk of becoming too political.
ByteNova AI’s Anderson told Techopedia:
“Once politicians realize crypto votes matter, every bill becomes a campaign ad. The danger is that decentralization, the whole point, gets traded off for expediency. If rules are written with the biggest players at the table, smaller projects may get squeezed out.”
At the same time, crypto’s involved role in politics, as well as the push for regulation, is also key to mainstream adoption and project legitimacy.
Sidney Powell, Co-Founder & CEO of Maple Finance, said:
“When traditional finance hires from the Treasury and the Fed, it signals sector legitimacy. The real risk would be major stablecoin issuers operating without understanding regulatory expectations. Institutional clients demand this regulatory sophistication. They want platforms that understand compliance, which is a newfound competitive advantage.”
The Bottom Line
Powell highlighted that the US’s narrative to become the global Crypto Capital provides the industry with a competitive advantage.
With 2025 only being the beginning of a new era within decentralized finance (DeFi), the further we move along, the more crypto firms will turn toward hiring “insiders” in a bid to help with regulatory compliance, especially those operating at Tether’s scale, ByteNova AI’s Anderson added.
As crypto gets more tangled up with politics, staying transparent will be crucial to protect decentralization and fairness while working toward regulatory compliance.
- Watch Tether CEO on US Stablecoin Policy, US Dollar Hegemony, Staying Private (Bloomberg)