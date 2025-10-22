close
Kalshi Moves On-Chain: Can It Become DeFi’s Event Oracle?

Why Trust Techopedia
A glowing blue digital blockchain chain symbolizing Kalshi’s move into DeFi data integration

Prediction markets think they can make finance more foresight-driven, yet to date, they’ve been too niche to matter or too unregulated to scale. Kalshi, a licensed exchange backed by venture capital and blessed by US financial watchdogs, was supposed to solve that problem by dragging prediction markets into the institutional fold. It succeeded, but courting TradFi approval exposed it to sniping from crypto diehards.

Today, Kalshi is changing course. While there’s no apparent plan to decentralize its core trading stack, the firm has hired a head of crypto, struck data distribution deals with multiple oracle networks, and opened the door to on-chain integration through USDC rails. It hasn’t fully embraced blockchain, but it could make it more useful.

Key Takeaways

  • Kalshi’s prediction market platform is moving on-chain – not decentralizing fully, but exporting its regulated market data into decentralized finance. 
  • Partnerships with Pyth, Switchboard, and Stork, alongside a crypto-focused hire and ecosystem fund, suggest an ambition to become the canonical event-probability oracle for DeFi.
  • By positioning itself as the regulated data layer beneath both prediction markets and DeFi tooling, Kalshi aims to let others build on its probabilities.
  • If developers adopt Kalshi’s feeds as reference truth, it could shift from being merely an exchange to becoming the underlying infrastructure layer for something new: event-driven finance across both TradFi and Web3.

Regulated at the Core, Permissionless at the Edge

For most of its existence, Kalshi stayed firmly in its lane: centrally operated, dollar-settled, and tightly tethered to regulatory approval. That approach won it credibility with brokers such as Robinhood and helped institutional investors take it seriously

But in the parallel universe of decentralized finance (DeFi), orthodoxy can signal surrender. Its main rival, Polymarket, built on Polygon and later forced out of the US by regulators, leaped ahead to become the default venue for crypto-native event trading – fast, chaotic, and unencumbered.

Instead of trying to outdo Polymarket on decentralization, Kalshi is taking a narrower but potentially more enduring path. 

It wants its market probabilities – the implied odds that underpin its event contracts – to become the canonical reference feed for event risk across Web3

As its recent partnership announcement with oracle provider Pyth put it, “For the first time, regulated event data will be streamed on-chain at scale.” That’s a promotional, but it captures a strategic truth: Kalshi isn’t moving on-chain to democratize trading; it’s doing so to make its probabilities composable.

In a world where developers can easily spin up a new oracle feed, source matters. Kalshi’s status as a Designated Contract Market gives its data a regulatory provenance that most on-chain feeds lack. 

Pyth went further, calling the partnership a way to make “regulated prediction market prices available to everyone with an internet connection,” a subtle swipe at the informal data culture of DeFi, where liquidity sometimes outruns legitimacy.

A Quiet Reorientation

The hiring last summer of John Wang, formerly a high-profile figure in the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, was the first visible step in this reorientation. 

“We’re welcoming a huge developer base who are excited about building tools for those power users,” he said in a statement, later describing prediction markets as a “Trojan Horse” for mainstream crypto adoption. 

The metaphor was deliberate. Kalshi is not attempting ideological purity. It is attempting distribution through infiltration: take a regulated core and leak its value into the permissionless periphery.

To enable that, Kalshi has struck partnerships not with one oracle network, but with three: Pyth, Switchboard, and Stork. The aim is less about redundancy than reach, since different protocols serve different chains and developer cultures.

Such partnerships are not mere marketing collaborations. They are distribution channels. If developers start treating Kalshi’s probability feeds as ground truth, then Kalshi’s influence will extend far beyond its own user base. 

Rather than fight for liquidity directly, it could become the probability layer upon which other venues, even competitors, build structured products, hedging vaults, or automated strategies.

Resisting Crypto Maximalism

Crypto purists will not be impressed. Kalshi still controls order matching, settlement, and custody. Yet its strategy mirrors the architecture of many successful Web3 protocols: a tightly controlled core surrounded by a permissionless edge. The difference is that Kalshi’s core answers to Washington, not to token holders.

