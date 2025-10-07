Perplexity Comet AI Browser Drops, But Should You Download It?
How we work and search for information is evolving. Most essential office applications no longer require installation and can be accessed from a tab inside the user’s browser. Rather than just “Googling it” when looking for an answer, many are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) instead to avoid navigating a page of sponsored, yet irrelevant, results. But this is just the beginning.
Perplexity search engine is betting that the future of the web could be a browser built for agents, not tabs. Until recently, its Comet Perplexity browser had been behind expensive subscription walls, making it inaccessible to most users. But it’s now available to everyone for free on macOS and Windows.
The door is officially opening for everyone to experience what it calls the first “agentic AI browser.” Techopedia has hit the download button to see what all the fuss is about and if it really is the future of the web.
- Comet transforms browsing from searching and clicking to instructing and delegating tasks in real time.
- The browser integrates AI assistance, research, and workflow automation into a single, continuous browsing experience.
- Voice commands enable faster and more conversational information retrieval.
- The PayPal offer grants twelve free months of Pro access, making this an attractive time to experiment.
A Browser That Summarizes, Speaks & Acts
Comet was never meant to be just another Chromium-based browser with a fancy toolbar. It’s a bold rethinking of how users might access and use the web. Rather than relying on search bars, individual chatbots, or endless tab shuffling, Perplexity Comet browser features an assistant that resides directly in the browser.
After decades of browsing a certain way, Comet challenges users to try something different. In one window, Perplexity browser enables you to immediately summarize a lengthy article, research products, plan travel routes, or manage online accounts.
A soft blue border signals that the agent is in control. The entire process is visible, interruptible, and surprisingly human-like to watch.
It feels less like browsing and more like delegation. Comet brings browsing, research, and productivity into a single workflow.
The assistant can summarize content directly inside a tab, interpret data from complex sites, and make comparisons without ever sending you to another page. This eliminates the friction that comes from switching between tools.
The Privacy Cost for an AI-Enabled Browsing Experience
Before getting too excited, it’s essential to consider the risks associated with this latest innovation. Being asked to connect your browser to your email and calendar will set off your cybersecurity Spidey senses.
Earlier versions of Comet have been called into question by security researchers from Brave, Guardio, and LayerX.
- Brave’s demo highlighted how the summarize feature may not be able to distinguish user commands from hidden webpage commands, where malicious code on a web page might exploit the AI to perform unintended actions – an example of a browser agent security risk.
- Guardio also found that Comet could be manipulated into visiting phishing websites and prompting users to provide personal details.
- LayerX also tested Comet against a hundred phishing websites and concluded that it blocked only a small fraction compared to Chrome or Edge. Their data suggested that Comet was up to 85% more vulnerable to phishing and web attacks than established browsers.
Although Perplexity has improved its defences since those reports, it has yet to undergo a full independent security audit. Until that happens, anyone using Comet for sensitive tasks should proceed with caution.
When Minimalism Meets Momentum
Security concerns aside, the browsing experience is generally smooth, but some users have reported memory spikes when the assistant is performing background tasks. When several videos or AI-driven pages are open, the browser can occasionally lag or freeze.
Another disappointment is that Comet does not yet allow seamless syncing of tabs, preferences, or chat history. As someone who moves between a desktop and a laptop and shares work across multiple systems, that omission feels like a step backward.
Despite these issues, while other browsers overload new tabs with sponsored content, Comet offers a clean interface that puts focus back on the task at hand. The layout feels intentional rather than cluttered, which may appeal to users who want simplicity without losing power.
A New Browser War Begins
We have not seen a browser war since Internet Explorer clashed with Netscape in the 1990s. Those battles were fought over speed, standards, and preinstallation advantages. The new contest will be fought over intelligence, automation, and trust.
Chrome currently commands more than 70% of the global browser market. Its dominance gives Google a unique advantage in data collection, ad targeting, and product integration. But that same dominance creates a limitation.
If Google were to introduce full agentic capabilities into Chrome tomorrow, the computational requirements to support billions of users would be staggering. The company would also face privacy and regulatory hurdles that slow its progress. This leaves room for challengers like Perplexity Comet.
The question is whether Comet can evolve quickly enough to establish itself as a serious alternative before larger players respond with similar technology.
Why Now Is The Right Time to Experiment
There has never been a better time to test both Perplexity’s AI search and the Comet browser for yourself. The browser that once cost hundreds of dollars per month is now completely free for both Mac and Windows users.
Perplexity has also launched a PayPal offer that gives new users twelve months of its Pro version for free. That plan costs $20 per month, so the deal effectively gives you a year of premium access for a minor price.
- To claim it, visit the official Comet page and follow the installation instructions.
- During setup, link your PayPal account to activate the offer. It applies only to users who have never subscribed to Perplexity Pro before and can be redeemed only once per PayPal account.
- If you have used a free trial in the past, create a new email address to participate. This offer provides an opportunity to experience Perplexity’s entire ecosystem without incurring high costs.
Rather than reading endless reviews and hype posts or videos, download Comet, connect your PayPal account, and run your own experiment. Consider replacing your usual browser and see whether it saves you time or reshapes how you interact with the web.
Chrome Guards the Past, While Comet Experiments With the Future
Comet operates with active collaboration with the user. It can read, write, and act on behalf of the user, rather than waiting for clicks. It learns the page context, derives a contextual understanding, and can convey actions that are typically unavailable in many extensions.
This might be appealing to knowledge workers, journalists, and researchers who work with information, rather than just consuming it.
The splash in here is trust. Although it’s guilty of hogging your resources, Chrome is predictable and relatively safe. Comet is exciting but unproven. It represents a different philosophy that turns the browser into an active participant rather than a passive frame. Whether that shift feels liberating or unsettling will depend on how much control you are willing to hand over to the machine.
Perplexity’s founder and CEO, Aravind Srinivas, takes a different view. He believes Comet will increase productivity so effectively that companies may need fewer employees to perform routine digital tasks. That statement captures both the ambition and the controversy of this new generation of AI tools with agency. The productivity benefits are visible, but so are the implications for security and employment.
The good news is that the cost of experimentation is now zero. Download the free browser, activate the PayPal offer for a complimentary year of Pro access, and see how it fits into your routine. Test its summaries, try its voice features, and observe how it handles your daily tasks. Keep your sensitive accounts elsewhere for now, but give it space to prove itself.
Do you trust an AI to browse on our behalf? And are you ready to hand over the keys to your drives, emails, and calendars? How you answer that question will define the future of online browsing and search.
The Bottom Line
Comet offers a sneak preview into the future of browsing. Merging AI help, task automation, and web control in a single interface feels like a giant leap from how we’ve browsed and searched for the last 30 years.
If used properly, it could make researching, emailing, and everyday browsing faster and more fluid. Used improperly, it could put users at new peril, which today’s browsers have long protected against.
FAQs
Perplexity Comet is free to download, with an optional Pro plan that users can try free for 12 months through a PayPal promotion.
Not yet. While Perplexity AI Search offers smarter, contextual answers than Google, it lacks the ecosystem and scale to replace it entirely.
Yes, the Comet browser is completely free for macOS and Windows, with additional Pro features available at no cost for the first year with a PayPal offer.