The launch of KalshiEco pushes the model further. A new ecosystem hub backed by Solana and Base is designed to incubate apps, tooling, and content on top of Kalshi’s code. It’s a page torn from the SaaS playbook: platform-ize your solution, offer tools, developer resources, and distribution to ensure your data becomes essential to as many apps as possible.

While others focus on permissionless trading, Kalshi seems intent on becoming the incumbency layer. If Bloomberg turned financial dashboards into an industry-standard utility, Kalshi wants to do the same for event-derived probabilities. In this model, front-end trading volume is merely the proof-of-work that makes its feeds trustworthy.

Kalshi Polls & Prosperity

Set against this, the rest of the prediction-market field looks more fragmented. 

  • Polymarket remains the cultural epicenter of crypto-native betting, where traders punt on everything from geopolitics to meme culture.
  • Zeitgeist, built on Polkadot, leans into full decentralization, pitching itself as infrastructure rather than brand. 
  • Manifold gamifies forecasts, treating prediction markets as social mechanics rather than serious financial tools.

Each has traction. None has regulatory approval. Kalshi is effectively betting that legitimacy, not just liquidity, will determine which market feeds become reference points for DeFi. 

In time, Polymarket’s liquidity could coexist with Kalshi’s verification layer, the former acting as a venue for speculative trading, the latter as an oracle standard for protocol design.

DeFi has long lacked reliable, low-latency feeds for events beyond token prices. If Kalshi can fill that gap, even people who never trade on the platform may come to depend on its data – or so the thinking goes. Can a centralized exchange (CEX) become vital to decentralized infrastructure… without itself decentralizing? That’s Kalshi’s real gambit.

The Bottom Line

Kalshi’s careful embrace of blockchain is more a series of chess moves than an all-out ideological conversion. If developers begin embedding Kalshi’s feeds in hedging strategies, DAO reallocations, or algorithmic vaults triggered by interest-rate probabilities, Kalshi’s betting market becomes more than an exchange – it becomes infrastructure.

The early numbers suggest the strategy is paying off. Following its integration into Robinhood in August, Kalshi’s volumes surged, overtaking Polymarket in September with roughly $3 billion in trading activity against its rival’s $1.4 billion. Volume may not equal legitimacy, but it does concentrate attention. In markets both centralized and decentralized, distribution is everything.

Kalshi may not win over crypto maximalists, but it doesn’t have to. It’s trying to become the default interpreter of event risk in a fragmented financial internet. If it succeeds, it will occupy a position that DeFi protocols, hedge funds, and trading bots may resent, but ultimately rely on.

FAQs

Is Kalshi legit and allowed in the US?

Kalshi is a fully licensed and regulated US financial services firm.

Why is Kalshi moving its prediction markets on-chain now?

Given DeFi’s impressive growth, Kalshi sees an opportunity to become one of the sector’s fundamental data providers.

Can Kalshi stay compliant with US regulators while integrating blockchain technology?

A phased approach to Kalshi’s blockchain integration and use of partnerships suggests its strategy is both sustainable and likely to remain compliant.

References

  1. Robinhood open to deals to grow prediction markets business, executive says (Reuters)
  2. Kalshi secures over $300 million as interest in prediction market platforms grows (Reuters)
  3. Kalshi, Pyth Ink Deal To Bring Prediction Market Data On-Chain (Next Event Horizon)
  4. Chef Nomi’s Controversial Exit Shakes SushiSwap Community (DeFi Rate)
  5. Prediction Marketplace Kalshi Taps Influencer John Wang to Head Crypto Push (Bloomberg)
  6. Why I’m Joining Kalshi as Head of Crypto (X)
  7. Prediction Market Volumes Surge Amid Kalshi and Polymarket Rivalry (Phemex)

Related Terms

Traditional Finance (TradFi)
Blockchain
Predictive Analytics
Decentralized Finance (DeFi)
Mark de Wolf
Technology Journalist
Mark de Wolf
Technology Journalist

Mark is a tech journalist specializing in AI, FinTech, CleanTech, and Cybersecurity. He graduated with honors from the Ryerson School of Journalism and studied under senior editors from The New York Times, BBC, and The Globe and Mail. His work has appeared in Esports Insider, Energy Central, Autodesk Redshift, and Benzinga.

